The Best Movie Santas of All Time

Christmas time and movie time go together like presents and a tree. Even the most disinterested cinephobe will make time to watch It’s a Wonderful Life or A Christmas Story. For that reason, studios pump out holiday movies on the regular, and with them a steady supply of movie Santas to grace the screen.

Of course, not every Santa lives up to the magic and wonder of the person kids dream about every night. So meet these great movie Santas, who will make moviegoers’ eyes twinkle and bellies laugh like a bowl full of jelly.

1. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street begins with Kris Kringle charging a mall Santa for dereliction of duty, and not a single viewer feels bad for the wage worker who receives the tongue-lashing. Why? Because Kringle is played by Edmund Gwenn, the most believable and kindhearted Santa of all time. Gwenn’s irresistible smile and easy rapport with co-star Natale Wood make a believer out of everyone who watches the movie and sets a high standard for all movie Santas that follow, not just those looking for a quick holiday buck.

2. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)

The mere title Santa Claus Conquers the Martians tells viewers what they should expect — almost. Yes, this stinker, directed by Nicholas Webster, is a ridiculous sci-fi kid’s movie in which green-skin invaders kidnap Kris Kringle. Every part of the movie condescends to its intended audience, from the broad antics of buffoonish Martian Dropo (Bill McCutcheon, who would later win an Emmy for playing Uncle Wally on Sesame Street) to the cardboard robot who later terrorizes the children. Amidst this half-hearted effort comes John Call as a pitch-perfect Santa, who wins over the warlike Martians with kindness and patience.

3. Christmas Evil (1980)

One might argue that a killer Santa Claus shouldn’t rank in the top five movie Santas, with good reason. And no one can deny that Christmas Evil protagonist Harry Standling causes some real damage once he dons a red coat and hat on Christmas Eve. However, writer/director Lewis Jackson added the carnage at the behest of producers, who wanted a trashy slasher in the vein of Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Outside of a few shocking moments, Brandon McTaggart gives a sensitive, wounded performance as Harry, a man who believes in the magic of Christmas and wants nothing more than to help others see its beauty.

4. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Richard Attenborough might be the only person who could ever step into the boots of Edmund Gwenn. Channeling the same cheer he brought to Jurassic Park the previous year, Attenborough plays Kris Kringle for the 90s, with a tougher real estate market and a more cynical audience. The 90s update of Miracle on 34th Street may lack the spark of its 1947 predecessor, but Attenborough remains timeless among movie Santas, instilling the screen with magic in every one of his scenes.

5. Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Even a viewer with a literal allergy to Jim Varney’s pitchman-turned-family-movie-star Ernest P. Worrell can find something to love in Ernest Saves Christmas. Sure, the film includes plenty of broad gags, as one would expect from a movie directed by Ernest creator John Cherry. However, the script by Ed Turner and B. Kline tells a charming story about the current Santa (Douglas Seale) looking for a replacement, whom he finds in children’s television host Joe Caruthers (Oliver Clark). Seale has the effervescence required of a good Santa, but he grounds it with a pathos that makes his search all the sweeter.

6. Bad Santa (2003)

Make no mistake, Willie T. Soke (Billy Bob Thornton) is indeed a very bad Santa. Soke and his partner Marcus Skidmore (Tony Cox) take jobs as a mall Santa and elf, casing stores and breaking into them after the stores close. Worse, Soke uses his influence with an impressionable boy (Brett Kelly) and a woman with an intense interest in Christmas (Lauren Graham) to press his advantage. And yet, throughout this morass of misery, Bad Santa director Terry Zwigoff, working on a script credited to Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (reportedly punched up by the Coen Bros.), finds an honest-to-goodness sweetness to the proceedings.

7. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

More than a few critics watching Santa Claus: The Movie in 1985 observed the disconnect between the movie’s anti-commercialist message and its cynical Hollywood construction. Director Jeannot Szwarc and writers David Newman and Leslie Newman indulge in every excess, including giving Dudley Moore free reign to mug his way through the film as an elf. For all the film’s shortcomings, great character actor David Huddleston turns in a spritely and fiery take on the titular character. Huddleston gets viewers to believe in Santa Claus, despite the movie’s glossy aesthetic.

8. Klaus (2019)

Most of the animated film Klaus takes place in the fictional Norwegian town of Smeerensburg, where everything stinks of fish, where everyone wears drab and grey clothes, and where feuding families terrorize the city. All of this makes Smeerensburg the perfect setting for the origin story of Santa Claus. Jason Schwartzman voices Jesper, a snotty rich boy sent to Smeerensburg to serve as postmaster. After initial resistance, Jesper begins to accept his position, in part because of his friendship with local woodcutter and toy maker Klaus (J.K. Simmons). As Jesper tells the children stories about Klaus, the myth of Santa comes to life in this charming cartoon.

9. Santa’s Workshop (1932)

Like its follow-up The Night Before Christmas (1933), the Disney Silly Symphony short Santa’s Workshop crystalized the modern depiction of Santa and brought it to the big screen. Voiced by Walter Geiger, Santa presides over proceedings in the North Pole with a smile and a chuckle, approving presents for everyone he reads about, even those whom his secretary (Pinto Colvig) would rather condemn to the naughty list.

Unfortunately, everything around Santa feels less jolly, and not just the racist caricatures that find their way among the pile of toys. The workshop runs like an industrialist’s dream, with elves on assembly lines and QA checks to keep the customer happy.

10. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas concerns Jack the Pumpkin King’s endeavors to adopt Christmas for his Halloween Kingdom and become the new Santa Claus. Without question, Jack gives it his best shot, and Chris Sarandon’s voice work emphasizes the character’s verve and sincerity. However, if the movie proves anything, it’s that no one can replace Santa. Ed Ivory voices a bumbling, timid Santa Claus, at least until the end of the movie, when he needs to fix Jack’s mess. Then, Santa gets right down to business, proving once again why he’s the king of Christmas.

11. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Kurt Russell has played his share of legendary characters, including Ol’ Jack Burton from Big Trouble in Little China and Snake Plissken in Escape from New York. Those characters work because he mixes his tough-guy swagger with irrepressible charm. So whatever one might assume about an action hero like Russell playing Santa, the performance works because of the actor’s twinkling eye and thundering laugh. The rest of The Christmas Chronicles has little to offer, but Russell embodies St. Nick in a way that offers so much more than just a gimmick.

12. Prancer (1989)

Technically, only a mall Santa appears in Prancer, the family movie about a little girl who cares for the titular reindeer. Instead, the movie focuses on the way young Jessica’s (Rebecca Harrell) faith brings hope to her brother (John Joseph Duda) and widowed father (Sam Elliott). Those heavy dramatic stakes give the movie a sense of realism, an emotional truth carried by fine performances by Elliott and Harrell. When Santa does arrive to retrieve the lost member of his team, he does so from a distance, never interacting with the characters directly. But that absence reinforces the movie’s themes of belief, making this non-Santa one of the most effective on the list.

13. Santa Claus (1898)

Most historians point to 1898’s Santa Claus as the first cinematic appearance of Santa. The 76-second short has very little plot, just portraying Father Christmas coming to visit a child. The magic of George Albert Smith’s movie comes in the cinematic techniques he pioneered in the short, including a rudimentary version of a split screen to display simultaneous action in two different places. Santa Claus proves that movie magic and Christmas magic go hand in hand.

14. Elf (2003)

Ed Asner made his name playing flinty figures. Asner does nothing to downplay his sharp edges to play Santa in the new classic Elf, giving gruff directions to Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) and even threatening a potential mugger in Central Park. But every time that Asner’s Santa shares the screen with Buddy, director Jon Favreau’s casting decision makes sense. The grouchy Santa mediates Ferrell’s boundless enthusiasm as Buddy and makes the hero of the story even more likable.

15. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

Denizens of Narnia include fauns and witches and talking animals of every type, so the appearance of Santa midway through the film doesn’t come as a complete shock. In fact, it comes as glad tidings, a sign that the evil White Witch (Tilda Swinton) has lost some control over Narnia, where she made it always winter and never Christmas. Given those high stakes, James Cosmo’s sober take on Father Christmas makes sense, in part because he gives the heroic Pevensie kids weapons for the upcoming battle alongside the regal lion Aslan (Liam Neeson).

16. A Trap for Santa Claus (1909)

Even at just under 15 minutes long, A Trap for Santa Claus contains a lot of heartstring-tugging. The melodrama by D. W. Griffith features tragedy befalling the Rogers family, which builds to father Arthur’s (Henry B. Walthall) realization that his wife and children would be better without them. Mother Marion (Marion Leonard) tries to give her kids a good life, moving them to a rich aunt’s new house for Christmas, and encourages their plan to capture Santa by setting a trap outside their window — the same window where a desperate Arthur plans to break into the house. The ending might strike some as manipulative, but it’s hard not to feel something when the kids cheer at the sight of their father.

17. The Santa Clause (1994)

Like The Polar Express or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Santa Clause belongs among beloved holiday films that people watch to feel good every year, without acknowledging the very mean Santas they contain. At least meanness fits within the theme of John Pasquin’s movie, which sees divorced dad Scott Calvin becoming Santa Claus after accidentally killing his predecessor. The pleasure of the story by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick comes in watching Scott gripe through his transformation and come to accept his fate. Still, it’s hard to put this Santa much higher, given how much he dislikes the job.

18. Rise of the Guardians (2012)

No one has ever seen a Santa like the one in Rise of the Guardians, and not just because he’s a guy named Nicholas St. North. The hulking Cossack (voiced by Alec Baldwin) serves as Guardian of Wonder, the leader of a team of mythical figures that includes the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and Jack Frost (Chris Pine). Nicholas operates a toy factory in the North Pole, which employs elves. However, giant yetis do most of the toy-making in this story, which justifies Santa’s no-nonsense demeanor.

19. Santa Claus (1959)

As one might guess from its inclusion on Mystery Science Theater 3000, Santa Claus is a very weird movie. This Mexican production directed by René Cardona doesn’t settle for a lesser evil, but instead pits Kris Kringle against the Devil himself. Every time old Scratch (José Luis Aguirre ‘Trotsky’) tries to corrupt children, Santa (José Elías Moreno) wins the day with a hearty laugh and a winning smile. That dynamic makes Santa Claus a wholesome watch, despite all the surreal choices the story makes.

20. Violent Night (2022)

Violent Night begins with Santa (David Harbour) taking a break on Christmas Eve by getting sloshed in a bar and griping about his job. Uncouth as that behavior might be, he’s the right Santa for the job he’ll face later that night when he comes down a chimney to find a terrorist (John Leguizamo) holding a family hostage. With the help of young Trudy (Leah Brady), the most dangerous kid on this side of Kevin McCallister, Santa brings the pain on these naughty kids, recalling the skills he developed before becoming Father Christmas when he ruled the seas as a Viking berserker.

21. Arthur Christmas (2011)

Produced by Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animation, Arthur Christmas features a whole family of movie Santas, including the stoic current Santa, Malcolm Claus (Jim Broadbent), and his idealistic son Arthur (James McAvoy). The most entertaining of the Santas comes in the form of 136-year-old Grandsanta, an eccentric old man who doesn’t accept the modern Christmas industrial complex. Voiced by an energetic Bill Nighy, Grandsanta rants and creates trouble, injecting the movie with a shot of electricity that lights up the movie like a Christmas tree.

22. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

The Finnish horror film Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale tells a powerful story about a boy named Pietari (Onni Tommila) who discovers the true meaning of Christmas. Sadly for him, that meaning is that the stories of Santa are a corporate lie. When a drilling operation uncovers the real Santa, a mythical beast who hates children, Pietari and his family must fight off the monster and his horde of Elves, wild-eyed men who look like the traditional Santa. Writer and director Jalmari Helander takes glee in turning the Santa story on its head, but the focus on Pietari’s perspective ensures everything remains good fun.