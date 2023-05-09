The Best Miles Teller Movies and Where to Stream Them

Miles Teller has been appearing in feature films since 2010, but his career somehow feels so much longer. Still only in his mid-30s, Teller has had a meteoric rise in the film industry, ascending from attention-grabbing roles in indie films to starring in mainstream action vehicles like Top Gun: Maverick.

Though his filmography is relatively small, Teller has made appearances in some of the most noteworthy films of the past decade, from stress-inducing psychological dramas to riveting teen rom coms. He has yet to earn any serious accolades for his work — including nominations at the Academy Awards or Golden Globes — but Teller has proven himself a star to watch out for, and someone who consistently delivers amazing performances on a regular basis.

From his earliest supporting roles to some of his latest blockbusters, here are the best movies of Teller’s career so far, ranked from best to worst.

1. Whiplash

Newly enrolled at a prestigious musical institute, an aspiring jazz drummer (Teller) is instructed by a domineering teacher (J.K. Simmons) whose unorthodox lessons push him to his physical and psychological limits.

The single best performance of either Teller or Simmons’ career to date, Whiplash is also the greatest film we’ve seen from wunderkind director Damian Chazelle yet. Raising thoughtful questions about talent, drive, and ambition, Whiplash relies heavily on Teller’s intense acting style. Obsessed with realizing his full potential as a musician (even at the cost of his personal life), he willingly enters into an abusive partnership with Simmons’ teacher, knowing how much it’ll cost him — but also recognizing how much he stands to gain from it.

Currently streaming on Paramount+.

2. Top Gun: Maverick

Three decades after graduating from Top Gun, the daredevil pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) returns to the flight school to train the next generation of pilots — including the son of his deceased best friend (Teller).

There are many reasons to watch Top Gun: Maverick — the action itself, the nostalgic storyline, and the performances of Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connely all instantly springing to mind. In his role, Teller does a wonderful job subtly demonstrating an inner drive to succeed; opposite Cruise’s Maverick, he feels that he has everything to prove and nothing to lose, accounting for his more determined performance here.

Currently streaming on Paramount+.

3. The Spectacular Now

With graduation on the horizon, a hard-partying senior with no plans for the future (Teller) meets a shy, quirky fellow student (Shailene Woodley) who he quickly develops romantic feelings for.

There’s a tremendous sadness that comes with Teller’s presence in The Spectacular Now. A fun-loving party boy in the same mold as Ferris Bueller, Teller’s character lives every day as though it might be his last — at the expense of his own future. Only through his relationship with Woodley’s Aimee is he able to accept the inevitability of growing up, forcing him to take some responsibility for himself and his future along the way.

Currently streaming on HBO Max.

4. Only the Brave

In 2013, a massive wildfire rages through Arizona, threatening to overtake the local community. Standing in its direct path are the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of skilled firefighters who would lose 19 of its 20 members combating the inferno.

Based on a heartbreaking true story, Only the Brave easily ranks among Teller’s finest character work to date. As the sole survivor of his firefighting crew, Teller brings out the inner survivor’s guilt plaguing his character, establishing a meaningful father-son relationship with Josh Brolin’s older, veteran lead firefighter.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent via VOD.

5. Bleed for This

In the late 1980s, Light Middleweight boxing champion Vinny Pazienza (Teller) is involved in a horrific car accident that leaves him with a severe spinal injury. Told by the doctors that he might never be able to walk again, Vinny launches a slow comeback, with renowned trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart) helping him return to the ring.

Another autobiographical film, Bleed for This serves as a fictionalized account of Pazienza’s triumphant return to boxing after his near career-ending accident. A lesson in perseverance, self-belief, and encouragement, Teller is both quietly confident and self-assured in his role as Pazienza, never for a moment wallowing in his predicament or giving into a defeatist attitude.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent via VOD.

6. Rabbit Hole

Happily married couple Becca (Nicole Kidman) and Howie (Aaron Eckhart) have their idyllic lives forever changed when their four-year-old son is killed in a car accident. Dealing with the immediate aftermath of their loss, each member of the couple starts to drift away from each other, seeking alternative ways to come to terms with their grief.

Teller’s film debut, Rabbit Hole provided him with a surprisingly poignant first role. Playing a young comic book artist inadvertently responsible for a child’s death, Teller illustrates a deep sense of regret with his character. Disgusted with himself but trying desperately to move on, Rabbit Hole signified Teller’s immense acting capabilities, able to perform opposite gifted stars like Kidman and Eckhart in spite of his young age.

Currently streaming on YouTube, Tubi, and The Roku Channel for free.

7. Too Old to Die Young

Martin Jones (Teller) is a police officer who secretly moonlights as a career assassin in Los Angeles. Following the murder of his partner (Lance Gross), Jones embarks on an intense manhunt to find the killer (Augusto Aguilera).

Too Old to Die Young may technically be a TV show, but as it released only a single season before its prompt cancellation, it’s perhaps more accurate to describe it as a short miniseries at this point. Regardless of its classification, the show still boasts Teller’s first major foray into TV. The series may be a little too dark and strange for its own good, but it benefited greatly from the actor’s raw and hard-boiled performance.

Currently streaming on Prime Video.

8. War Dogs

In the mid 2000s, professional arms dealers Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill) and David Packouz (Teller) earn a contract from the U.S. Army to provide ammunition to the Afghan National Army.

In the context of War Dogs, Teller very much plays the traditional comedic straight man to Hill’s openly bizarre, eccentric Diveroli. While Teller is most assuredly playing second fiddle, he does a great job playing the hapless, out-of-his-element main character trying his best to keep up with the endless antics of Hill’s character.

Currently streaming on Hulu.

9. Divergent

In a post-apocalyptic version of Chicago where people are sorted into factions based on their personalities, a young woman (Shailene Woodley) learns that she doesn't fit into any group’s standards, causing her to lie in an effort to blend in.

2014 was a massive year for Teller. In the span of a single year, he released a total of four films, the biggest of which (Whiplash) helped elevate him to career stardom. Alongside his fellow 2014 releases That Awkward Moment and Two Night Stand, Divergent wasn’t exactly the strongest entry in Teller’s career, but it helped him ascend to leading man status as the antagonistic, violent-tempered Peter Hayes.

Currently streaming on HBO Max.

10. Project X

Hoping to increase their friend’s social standing, three high school students (Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper, and Jonathan Daniel Brown) decide to throw an epic party when their parents go away on vacation.

One of his earliest performances, Teller’s standout contribution to Project X is that he places an exaggerated caricature of himself (think Michael Cera’s appearance in This Is the End). Though relegated to a mere cameo, Teller’s portrayal in the movie makes for a strange, surprising, and comical supporting player in the film.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent via VOD.

11. Two Night Stand

Forced to spend time together, two young people who met on a dating website (Teller and Lio Tipton) realize they get along much better than they originally believed.

Two Night Stand coasts on the backs of its expertly-matched leads, but the movie does little to contribute to the romantic comedy genre. While it also might not live up to its promising central premise, Teller and Tipton’s chemistry together makes it an enjoyable enough comedy film — even if it is largely forgettable in its entirety.

Currently streaming on Tubi.

12. That Awkward Moment

As they each deal with their own personal romances, three best friends in their twenties (Teller, Zac Efron, and Michael B. Jordan) begin to wonder where exactly their relationships are going next.

An admittedly weak entry in Teller’s career, That Awkward Moment asks some poignant questions about youthful relationships in general — namely, when does a seemingly innocent fling develop into something more meaningful and lasting. However, the bland script and standard humor doesn’t do its talented cast any justice.

Currently streaming on Hulu (premium subscription required).

13. 21 & Over

Despite having an important medical school interview the next morning, a college student (Justin Chon) reluctantly agrees to go out with his friends (Teller and Skylar Astin) for his birthday, leading to a night of epic drinking and rowdy partying.

A middling college movie at best, 21 & Over sees Teller play a somewhat similar character to his hero in The Spectacular Now. Lacking the emotional nuance and existential elements of its predecessor, though, 21 & Over spends more time trying to garner laughs than on developing underlying messages about youth or the college experience. It’s certainly funny at times, but fails in measuring up to any one of Teller’s other, far better movies.

Currently streaming on Hulu (premium subscription required)

