The Best Legend of Zelda-Inspired Games for Magical Adventure Lovers

Since the conception of The Legend of Zelda and its succeeding iterations, many fantastic games inspired by the iconic work of creator Shigeru Miyamoto emerged in the last twenty years. Monsters, dungeons, and magic did not originate with the series, yet its classic game design transcends time.

This Legend of Zelda-inspired games collection features a plethora of dungeons scattered across ancient maps, reclaiming lost artifacts, gathering tools for accessing new areas, solving puzzles, aiding villagers, defeating bosses, and slaying monsters—all worthwhile gaming experiences with memorable narratives.

1. Ōkami

Ōkami follows the tale of Amaterasu, a celestial wolf reborn laden with restoring a world consumed by darkness. Its visually stunning Japanese ink painting art style coincides with its game mechanics. Armed with a Celestial Brush, Amaterasu must fight demons and solve puzzles by drawing on a canvas.

This versatile brush rejuvenates wilted plants, repairs bridges, and slashes and magically blows up foes. Overall, the style of completing this fantastic game draws heavy inspiration from The Legend of Zelda series, providing a linear narrative set against a vibrant backdrop that players can explore at their own pace.

2. Tunic

Tunic stands out as a unique and challenging game. Set in a ruined fantasy world, playing from the isometric perspective, the player controls a nameless anthropomorphic fox on a journey to free a spirit fox trapped in a crystal. Its thematic and visual elements are reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda series but its challenges lie most in soulsborne mechanics, forcing the player to respawn at points called shrines.

These shrines fully heal the fox and respawn all defeated enemies. The isometric perspective hides secrets and pathways throughout the map and requires the player to think outside the box. Scattered across the map sit pages of the instruction manual, which twists and turns the narrative in jarring and surprising ways, just like all the best Zelda-inspired games.

3. Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder

Evoland 2, like its predecessor, plays with numerous styles of video games, from 8-bit graphics to full 3D. Most of the game’s fighting system revolves around the top-down style similar to The Legend of Zelda, including equipment and abilities that help with puzzles.

It plays like a love letter to all video game genres, shifting between them with respective graphical changes, moving from side-scrolling platformers to turn-based role-playing. A creative and memorable narrative sits at its core, with chests to open, dungeons to crawl, and time to transcend. All that's missing is clay pots to smash.

4. Hyper Light Drifter

Somewhere between fantasy and science fiction, Hyper Light Drifter solidifies itself among epic action RPGs. Its fighting mechanics resemble the early entries in The Legend of Zelda series. Gamers play as the Drifter, equipped with an energy sword and other abilities, uncovering the mysteries of an ancient civilization's catastrophic fallout. The narrative emerges without words through cryptic imagery and visually stunning gameplay. Dispersed across the land crawls a disease for which players must find the cure.

5. CrossCode

CrossCode evokes The Legend of Zelda series in its combat, using various elemental tools, solving puzzles, and playing as a silent protagonist. It keeps its retro appeal in a science fiction world and features a mute character, Lea, who finds herself trapped inside a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, CrossWorlds. She must explore the strange environment and interact with characters to uncover her forgotten identity, which isn't too far off from a Zelda plot.

6. Eastward

Eastward builds upon the action RPG genre with a fresh spin on combining combat with puzzle-solving and exploration. It follows two characters amidst a fallout caused by a toxic plague called “MIASMA.” John focuses on combat with weapons from a frying pan to bombs, and a girl named Sam stuns enemies and clears away hazardous fields with her energy rifle. As they journey through the post-apocalyptic world, the pair support each other, tackling the diverse cast of enemies and overcoming obstacles.

7. Bastion

In the aftermath of the Calamity, a catastrophic event that suddenly fractures the city of Caelondia, Bastion follows “the Kid,” who awakens to the shattered world and ventures through the floating remnants guided by a narrator named Rucks. As the Kid ventures, he can collect shards, which turn into crystalline “Cores,” used to power a machine within the Bastion.

The Bastion sits between the game levels, acting as a central hub where the machine can create landmasses and structures. As with the best Zelda-inspired games, as the player progresses, the world gets rebuilt, adding depth to the story and gameplay elements.

8. Moonlighter

Moonlighter mixes genres with the dungeon crawling, magic, and item collection of The Legend of Zelda blending with a business simulation game. Gamers play as a shop manager who explores mysterious, ever-changing dungeons at night and sells the items they collect during the day. Fusing two lives into one, gamers fight through hordes of enemies and grow their business of selling items to adventurers.

9. Sparklite

Sparklite plays in rogue-lite fashion with pixelated charm. Players embark on a journey as Ada, exploring a constantly changing world known as Geodia. Armed with gadgets powered by the resource “Sparklite,” Ada explores different realms to uncover the secrets of this power. She must fight off the forces of an ominous figure known as Baron, thwarting his destructive plans to use Sparklite for war machines.

10. Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King nearly recreates the classic The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past but with a fresh indie charm. Players play through a tale weaved by the grandfather of a little girl named Lily, about a Knight of the Rose-in-training named after her, tasked with saving the kingdom from eternal slumber. Armed with a sword and shield, she battles foes and solves puzzles while unraveling the mystery around the king's cursed sleep.

11. Phoenotopia: Awakening Zelda-inspired games

This magical story plays similarly to Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, with its side-scrolling areas connected by an overworld map. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic fictional Earth ravaged by an ancient war, with humans living in pre-industrial conditions.

The story follows a girl named Gail, from the farming village of Panselo, who seeks to discover what happened to her town after she and other villagers witnessed an alien abduction. With engaging storytelling and challenging gameplay, Phoenotopia immerses players in a beautiful pixelated world ripe for exploration and dungeon crawling.

12. Ittle Dew 2

Ittle Dew 2 plays top-down, comparable to The Legend of Zelda, emphasizing puzzles and dungeons. Ittle and Tippsie find themselves stranded on an island after their raft breaks into pieces, making their goal to recover the pieces, repair the raft, and escape. The island overworld sits ripe for exploration with enemies to fight through and hazards to dodge. The game's charm lies in its intricate dungeons and humorous encounters, creating a light-hearted yet challenging adventure.

13. Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji: An Ancient Epic satisfies the craving for magic, where gamers play as Raji, an orphaned circus performer chosen by the gods to save her brother from demonic forces. Raji gets ahold of divine weaponry, which she can upgrade with orbs throughout the story.

This Zelda-inspired game’s narrative is steeped in Indian folklore and offers an immersive journey through ancient architecture and mythical enemies. Defeat the demonic armies and restore balance to the gorgeous, mystical realm.

14. RiME

RiME follows a young boy washed ashore on a mysterious island with a looming giant tower. As he explores, he uncovers remnants of a forgotten civilization, piecing together memories and emotions linked to his past.

Like The Legend of Zelda series, the gameplay focuses on puzzles and environmental interactions, unraveling the island’s secrets and narrative. The narrative elements evolve through symbolic imagery and heavy-hearted flashbacks, immersing players in a wordless tale of discovery and introspection.

15. Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Initially released for iOS, this mobile game surprises gamers with an experience akin to The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, following a young adventurer on a quest to find his lost father and uncover the mystery of the living fortress, Oceanhorn. Players explore dungeons, fight monsters, and throw pots like Link in top-down classic adventure game fashion. Solve classic puzzles and piece together secrets lost to the seas.

16. A Knight’s Quest

A Knight’s Quest imitates the classic 90s adventure game style, following Rusty, a kind-hearted but clumsy adventurer who accidentally triggers a cataclysmic event. As chaos looms, Rusty must correct his mistake and confront evil forces threatening the land’s stability. Fight monsters, collect coins, explore a vibrant realm, and realize Rusty’s quest for redemption.