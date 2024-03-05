The Best Multiplayer Xbox Game Pass Games to Play With Friends

While playing video games solo has its positives; sometimes players want to check out Xbox games with their friends. Fortunately, high-quality multiplayer games exist for “free” on Xbox so long as players have an active Game Pass subscription. These best multiplayer Xbox Game Pass games show the benefits of playing with friends and family.

The best multiplayer Xbox Game Pass games provide experiences for those looking for something competitive and cooperative. Better yet, we like the variation on Game Pass, ranging from racing games to FPS titles to even full-on MMORPGs.

These best multiplayer Xbox Game Pass titles provide hours of fun that only get better with someone else online or offline. To give players the most diverse list possible, this article will focus on only one game per series great to play against or with others, with very few exceptions.

1. Halo Infinite

The quintessential multiplayer Xbox experience comes from this revolutionary entry in the beloved Halo sci-fi FPS series. Players have the usual competitive multiplayer experience with phenomenal maps like Aquarius and Live Fire and an entire campaign to play with others.

2. Monster Hunter Rise

This Nintendo Switch entry in the Capcom series came to Xbox with some general improvements to the performance and visuals. This makes it a solid platform to experience this game for “free” on Game Pass, which includes terrific multiplayer. Players ride around on their Palamutes together to defeat the various beasts.

3. Forza Horizon 5

The beauty of this Playground Games series comes from the gorgeous open-world environments to race around. Mexico, in this case, looks stunning, and it only gets better alongside others. Players have the traditional competitive races to the finish, plus hilarious minigames like Piñata Pop.

4. It Takes Two

This award-winning cooperative multiplayer experience requires players to play it alongside someone else. This requirement makes for one of the most engrossing multiplayer experiences on Game Pass. Everything revolves around the other person, from the intense puzzles to exploration to platforming and even the solid Disney-like story of a married couple turned into dolls.

5. Gears 5

The fifth mainline entry in this third-person shooter franchise returns to its roots when it comes to multiplayer. We spent hundreds of hours with the best games in the series, like Gears of War 2, and this entry feels like the closest to that peak time in years with how the movement and guns feel.

6. Madden NFL 24

This iteration of the ongoing football simulation sports series has some neat returns, including minigames and more impactful tackles. These changes make the existing competitive multiplayer modes better, as players pick the teams they want to compete for the highest score in each match.

7. Exoprimal

This underrated Capcom multiplayer experience blends together elements of competitive and cooperative third-person shooters together. Two teams of five battle to complete their objectives first, as everyone fights against waves of dinosaur foes. The various character classes add rich depth to the online experience.

8. Overcooked! 2

We adore this wacky and fun cooking multiplayer game for how ridiculous it gets. While many multiplayer games require the players to be super serious about their objectives, this one doesn't take itself too seriously at all. Players balance chopping up and cooking food, while trying to also not set the place on fire for a constant good time.

9. Sea of Thieves

This MMO-like online service experience puts players as a single pirate in a swathe of islands and people to interact with. The ship customization, progression, and controls feel wonderful. Better yet, they only get better with others online, as everyone feels like a single crew member on the ship with their own part to contribute.

10. Mortal Kombat 11

This game offers the best fighting multiplayer experience on Game Pass at this time. The gorgeous, realistic characters like Sub Zero and Scorpion all have their own dedicated combos, which require players to practice and learn well. Players who want some of the most competitive multiplayer gameplay around should take a look at this title.

11. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville

This latest iteration of the third-person multiplayer action experience takes the war between the plants and the undead to a new level, with up to 24 players in each battle. Both sides feel so unique and worth checking out with the 20 different customizable classes and massive, colorful battlefields. It feels like Battlefield, but for all ages.

12. The Elder Scrolls Online

This entire fantasy MMORPG based on the beloved Elder Scrolls series is available to all Game Pass subscribers on Xbox. Players create their own characters from various races and classes and pick where to start their journey. The excellent level scale system makes exploring the world of Tamriel an accessible blast with friends.

13. Grounded

This fascinating survival game from Obsidian tasks players with playing as kids shrunk down to a tiny form. The intense gameplay feels so challenging to stay alive against massive bugs while building a safe haven as a base. Players who don't mind giant spiders should check this one out.

14. Among Us

This party multiplayer game took the gaming world by storm with its simplistic ideas. One (or more) players act as the imposter who tries to eliminate each crew member on the ship without being caught. It never gets old as players accuse one another, argue, and try to deduce the culprit(s).

15. Back 4 Blood

This successor to Valve's Left 4 Dead has its fair share of problems in terms of content and progression, but it makes up for that in its pure cooperative multiplayer zombie madness. Players have different roles to pick from, which determines the course of battles. The competitive mode in Swarm particularly stands out for the ability to play as the undead.

16. Battlefield 2042

EA and DICE came out with this controversial and messy entry in the beloved Battlefield series in 2021. Over the years, the developer fixed many problems with it, and it now offers a celebration of the most vital parts of the series. Up to 128 players battle it out in all-out warfare, which feels closer than any other game to players being a single soldier in a colossal warzone.

17. MLB The Show 23

Despite Sony's San Diego Studio developing this baseball simulator game, Game Pass subscribers have it available for free. This particular iteration comes with great ranked modes to compete against others online for the strongest baseball team.

18. FIFA 22

Game Pass subscribers have the penultimate FIFA game from EA at their fingertips. It has pretty typical iterations of the previous games, such as the updated Ultimate Team mode. But its new standout multiplayer part comes from the VOLTA Arcade mechanic, where players use signature abilities to boost their attributes.

19. No Man's Sky

Hello Games accomplished so much with such a little team. Players have an entire vast galaxy with an almost unimaginable number of procedurally generated planets to explore. Journeying across the cosmos with friends feels easier than ever with the current version of the game, which has no equal in the gaming space.

20. Minecraft

This blocky survival game shows its most substantial parts when played with others. Players have limitless possibilities online or offline together, such as building full cities, surviving the night against skeletons and other enemies, and even competing in battle royale-like modes. This game alone gives players endless multiplayer fun.

21. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017)

This Star Wars game feels like the Battlefield series but in a galaxy far, far away. Players participate in epic battles between clones and droids, the Rebels and Empire, and so on across memorable locations like Naboo and Endor. The vast amount of multiplayer modes and even the ability to play as film characters like Kylo Ren give this a well-rounded online package.

22. Fallout 76

This game feels much better to play today than it did several years ago at its launch. This spin-off Bethesda game takes the post-apocalyptic first and third-person games and translates them into an always-online, MMORPG-like experience. Traversing the wastelands and completing quests alongside other Vault escapees captures the feel of a single-player game but in multiplayer form.

23. Dead by Daylight

This spooky asymmetrical multiplayer game features one killer hunting down four survivors. It has legitimate scares, as players try to sneak around and complete generators to escape while the killer uses their unique abilities to finish them off in a horrifying fashion. The crossovers with iconic characters like Michael Myers and Jigsaw make it more terrifying.

24. Palworld

This bizarre blend of survival-building games like Ark and monster-collecting adventures like Pokémon makes for one of Game Pass's most compelling and popular online multiplayer games. It works well for solo players but plays even better with up to four players in a single open world on Xbox. Players work together to build and collect pals, which has so much depth, but we are excited about the future eventual player-versus-player arenas.