The Best Musical Biopics Based on the Lives of Musicians

Bob Marley: One Love hits theatres in January, and the buzz around it echoes the buzz around Bohemian Rhapsody of just a few years ago. But Bohemian Rhapsody stands as just one biopic in a long line of incredible musical biopics based on the lives of famous musicians.

From Kurt Cobain to Weird Al Yankovic, high-quality musical biopics abound.

1. Jimi: All Is by My Side

Starring Andre 3000 and a pre-Marvel Hayley Atwell, the Jimi Hendrix biopic tells the story of Hendrix as he left New York City for London and his career took off. An interesting look at the beginning of Hendrix's life and his astronomical rise to fame, the biopic lets audiences in on one of the most famous guitarists in the world as he becomes the guitarist the world knows. Andre 3000 delivers an incredible performance, his natural artistry showing through as he rocks guitar solos.

2. The Doors

Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison just feels right. His magnetism and energy fit perfectly with the legendary rocker as audiences watch Morrison's life as a musician unfold. During his time at UCLA, he meets Pamela Courson (played by the talented Meg Ryan), his longtime paramour, as well as his future bandmates in The Doors, and they embark on a psychedelic musical journey with run-ins with cults, parties at Studio 54, and no shortage of drugs. Audiences follow the rise and eventual fall of The Doors and Jim Morrison.

3. Walk the Line

Johnny Cash, the Man In Black himself, received the biopic treatment in 2005 with Walk the Line, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon as one of country music's most famous couples – Johnny and June Carter. From his early life through his rise to fame, the film follows Cash as he fights for his career, his love, and, later, his life as he battles his addiction. Phoenix and Witherspoon deliver some of the best performances of their careers as made-to-be lovers.

4. Nowhere Boy

Before his meteoric rise to fame, Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred as John Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy. Lennon's post-Beatles fame is an oft-explored topic, but his early life took some time to receive the star treatment. Taylor-Johnson delivers an incredible performance as one of the world's most famous artists as he navigates his tumultuous family dynamic and a mother who doesn't know how to be a mother. The film explores how Lennon's relationship with his mother influenced his musical journey and eventually led him to form one of the most influential bands in history.

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek shines as Freddie Mercury as the film charts his life, his time with Queen, and their final moments together at Live AID. Mercury, born Farrohk Bulsara, changes his name, joins a band, and begins his climb to stardom, pushing boundaries and defying stereotypes at every turn. From the beginning of Queen to his final performance at Live AID, the movie captures all of the most important moments in his career while revealing unknown backgrounds and stories.

6. Rocketman

Unique because Elton John participated in the creation of his own biopic, this movie starring Taron Egerton covers John's entire life until after leaving rehab in the 90s. From his childhood to meeting Bernie Taupin, the movie covers it all, unafraid to lean into some of the harder moments of his life as he struggled with his addiction with psychedelic musical moments featuring his biggest hits. Rocketman lacks the to-the-bone cutting of the best musical biopics, but entertains nonetheless.

7. Respect

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in this film that explores Aretha's life and stardom. With a star-studded cast, the film follows Franklin's childhood experiences singing in her father's choir all the way to her mega-stardom creating chart-topping hits. The film is a powerful look at one of the most influential musicians in modern history.

8. Jersey Boys

Originally a hit Broadway show, the musical biopic takes a look at the quartet behind some of the biggest hits like “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don't Cry.” The film blends the musical numbers of the Broadway show with an appeal for the big screen as audiences watch the band form, struggle together, and eventually break apart.

9. Get On Up

The cast of Get On Up brings plenty of star power. With the late Chadwick Boseman in the lead as James Brown, Viola Davis as his wife Susie, Octavia Spencer as Aunt Honey, and more, the film covers the life of and times of James Brown as he rose to fame from his humble beginnings impoverished in South Carolina.

10. Elvis

Elvis Presley gets the Baz Luhrmann treatment in this long-awaited biopic about the King of Rock ‘n' Roll starring Austin Butler. In true Luhrmann fashion, the film explores Elvis' life through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Intertwining the legend of Elvis with his life and times, the movie melds modernity, Elvis' greatest hits, and incredible acting to tell the story of one of the most famous men in the world.

11. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Not quite a biopic, but not entirely fictional either, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story brings Weird Al Yankovic's journey to the big screen in the most Weird Al way possible; a spoof of musical biopics. With Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, the quirky movie overflows with starpower and the laughs keep rolling.

12. Straight Outta Compton

The revolutionary rap group N.W.A with Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, DJ Yella, and MC Ren changed the face of rap music in the 80s. Their first album “Straight Outta Compton,” took a hard look at life in Southern LA for Black men, stirring controversy at the time and launching N.W.A into stardom. The film follows the group from inception all the way to the bitter end.

13. Judy

Renée Zellweger embodies the larger-than-life Judy Garland in Judy as the film looks at Garland's life thirty years after The Wizard of Oz. Garland moved to London to stage one of her famous comebacks, performing concerts for five weeks straight. The film covers a portion of her life that audiences rarely explore and shows the ways in which fame and celebrity can destroy what it touches.

14. I'm Not There

I'm Not There manages to push the boundaries of the biopic genre completely with not one, not two, but four actors taking on the role of Bob Dylan, each delivering stunning performances. Marcus Carl Franklin, Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, and Cate Blanchett all portray the folk darling at different points in his life, showcasing the ways in which the legendary singer/songwriter shifted and changed over the years.

15. La Bamba

Lou Diamond Philips shines as Ritchie Valens in La Bamba, a film that explores the overnight success of Valens and how it impacts his life and relationships. Philips delivers an incredible performance, offering a previously unseen side of Valens as he struggles with nightmares of plane crashes before the kickoff of his tour with Buddy Holly.

16. The Runaways

The Runaways looks at the dynamics between the band members in one of music history's most famous girl bands. Kristen Stewart plays Joan Jett, and Dakota Fanning plays Cherie Curie as the two become the frontwomen for The Runaways. Their rocky relationship begins to pull the band apart, and audiences have a front-row view of the behind-the-scenes details of the band's eventual demise.

17. Ray

Jamie Foxx gives an Oscar-winning performance as the late great Ray Charles in Ray, with Kerry Washington starring as his wife and Regina King as his mistress, two incredible actors tackling opposing roles. The film looks at Charles' life from beginning to end, showing his experience of losing his sight at the age of nine, working his way through the Seattle jazz scene, and battling his addiction while touring.

18. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

I Wanna Dance With Somebody chronicles the life of Whitney Houston, played by Namoi Ackie. Discovered by Clive Davis, played by Stanley Tucci, Houston's star rises quickly. Following her life from beginning to tragic end, the film explores Houston's career and how she became The Voice that the world knows and loves. Though not exactly one of the greatest musical biopics, some fine performances make this one worth a watch.

19. Selena

One of the most famous biopics of all time, Selena sees Jennifer Lopez as the famous Tejano superstar. Charting her life from her earliest days as a performer all the way to her tragic murder, the movie shows the beloved performer's struggles onstage and off as she fought to be with the man she loved and worked hard to bring her Spanish music to the English-speaking world.

20. La Vie en Rose

Marion Cotillard delivers an inspired performance as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose. The world-famous French singer's life takes center stage as the film follows her birth and raising in a brothel in Normandy to her eventual discovery singing on a street corner at nineteen to her tragic death from cancer at the age of forty-seven. Piaf's major performances help give the otherwise non-linear film a little structure for audiences to hold onto.