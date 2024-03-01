The Best Land of Oz Movies That Took Audiences Over The Rainbow

In 1900, at the turn of the century, author L. Frank Baum published a book that took imaginations by storm. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz proved an instant hit, with the story of Dorothy, a farmgirl from Kansas, and her encounters with the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the other inhabitants of the magical land quickly selling out. Due to its success, a stage musical premiered in 1902, and Baum went on to write thirteen more books revolving around Oz.

The magical new medium of film, rising simultaneously with Oz’s popularity, instantly became an incredible way to explore Baum’s world even further. Over the years, Oz has sustained countless remakes, interpretations, and homages in film and television, solidifying it as one of the farthest-reaching fantasy stories. From a cinema-defining classic to variations created worldwide, the fantasy of Oz movies seems to enchant all.

The Fairylogue and Radio-Plays (1908)

The first adaptation of the Oz stories into film came from author Baum himself. In 1908, he toured a show titled The Fairylogue and Radio-Plays that incorporated live actors, including himself as the narrator, interacting with filmed characters on a screen inspired by his stories. Though more of a stage show that only lasted a couple of months, the filmed pieces would encourage Baum to continue in that direction.

The Oz Film Manufacturing Company, founded later by Baum, created three films in 1914 based on his work: The Patchwork Girl of Oz, The Magic Cloak of Oz, and His Majesty, the Scarecrow of Oz.

While much of the films survive, available to stream on Youtube now in the public domain, the original titles of His Majesty, the Scarecrow of Oz no longer exist, and The Fairylogue and Radio-Plays footage has decomposed altogether.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (1910)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a 1910 silent film, dates as the oldest surviving adaptation of all Oz movies. Under 15 minutes long, the film remained lost for many years, believed to be edited footage from The Fairylogue and Radio-Plays. Due to bankruptcy, though, Baum lost the rights to his stories and had no input into this film.

Upon the film’s recovery, it became evident that it instead drew inspiration from the 1902 stage musical The Wizard of Oz. William Selig, whose production company created the films for The Fairlogue and Radio-Plays, produced the film and two sequels, Dorothy and the Scarecrow of Oz and The Land of Oz. Neither of the sequels still exists.

The Wizard of Oz (1925)

The first The Wizard of Oz feature-length adaptation came in 1925 from director Larry Semon, who also stars as a farmhand who becomes the Scarecrow. Baum didn’t work on this project, but his son Frank Joslyn Baum, credited as L. Frank Baum, Jr., receives a credit for co-writing the script. He would also work on the next Oz film before selling the rights to MGM.

This film only loosely borrows its story from the books. Changes made include Dorothy becoming a princess and having characters wear disguises of the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion instead of having them fully appear. An African-American actor plays the lion. Unfortunately credited as G. Howe Black, confusion persists over whether Curtis McHenry or Spencer Bell performs the role, leaving a legacy in question.

The Wizard of Oz (1933)

1933 brought the first animated version of The Wizard of Oz, a short film directed by Ted Eshbaugh. Though made in Technicolor, the film ended up being released in black-and-white, losing the effect of Dorothy leaving her greyscaled world to enter the colorful land of Oz, an effect later used in the popular live-action film.

Due to the fantastical nature of the story, animation has become a common way to interpret the world of Oz over the years. Especially with the books in the public domain, many studios have released animated retellings, including a series of Polish shorts in the 80s, the American Indian film Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return, the Mexican-Indian film Guardians of Oz, the Canadian film The Steam Engines of Oz, and more. Often, these films receive direct-to-video releases.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s 1939 film, without question, stands as the quintessential retelling of Baum’s Oz story. Even with the many changes made from the book to the big screen, The Wizard of Oz became an instant hit with one of cinema's most recognizable stable of characters. Deservedly so, its balance of music, adventure, thrills, and incredible effects and design proved a risky undertaking that paid off for MGM.

The film, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, along with Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, and Margaret Hamilton, represents classic Hollywood in its heyday. It has delighted families for many generations. Still, in all of its Technicolor wonder, this version of Baum’s story has become so beloved that it works as a crutch for most other Oz movies after it, not quite able to emulate or escape it, as hard as they might try.

Journey Back to Oz (1972)

Filmation released a sequel of sorts in the 1972 film Journey Back to Oz. The animated musical boasts an all-star cast of talents like Ethel Merman, Paul Lynde, and Mickey Rooney, with Liza Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland, voicing Dorothy as the icing on the cake for fans of Oz movies. Margaret Hamilton also features, but this time as Aunt Em.

Though a theatrical release, the film faired better on television, with an animation style more fitting of Saturday morning cartoons than the big screen. Its quaintness charms with delightful character designs and catchy songs for kids. The television airings also added the Wizard character in live-action segments, not in the original film, but it plays better without them.

The Wiz (1978)

A reimagined stage musical, The Wiz, premiered in 1974 before moving to Broadway the following year. The show, featuring an all-Black cast, changed the Oz story to incorporate genuine African-American culture. After winning Best Musical at the Tony Awards, a Motown Productions feature film adaptation came as no surprise, with Sidney Lumet as director.

Diana Ross plays Dorothy, a young girl from Harlem swept away to Oz, now a surreal land with nods to urban dwellings and characters. While the film stands out as a remarkable balance of heightened reality and raw authenticity, it did not meet expectations and failed at the box office. Still, its hip songs and visual style eventually made it a cult favorite.

The Wizard of Oz (1982)

International production companies have also interpreted Baum's Oz stories into major projects. Most notably, a Japanese joint production resulted in the release of an anime adaptation in 1982. This version of The Wizard of Oz stays particularly faithful to the books, bringing in plot points that other films hadn't and using illustrations from later books in the series as design inspiration.

The companies working together for the project included Toho, famous for its Godzilla films and classics like Seven Samurai, and Topcraft, known for its work on Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and with Rankin/Bass on productions like The Hobbit animated movie. Other anime versions include the series The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 1986 and The Wonderful Galaxy of Oz, a futuristic retelling set in outer space, in 1992.

Return to Oz (1985)

Disney had ideas for a film set in the world of Oz as early as the 1950s when the company acquired the film rights to some of Baum’s books. A film titled The Rainbow Road to Oz went as far as pre-production, set to star Mousketeers like Annette Funicello. However, it never saw fruition outside of a few musical numbers previewed on the Disneyland television series.

In the 80s, Disney returned to the idea of making an Oz film and released Return to Oz, an unofficial sequel to the MGM film. Starring a young Fairuza Balk as Dorothy, the film’s dark tone surprised audiences and kept the film from doing as well as Disney had hoped upon release. Over the years, though, the film has gained a beloved cult following and stands as one of the more bizarre Oz films.

The Wizard of Oz (1990)

Several American animated TV series have tried to recapture the essence of the 1939 film and continue the adventures of Dorothy and her friends. The most successful of these, The Wizard of Oz, aired only 13 episodes on ABC in 1990. Still, the likenesses and world-building resemble the film almost perfectly as Dorothy returns to Oz to save the Wizard from a resurrected Wicked Witch.

Other animated TV series include 1961’s Tales of the Wizard of Oz from Videocraft, who would later become Rankin/Bass, and its 1964 sequel, the animated TV special Return to Oz. Amazon created a CG animated series in 2015, Lost in Oz, and Warner Bros. created an animated series targeted at younger viewers, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, for Boomerang in 2017.

The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz (2005)

In the grand tradition of Muppet story retellings, like the previous The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island, the zany theater troupe tackle Baum’s story in the made-for-TV special The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, starring Ashanti as Dorothy and Queen Latifah as Aunt Em. Naturally, Kermit, Gonzo, and Fozzie Bear make up the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

The film doesn’t quite live up to the best of The Muppets, probably due to the then-recent 2004 acquisition of the group by Disney, who didn’t quite know what to do with them, from The Jim Henson Company. This transition period resulted in jokes and movie moments that don’t quite land. Still, highlights include the brilliant casting of Pepe as Toto and Miss Piggy playing all of the witches,

Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz (2011)

Wanting to reinvigorate interest in both properties, Warner Bros. produced a direct-to-video animated film crossing the classic Tom and Jerry cartoon characters with The Wizard of Oz. The cat and mouse duo get trapped in a tornado that sends them to Oz, dropping them directly into the plot of the 1939 film.

The slapstick nature of Tom and Jerry brings a bold sense of humor that plays off remarkably well against the classic cinema tropes. Moments of true hilarity mixed with nostalgia make for a surprisingly fun watch. The film did well enough to earn a 2016 sequel titled Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz, a more original story where the two help Dorothy save Oz from the Nome King.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)

Disney once again endeavored to make an Oz movie, this time bringing in directed Sam Raimi to helm with his signature brand of dark camp. Oz the Great and Powerful works as a prequel to the 1939 film, introducing a young charlatan, played by James Franco, who arrives in Oz and builds relationships with the witches who live there, played by Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, and Mila Kunis.

The film tries its darnedest to capture the mood of its primary predecessor while keeping things different enough not to breach another studio’s copyright. For example, The Wicked Witch has skin of a slightly different shade of green. While cheesily stuck somewhere between the horror of Raimi and the saccharine of Disney, Kunis, of all actors, stands out with a fiercely riveting take on what makes the Witch of the West so wicked.

Emerald City (2017)

With the popularity of shows like Once Upon a Time, which featured the Wicked Witch as a recurring villain, and Grimm, bringing fairytales into the modern world, a new live-action series, Emerald City, debuted on NBC in 2017. The show languished with production problems and didn’t quite capture audiences' attention despite the wild style of its otherworldly director, Tarsem Singh. It lasted ten episodes.

Previously, in 2007, the Sci-Fi Channel also tried to modernize the story with a 3 episode mini-series titled Tin Man, starring Alan Cumming, Zooey Deschanel, and Richard Dreyfuss. A similar miniseries, The Witches of Oz, starring Billy Boyd, Mia Sara, Christopher Lloyd, and Lance Henriksen, aired in 2011 before being recut into a feature film. Neither project has withstood the test of time.

Wicked (2024)

2024's Wicked adds a twist to Baum's tale, based on the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, itself based on author Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Maguire’s 1995 update to Baum's tale explores the Witch of the West’s point of view and started a trend of letting well-known villains in popular culture have a sympathetic redemption arc.

The film adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, telling her version of becoming the infamously wicked witch. The film also stars Ariana Grande as Galinda, the good witch, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. A sequel film, Wicked Part Two, continues the epic story, releasing a year after the first part.