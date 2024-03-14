The Best MCU Characters Keeping the Franchise Afloat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a rocky road since Avengers: Endgame. A lack of narrative focus (and behind-the-scenes drama) has kept fans from becoming fully invested in the new Multiverse Saga. With a middling response thus far, some consider the Marvel Cinematic Universe has past its prime.

Those people forget one of the universe's current strengths: its new batch of superheroes. The MCU has plenty of other heroes who can lead the future. Below, find MCU characters who prove that the reign of Marvel remains far from over.

1. Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

Kamala Khan earns the number one spot on this list for one reason. From her first appearance in Ms. Marvel, Kamala started her journey as a genuine fan of superheroes. Her introduction helped deliver a different coming-of-age story in the MCU, balancing heroism with a story of Pakistani culture. She wants to protect and understand her family, learn what it means to become a hero, and simply survive high school.

The character wisely balances the relatable and awestruck by fantastical moments in a refreshing way. In The Marvels, she gets tasked with protecting the universe alongside Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel. While learning from her mentors, Kamala keeps her endearing qualities. Her personality helped in the process, making her someone endearing to audiences. That level of charm, relatability, and commitment to heroism make her the current best character in the MCU.

2. Marc Spector (Moon Knight) & Steven Grant (Mr. Knight)

Marc Spector could hold the title of the MCU’s most emotionally damaged hero. In the Moon Knight series on Disney+, doctors diagnosed Marc with DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder). His adventures made him realize that this ailment could benefit him in the long run.

The Steven Grant personality (which Marc viewed as a weakness) actually helped him cope with trauma. While taking time to realize it, Marc turned it into something beneficial, a.k.a becoming a superhero. That included the god Khonshu helping show Marc the power, (no matter how dangerous) he could have. Besides the surprising emotional depths, Moon Knight offered audiences a look into a darker corner of the MCU. Balancing the darker tone with emotional underpinnings made Marc Specter/Steven Grant one of the best heroes for the future.

3. Peter Parker (Spider-Man)

Peter Parker’s ranking on this list stems from one important factor. He started as an audience conduit, simply wowed by the world he joined. Parker started as a street-level hero given a massive opportunity by Tony Stark. The character (much like the MCU’s new generation of younger heroes) simply enjoyed his role on The Avengers team. That includes keeping his heroic goals in check and living as another protector of New York.

That role as a hero has also been counterbalanced with more relatable problems, like surviving high school. His journey in the MCU has been filled with challenges (Like when he blipped at Thanos’s hands), and his heroic attitude has remained the same.

4. Kate Bishop

Much like Peter Parker and Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop offered a specific type of MCU character. She existed as a big-time Avengers fan, specifically idolizing Hawkeye. While his mentee, she amply showed Clint Barton her potential.

By the end of the Hawkeye series, she earned the ability to carry the moniker. Her positive, fun-loving attitude made her a welcome addition to the universe alongside her cohorts. Kate remains happy with her role as a hero and wants to do what she can to protect New York. That optimistic, determined, and fun-loving nature makes her one of the best MCU characters.

5. Loki

Loki has earned the title of one of the MCU’s most beloved characters. In the Thor films, he amply conveyed the character's title of “The God of Mischief.” Since Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War and his variant escaped leading into the Loki series, he has reformed himself.

This reformation made him a hero willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, becoming a guardian of the Multiverse Tree. He earned his redemption and (as of now) concluded one of the MCU’s most rewarding character arcs. It also lets him join the conversation of existing as one of the best heroes in the MCU.

6. Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch)

Wanda Maximoff has gone on one of the MCU’s darkest journeys, starting with Avengers: Age of Ultron. From losing her brother, herself, and Vision (her true love) in the blip, and her family in WandaVision, she has been racked with grief. The character wrestles with that emotional weight, giving a supporting hero a proper and moving evolution to a real one.

This came full circle in her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ending on such a somber note of sacrifice gave Wanda a well-rounded character arc. While her future remains unclear, Wanda’s first chapter in the MCU turned out as one of its best yet.

7. Stephen Strange (Doctor Strange)

Stephen Strange has had serious growth in his MCU tenure. From an arrogant surgeon to a master of the mystic arts, Strange evolved into a protector of the multiverse. Besides helping his teammates (The Avengers) defeat Thanos, he has helped protect the multiverse on multiple occasions.

His newfound heart has been tested (including the loss in Avengers: Infinity War, the events of Spider-Man No A Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Strange has overcome his hardships. At the same time, he has healthily earned the title of one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes. Strange’s ability to overcome, prosper and genuinely become a good person makes him one of the best current characters.

8. Scott Lang (Ant-Man)

Scott Lang has reformed himself throughout his MCU timeline. Lang started as a formerly convicted thief, looking to have a life with his daughter Cassie. Along the way, this lead him into becoming a genuine hero. Scott’s evolution (with the help of the Van Dyne family) turned him into more than just an Avenger; he became a role model for his daughter.

Comedic and snarky banter aside, the character morphed into a genuinely good person. Scott grew into a hero with more to offer besides simply becoming a joke. He proved himself in the MCU, making him a worthy hero among legends.

9. Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

Yelena Belova quickly became a fan-favorite character within the MCU. Her debut in Black Widow helped to grow her relationship with her sister, Natasha Romanoff. She could hold her own with Natasha but also delivered some enjoyable sibling banter. Besides just a snarky sibling, Yelena also began to show emotional depths. This stemmed from her past trauma and eventual reconciliation with Natasha.

Watching the character evolve over her appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye delivered an enjoyable and rewarding journey for audiences. That journey helped her earn a spot on this list. Moving past her trauma has set Yelena on a path to honoring her sister's heroic legacy.

10. Maya Lopez (Echo)

The MCU has rebranded Maya Lopez’s comic origin. Her debut in Hawkeye showcased her potential as a serious fighter. A disciple (and adopted daughter-like figure) of The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), proved her a serious threat.

The audience's first introduction involves the character having her life upended. Her “father figure” did not end up as the man she thought, having her real father killed. The character partakes in an emotional rage, delivering compelling results. Now, her own series can explore her full potential as a character. Her painful origin story, and ability to blur the lines between hero and villain makes her a character with limitless potential. Maya can help bring in a new kind of future for the MCU.

11. Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier)

Bucky Barnes has had one of the most tortured pasts in the MCU. After his former life as a brainwashed assassin, Bucky hopes to reform himself as a hero. Much like Sam Wilson, he wants to honor the legacy of his friend, Steve Rogers.

Watching his reformation since Captain America: The Winter Soldier has made Bucky a beloved character by fans. His growth in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier added deeper layers to the character. Watching him grapple with his own demons and PTSD offered something new for the MCU. Simultaneously, he proved himself early on as someone who could hold his own. That depth, along with the quality of his action sequences, earns him a position on this list.

12. Sylvie

Sylvie joins the growing list of characters specifically created for the MCU. A variant of Loki, Sylvie served two distinct purposes within the Loki series. Initially, Sylvie’s primary goal consisted of causing trouble in the multiverse. As Loki got to know her, she revealed much more depth than meets the eye.

Besides serving as a possible love interest, Sylvie turned out as a ferocious warrior. She also started the multiversal war with her killing of He Who Remains. Some may consider her the cause of the MCU’s impending war ahead. While technically true, the character's dimensions make her reasoning easier to understand. That moral complexity makes her one of the universe’s best new characters.

13. Sam Wilson (Captain America)

Sam Wilson has had many trials and tribulations in the MCU. Starting as Steve Rogers' right-hand man, Wilson eventually took the Captain America mantle. His journey from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave him a proper character arc.

Wrestling with that responsibility helped deliver a compelling journey involving answering if he has what it takes to wield the shield. That moral complexity helped Sam fully accept his responsibility, promising a bright future. His emotional journey (and Anthony Mackie’s nuanced performance) make Sam one of the keys to a great MCU future.

14. Mobius M. Mobius

Owen Wilson’s casting helped to pique fans' interest in the Loki television series. Over two seasons, he established himself as a surprisingly complex and funny character. Besides simply existing for comedic relief, Mobius helped inject humanity into Loki's story. At the same time, he became a character that audiences began to root for.

Season two gave him real development, showing his life before the TVA. It also allowed him to deal with the trauma of losing that life, while accepting his true purpose. Combining that humor with genuine emotional depth helped deliver a surprising and different kind of MCU hero.

15. Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Matt Murdock’s time in the MCU has begun to take shape. First appearing as Spider-Man’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then She-Hulk, audiences know his potential. His brief appearance in episode one of Echo series left a large impression.

Matt’s mere existence in the MCU has fans incredibly excited for his potential. If anything, like his Netflix history, Matt Murdock has the ability to take charge in a new era of street-level heroes. That possibility alone earns him a place on this list.

16. Man-Thing (Ted)

Man-Thing (Ted) helped ring in a world of monsters to the MCU. Established as the “villain” of the Halloween special, Ted ended up as something other than a monster. Instead, he ended up revealing himself as a friend to Jack Russell/Werewolf By Night. Their blossoming relationship in the Halloween special delivered moments of classic MCU banter.

Add in a new flavor of monster action, and general lovability, Man-Thing earned a spot on this list. As other eventual appearances will happen, Man-Thing could easily climb the ranks of the best MCU heroes.

17. Jack Russell (Werewolf by Night)

Hiding in the role of a monster hunter, Jack Russell held a dark secret. He had a beast within him that awakened at the start of a full moon. With his escape from the Bloodstone Manor, the character now resides in the modern MCU. His tortured origin and impressive skill set might serve as an asset going forward.

What skills Jack has and what his beast form can be capable of makes him a ferocious new hero. The character’s role in the universe remains yet to be determined, but this Halloween special gives him enough of a debut to earn a place on among the best MCU characters today.

18. Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness ended up as a scene-stealer on WandaVision. Starting as the “pesky neighbor,” Agatha became a surprising and unexpected villain. Her massive popularity with the song “Agatha All Along” created a phenomenon. Her villainy stemmed from a place of hate for Wanda while also loving to cause chaos. That made for a very enjoyable viewing experience, making the character one of the best yet. Agatha’s popularity became so large that it earned her a spin-off series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Her sudden popularity helped show the strengths of this new MCU phase, which does not have to rely on heroes.

19. Shang-Chi (Shaun)

Shang-Chi has only had one feature film appearance, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While having one appearance, the character made an impression on audiences. His quick wit and kung-fu sensibilities helped deliver one of Phase four’s best heroes and films.

With more appearances in the MCU on the horizon, Shang-Chi could rise on this list. Time will only tell what overarching role he will play in the MCU. Besides his exposure and positive reception from audiences, it helped to give Shang-Chi massive potential for the future.

20. Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk)

Disney+’s She-Hulk series ended up as the most divisive MCU show yet. With its fourth-wall-breaking antics, viewers struggled to become invested in the story. Besides the lackluster CGI, the character of Jennifer Walters made a large impression. Her positive, upbeat, young-adult attitude served as a welcome addition to this new phase.

Audiences had never experienced a character like her before, which served as a welcome surprise. Her comedic styling does not mean she has to become a “self-serious” hero. Instead, she can serve as the levity, fitting quite well into the darker pieces of the Multiverse Saga.