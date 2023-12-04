The Best Kids WB Shows that Raised a Generation

Today, streaming dominates television. But once upon a time, kids practiced the sacred ritual of waking up on Saturday mornings to watch their favorite cartoons. Plenty of networks had programming blocks, but Kids WB ruled over them all. Check out all the best shows from the block right here. So put on some pajamas, grab a bowl of cereal, and like the old saying goes, “Kids WB yourself.”

1. Jackie Chan Adventures

All other celebrity cartoons kneel in the presence of Jackie Chan Adventures. This Kids WB cartoon version of everyone’s favorite martial arts actor uses his archaeology and kung-fu skills to trot the globe in search of magical artifacts. Jackie’s the titular character, but he shares the spotlight with a massive cast of memorable characters like his mystical Uncle and Valmont, the evil leader of The Dark Hand.

2. Phantom Investigators

Phantom Investigators hands-down wins as the most underappreciated show in Kids WB history. From the creators of KaBlam’s Life With Loopy, this show follows a group of kids solving paranormal activities in their town. Its combination of stop-motion animation and live-action footage makes it more unique than any other show on this list.

3. Xiaolin Showdown

Meet the Xiaolin Warriors, youths from all over the world who have gathered to collect the mystical Shen Gong Wu and keep them out of the hands of evil. The Kids WB show never ran out of new material as it kept coming up with creative new mystical weapons and ways to apply them in the always-different Xiaolin Showdowns.

4. Pokémon

We should think of Pokémon less as a franchise and more as a cultural phenomenon. Back when anime had very little following in the US, Pokémon served as one of the main gateways into the medium and created an entire generation of fans. It seemed like every kid in the ‘90s and early 2000s had it hardwired in their brains to park in front of the TV on time every Saturday to see the adventures of Ash and Pikachu.

5. Yu-Gi-Oh!

What if a children’s card game decided the fate of the world? Yu-Gi-Oh! did the impossible by making a show about watching people play cards interesting for kids. The late Kazuki Takahashi found the secret ingredients: monsters and ancient Egyptian magic. The anime brought the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game phenomenon to America, but the show entertains even those who don’t play the game.

6. Static Shock

The most famous hero from Milestone Comics finally made his way to animation with the premiere of Static Shock. The city of Dakota changed forever when experimental tear gas used to quell a gang war ended up granting powers to those who survived inhaling it. The gas created plenty of villains, but also turned Virgil Hawkins into the electrified superhero, Static. The relatively new hero became an instant favorite for a generation of Kids WB superhero fans.

7. Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond stood apart from the rest of the DC Animated Universe by going into bold, unexplored territory. It tackles a wholly original protagonist and setting as street teen Terry McGinnis takes on the mantle of Batman in a future Gotham. The dark cyberpunk aesthetic and the brutal fates that befell the villains cemented this Kids WB show in viewers’ minds for decades.

8. The Spectacular Spider-Man

Even over a decade after its release, fans widely consider The Spectacular Spider-Man to be the best Spider-Man TV show. The show’s always-swinging narrative does a great job of exploring the struggles of its protagonist, both as the superhero Spider-Man and the working-class teen Peter Parker. It may also have the catchiest theme song of any superhero show in history.

9. ¡Mucha Lucha!

¡Mucha Lucha! treats Mexican wrestling as more than just a sport but (as the theme song says) a way of life. Nearly all characters in the show dedicate their lives to wrestling, complete with wearing masks at all times and honing special signature moves. Richochet and his friends learn to act as more than just wrestlers but as heroes. They live by the virtues of honor, tradition, and family (and donuts).

10. RL Stine’s The Nightmare Room

Cartoons may have ruled Kids WB, but this live-action show fits right in regardless. In the same vein as Goosebumps, this anthology series injected some much-welcome horror into the Saturday morning airwaves.

11. X-Men: Evolution

While it doesn’t have the dedicated fandom of the 90s X-Men cartoon, X-Men: Evolution still holds the top spot in the hearts of many mutant maniacs. This Kids WB show has tremendous character development for its mostly high school-aged cast. It also boasts designs for characters such as Wolverine and Scarlet Witch that beat out anything that came before and after.

12. Men in Black: The Series

Thanks to the movie series headlined by Will Smith making the Men in Black more popular, we got a great animated series out of the deal. Agent J and Agent K star in the show and continue their mission to keep order between humans and aliens. This Kids WB show has the distinction of having the slickest theme song on this list.

13. What’s New Scooby-Doo?

By the early 2000s, Scooby-Doo needed a bit of polish for the modern age. What’s New Scooby-Doo? modernized the franchise while staying faithful to its heart. The licensed music used for the chase sequences makes this show a great time capsule for the period it came out in.

14. Johnny Test

Even though it eventually became more associated with Cartoon Network, Johnny Test got its start on Kids WB. Johnny gets to live out every fantasy a child could hope for with the help of his two genius older sisters. Sort of like a reverse Dexter's Laboratory. The first season especially stands out with its satirical take on “X-treme” early 2000s culture.

15. Superman: The Animated Series

In 1996, Superman joined Batman on the airwaves to represent the growing DC Animated Universe. Superman’s rogues gallery makes a great showing, with existing villains like Lobo and Mxyzptlk and original characters like Livewire. It also sets up the rivalry with Darkseid that carries into the final arc of Justice League: Unlimited.

16. Freakazoid!

Kids WB has plenty of “serious” superhero shows, so Freakazoid! takes a refreshing dip into zany territory. It comes from the same production partnership with Stephen Spielberg that created Animaniacs and Tiny Toons Adventures, so any fans of those shows have this on their favorites list.

17. Ozzy & Drix

Despite Osmosis Jones bombing at the box office, its main characters had so much potential that their adventures continued on the Kids WB small screen in Ozzy & Drix. A rogue mosquito whisked the titular white blood cell and cold pill away from Frank and inserted them into the 13-year-old Hector. Ozzy’s advanced knowledge of formerly living in an adult body helped make this show a vehicle for teaching kids health facts with a buddy cop edge.

18. Legion of Superheroes

A young Clark Kent gets sent to the 31st century to train alongside the greatest heroes of the future, the Legion of Superheroes. The Kids WB show gives us a take on Superman’s origin story that rarely gets represented. He begins the series as an amateur who doesn’t even know how to fly without the help of a Legion flight ring. But we gradually see him evolve into the historical hero that inspires the Legion's creation.

19. The Batman

Not just Batman. The Batman. This show distinguishes itself from all other Batman animated projects with its uniquely batarang-sharp art style and brand new Joker design. Yes, this Joker has dreadlocks. But Batman doesn’t hog all the spotlight to himself. He fights alongside Robin, Batgirl, and a burgeoning Justice League.

20. The Mummy

This Kids WB animated series came to fruition thanks to The Mummy movies starring Brendan Frasier. The O’Connell family must travel the world searching for a way to remove the Manacle of Osiris from Alex’s body. The whole time, they must evade the evil Imhotep. The Mummy welcomed some animated horror flare in the sunny Saturday morning timeslots.

21. The Legend of Calamity Jane

This Kids WB show separated itself from the pack by being a Western and having a protagonist based on an actual historical figure. The titular Calamity Jane, loosely based on the real-life frontierswoman Martha Jane Canary, roams the west with a whip and a gun. She brings justice to every town she comes across.

Although the show’s stay on Kids WB lasted only a short time, the series has spent the decades after its cancellation gaining a growing cult fanbase.

22. Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue!

In this Kids WB installment, Shaggy and Scooby inherit riches and fight an evil supervillain with the help of nanobot-infused Scooby Snax. This Scooby series takes much more liberties than most entries in the franchise. The series takes an art style utterly different than the traditional Hanna-Barbera style still in use today. Even Shaggy’s voice has changed, with him being played by Scott Menville (the voice of Robin from Teen Titans) instead of the usual Matthew Lillard.