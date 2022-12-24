The Best Movies on Freevee

Who doesn't love free? Whether it's free clothes, free meals, free giveaways for premium tech, or access to free movies and TV shows, it's hard for anyone to pass up anything bearing the description “free.”

A service dedicated entirely to free content, the Amazon-backed Freevee has been streaming dozens upon dozens of movies and TV series for the past three years. Conveniently, you don't even need an account to log in and use it — all you need to do is open the app, watch a few ads, and suddenly you're enjoying great content that doesn't cost you a dime.

From newer films like The Invisible Man and The Shape of Water to well-loved classics like The Breakfast Club and Battle Royale, here are some of the best movies you can find currently streaming on Freevee.

Updated: December

Sci-Fi: The Invisible Man

Escaping from her abusive boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a traumatized woman (Elisabeth Moss) believes she's being stalked by her former lover, even after it's discovered that he's committed suicide.

After the utter catastrophe that was 2017's The Mummy, it seemed Universal's intended Dark Universe was doomed to failure. Abandoning a singular interconnected universe, Universal successfully managed to salvage its properties, focusing on individual horror stories instead.

The resulting effort gave way to The Invisible Man, a stellar horror film that introduced modern themes into its classic sci-fi premise. By emphasizing traumatic issues like domestic violence and toxic relationships, the film was a fresh take on HG Wells' famed novella — a film that was over 100 times better than the Tom Cruise-led nightmare that came out just three years prior.

Drama: The Breakfast Club

The most iconic teen film ever made, The Breakfast Club is without a doubt filmmaker John Hughes' magnum opus. Retaining the carefree attitude of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Hughes also donates plenty of time to exploring real-world issues plaguing his teenage protagonists.

Serving a Saturday detention at their high school, five teenagers from different cliques begin to bond and open up to one another, despite interruptions from their authoritative vice principal (Paul Gleason) and their noticeable social differences.

It's debatable whether you can classify The Breakfast Club strictly as a drama or comedy, the movie managing to closely merge the two genres into one seamless film. Regardless of your classification, it's still a fantastic movie, and one that does an incredible job portraying the angst and listlessness teens feel in high school — from social stigma and fears of “fitting in” to parental pressure to do their best.

Romance: The Shape of Water

As his latest film, Pinocchio, continues to perform exceedingly well on Netflix, it's worth remembering just how great virtually every one of director Guillermo del Toro‘s films have been in the past — such as his 2017 Oscar winner, The Shape of Water.

In the early 1960s, a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) meets and falls in love with a strange amphibian creature (Doug Jones) captured and brought back to the US from the remote South American jungles.

Some might laugh at the premise of The Shape of Water, dismissing it as a love story far too strange for their taste. But the relationship and romance that develops between Hawkins' and Jones' character is beautifully portrayed, illustrating that love can exist despite obvious contrasts, dissimilarities, or social standards of the day.

Horror: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

A landmark film in the slasher genre, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre took everything audiences had come to expect about horror movies and threw them out the window. Slightly more realistic than the nightmarish frights of Halloween or Friday the 13th, it’s a dark and unsettling film that isn’t afraid to rely on strange subject matter to unsettle its audiences (which it did to extreme effect).

On a road trip across Texas, a group of young men and women are terrorized by a family of sadistic cannibals who are bent on adding their corpses to their collection.

Nowadays, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series is more closely defined by its continuously disappointing sequels — none of which have come even remotely close to matching the original. However, when you look back at the superior and downright terrifying quality of the first film in the entire series, you're able to recognize one of the most unorthodox slashers put to the screen.

Thriller: Battle Royale

Before The Hunger Games, there was Battle Royale, an eerily identical Japanese book series that shares more than a few similarities to Suzanne Collins' viral YA series. Adapted into a feature-length film in 2000, the cinematic counterpart of Battle Royale is a darker, grittier, more mature version of Collins' books, perfect for those looking for a more adult take on The Hunger Games.

Waking up on a remote island off the coast of Japan, a group of students learn they have been chosen to compete in a government-sanctioned contest where they're meant to kill each other over the course of three days until only one survivor remains.

Critically praised upon its release, Battle Royale has only continued to grow in popularity as the years have passed, obtaining cult status and frequently being hailed as one of the best movies of the 2000s. It might be hard to stomach for some due to its excessive violence and upsetting themes, but for those who choose to hang around, it's an exciting and brilliant film featuring some first-rate suspense and action scenes.

Musical: Hairspray

In the late 1980s, legendary camp filmmaker John Waters had his first and only mainstream success with Hairspray. Like many of Waters' films, the movie has gone on to achieve cult status, serving as the basis for a similarly well-received 2007 remake featuring an impressive cast of veteran actors.

In 1960s Baltimore, teenage dance enthusiast Tracy (Nikki Blonsky) sees an upcoming audition as a way to integrate her favorite dance show and ensure everyone can compete on the program, regardless of their skin color.

A remake that's nearly as good as the original, 2007's Hairspray is just as brave, bold, and visually stunning as Waters' earlier film. With a bigger budget and larger cast at its disposal (including John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Queen Latifah, and Zac Efron), it's a remake done right, staying true to the nature, story, tone, and presentation of Waters' film in every way imaginable.

Crime: Wind River

When a young Indigenous American woman (Kelsey Asbille) goes missing in Wyoming, a grizzled hunter (Jeremy Renner) partners with a by-the-books FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to find her.

Before he was lighting up the television world with his mainstream sensations in Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, showrunner Taylor Sheridan was making his mark in the film industry.

Hot off the success of the critically acclaimed films Sicario and Hell or High Water that he'd penned the scripts for, Sheridan produced his feature film debut, Wind River. A gritty neo-Western in the same mold as Sicario and Hell or High Water, it benefits from some solid performances from Renner and Olsen, and a notably taut script that could've only been written by Yellowstone‘s co-creator.

Crime: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

By the mid 2000s, Will Ferrell had become the face of comedy, succeeding that prestigious title previously held by '90s stars like Adam Sandler and Mike Myers. Starting with his first post-SNL project, Elf, Ferrell successfully started down the path to critical and financially viable comedy films, including his 2006 cult classic, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

After losing everything, hotshot NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) must rebuild his life from the ground up with the help of his parents (Gary Cole and Jane Lynch).

As with Ferrell's other well-known films that came out around the same time (Elf, Anchorman, Blades of Glory), Talladega Nights is packed to the brim with unforgettably hilarious moments and standout lines. If ever you're feeling in a bad mood, we suggest just putting this movie on — we promise it'll cheer you up in no time at all.

Family: Puss in Boots

With its long-awaited sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, set for release at the end of December, there's no better time to revisit this 2011 animated film than the present. A spin-off of the popular Shrek series, it's a rare spin-off that manages to delight audiences just as much as the original Shrek had a decade prior.

Framed for stealing the priceless eggs of the Golden Goose, the fugitive Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) teams with his childhood friend (Zach Galifianakis) and a cat burglar (Salma Hayek) to retrieve the eggs and clear his name.

Puss in Boots might not match the sheer originality and laugh-out-quality that made Shrek such an unexpectedly great movie, but it does a great job living up to the aforementioned film. Utilizing some great animation and clever writing, it's a more than satisfactory prequel focusing on Banderas' lovable breakout character.

Underrated: Sleepaway Camp

An underrated masterpiece of a horror film, Sleepaway Camp was initially dismissed as a cheap slasher imitation attempting to cash in on the success of the Friday the 13th series. Only years later is it finally achieving the recognition it deserves, standing tall as one of the best slashers during the genre's peak in the 1980s.

Arriving to a sleepaway camp in the summer, Ricky (Jonathan Tiersten) and his cousin Angela (Felissa Rose) are menaced by an unseen murderer who begins killing anyone who antagonizes Angela.

Famous for its shocking twist ending, the first 95% of Sleepaway Camp is an unmitigated mess, characterized by cheap dialogue and bad acting. But the final 30 seconds of Sleepaway Camp more than make up for everything that came before it, leading to it becoming one of the most frightening movies ever made.

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.