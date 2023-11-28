The Best MCU Villains to Keep Fans Salivating for Action

Marvel has no shortage of adversaries who prove a more than formidable threat to their heroic counterparts. In fact, more often than not, these MCU villains have a tendency to elevate the entire film they appear in, testing the protagonists’ psychological, emotional, and physical wherewithal as they carry out their dastardly schemes.

Thanos (The Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers: Endgame)

With the amount of time Marvel spent building up the climactic showdown between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos (Josh Brolin), who else but this intergalactic war criminal ranks as the standout villain the series produced? A baddie whose arrival Marvel teased since 2011, Thanos makes for a fascinating MCU villain whose motivations–though well-intentioned–lead him to wipe out half the known universe.

As horrific as his actions might be, the strength of the last two Avengers movies illustrate the inner torment the Mad Titan overcomes carrying out his plans. (So much so, that when a young Gamora asks what his efforts cost him, viewers have no choice but to believe him when he humbly croaks out, “Everything.”)

Loki (Thor)

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) continues to elude any clear-cut classifications between hero and villain. With recent series like Loki or even the later Thor movies, the charming God of Mischief veers more and more into a self-interested anti-hero role, someone who–while always watching out for themselves–often resolves to do the right thing.

Still, in his earliest theatrical appearances, Loki served as the first breakthrough adversary the MCU had, battling his brother Thor and, later, the first lineup of Avengers. Charismatic, quick-witted, and hungry for absolute power in the universe, this emotionally stunted Asgaardian continues to delight and entertain viewers since his introduction over a decade ago.

Killmonger (Black Panther)

It’s impossible to take anything away from Michael B. Jordan’s incendiary performance as the Wakandan exile N’Jadak. Yet the thing that makes Erik Stevens (alias Killmonger) stand out among MCU’s rogues’ gallery involves his poignant motivations. Thrown out of Wakanda’s utopian society and forced to survive on his own, Killmonger spent the next two decades honing his combat skills, coming up with an ambitious plan to open Wakanda to the rest of the world (albeit to supply weapons to prospective revolutionaries across the globe).

In essence, Killmonger’s personality falls more into the archetype of a tragic villain, a character whose actions audiences understand, even if they can’t always condone them.

The Green Goblin (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

The most dangerous arch-enemy of not one, but two separate Spider-Men, Willem Dafoe’s terrifying version of the Green Goblin arrived into the MCU from the annals of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Like his initial appearance in 2002’s Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man, Dafoe hit it out of the park as the unhinged Norman Osborn, a tortured soul split between his warring identities as the even-tempered Norman and the maniacal Goblin. Pushing Holland’s Spider-Man to the edge of his morality, Dafoe’s performance as this comic icon confirms his status as one of the absolute greatest MCU villains.

Xu Wenwu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Against all odds, Marvel took the racially insensitive arch-enemy of Iron Man and made him into a three-dimensional character. Abandoning the outdated presentation of the Mandarin in Marvel Comics, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) exists as a far more layered individual than most other MCU. The immortal leader of the mysterious Ten Rings, his quest to resurrect his wife leads him into a fateful battle with his estranged children, making his demise all the more tragic to witness.

Vulture (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

The Walter White of MCU villains, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) cares about his family to an almost serious fault. Run out of business by Tony Stark, Toomes turns his attention to profiting off of alien technology, selling it on the black market for a serious markup. A meek and mild-mannered suburban dad by day and a winged arms dealer by night, Toomes nevertheless has his own set of morals he lives by.

Between warning the teenage Peter to stay out of his business and refusing to reveal his identity once imprisoned, he’s nothing less than honorable – you know, for a murdering bird-themed supervillain.

The Scarlet Witch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

An interesting antagonist for a number of reasons, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) started off first as a reluctant villain-turned-ally in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, eventually becoming a key member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Following the death of her brother and beloved Vision, Wanda’s mind began to slip, her powers growing stronger even as her behavior became more and more erratic.

By the time of Multiverse of Madness, Maximoff reached the peak of her magical abilities, using them to tear apart the Multiverse in search of her sons, even at the cost of countless lives in the process.

Hela (Thor: Ragnarok)

Though fans had long viewed Loki as the black sheep of Asgaard, the God of Mischief doesn’t hold a candle to the first-born child of Odin. The mythological Goddess of Death, Hela (Cate Blanchett) carried out all her father's dirt work, expanding his kingdom through wanton violence and destruction. Returning to Asgaard after Odin’s death, Hela warps her father’s kingdom to suit her own macabre sensibilities, initiating Ragnarok and the end of Asgaard as her subjects knew it. Now that‘s someone who lives up to her reputation as the Goddess of Death…and one of the best MCU villains.

Namor (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

In theory, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), like T’Challa, wants only one thing: to protect his people from harm by staving off the corrupting influence of the outside world. Whereas T’Challa and his subjects in Wakanda come to see the potential for opening their kingdoms’ doors, though, Namor prefers to keep Talokan closed-off, not wanting to relive the genocidal conquest that drove his people underseas in the first place. Though a bit misguided, viewers can sympathize with his cynical worldview.

Ego the Living Planet (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

The key characteristic that makes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 an improvement over its predecessor revolves around each film’s respective villain. Whereas Ronan the Accuser acted as a bland stand-in for Thanos, Vol. 2’s Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) proved a far more dangerous individual for the Guardians to come up against. The Celestial father of Peter Quill, Ego’s indifferent attitude towards lesser lifeforms makes Wenwu or Thanos seem like father of the year by comparison.

Agatha Harkness (WandaVision)

Agatha’s high placement on this list hinges almost entirely on Kathryn Hahn’s incredible take on the character. Backed by her own catchy theme song, Agatha uses her dark magic to masquerade as a resident of Westview, getting closer to Wanda Maximoff in an effort to steal her powers. Following her well-received performance in WandaVision, fans can’t wait to see more of Agatha in her own spin-off series – and honestly, who can blame them?

The Winter Soldier (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Like Wanda Maximoff, the Winter Soldier has an interesting narrative progression throughout the MCU. A patriotic WW2 soldier and the best friend of Captain America, Bucky Barnes ended up in the custody of H.Y.D.R.A by the war's conclusion. Subjected to years of torture and brainwashing, Bucky emerged the unstoppable sleeper agent known as the Winter Soldier, H.Y.D.R.A's deadliest assassin.

Although his good friend Steve helped Bucky snap out of this Cold War-induced trance, the Winter Soldier provided Cap, Black Widow, and Falcon a worthy nemesis to face in their attempts to destroy H.Y.D.R.A. for good.

Ultron (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

The sci-fi genre comes fraught with rogue artificial intelligence units, so much so that Ultron never really breaks free from the preconceived mold set by Skynet or HAL 9000. Still, James Spader’s strong vocal performance makes Ultron a compelling villain to watch out for, possessing a warped sense of humor no doubt borne out of Tony Stark’s own quippy one-liners.

Helmut Zemo (Captain America: Civil War)

With the notable exception of Loki, no villain has managed to get inside the Avengers’ heads quite like Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). A Sokovian baron whose family died in the Avengers’ battle with Ultron, Zemo spends the next few years vigorously investigating his quarry’s past, using his research to turn them against one another. He might lack a flashy costume or even an egocentric wish to conquer the universe, but Zemo’s one of the few villains to successfully drive a wedge between the Avengers, exploiting the growing ideological rift between Iron Man and Captain America.

Kang the Conqueror (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

Succeeding Thanos’s place as the next big baddie in the MCU, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) appears as a supporting character in Loki and the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Breaking from his comic book backstory, the MCU’s version of Kang establishes himself as an all-powerful being seeking to rule the Multiverse. As promising a villain as he might seem at first glance, the fumbled execution of Kang’s build-up leaves fans wanting more.

The High Evolutionary (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

While not as iconic a comic book villain as the Green Goblin or Red Skull, there’s just something about the High Evolutionary that causes audiences to grate their teeth in anger. Maybe it has something to do Chukwudi Iwuji’s masterful portrayal of the character, his bloated ego, or his total disregard for any of the poor creatures he experiments on. Regardless, this self-aggrandizing mad scientist makes Doctors Frankenstein and Moreau seem as kind-hearted as Doogie Howser.

Gorr the God Butcher (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Criticism continues to abound regarding Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, with many MCU fans feeling Waititi sacrificed a strong story in favor of a nonstop parade of jokes. Despite these critiques, the presence of Christian Bale’s demonic Gorr the God Butcher met with nothing less than avid acclaim. A god-hating alien serial killer with a sympathetic backstory, Gorr remains one of the absolute strongest aspects of Love and Thunder–an opinion even the harshest fans can agree with.

Mysterio (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

A comic book character fans had long wanted to see in live-action, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) pops up as the main villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home. A seemingly benevolent traveler from an alternate Earth, Quentin Beck soon makes his intentions clear after gaining access to Tony Stark’s A.I. database, hoping to use his signature illusions to fool everyone into believing he's powerful superhero in his own right. Though his plan owes a bit too much to The Incredibles’ Syndrome, Gyllenhaal’s outing as this fraudulent wannabe makes him an endearing opponent for Holland’s webslinger.

Obadiah Stane (Iron Man)

The first MCU baddie ever put to the screen, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) never commanded the same comic book popularity as the Joker or Doctor Doom. Yet the character’s relative obscurity made his sudden betrayal of his protégé, Tony Stark, all the more shocking. Elegantly played by the always phenomenal Jeff Bridges, Bridge’s wealth of likable protagonists paid off well for Stane’s big reveal, transforming him from Tony’s lifelong mentor into an envious profiteer hoping to oust Stark from the company.

The Grandmaster (Thor: Ragnarok)

While Cate Blanchett’s performance as Hela tends to receive the most fanfare, one shouldn’t overlook the presence of Jeff Goldblum’s charismatic Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. Drawing on Goldblum’s quirky behavior and mannerisms, the Grandmaster may be an amoral alien overlord with a severe god complex, but his hilarious eccentricities and bizarre demeanor wins over almost every viewer.

Red Skull (Captain America: The First Avenger)

Perhaps the single best villain Captain America ever encountered in the pages of Marvel Comics, most fans tend to agree that the MCU’s portrayal of the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) pales in comparison to his comic book basis. Lacking the dimensionality and sympathetic undertones of more nuanced MCU foes like Thanos or Loki, Red Skull makes for as stereotypical an antagonist as a Saturday morning cartoon villain, right down to the exaggerated accent that seems like something out of Monty Python (and just as enjoyable to watch too).

General Thaddeus Ross (The Incredible Hulk)

Like quite a few other MCU villains on this list, it’s hard to determine whether General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt) falls into the villain category. Despite his strong moral standing, Hurt’s grizzled U.S. Army general takes a sharp stance against independent-minded superheroes, feeling they should hold some accountability for their actions (a point that’s hard to argue, given the city-wide destruction that often comes from the Avengers’ interference).

Ulysses Klaue (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther)

If there’s one thing Andy Serkis has proven time and time again, it’s that he’s able to make three-dimensional individuals out of the most cut-and-paste stock characters imaginable. A black market arms dealer who figures into Age of Ultron and Black Panther, Serkis uses every minute of screen time to construct an in-depth portrait of Klaue–a mentor of sorts to Killmonger and a consequential ally of Ultron.

Alexander Pierce (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Don’t let his friendly demeanor fool you; World Security Council Secretary Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) harbors a darker side to his character. The closeted leader of H.Y.D.R.A., Pierce hides himself and his shadowy spy cell right under S.H.I.E.L.D.’s nose, infiltrating the network with years of covert espionage. Though not as memorable an adversary as the eponymous Winter Soldier he secretly controls, Pierce’s ruthless efficiency and duplicitous personality make him as wily and sinister as Obadiah Stane or Darren Cross, if not more so.

Taskmaster (Black Widow)

Ray Winstone’s Dreykov might be the main antagonist of Black Widow, but his mind-controlled daughter, Antonia (Olga Kurylenko), acts as his physical stand-in for most of the movie. Possessing photographic memory and acute hand-to-hand combat skills, Taskmaster proves able to replicate the fighting styles of Captain America, Spider-Man, and the Black Panther, combining them into one fatal combination. A secondary antagonist who outshines her abusive father, she’s one of the better aspects of 2021’s Black Widow.

Yellowjacket (Ant-Man)

In many ways, audiences can view Ant-Man’s Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) as a watered-down imitation of Iron Man’s Obadiah Stane. Except, whereas Stane double-crossed his former protégé in Tony Stark, Cross flips the script, betraying his surrogate father figure in Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). A decent if unremarkable opponent for Paul Rudd’s spunky Ant-Man, Yellowjacket owes a little too much to earlier, far better MCU villains, never rising above the bar set by Jeff Bridges’ larger-than-life portrayal of Stane.

Abomination (The Incredible Hulk)

With the notable exception of the Leader, the Hulk never had an altogether impressive rogues’ gallery at his disposal. Still, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk did the best with what they had, working in two of the Hulk’s arch-nemeses with “Thunderbolt” Ross and Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), A.K.A. Abomination. A special forces commando determined to bring the Hulk down any way he can–such as mutating himself into an inhuman monster–Roth’s Abomination provides the Hulk with a proficient physical challenge to overcome, but does little else to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

M.O.D.O.K (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

A fan-favorite character from Marvel comics, a far different interpretation of M.O.D.O.K. figured into the plot of 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A mutated version of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) from the original Ant-Man, the MCU’s iteration of M.O.D.O.K. depicted the character as the reluctant right-hand man of Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. A watered-down caricature that failed to live up to his comic book counterpart, one can only hope fans see a more faithful portrayal of M.O.D.O.K. in future Multiverse-oriented Marvel projects.

Dreykov (Black Widow)

One of the foremost problems with 2021’s Black Widow involves the lack of a strong villain, the next best thing to a formidable antagonist found with Ray Winstone’s Russian spymaster, Dreykov. Lacking the theatricality of so many other villains on this list, Dreykov’s personality doesn’t even match the most generic James Bond villains. However, his realistic presentation makes him a refreshing change of pace from the vindictive alien warlords or literal sentient planets populating the MCU.

Justin Hammer (Iron Man 2)

On paper, an evil Tony Stark seems like the perfect villain for R.D.J’s Iron Man to face off against. Like most of the other bottom-tier villains on this list, though, Iron Man 2′s filmmakers botched Sam Rockwell’s duplicitous tech mogul from the get-go. Affording far too little screen time to such a promising Iron Man foe, Iron Man 2 makes too little use of Rockwell’s Justin Hammer, sacrificing him for the far more vanilla Whiplash (Mickey Rourke).