The Best Kurt Russell Films of All Time

Few stars possess as accomplished a career as Kurt Russell. A prolific child actor during the first two decades of his life, Russell’s prodigious talent made him a favorite of Walt Disney Studios in the ‘60s and ‘70s, with Disney himself once describing Russell as “a 15-year-old boy for whom I predict a great acting future.”

As Russell reached adulthood, the once promising child actor made the successful transition into mainstream film, starring in dozens of well-known films from the late ‘70s onwards. Over the years, Russell has fluctuated in popularity, alternating between commercial success and lesser-known movies. Throughout it all, though, Russell has proven his ability to portray any kind of character required of him to play, whether fugitive special ops soldiers, quick-witted truck drivers, or rugged lawmen on the Western frontier.

Check out the most important Kurt Russell films for further proof.

The Thing (1982)

The crowning achievement in Russell’s repeated collaborations with director John Carpenter, The Thing follows the members of a research outpost in Antarctica as they battle a nightmarish, shape-shifting alien entity. As R.J. MacCready, Russell appears as a capable yet believable everyman–an ordinary helicopter pilot trying to make sense of an extraordinary situation.

Displaying increasing levels of anxiety and exhausted desperation to defeat his extraterrestrial counterpart, Russell’s ability to showcase hyper-cool confidence and genuine terror makes this 1982 cult classic well worth seeing.

Escape from New York (1981)

Without a doubt, Russell’s most well-known character came with 1981’s Escape from New York. The first of several films Russell made with John Carpenter, the film focuses on the misadventures of Snake Plissken (Russell), a Special Ops veteran forced to save the American president (Donald Pleasence) from the maximum security prison of New York City.

Channeling his inner Clint Eastwood, Russell adopts the distinct low growl and perpetual squint of the Man with No Name for his role as Plissken. An aloof, charismatic, and merciless combat expert always ready for a fight, Snake ranks alongside John McClane and Rambo as one of the action genre’s absolute best heroes. Needless to say, Escape from New York also ranks as one of the best Kurt Russell films.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Russell’s final ‘80s film with John Carpenter, Big Trouble in Little China acts as an over-the-top kung fu fantasy adventure film. As macho truck driver Jack Burton, Russell’s character soon gets caught in a fateful battle between good and evil in San Francisco’s Chinatown district. Adopting a booming voice and cocky attitude, Russell’s Burton stands alone as one of the most likable and charming characters Russell has ever played.

Tombstone (1993)

While Russell has played his fair share of Western heroes, few have captured audiences’ attention quite like Tombstone’s Wyatt Earp. A retired lawman trying to stake his claim in the Western town of Tombstone, Earp, his brothers (Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton), and his best friend (Val Kilmer) soon come into conflict with the rampaging gang known as the Cowboys. A tough albeit even-tempered U.S. Marshal, Russell hands in the definitive interpretation of Wyatt Earp with 1993's Tombstone.

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

One of the best, most overlooked films of the 2010s, Bone Tomahawk acts as a palpable cross between a conventional Western and a grittier horror film. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film details the efforts of a ragtag posse in their battle against a cave-dwelling tribe of cannibals. As Sheriff Franklin Hunt, Russell channels the same formidable presence he once held as Wyatt Earp, despite the fact that each film saw a production over 20 years apart.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The other 2015 Western that Russell starred in came with Quentin Tarantino’s dark comedy whodunit, The Hateful Eight. Set in 1870s Wyoming, the film features a rogues gallery of colorful characters hiding out at a remote cabin during a massive blizzard.

As grizzled bounty hunter John “The Hangman” Ruth, Russell plays a central role in the action of The Hateful Eight, maintaining some inspired chemistry with Jennifer Jason Leigh’s “Crazy” Daisy Domergue and Samuel L. Jackson’s Major Marquis Warren. With his John Wayne-esque voice, walrus mustache, and fiery temper, Russell’s role as The Hangman stands apart as one of the best elements of The Hateful Eight.

Death Proof (2007)

A rare villainous performance for Russell, Death Proof also marks the first of several collaborations between Russell and acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Portraying psychopathic stunt double “Stuntman” Mike McKay, Russell hams it up as a twisted serial killer who uses his vintage muscle cars as his main weapon. Giggling with pleasure as he zooms down highways only to break down in tears when his quarry turns the tables against him, Death Proof provides one of Russell’s most impressive and versatile performances yet.

Used Cars (1980)

A film that helped ensure Russell’s transition from his childhood tenure with Disney into mainstream cinema, Used Cars also ranks among the finest films from director Robert Zemeckis. After the death of their employer (Jack Warden), a sleazy used car salesman (Russell) rallies his coworkers to run the lot on their own. Despite his dishonest propensity for selling horrendous clunkers, Russell’s likable charisma makes Rudy Russo a character audiences will have a hard time hating.

Swing Shift (1984)

Over the course of their respective careers, Kurt Russell and his partner Goldie Hawn managed to work together on an on-again, off-again basis, starting with 1984’s period romantic comedy, Swing Shift. As World War II gets underway, a young married woman (Hawn) signs on to work at a local armaments factory, falling for her flirtatious coworker (Russell). The first of several movies between Hawn and Russell, Swing Shift makes endless use of Hawn and Russell’s imminent chemistry together on set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Making his momentous debut to the MCU with 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Russell appears as the canonical, long-lost father of space outlaw-turned-superhero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). An omnipotent god-like creature known as Ego, Russell’s character searches for ways to recreate the universe in his own image. Harboring a severe god complex, Ego’s unrelenting attempts to wipe out the galaxy make him an ideal enemy for Star-Lord to overcome.

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

For the most part, Russell’s live-action films with Disney have since faded away into obscurity. Yet that doesn’t mean Russell’s time with the company hadn’t yielded certain enjoyable movies, such as 1971’s The Barefoot Executive. A rip-roaring comedy with humor that appeals to both adults and children, The Barefoot Executive’s light-hearted premise and ample jokes make this little-known Disney relic well worth seeing.

Breakdown (1997)

Another overlooked addition to Russell’s ‘90s filmography, Breakdown casts Russell in his most hapless and ordinary role yet. As an unsuspecting driver who finds himself the victim of a road rage incident, Russell’s Jeff Taylor tries to save his missing wife any he can, going to desperate lengths in order to ensure her survival. A taut and fast-paced mystery film, Breakdown rivals Duel or Joy Ride in its roadside thrills.

Silkwood (1983)

As one might expect, Meryl Streep steals almost every scene she’s in within 1983’s biographical drama, Silkwood. Even then, though, Russell’s on-screen love interest compliments Streep’s performance well. Working out the ongoing strain affecting their relationship, Russell appears both as a confidante and simmering rival for Streep’s attention, leading to arguments that become more and more heated throughout.

Backdraft (1991)

A decent if melodramatic movie on its own, Backdraft nevertheless boasts another fine outing for Russell in a central role. As veteran firefighter Bull McCaffrey, Russell’s character maintains a turbulent relationship with his younger brother, Brian (William Baldwin). In spite of their frequent fights and disagreements, however, it becomes clear to audiences how much love the two siblings hold for one another, as exemplified by Russell’s subtle range of emotion throughout the film.

Furious 7 (2015)

In more recent years, Russell has appeared in a small yet integral role in the past few Fast & Furious movies, starting with 2015’s Furious 7. In the context of the series, Russell portrays Mr. Nobody, a shadowy government agent who recruits Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team for several clandestine operations. The Nick Fury of the Fast & Furious universe, audiences can’t help but spend the bulk of Furious 7 wondering about Mr. Nobody’s motives, making him an intriguing ally to Dom and his crew.

Miracle (2004)

On its own, Miracle falls into the basic structure of most sports dramas, telling the tried-and-true inspirational story of a real-world sports team achieving their lifelong dream of success–in this case, the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 1980 Olympics. Yet with Russell in the lead role as experienced hockey coach Herb Ross, Miracle transcends the limitations of its narrative, coasting on the strength of Russell’s harrowing performance. To date, it remains one of the most underrated Kurt Russell films.

Sky High (2005)

Russell’s long-awaited return to Walt Disney Studios came with 2005’s superhero film, Sky High. A creative and original family movie, Sky High follows the offspring of various famous superheroes as they hone their skills in an academic setting. (Think of it like the X-Men as written by John Hughes). Portraying the paternal hero The Commander, Russell’s dashing good looks and judicious attitude make him a perfect fit for the role, establishing his character as an all-American cross between Superman and Captain America.

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Escape from L.A. may not measure up to the same kitschy heights as its far better predecessor, Escape from New York. However, dedicated fans of Carpenter and Russell continue to maintain a favorable attitude towards this 1996 sequel, accounting for its cult status today. In spite of its repetitive narrative and more cartoonish presentation, Russell hands in yet another enjoyable performance as the gravel-voiced Snake Plissken, ending his tenure as the character on a blessed high note.

Unlawful Entry (1992)

A masterful psychological thriller, Unlawful Entry focuses on the strange relationship a well-meaning police officer (Ray Liotta) forms with an upper-class Los Angeles couple (Russell and Madeleine Stowe). While Liotta’s unstable officer dominates many of the film’s strongest sequences, Russell’s appearance as a mild-mannered husband lends Unlawful Entry an air of much-needed believability and grounded realism.

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Russell’s initial return to Disney came with 1981’s The Fox and the Hound. An animated children’s movie focusing on the childhood friendship between a kind-hearted fox (Mickey Rooney) and a fun-loving hound dog (Russell), The Fox and the Hound ranks as one of the more underrated entries in Disney’s canon of film. A powerhouse vocal performance for Russell, the actor manages to convey an impressive range of emotions in his work as Copper.