The Best Moments in WrestleMania History That Took The World By Storm

WrestleMania remains synonymous with the wrestling landscape for a multitude of reasons. The flagship show of WWE, WrestleMania has given the world some of the most iconic moments in the entire wrestling industry, from defining matches like Hulk Hogan vs. André the Giant at WrestleMania III to the infamous Heist of the Century at WrestleMania 31.

Given WrestleMania’s influential place in the wrestling landscape, most fans can assume the show has featured numerous standout moments since the show began in 1985. In some cases, these moments in WrestleMania history might involve the long-awaited victory for up-and-coming talents like Daniel Bryan, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Seth Rollins, or Rey Mysterio.

In other cases, they might involve a heartrending farewell to icons of the industry, such as Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels’ famous retirement matches at the grandest stage of them all.

Brock Lesnar Breaks the Streak (WrestleMania 30)

One of the key hallmarks of WrestleMania history involves The Undertaker’s legendary legacy. Defeating countless challengers from Golden Age icons like Jake Roberts and King Kong Bundy to famed contemporaries like Shawn Michaels and Triple H, viewers spent years wondering whether any competitor could defeat the Dead Man at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 30, however, Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable, beating The Undertaker after a series of F-5s, ushering in the most shocking moment in modern WWE.

Hulk Bodyslams André the Giant (WrestleMania III)

In no uncertain terms, the main event match between Hulk Hogan and André the Giant at WrestleMania III marks the most important moment in WrestleMania history.

Yes, other wrestlers had picked André up and slammed him down to the canvas before, but Hogan somehow made it seem so much more historic a feat at WrestleMania III. Without this pivotal moment, who knows whether WrestleMania would ever have become such a momentous event in the wrestling industry?

The Heist of the Century (WrestleMania 31)

Plenty of Money in the Bank winners had cashed in their contracts in the weeks ahead of WrestleMania, but Seth Rollins became the first superstar to use his briefcase at WrestleMania itself.

Storming in at the end of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ destructive WWE title contest, Rollins finagled his way to winning the WWE Championship in a shocking conclusion to WrestleMania 31. A twist ending no one saw coming, it lives on as the greatest cash-in on the Money in the Bank briefcase in all of WWE history.

Daniel Bryan Wins the WWE Championship (WrestleMania 30)

Having lost the WWE Championship to Randy Orton moments after winning it from John Cena at SummerSlam 2013, Daniel Bryan spent the next year trying to win back the title from Triple H’s corrupt Authority.

Backed by the avid support of WWE fans, Bryan’s dream came true at WrestleMania 30. In a feel-good moment that continues to live on in viewers’ imaginations, Bryan realized his lifelong aspirations of headlining WrestleMania, holding his two title belts in joyous victory over Orton and Batista.

Shawn Michaels’ Career Comes to An End (WrestleMania XXVI)

Hoping to make history and become the first man to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels put his career on the line against the Dead Man at WrestleMania XXVI.

A match every bit as impressive as their earlier WrestleMania XXV encounter, HBK departed from the WWE on his own terms, bringing his tenure as an active wrestler to a heartfelt finale.

Ric Flair Retires (WrestleMania XXIV)

Like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair failed to stay retired following his 2008 farewell match at WrestleMania XXIV. Yet even the harshest critics of the Nature Boy can’t take anything away from Flair’s impressive performance here.

Ending his lengthy tenure with WWE in grand fashion, the Dirtiest Player in the Game handed in one final great match at WrestleMania XIV, bidding the WWE universe goodbye with tears in his eyes.

The Rock and Hogan Fight Off the nWo (WrestleMania X8)

At WrestleMania X8, The Rock and Hollywood Hogan stole the show with their electric showdown inside the SkyDome. With The Rock scoring the momentous victory over his ‘80s counterpart, Hogan and Rocky stood in the center of the ring for a post-match celebration, shaking hands in the ultimate sign of respect.

Enraged by this gesture of sportsmanship, Hogan’s allies in the n.W.o. tried to blindside their former leader, leading to The Rock and Hogan fighting the two off in an action-packed finish (one that marked Hogan's long-awaited return to face status).

Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit Celebrate Their Victories (WrestleMania 20)

A moment forever tarnished by the personal actions of Chris Benoit, WrestleMania 20 nevertheless made for a heartfelt moment between two wrestling legends. Having experienced the same career hardships during their rise in ECW, WCW, NJPW, and WWE, a victorious Eddie Guerrero joined his best friend Benoit after the Rabid Wolverine won his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Embracing in a hug as confetti swirled around them, seeing the two men enjoy the fruits of their labor after years of mid-card status managed to get even the most hard-hearted fans misty-eyed.

Rey Mysterio Wins the World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 22)

In 2005, the world saw the tragic death of Eddie Guerrero–an influential luchador who passed away in his prime. With the wrestling landscape grieving the loss of Latino Heat, Eddie’s best friend, Rey Mysterio, dedicated almost all of his 2006 matches to Guerrero’s memory.

As a result, Mysterio’s victory at the 2006 Royal Rumble and his emotional triumph at WrestleMania 21 felt all the more meaningful, with Rey celebrating his world title win alongside Eddie’s family.

Hulk Hogan Hands Over the Belt to The Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania VI)

WrestleMania history has no shortage of transitional moments that sees the former stars of the past step aside for their younger successors. At WrestleMania VI, said moment came with The Ultimate Warrior’s pulse-pounding victory over Hulk Hogan in a Winner Takes All main event bout.

Despite Hogan inserting himself in WWE’s upper roster in the years that followed, the Hulkster handing over the title belts to The Warrior seemed like the end of an era in WWE.

Batista Defeats Triple H (WrestleMania 21)

From 2002 until 2005, Triple H ran roughshod over Raw, forever inserting himself into the World Heavyweight Championship picture as the leader of Evolution. At the start of 2005, however, Triple H’s reign of terror began to unravel, with his younger protege, Batista, cashing in his Royal Rumble victory on his former Evolution mentor.

Headlining WrestleMania 21, the Animal achieved his first significant victory in WWE, marking the formal end to a period that had lasted the better part of three years.

Becky Lynch Wins the Women’s Championship (WrestleMania 35)

In 2019, WWE made history by featuring three remarkable women–Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey–in the pay-per-view’s main event (the first time female competitors ever headlined the show to end all shows).

Overcoming the odds and securing both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship titles, Lynch solidified herself as a talent on par with her male colleagues on the roster, showing how far women had come in WWE since the Attitude Era.

Shawn Michaels’ Realizes His Boyhood Dream (WrestleMania XII)

Like most WWE superstars, Shawn Michaels climbed the ladder of WWE’s hierarchy one rung at a time, rising from a notable tag team competitor into one of the breakout stars of WWE’s New Generation. After years spent pining after the WWE Championship, Michaels achieved his lifelong dream of winning the belt at WrestleMania XII, besting Bret Hart in sudden death overtime in their hour-long Iron Man match.

Intense, emotional, and cathartic to no end, it lives on as one of the best moments of ‘90s-era WWE.

Kofi Kingston Wins the WWE Championship (WrestleMania 35)

Mirroring Daniel Bryan’s unbelievable WWE ascension in 2014, Kofi Kingston experienced his own inspirational rise to the top of WWE’s roster in 2019. Rallying fan support to his cause, the longtime midcard wrestler achieved his WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania 35, beating Bryan for the WWE Championship.

Dubbed “KofiMania” for a reason, Kingston’s victory made for the ultimate feel-good moment in his career, demonstrating that–sometimes–hard work, perseverance, and unfailing optimism pay off in extraordinary ways.

Edge Wins the First Ever Money in the Bank (WrestleMania 21)

In the spring of 2005, WWE introduced a novel new match known as “Money in the Bank.” Featuring a total of six participants, the match involved each competitor trying to retrieve the all-important Money in the Bank briefcase dangling over the mat.

A defining moment in WWE history, Edge’s victory here not only established him as a future main event player–it also allowed Money in the Bank to become a permanent fixture in WWE for years to come.

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth Reunite (WrestleMania VII)

After rechristening himself the “Macho King” upon winning the King of the Ring tournament, Randy Savage returned to the same bullying personality he used in the mid-1980s. Abandoning his longtime valet Miss Elizabeth for the ill-tempered Sensational Sherri, Savage’s first tenure as an active pro wrestler came to an end at WrestleMania VIII.

Losing to The Ultimate Warrior in a career-threatening match, a heartbroken Savage lay in the center of the ring, covering himself from blows meted out by a scornful Sherri. Seeing this, Elizabeth hopped the barricade to save her beau from any further harm, allowing Savage and Elizabeth to reunite for the first time in almost two years.

Edge Spears Jeff Hardy From the Top of the Ladder (WrestleMania X-Seven)

Often considered one of the greatest shows in all of wrestling, WrestleMania X-Seven had numerous standout moments. However, most of these pale in comparison to the event’s infamous Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Tag Team Championship.

In a match loaded with destructive bumps and awe-inspiring maneuvers, Edge’s Spear onto Jeff Hardy from the top of the ladder stands apart, plunging both competitors 12 feet down to the canvas.

The Hardy Boyz Return (WrestleMania 33)

Departing from WWE at the end of the 2000s, Jeff and Matt Hardy spent the better part of the ensuing decade wrestling in ROH and Impact, reinventing themselves as the Broken Hardyz. Embarking on an international championship tour, the pair eventually found their way back to WWE in 2017, leading to their surprise entrance at WrestleMania 33.

In a twist no one saw coming, the Attitude Era icons even managed to win the Raw Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way ladder match, reclaiming their favorable place in the promotion’s tag team division.

Edge Spears Mick Foley Through a Flaming Table (WrestleMania 22)

Upset that he had never enjoyed the standout WrestleMania history moment he had spent his whole life trying to have, Mick Foley exited his retirement in 2006 to face Edge in a street fight at WrestleMania 22.

Pulling out all the stops in an effort to give the audience something to remember, Edge won the match after spearing Foley onto a flaming table at ring-side, sending both men into the blazing inferno. An intense and violent match, it gave Foley the long-awaited “WrestleMania moment” he’d dreamed about for years.

Mike Tyson Punches Out Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XIV)

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania XIV, boxing icon Mike Tyson found himself caught between WWF Champion Shawn Michaels and his WrestleMania opponent, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Figuring into the two men's match as a special guest referee, Tyson shocked audiences by turning against his apparent allies in D-Generation X, allowing Austin to win his first WWF Championship. In response, an irate Michaels attempted to sucker punch the former boxing champ, only for Iron Mike to counter with a stiff knock-out blow of his own.