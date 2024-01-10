The Best Lead Deposit Locations in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Lead Weights
You will quickly discover that to succeed in Appalachia, you require a lot of ammunition. And I do mean a lot. I run through hundreds of rounds per game session, sometimes much more if I use a heavy weapon, such as a .50 cal or Gauss minigun. That's why having a line on the best lead deposit locations in Fallout 76 is vital!

Where To Get Lead in Fallout 76

When tracking down lead in Fallout 76, you have a few options, including scrapping junk to produce lead or finding a lead ore deposit in one of the many public workshops. The latter is your best option for large amounts of lead. The notable workshops include:

  • Lakeside Cabins
  • Grafton Steel Yard
  • Poseidon Energy Plant Yard
  • Converted Munitions Factory
  • Berkeley Springs West

Alternatively, if you'd rather scoop up a ton of junk items and scrap them for lead, which is a viable strategy if you don't mind grinding or only require a small amount for ammo crafting, you can find lead-based items in or around:

Fallout 76 Charleston Fire Department
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.
  • Charleston Fire Department
  • Eastern Regional Penitentiary
  • Green Country Lodge
  • Hornwright Estate
  • Monorail Elevator
  • Orwell Orchards Bomb Shelter
  • Palace of the Winding Path
  • Vault-Tec University

While searching these locations, keep an eye out for lead weights. They scrap for the most lead, with ten weights providing approximately 50 lead when broken down.

What Is Lead Used for in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 Ammo Crafting
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Lead is primarily used to craft ammunition at the Tinker's Workbench. If you have too much lead, you can craft/combine them into Bulk leads for more accessible storage. Otherwise, use your lead wisely to create an abundance of ammo for your favorite weapons. You'll run out quickly enough by partaking in Public Events across the map.

Alternatively, if you don't require ammo but still want to collect lead, you can use the resource for radiation resistance modifications for armor and clothing at the Armor Workbench. It's just that the former is more common.

