The Best Kids Movies of the 1990s

The 1990s were a golden era for family-friendly cinema. Iconic animated classics and heartwarming adventures filled the big screen, leaving a lasting mark on our childhoods. Let's dive into 24 hidden gems from this memorable decade.

1. Matilda (1996)

Roald Dahl's beloved book came to life with the charming tale of a gifted girl battling neglectful parents and a tyrannical principal. Matilda's telekinetic power and resilience make this a must-watch for kids and grown-ups alike.

2. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Another Roald Dahl adaptation, this movie combines live-action and stop-motion animation in a surreal journey across the Atlantic inside a massive, magical fruit. Quirky and visually stunning, it's a true '90s treasure.

3. Little Giants (1994)

This underdog sports comedy showcases the misfit kids of a small town forming their very own football team. The plot revolves around two brothers, Danny O'Shea, played by Rick Moranis, and Kevin O'Shea, played by Ed O'Neil. Their long-standing sibling rivalry extends to their coaching roles in a youth football league.

4. A Little Princess (1995)

Directed by Alfonso Cuaron before his groundbreaking work on Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018), this film is a delightful adaptation of the classic children's book. It tells the tale of a young girl who never loses hope in adversity.

5. The Pagemaster (1994)

This beautiful journey takes viewers on an adventure through the world of books. Starring Macaulay Culkin as the young protagonist, Richard Tyler, the film tells the story of a boy who is overly cautious and reluctant to embrace life's uncertainties. After seeking shelter in a library during a storm, Richard is magically transported into a surreal world where literary characters come to life.

6. The Secret Garden (1993)

A magical garden, a hidden key, and the healing power of friendship are at the heart of this enchanting story about a young orphan's transformative journey. Mary Lennox is sent to live with her reclusive uncle in a gloomy, decaying mansion on the Yorkshire moors.

The film beautifully captures the transformation of Mary and her surroundings as she discovers a hidden, neglected garden that symbolizes hope and healing.

7. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Before you quack at me, remember how this ice hockey underdog tale skated right into our hearts. Emilio Estevez coaches a misfit team of kids to become champions, making it a '90s sports movie classic.

8. FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

An eco-conscious animated adventure with fairies and a brave human, FernGully carries an essential message about the environment wrapped in an engaging story.

9. The Iron Giant (1999)

A giant robot from outer space befriends a young boy in this touching tale about the power of friendship and understanding. This film contains stunning animation and a heartwarming narrative.

10. Jumanji (1995)

Robin Williams shines in this thrilling board game adventure, unleashing a world of wild animals, dangerous plants, and an evil hunter in a reality-bending play. The film combines fantasy, humor, and heart as it follows Peter and Judy, along with a friend, Alan Parrish, who had been trapped in the game for decades, as they must confront the dangers and challenges that Jumanji presents.

11. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

When a young boy discovers that his toy figurines come to life, he learns important lessons about responsibility and empathy. It's a magical, thought-provoking ride that leaves a lasting impact.

12. The Sandlot (1993)

A group of kids spends their summer days playing baseball and creating lasting memories. This film is a nostalgic journey through friendship and the joys of childhood.

13. The Parent Trap (1998)

In this charming, feel-good movie, Lindsay Lohan stars as twins who plot to reunite their divorced parents. Double the fun and double the heartwarming moments!

14. Flubber (1997)

Robin Williams strikes again as a bumbling inventor who creates a loveable, bouncy, green substance. If you're looking for a comedic rollercoaster that the whole family can enjoy, this one's for you!

15. Harriet the Spy (1996)

A young Michelle Trachtenberg shines as Harriet, a budding writer and spy. Her journey of self-discovery and understanding the world around her is entertaining and enlightening.

16. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

The adventures of two dogs and a sassy cat trying to reunite with their family provide a heartwarming story about the unbreakable bond between pets and their owners. When their family goes on vacation, the animals are temporarily left with a friend, but they mistakenly believe they've been abandoned.

Determined to return home, the trio embarks on an adventure, facing numerous challenges and dangers, from dangerous mountain passes to wild animals.

17. The Borrowers (1997)

This imaginative story revolves around a family of tiny people living beneath a house's floorboards. It's a race against time to save their home when they are discovered.

18. Jingle All the Way (1996)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's quest to find a sold-out toy on Christmas Eve is a hilarious and action-packed holiday adventure that will fill you with joy. The film does an incredible job of satirically commenting on the commercialization of Christmas and the lengths parents will go to fulfill their children's wishes during the holiday season.

19. Space Jam (1996)

Mixing live-action with animation, this film stars the fabulous Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes in an intergalactic basketball showdown. It's a slam dunk of '90s nostalgia.

20. The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter (1990)

Though often overshadowed by the original, this sequel continues the story of Bastian Bux, who returns to the magical world of Fantasia to save it from a new threat. Bastian once again uses a magical book to enter the land under siege by the evil sorceress Xayide.

21. A Troll in Central Park (1994)

An overlooked gem in animation, this whimsical tale follows the adventures of a friendly troll in a Central Park garden. It tells the story of Stanley, a kind-hearted troll with a unique power: he can grow plants and flowers with his green thumb.

Unfortunately, the evil Queen Gnorga sees his abilities as a threat and banishes him from the Kingdom of Trolls, landing him in the human world: Central Park, New York City. It's a delightful blend of fantasy and friendship.

22. Balto (1995)

Based on a true story, Balto follows a heroic dog's journey to save a remote Alaskan town from a deadly epidemic. This touching adventure film showcases the power of determination.

23. Cats Don't Dance (1997)

This charming, lesser-known animation tells the story of a talented cat who seeks fame in Hollywood. The film offers an entertaining story set in 1930s Hollywood, filled with colorful characters and catchy musical numbers. It's a delightful watch with catchy tunes!

24. The Princess and the Goblin (1991)

It is an enchanting and imaginative story about a young princess and her magical adventures beneath the castle. This animated gem is perfect for those seeking a fairy tale with a unique twist.