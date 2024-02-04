The Best Movies Based on Toys

The wonderful world toys. More than just a diversion for young children, action figures and dolls are some of the best characters in entertainment because they create an entire universe of fun for people to get lost in. Kids can dream their most outlandish ideas, and adults can look back with nostalgia at a time when they were liberated to be playful and nonchalant.

Movies based around toys, whether toys from real life or toys created for a movie, are an ingenious way to expand upon the toy experience if they are done right. A lot of toy movies are done as just a cash grab, but we want to celebrate the 22 best movies based on toys of all time!

1 – Toy Story 3 (2010)

The third movie of the famous Pixar franchise is the best because it straddles that fine line between poignant reminiscing and melancholy present. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys have to battle the evil purple teddy bear Lotso after they are given to charity. The juxtaposition between Lotso and Woody’s beliefs in how kids view their old toys is sure to make the waterworks start at some point in the film!

2 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons technically isn’t a toy franchise, but it’s a game played on a board with figurines, so we’re going to count it as a toy movie in the case of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Headlined by Chris Pine, this film was able to capture the essence of the magic within D&D without making fun of the nerdiness of it or making it seem trite.

3 – Barbie (2023)

The biggest box office success story of summer 2023, Barbie understands the assignment in more ways than one. Using several different feminist lenses and focusing on the misogynist sins of the past in Hollywood, director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie are able to create a true on-screen Barbieland that feels real and exciting!

4 – Toy Story 2 (1999)

The strength of Toy Story 2 lies almost wholly in the voice talents of Kelsey Grammer. Playing a selfish and controlling prospector, Grammer presents a philosophical antagonist to Woody that makes the audience think about the toys in the movie as more than just play objects for children. The introduction of new characters that would appear in later sequels, like Joan Cusack’s Jesse, was also fantastic!

5 – The Lego Movie (2014)

The brilliance of LEGO is that even though the colorful blocks are often supposed to be built into a preset design, a child’s imagination allows them to become much more flexible and ingenious than even the company itself could imagine. The Lego Movie tests this idea by pitting a heroic Lego figurine against an antagonistic force that has ideas of stagnation for Legos. Chris Pratt does excellent voice work as the main character Emmitt Brickowski.

6 – Toy Story (1995)

When it first came out, Pixar’s Toy Story seemed like it would never be surpassed in the world of CGI animation. With incredible characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and a keen awareness of the world of toys that accompanied the story, the whole experience was very heartwarming and meta at the same time. Future sequels would expand on this classic.

7 – Transformers (2007)

Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox are often mocked for their corny performances in Transformers, but we certainly can’t get over the first time we saw Optimus Prime or any of the other gigantic Autobots on the screen. The spectacle and adrenaline of Michael Bay’s franchise were actually very commendable in this film before it got ultimately out of hand in later years.

8 – Battleship (2012)

Like a lot of the movies on this list, Battleship was a box-office disaster. The movie has a distracting amount of star power playing the characters (Rihanna is here and why?), but the writers did a decent enough job trying to translate the strategy and the intricacy of the famous Battleship boardgame we enjoyed playing with friends and still do today.

9 – The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

Sometimes the best toy movies are the ones that only use the plastic aesthetic of their franchise and instead lean into the literary and storytelling concepts of the toys. Using DC Comics’ most famous character in the protagonist role, this Batman film is actually a better overall superhero movie than some of the comic book company’s most recent live-action efforts.

10 – G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

G.I. Joe figurines are some of the most beloved yet simple toys on the market. The warriors are easy to translate onto the movie screen, and the result is a war movie with more than enough action sequences and special effects to excite fans of the franchise. A sequel in 2013 with Dwayne Johnson served as the follow-up.

11 – Mars Attacks! (1996)

This card game series was destined to be turned into a movie because of its unique narrative structure. Tim Burton does the game service by spoofing all of humanity’s preconceived notions about how a Martian invasion would manifest itself on Earth. Jack Nicholson and Pierce Broasnon give the film true star power.

12 – Masters of the Universe (1987)

There’s an animated realization of He-Man’s story (more on that later), but we’ll go with the live-action one starring Dolph Lundgren in the higher spot. This film brings the battle of the iconic action figure and his nemesis, Skeletor, to the bring screen in style! Like a lot of superhero and action movies during the 1980s, this one wasn’t going to win many awards, but it delivered to its target audience with charismatic portrayals of the central action figures.

13 – Bumblebee (2018)

A prequel movie that gets a lot of things right, Bumblebee is focused on one of the more popular characters in the Transformers universe. The lovable yellow Autobot forms a strong friendship with human counterpart Charlie Watson (played by Hailee Steinfeld). Their battle against the Decepticons is a lot more focused and intriguing than some of the larger-scale combats in other movies in the franchise.

14 – Toy Story 4 (2019)

At some point, Pixar will realize that ongoing sequels to Toy Story will do more harm than good. Considering this is the followup to the number one selection on our list, Toy Story 4 is still an entertaining film that gives fans more of their favorite characters like Woody and some new ones like Forky. The ending is both dramatic and poignant, seemingly ending the franchise for good, but rumors say there will be another movie . . .

15 – Bionicle: Mask of Light (2003)

One of the more niche movies on this list, Bionicle: Mask of Light, definitely did the Bionicle toy line justice in the mid-2000s. These action figures owned by LEGO were the perfect opportunity for a film because of the built-in storytelling in the commercials for the toys.

16 – The Care Bears Movie (1985)

Care Bears are one of the more uplifting toys on this list, and the animated movie from 1985 that adapts them to the screen sticks to the script and doesn’t try to make the cuddly animals anything more than advertised. Solid music choices and a cookie-cutter narrative were the right choices for kids to be able to digest this film.

17 – My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Colorful visuals and relatable musical tracks made this recent depiction of the My Little Pony franchise a respectable attempt to take a toy that really has no business having a movie and making it fun for families. Good voice performances from Liev Schreiber and Emily Blunt augmented the typically great work from voice acting veteran Tara Strong.

18 – Trolls (2016)

Based on one of the oldest toys on the market, Trolls was one of Dreamworks’ big projects in the 2010s. The studio made a good choice in making Justin Timberlake the star of the musical side of affairs, with the hit disco-pop song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” becoming bigger than the movie itself.

19 – The Secret of the Sword (1985)

Action figures and their stories sometimes look and feel better in animated form rather than live-action. The Secret of the Sword does justice to He-Man by expanding on the story on Eternia and bringing all of the other classic elements of the toy to children. This was before the days of CGI, therefore the animation style is wholesome and intimate.

20 – GoBots: Battle of the Rock Lords (1986)

Anyone who loved Transformers surely also at least knew about their rival toy, the GoBots. This classic 1980s cartoon draws on many of the tropes and action sequences of its more popular sibling. Fun fact: The owner of Transformers (Hasbro) eventually took control of Tonka, who owned GoBots!

21 – Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

The story of the third Michael Bay Transformers movie is set on a massive scale. There is much more of a war vibe in this film, bringing the story to a climax in ways previous films in the franchise maybe weren’t able to do. The Autobots and Decepticons look incredible after a couple of films perfecting their designs.

22 – Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

The horrors of the Ouija board and its uncanny ability to serve as a communication tool between the dead and alive of the world is brought to life in Ouija: Origin of Evil. This film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ouija, and it did a better job by upping the scares and grounding the story.