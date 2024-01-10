You will quickly discover that to succeed in Appalachia, you require a lot of ammunition. And I do mean a lot. I run through hundreds of rounds per game session, sometimes much more if I use a heavy weapon, such as a .50 cal or Gauss minigun. That's why having a line on the best lead deposit locations in Fallout 76 is vital!

Where To Get Lead in Fallout 76

When tracking down lead in Fallout 76, you have a few options, including scrapping junk to produce lead or finding a lead ore deposit in one of the many public workshops. The latter is your best option for large amounts of lead. The notable workshops include:

Lakeside Cabins

Grafton Steel Yard

Poseidon Energy Plant Yard

Converted Munitions Factory

Berkeley Springs West

Alternatively, if you'd rather scoop up a ton of junk items and scrap them for lead, which is a viable strategy if you don't mind grinding or only require a small amount for ammo crafting, you can find lead-based items in or around:

Charleston Fire Department

Eastern Regional Penitentiary

Green Country Lodge

Hornwright Estate

Monorail Elevator

Orwell Orchards Bomb Shelter

Palace of the Winding Path

Vault-Tec University

While searching these locations, keep an eye out for lead weights. They scrap for the most lead, with ten weights providing approximately 50 lead when broken down.

What Is Lead Used for in Fallout 76?

Lead is primarily used to craft ammunition at the Tinker's Workbench. If you have too much lead, you can craft/combine them into Bulk leads for more accessible storage. Otherwise, use your lead wisely to create an abundance of ammo for your favorite weapons. You'll run out quickly enough by partaking in Public Events across the map.

Alternatively, if you don't require ammo but still want to collect lead, you can use the resource for radiation resistance modifications for armor and clothing at the Armor Workbench. It's just that the former is more common.