The Best Mario Party Minigames To Play With Family This Holiday Season

The holidays. A time for family, laughter, and playing each other in games until a fight breaks out. What better game to encapsulate this than Mario Party?

Mario Party solidified itself in the canon of Nintendo's multiplayer pantheon, starting with the original release on the Nintendo 64 nearly 25 years ago. Many of the best aspects of a board game are mingling with the Mushroom Kingdom and Mario's friends to blend a party mix kids and adults alike love. The meat of the experience remains the minigames between each turn around the board.

These 30-second activities range from working as a team to mashing a specific button as fast as possible. The best Mario Party minigames deserve acclaim and nostalgic recognition, so what better way to do that than to count them down?

1. Dungeon Duos – Mario Party 4

“Dungeon Duos” stands above all other minigames in the series due to its dynamic teamwork elements. Each two-player team works several different sectors of a dungeon with button presses, keen timing, and versatility. Things can go awry at a moment's notice for even the most veteran Mario Party player!

2. Coney Island – Mario Party 5

Ice cream makes everyone hungry for a treat! Make sure to have some frozen snacks in the freezer when playing this minigame, where the goal is to stack the highest ice cream cone possible. Nothing feels better than finishing the game with nine scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone!

3. Spider Stomp – Mario Party 7

A combat-heavy minigame where the task is to shoot the bad guys and retrieve a Flutter, one of the Mario series iconic side characters, at the end of the time limit. Not many minigames in the series have the amount of action this one does, and the forest atmosphere adds to the experience.

4. Team Treasure Trek – Mario Party 4

“Team Treasure Trek” features all of the best aspects of a maze minigame. Complicated pathways and fun exploration mix together in a race to see which two-player team can find treasure and then reunite to enjoy the fruits of their labor!

5. Shy Guy Says – Mario Party and Mario Party 2

The copycat minigame featured in the first two titles in the series not only gets on everyone's nerves but also asks players to stay on their toes! “Shy Guy” puts up a sign indicating what button the player presses, similar to “Simon Says,” and Bowser's timid minions have no issue changing things up at the last second to mess up a participant's rhythm!

6. Speedy Graffiti – Mario Party 8

The motion controls of Mario Party 8 on the Wii brought about some awesome ingenuity and more interactive fun with groups (not to mention innovations in Mario Party minigames). Speedy Graffiti tasks the contestants with tracing as many shapes as they can with the Wii Remote before the time runs out!

7. Leaf Leap – Mario Party 5

Mario's area of expertise, platforming, is the star of the show in “Leaf Leap.” An infinite vine that starts on the ground and extends into outer space leaves plenty of rope to climb for the four players competing to reach the highest peak.

8. Eatsa Pizza – Mario Party 3

What's not to love about pizza? Mario and friends love a good pie just as much as anyone else, and this minigame puts their appetites to the test with a gigantic Italian smorgasbord. Whichever team of two can eat everything on the plate first is the winner!

9. Hop or Pop – Mario Party 4

When styles contrast in one versus three minigames, some of the most fun of all Mario Party minigames occurs. The single person uses a clunky but destructive metal sphere to bull over the other three players, who are using bouncing orbs to avoid perishing for the duration of the minigame.

10. Treacherous Tightrope – Mario Party 8

Balance minigames were very popular on the Wii, and “Treacherous Tightrope” on Mario Party 8 gives a great crash course in this type of motion control activity. Each person tries to get across a canyon on a rope by balancing their controller steady and in the middle. Reacting to hazards like wind forces the player to sway their remote either to the left or the right.

11. Hot Rope Jump – Mario Party and Mario Party 2

“Hot Rope Jump” basically serves as a simple jump rope game with a fiery aesthetic backdrop used to distract the player and raise the tension of the minigame. The longer each participant survives, the faster the bursting flame nips at their feet. The minigame's appearance in both of the first two titles helped to sear it into gamers' minds forever.

12. Jump the Gun – Mario Party 6

This two-on-two minigame puts one player in charge of a “Bullet Bill” launcher while the other player must navigate and leap on the targets the teammate shoots. Skilled teams should enjoy the collaborative effort of this platforming game, but novices will be in for a long minigame!

13. Fun Run – Mario Party 7

One of the best obstacle course minigames in the series, “Fun Run” works in a circular fashion as players run, jump, and dodge classic Mario bad guys in the hallways of a castle. Patience and perfect timing might work even better than just running up the stairwell without thinking of the consequences.

14. Face-Lift – Mario Party and Mario Party 2

Every 1990s video game fan remembers playing with Mario's face on the title screen of Super Mario 64. The minigame “Face-Lift” gives gamers even more opportunity to toy with the mascot's mug, asking each participant to re-create Mario's visage in perfect replication. The player with the best emulation wins!

15. Flip the Chimp – Mario Party 8

Another great motion control minigame on the Wii asks the player to flip a chimp between two sides of a tree to avoid hazards and reach the top before the other players. The simplicity of the motion controls here makes it memorable and easy for anyone to pick up and enjoy.

16. Goomba Wrangler – Mario Party DS

“Goomba Wrangler” applies the Nintendo DS's touchscreen to the minigame. Players circle as many Goombas as they can, trying to finish with a higher score than their peers. This type of minigame appeared in other franchises on the console, such as WarioWare: Touched!

17. Look Away – Mario Party 2

“Look Away” employs all of the best aspects of a one versus three-player minigame in the series. One participant moves their face up, down, or to each side. The other three players must look in the opposite direction. Good teamwork and a healthy dose of luck will determine the winner, a mix that helps the minigame stand out from the crowd of favorites.

18. Hide-and-Sneak – Mario Party 3

Another great one versus three minigame in which the three players can use teamwork to their advantage. The solo player must find all of their opponents in a game of hide and seek in three tries. Players on the three-person team should collaborate to make sure they never share the same hiding place, lest they make the game too easy on their singular antagonist!

19. Big Blowout – Mario Party DS

The Nintendo DS microphone often got overlooked by developers when making games. Nintendo made sure to make it relevant in this fun minigame in which players blow out a path of candles using the mic until they get to the finish line.

20. Stamp Out! – Mario Party 4

“Stamp Out!” not only utilizes colorful art making by putting the power of paint in players' hands, but it also forces each person to decide a strategy for victory. In attempts to cover the most ground with stamps, choosing to either cover up the opponent's paint might be a better use of time than leveraging just one side of the board.

21. Word Herd – Mario Party 6

Mario Party 6 introduced a microphone for some added gimmicky fun. In “Word Herd,” a single player conducts a massive group of Goombas by verbally directing them where to go. The three players try to defeat all of the Goombas before the time runs out!

22. Manic Mallets – Mario Party 5

Mashing the A button repeats as one of the most featured tasks in Mario Party minigames. “Manic Mallets” makes things a little spicier by teaming two players together to button smash. If one player isn't very fast and another is, it can lead to some very misleading and zany results!