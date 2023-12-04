The Best Kirsten Dunst Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Kirsten Dunst first came into the acting scene as a pre-teen in classic 1990s films like Interview with the Vampire and others. She became a child star pretty fast, but her career didn’t stop there. Dunst soon expanded into high-budget blockbuster action films and even quieter, more melancholic experiences.

The best Kirsten Dunst movies and TV shows showcase her incredible and varied talent, in addition to the overall quality of the production. Dunst has a plethora of notable films and TV series under her belt, ranging from melodramatic dramas to enjoyable adaptations and more.

1. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

This masterpiece anime film from the renowned Studio Ghibli follows the titular Kiki, a young witch girl as she explores her powers in a fantastical and colorful way. This coming-of-age storyline elevates above the rest with its phenomenal animation, whimsical story, and gorgeous effects, led by Kirsten Dunst as the voice of Kiki.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This beautiful and heart-wrenching classic follows Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in one of the best movies of their entire lengthy careers. The lead duo plays a couple who undergo an extreme procedure to forget their relationship with one another. While they anchor the film well, Dunst plays her own impressive role as Mary. Oft cited as one of the best–and most underrated–films of the past 50 years, it belongs on every list of the best Kirsten Dunst movies.

3. Fargo Season 2 (2015)

The second season of this masterful serial drama series follows Kirsten Dunst as Peggy, a woman who crashes into a man involved in a crime family. It feels more expansive and wide-reaching than the original season and movie, involving many action, twists, and turns anchored by Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ grounded roles.

4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The peak of the Sam Raimi trilogy happened in the second movie. This gave Peter Parker his best and most thrilling storyline while also balancing it well with the strongest look at his relationship with Kirsten Dunst’s electrifying MJ as one of the best superhero movies (and Kirsten Dunst movies) of all time.

5. Anastasia (1997)

Kirsten Dunst showed off her voice acting skills in this gorgeous animated film as the voice of the young heroine. The stunning animation and timeless story hold up well decades after and remain a solid watch for the family.

6. The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Sofia Coppola gave it her all in her directorial debut, leading to one of the most impressive and emotional Kirsten Dunst movies. She stars as one of the five Lisbon sisters and their disturbing fates, which entrance the people around them.

7. Little Women (1994)

This adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott story sees one of the most beloved and successful iterations of the story of the March sisters and their struggles in 19th-century Massachusetts. It feels all the better with one of the earliest performances from Dunst’s career.

8. Interview With the Vampire (1994)

This movie first put Kirsten Dunst on the map as a child star in her memorable role of Claudia. It has an awkward and weird premise, but the exploration of a vampire family and the incredible gothic environment carry it from start to finish. It features one of her most remarkable performances, and holds special status among Kirsten Dunst movies.

9. The Power of the Dog (2021)

This emotional ride in this Western drama sees Benedict Cumberbatch own the show as the lead character, Phil. Dunst gives it her all to match him as Rose. This Kirsten Dunst movie remains packed with characters and overlapping storylines, but it never quite loses itself, and it reunites Dunst with Jesse Plemons once more.

10. Spider-Man (2002)

Peter Parker may be the star of this movie, but Kirsten Dunst gives him a run for his money in her introduction as MJ Watson. The first of the Sam Raimi movies has a more grounded approach, which leads to a brilliant start for Dunst’s memorable take on the character.

11. Hidden Figures (2016)

Dunst plays a crucial supporting role in this powerful historical drama about the astronaut John Glenn entering space and the women who played a role in making it happen. The performances come together well in this stirring drama, one of the best Kirsten Dunst movies.

12. Bring It On (2000)

This iconic cheerleading film sees Kirsten Dunst as a young adult competing against other schools and their cheer teams. The drama feels a bit familiar, but the goofy moments and genuine laughs help to make this more entertaining than it has any right to be.

13. Jumanji (1995)

This family film remains one of the Kirsten Dunst movies to put the actress in the spotlight. She plays the young girl who, along with her brother, finds themselves in the middle of a board game come to life. It feels a bit all over the place, but it never lacks thrills and magical adventures.

14. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

This weird teen comedy follows the annual beauty pageant in a small town. Dunst gives this early funny role her all as one of the central girls in the competition, while the rest of the cast, like Denise Richards, elevate this otherwise stereotypical plot.

15. Melancholia (2011)

This bizarre apocalyptic film follows two sisters, played by Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg, as they navigate the final days of their lives. The story feels a bit too on the nose at times, but Dunst gives one of her most varied and thrilling performances yet.

16. Midnight Special (2016)

This packed and underrated sci-fi thriller follows a man and his son on the run from the government who wishes to take advantage of the young boy’s powers. Dunst plays an exciting role in this film as Sarah.

17. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

This third movie in the Sam Raimi trilogy offers the weakest overall of the trio due to its messy script and jam-packed story. That said, it provides a unique glimpse at Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and her relationship struggles with Peter Parker.

18. All I Wanna Do (1998)

This weird Kristen Dunst movie sees the actress play a supporting character in a story about an all-girls school that wants to stay that way. The teen antics and comedic moments feel cliché, but the actors give it their all nonetheless.

19. Mother Night (1996)

Dunst plays a smaller but integral role in this war drama about a man who gets caught up in the midst of the onset of World War II. Its melodramatic script engages the viewer, even if the actual execution feels a bit typical.

20. Elizabethtown (2005)

This all-star cast struggles to keep up with the lackluster script. The likes of Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Biel, and more still stand out in this rom-com about a man whose world comes crumbling around him.

21. Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Kirsten Dunst and Jay Hernandez break tropes for this intriguing high school drama. Its script and dialogue feel a bit disappointing compared to the general premise about two kids from different backgrounds falling for one another, but the leads carry it well.