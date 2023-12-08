The Best Movie Video Games that Merged Hollywood and Gaming

Video games made from movies have a complicated relationship with gamers and movie-goers alike. However, great combinations of Hollywood and gaming exist with fans who favor them. Numerous movie video games aim to capture the essence of beloved films, translating their narratives, characters, and worlds into interactive experiences.

Some games are direct recreations, while others are spin-offs of familiar worlds. Below, we showcase some of the greats since the conception of gaming.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Initially released for PlayStation 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, players navigate through levels tied to significant moments from the movie. The game offers familiar characters, each with unique combat styles and special abilities. It’s a hack-and-slash-focused game where players can upgrade skills and weapons to become powerful versions of their movie counterparts. The co-op element allows for teamwork, enabling players to strategize and survive challenges together.

2. GoldenEye 007

This Nintendo 64 game revolutionized first-person shooters (and movie video games), moving away from rail shooters to a free-movement style. GoldenEye 007’s level design encourages strategic gameplay in iconic locations with various environments for stealth and action. The most famous part of this game is its competitive multiplayer, a team deathmatch-style gameplay fostering thrilling, fast-paced combat among friends.

3. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight takes place in Gotham’s dark environment and features characters from long-running comic book storylines and movies. Players explore a brooding and detailed world in the Batmobile, complete with fluid movement mechanics for Batman. He wields an arsenal of gadgets, engaging in seamless, strategic combat. The game’s narrative delves deep into Batman’s psyche as a hero and the struggle of combatting tricky enemies like the Joker.

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

This installment offers a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, immersing players in thrilling lightsaber combat, demanding precision and skill akin to a souls-like game. Players traverse revamped landscapes, with familiar planets like Kashyyyk and Dathomir, exploring ancient ruins and facing the Empire. Using Force abilities, players solve puzzles and navigate terrain with Jedi parkour. The narrative shapes the journey of a young Jedi named Cal Kestis, who seeks survival from extermination at the hands of the Galactic Empire.

5. Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 blends the previous two video game installments, following Peter Parker and Miles Morales struggling to navigate their personal lives while combatting several new threats. Kraven the Hunter transforms New York City into a hunting ground for upcoming super-powered individuals, and the Venom symbiote bonds itself to Parker and influences him away from his private life. The game offers fluid web-slinging mechanics between skyscrapers soaring between bridges and streets. The acrobatic combat and dynamic abilities provide a playground for superheroic feats.

6. Transformers: War for Cybertron

Set on the Transformer’s home planet of Cybertron, this third-person shooter depicts the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons before their arrival on Earth. Players battle on this chaotic planet in two separate campaigns for each side of the war. Controlling different Transformers, players cruise through the metallic world with destructive abilities and weapons. In multiplayer, players can create their own Transformer and battle their friends. War for Cybertron proves that sometimes movie video games have more entertainment value than the actual movies.

7. The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

This game is a prequel to the film Pitch Black, where Riddick attempts to escape from a maximum-security prison called Butcher Bay. It plays in the first-person and has incredible stealth and combat mechanics. Throughout the prison, there are quests given by the prisoners and residents, offering rewards such as tools for improvised weapons. To survive, one must think like Riddick and hunt his hunters.

8. The Warriors

Based on the 1979 film of the same name, the game follows the Warriors, a Coney Island-based street gang led by Cleon. Players play as a member of the Warriors and learn new abilities for combat, fighting on the gritty streets of New York City. Outside of the beat-em-up gameplay, players can choose to be a menace, such as stealing things and spraying graffiti for bonus rewards. This game’s portrayal of the movie immerses players in a thrilling gang-centric story.

9. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Released coincided with the movie of the same name, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is a hack-and-slash adventure game. It features visceral combat, using Wolverine’s adamantium claws in combos of light and heavy attacks and grabs. His fluid and brutal maneuvers power up a rage meter and, when expended, cause him to go berserk for extra damage. The game plays like the movie, embarking on a relentless, action-packed journey, echoing Wolverine’s untamed nature.

10. The Lego Movie Videogame

The Lego Movie Videogame follows the whimsical plot of the animated film The Lego Movie, keeping its charm intact with vibrant settings for players to traverse. Solving puzzles and smashing bricks for resources, the playful mechanics represent all the fun from other Lego games and bring it here. Players can experience the humor seen in the movie while participating in this amusing game, building and rebuilding, and collecting all the collectibles.

11. Mad Max

Mad Max is an action-adventure game set in the post-apocalyptic world from the movies. Following environmental collapse by ecocide and resource shortages, the player plays Mad Max, scavenging for materials, hijacking enemy cars, and collecting their parts. His weapons and armor can be customizable with skills to unlock and upgrade through exploration and combat. Various environmental hazards dot the landscape between a barrage of bullets and wasteland survival, forcing players to battle in volatile conditions. Not all movie video games capture the hair-raising tension of their cinematic counterparts. This one comes close.

12. Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis

Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis tasks players with constructing and managing their unique dinosaur theme park. It maintains cinematic themes with a soundtrack similar to the movies and focuses on the stress of such a dangerous popular attraction. Players can generate custom islands by hatching dinosaurs, building attractions, entertaining the visitors, and ensuring the park’s safety. Another game mechanic uses dig teams to search for fossils to extract DNA from and find other rare objects to sell to expand the park.

13. The Thing

The Thing, a third-person shooter survival horror game, unfolds as a sequel to the movie. This story focuses on Captain Blake, a U.S. Special Forces team member sent to the very same outpost to determine what happened to the crew in the movie. Use explosives and guns to combat the strange enemies, whose sizes range from worms to goliaths. Collaborate with crew during combat, but be wary—the NPCs gauge trust and fear, impacting their willingness to help. Suspicion or fear can make them reluctant or paralyzed with terror.

14. Wall-E

The Wall-E video game’s best adaptation exists in the PlayStation Portable version. This platformer puzzle-style game follows the same plot as the movie, with some creative liberties, featuring twenty-four explorable levels. Play as the cute robot Wall-E, and skate through the levels, unlocking doors and jumping through hazardous environments on Earth and the starliner Axiom. Call this one a cute entry among movie video games.

15. Robots

Released for various platforms, Robots the video game orbits close to the heart of the original movie. Featuring Rodney Copperbottom, players can invent different devices by collecting blueprints scattered throughout the environment. The GameBoy Advanced version functions as a Metroidvania-style game, in a 2-D environment and puzzles that unlock new areas. It keeps true to the humor from the movie and captures the charm of the bustling robot metropolis.

16. Shrek 2

Shrek 2 immerses players in the animated fairy-tale universe of the movie. Players explore scenes, playing the familiar cast of characters. Each character has their own strengths, like Donkey, who can destroy obstacles, or Fiona, who can slow down time. Many of the levels maintain the excitement of the film but, in video game fashion, create cinematic levels to fight through. Aside from thematic stages, goofy mini-games feature punching chickens into cook pots or collecting fairies in jars.