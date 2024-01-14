The Best Launch Titles in Gaming History

The excitement of opening up a new gaming console doesn’t really materialize into any tangible fun if the hardware doesn’t possess any great games to enjoy.

Launch titles spur the early success and enjoyment of video games dating back to the 1980s. The best launch titles not only encouraged people to buy a game console but also left a lasting impression on the industry.

1. Super Mario World – Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Mario World completely leveled up the Mushroom Kingdom when it hit the scene in the early 1990s. Nintendo solidified itself as the best in the business with Mario’s foray into 16-bit action, and the level design and aesthetics of the title carry significant weight with gamers today.

2. Super Mario 64 – Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64 carried a heavy burden when it launched on the Nintendo 64. Nintendo’s mascot never adventured in three dimensions before, and developer Shigeru Miyamoto and his team couldn’t have done a finer job translating Mario’s character and purpose to the new age of console gaming.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda started to feel a little stale in the mid-2010s. With the same dungeon crawling, linear approach to the genre, Nintendo knew it needed to breathe life into Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild not only transformed the open-world gaming category forever, but it saved Nintendo’s console gaming ambitions after the Wii U’s failure.

4. Halo: Combat Evolved – Microsoft Xbox

Halo: Combat Evolved tore open the first-person shooter genre in the early 2000s. The Master Chief hunted his prey with precision while his creator, Microsoft, stormed video game stores nationwide with the Xbox. The company best known for its Windows operating system would soon become a preeminent power next to Sony and Nintendo.

5. Call of Duty 2 – Microsoft Xbox 360

The success of Call of Duty 2 serves as a blessing and a curse. War should never be celebrated or integrated into teenage life the way it was when the game came out with the Xbox 360, but the pure intensity and fun generated by the title pushed the Xbox sequel to the top of the video game food chain.

6. Wii Sports – Nintendo Wii

Nintendo started to move into the casual gaming space with the Wii in 2006. Wii Sports essentially served as a built-in tech demo for the console’s motion controls, and the launch title certainly aided the marketing and communication behind the company’s brilliant concept. More than a few families and friends bonded over a game of Wii Sports bowling!

7. Tetris – Nintendo GameBoy

Tetris is like a classic rock song: it never goes out of style. The block puzzle phenomenon helped Nintendo’s first handheld console capture the hearts of millions with its easy-to-play, hard-to-put-down approach to mental gymnastics.

8. Dead Rising 3 – Microsoft Xbox One

The Xbox One sorely needed a Halo or Call of Duty 2-level title to launch its existence, but Dead Rising 3 deserved more credit than it got. An adventure game bursting with zombie action, the title fit perfectly into the horror-crazed fandom of the early 2010s. Better marketing for the Xbox One could have led to more success for the game.

9. Battlefield 4 – Sony PlayStation 4

Launch titles aren’t a strong suit for Sony’s skill set. The PlayStation consoles always litter audiences with plenty of third-party titles, many of which can be bought on competitor’s platforms. Sony trusts that fans will want to play these games on their hardware, and Battlefield 4’s mesmerizing action certainly looked the best on the PS4.

10. Luigi’s Mansion – Nintendo GameCube

How fitting that Nintendo launched one of their most overlooked consoles with Mario’s little brother at the forefront on the first day. Luigi’s Mansion amalgamated action, platforming, and adventure elements with a comforting horror backdrop, and the result received a cult following.

11. Super Mario Land – Nintendo Game Boy

Most of Nintendo’s consoles need Mario from the start of their journey. Super Mario Land condensed the best parts of previous 2D outings to encourage gamers to play as the portly plumber anywhere they want to. Wario’s introduction to the canon became the cherry on top of the sundae.

12. Resistance: Fall of Man – Sony PlayStation 3

As launch titles go, Sony's Resistance: Fall of Man doesn’t exactly measure up to the heavyweights produced by Nintendo, but it never seems to matter for PlayStation fans. The game delivered bombastic violence and searing special effects on the battlefield, satisfying the niche Sony fans love.

13. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Sony PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla perfected the historical fiction genre the series has settled into for quite a while, all while showing off the scope and grandeur of the PS5. Sony’s lack of first-party exclusives opens the door for third-party developers like Ubisoft to make great games.

14. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Nintendo Wii

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess filled in the gaps for diehard gamers at the start of the Wii’s life that Wii Sports couldn’t. The game hit every mark for what a Zelda adventure should look and sound like, but Ocarina of Time’s shadow often outlasted the title.

15. Donkey Kong – Nintendo Entertainment System

Donkey Kong encased young gamers in its addicting grasp in arcades throughout the 1980s, and it did the same for families when the Nintendo Entertainment System launched. Donkey Kong’s legacy remains strong both with older generations and newer gamers who want to find out what the medium was like back in the golden days.

16. Sonic Adventure – Sega Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast would effectively end the company’s tenure as a console developer, but no one should blame Sonic Adventure for the downfall of the blue hedgehog. The launch title ushered in a novel era of Sonic platforming that the company would bring to other consoles once they became a games-only developer.

17. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle – Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

The Sega Genesis symbolized the peak of Sega’s powers. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle got things off on the right note with a plethora of adventure and platforming mechanics that felt more ambitious than many of the launch titles from the company’s past.

18. New Super Mario Bros. U – Nintendo Wii U

The Wii U didn’t fail because of a lack of great games but rather due to the company’s stubborn marketing and hardware decisions. New Super Mario Bros. U featured Mario with crisp, refined platforming and multiplayer fun. The game ported to the Nintendo Switch, too.

19. Kameo: Elements of Power – Microsoft Xbox 360

Kameo feels equal parts Nintendo and Microsoft due to Rare’s sale from the former company to the latter. Sitting in stark contrast to the first-person shooter action of many other Sony and Microsoft launch titles, Kameo encouraged gamers to wander a magical world with a youthful charm.

20. Super Monkey Ball – Nintendo GameCube

Nintendo’s penchant for party gaming in the 2000s added another point in the win column when Super Monkey Ball was released. With so many fans already in love with Donkey Kong and his ape friends, adding another franchise with simian shenanigans felt like a boon!

21. Madden NFL 2001 – Sony PlayStation 2

Madden NFL has always been a cultural touchstone of the Playstation, and this can be traced back to Madden NFL 2001 on PlayStation 2. The launch title's enhanced graphics and powerful gameplay brought virtual football action into the 21st century with a bang!

22. NBA Jam Tournament Edition – Sony PlayStation

NBA Jam Tournament Edition updated the style and content of the original NBA Jam. Sony’s initiation into their console gaming era deserved a high-flying, acrobatic launch title, and this basketball affair fit the credentials.