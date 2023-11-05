The Best LGBTQ+ shows to watch instead of Harry Potter

As The-TERF-who-shall-not-be-named continues her front-running campaign for the world’s worst human and with the holidays inspiring some rewatches of her mediocre work, check out these best LGBTQ+ shows that will fill the Harry Potter void for dark academia to witches and all the other creatures that go bump in the night, along with queerness in all its forms.

1. The Magicians (2015 – 2020)

When Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) enrolls at an illustrious university for witches, he learns the dangerous reality of magic in his world. Fans and critics lauded all five seasons during its run on the Syfy network. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Lev Grossman, The Magicians provides queerness, magic, and talent.

2. The B*stard Son (2022)

For those looking for an adaptation of a witchy YA series, The B*stard Son and The Devil Himself fulfill that role perfectly. Based on the Half Bad novel series by Sally Green, The B*stard Son follows Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), the son of a murderous witch set up to be executed on his 18th birthday. While it got axed after one season, the show features one of the most poignant bisexual love stories.

3. Mayfair Witches (2023 – )

Anne Rice’s novels have a reputation for their seeping supernatural romantic flare, no better shown through Mayfair Witches. Alexandra Daddario shows off her skills as a witch who learns her newfound powers come with a ghost hellbent on ruining her entire bloodline. Mayfair Witches comes after the incredibly queer Interview With The Vampire, to air as part of AMC’s goal to create a connected universe of Anne Rice’s works.

4. Gen V (2023 – )

Fans of Prime Video’s brilliant superhero satire The Boys found themselves in college with Gen V, the former’s first spin-off based on an arc from the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The pitch-black comedy thriller retains the franchise’s quality standard, including its queerness.

5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 – 2020)

Taking a cue from Riverdale’s turn into edginess, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took the decades-old side characters from the Archie comics and sent them to Perdition and back, literally. Kiernan Shipka stars as the titular witch who struggles between her human friends and her studying at a witch academy in a very queer, very campy four-season show.

6. American Horror Story: Coven (2013)

While every season of this horror anthology exhibits queerness in some shape or form, the third season, Coven, delved into the gloriously dark side of witchcraft. Fans of American Horror Story agree this season ranks among one of the best, in no some part due to queer cast members Sarah Paulson, Dennis O’Hare, and Leslie Jordan. Add in a Stevie Nicks cameo to make this one of the best LGBTQ+ shows ever.

7. Legacies (2018 – 2022)

The most recent spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, Legacies, takes the supernatural children of its world and sends them to a school dedicated to helping them learn their powers. Fans of supernatural academia will feel right at home with this four-season series with deep roots in the YA genre.

8. Sailor Moon (1992 – 1997)

Sailor Moon has a legacy for itself that qualifies it as nothing less than an essential cultural influence, and one of the best LGBTQ+ shows. However, the series' original arrival in the West met with censorship because of its queerness…until now. Along with uncut versions and a remake of Sailor Moon: Crystal, the record has been set straight on the series' queer impact. For those who haven’t given the series a shot, the anime series takes magical girls to its heights, while Neptune and Uranus’ relationship persists as a revolutionary representation decades later.

9. Motherland: Fort Salem (2020 – 2022)

Witches serve, period. However, in Motherland: Fort Salem, three witches enlist in the military to serve, literally. Taking place in an alternate world where witchcraft exists widespread and commonplace, the three-season series featured numerous queer storylines.

10. True Blood (2008 – 2014)

When Charliane Harris’ romance novel series made its way to HBO, no one was prepared for what came next. It stars Anna Paquin as a mind-reading waitress who falls fangs over heels for a handsome vampire (Stephen Moyer). While drenched in Southern gothic romance, queer cook Lafayette’s storyline about becoming a witch shows one of the series' highlights.

11. Wynona Earp (2016 – 2021)

The mystical and supernatural heads to the Wild West in Wynona Earp, where the eponymous distant relative of lawman Wyatt Earp returns to her hometown of Purgatory, Canada, to find the returned spirits of her relative’s deeds to put them back in the ground. The four-season series was instantly lauded for its queerness, something not always found in the Western genre.

12. The Owl House (2020 – 2023)

For those looking for a queer, supernatural series to put on with the family, The Owl House provides a trailblazing animated series. The Peabody Award-winning series was Disney’s first animated series to feature gay lovers as leads, non-binary characters, and queer love. The story centers on a 14-year-old mortal who finds herself in the magical realm, yearning to become a witch.

13. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)

Teen witchcraft found itself experiencing a queer journey when longtime sidekick Willow (Alyson Hannigan) found herself with Tara (Amber Benson), a fellow witch. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was groundbreaking on numerous levels, but the show’s descent into queerness has remained one of television's most significant.

14. Paper Girls (2022)

The Prisoner of Azkaban ranks among the best of the Harry Potter film series, mainly for its thrilling time-traveling story. Based on the comic book written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls replicates the vibes of Stranger Things with its 80s take on extraordinary things. The one-season series follows four newspaper delivery girls entangled in a time-traveling war that threatens their world.

15. The Sandman (2022 – )

Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic-book series came to life with Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge as Dream, the god of sleep who becomes imprisoned for almost a century and must deal with the consequences of his actions. The 90s comic was already ahead of its time for its queer portrayals, but the series brought even more of that along with haunting tales of death, the gods, and the humans caught in their crosshairs.

16. Doctor Who (1963 – )

Few series have such a storied history as Doctor Who, the long-running British sci-fi series about an alien who travels through space and time to keep things in balance. After a reboot in 2005, the series has become more popular than ever, with recent seasons including various queer storylines, including a sapphic romance between the first woman Doctor (Jodie Smith) and companion Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill). The next Doctor will be portrayed by queer actor Ncuti Gatwa, along with a featuring role from trans actress Yazmin Finney.

17. Shadowhunters (2016 – 2019)

One of the most popular YA fantasy adaptations of the 2010s arrived with a host of GLAAD, Teen’s Choice, and People’s Choice awards. Based on the novels by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters became known for its fan-favorite queer characters and ended after three seasons.

18. Shadow and Bone (2021 – )

One of the more recent YA adaptations came from the many novels of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse series. Set in a world cut off by a dark entity known as The Fold, Alina (Jessie Mei Li) becomes one of the lucky few to have magical powers. However, things are never easy in a YA fantasy, so she quickly goes from a beginner to the only person able to save their world.

19. Lost Girl (2010 – 2015) best lgbtq+ shows

Learning the limits of magical powers often appears at the forefront of the fantasy and supernatural genre, but few use sexuality in such a reflective way as Lost Girl. The story follows Bo (Anna Silk), a succubus who uses her powers to help people while navigating her hunger for people’s life force. Bo’s relationship with intimacy and her sexuality elevate this series for those seeking something a little heavier to sink their teeth into.

20. Doom Patrol (2019 – 2023)

Including a superhero show may cause some hesitation, but Doom Patrol shows heroes at their gruesome limits. The adaptation of Grant Morrison’s comic book run focused on a ragtag group of people with strange powers saved by a mysterious doctor. The show ends this year with four seasons and includes numerous queer storylines and actors like Matt Bomer.