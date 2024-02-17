The NBA of the 1960s is very different from the NBA of today. Despite that, the league's formative years featured some of the most memorable performers in league history. Goliaths like Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell patrolled the paint, while guards like Bob Cousy and Guy Rodgers penetrated the defense and dished dimes to their teammates. Young fans don’t give credit to these pioneers for their talents, but basketball wouldn’t be what it is today without the skills of the best NBA players of the 1960s!

1. Bill Russell

Bill Russell won 11 NBA championships in his 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, including nine wins in ten seasons during the decade. This historic accomplishment was symbolic of Russell’s outlandish impact on defense and the way basketball players operated during the 1960s. Every player knew that if Bill Russell was within 15 feet of the basket, they had no chance of scoring the ball.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain feels like a mythical presence in the annals of history. When grandfathers and ancestors talk about Wilt’s exploits, you can tell the reverence in their voices and the admiration in their souls. Chamberlain may not have won as many titles as Russell, but he transformed the individuality of the sport more than anyone during the 1960s.

3. Jerry West

Jerry West didn’t get his comeuppance for losing the NBA Finals six times during the 1960s until the following decade, but his scoring and defensive instincts made him the best guard of his era. West possessed a picture-perfect jump shot and a fiery competitive drive honed in the woods of West Virginia. His silhouette still shines on the NBA’s logo.

4. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double in 1962, the first of many outlandish feats accomplished by the Cincinnati Royals’ legend. Robertson’s rivalry with Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell made for a quadrant of superstars who left an indelible effect on the game they loved. The Big O barreled through slower defenders and shot a silky smooth jumper over bigger ones.

5. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor was always on the outskirts of the NBA’s hierarchy. Sometimes overshadowed because he played next to Jerry West, and other times forgotten due to serving in the military, Baylor elevated over the NBA literally and figuratively. His statistical dominance only came in second to Wilt Chamberlain’s.

6. Bob Pettit

Bob Pettit could be called the Tim Duncan of the 1950s and 1960s. Pettit won his two NBA championships and two MVPs in the previous decade but continued to put up workman numbers like 20 points and 15 rebounds per game during the first half of the 1960s. Pettit’s game didn’t flash but rather hit peers like a semi-truck.

7. Sam Jones

Sam Jones solidified the truth about guards in the NBA. No matter how good the center is, every great team needs a perimeter threat. Bill Russell would have been hard-pressed to see much jewelry in his trophy case if Sam Jones hadn’t flanked him on the outside of the key for the Boston Celtics.

8. Willis Reed

At first glance, Willis Reed’s resume will mostly look like a 1970s one. Yes, the New York Knicks’ captain won his championships at the turn of the next decade, but Reed established his presence at the center position right alongside Russell and Chamberlain. Reed’s jump shot was revolutionary amongst centers.

9. Jerry Lucas

Jerry Lucas didn’t have the immense talents that other centers of his era did. Instead, Lucas navigated the court like a puzzle, putting all of the pieces together and overthinking his rivals. He predicted what angle a shot would be off a miss, analyzed the best places for him to shoot, and made sure to leverage the power of his teammates’ talents.

10. Nate Thurmond

Nate Thurmond’s muscles blistered with vascular propensity every time he came down with a rebound or dunked over a smaller center. Thurmond’s all-around skills gave him the means to score a quadruple-double, a line in which a player has ten or more of four different statistics (points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals).

11. Walt Bellamy

Walt Bellamy’s short prime shouldn’t stop fans from appreciating the greatness he exhibited in the first several years of his career. Bellamy’s scoring prowess in his rookie season shined through with an average of 31.6 points per game. Bellamy never won a title so he comes in slightly lower than his peers who lifted the trophy.

12. Dave DeBusschere

Dave DeBusschere never averaged over 20 points per game. His greatness came in the little plays and the intangibles. Making the right pass, encouraging his teammates, and becoming a coach while still playing were all key parts of his legacy.

13. Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens modernized the point guard position with a plethora of scoring and passing skills. Although he didn’t have a lot of gaudy stats, Wilkins became a prototype point guard and carried on the legacy of others before him, such as Bob Cousy. Wilkins’ leadership skills came in handy when he coached the Seattle SuperSonics after retiring.

14. Hal Greer

Hal Greer made several All-NBA Second Team lists during the 1960s, proving he wasn’t on the top tier of the league but was still one of the best players. His scoring output was invaluable, next to Wilt Chamberlain's on the Philadelphia 76ers in 1976. Greer pioneered the purpose of a jump shooting guard that many have come to love today, such as Ray Allen and Klay Thompson.

15. John Havlicek

John Havlicek would rank much higher if the list was taking into account his play in the 1970s. As it stands, Havlicek fit like a glove next to Bill Russell and Sam Jones in the 1960s. He would always contribute a key bucket or steal to seal a game or give the Celtics an extra boost during the clutch.

16. Dave Bing

Dave Bing could be compared to modern guards like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan. Bing was an automatic two points every time he got to his spots in Detroit, but he never succeeded at a high level in the playoffs or took the Pistons to many important games. A fun fact about Bing is that he became a politician after retirement!

17. Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy primarily played in the 1950s, but his exploits in the 1960s need to be recognized here. Cousy orchestrated the offense for the Celtics for much of the first half of their dynasty. Even as he got a little older, his intellect and heady passing skills spurred championship after championship in Boston.

18. Jack Twyman

Jack Twyman is one of the all-time good people in NBA history. He took care of teammate Maurice Stokes after the latter fell on his head and was limited in his motor functions thereafter. As for his play on the court, Twyman averaged over 30 points per game in 1960 and made several All-Star appearances for the Cincinnati Royals in the first half of the decade.

19. Bailey Howell

Bailey Howell was never truly appreciated until he made it to the Boston Celtics at the end of his career. A 6’7’’ forward with great rebounding instincts and solid post-scoring, Howell did whatever his team needed to obtain a victory.

20. Richie Guerin

Richie Guerin was one of the first stars of the New York Knicks. Guerin played a combo guard style that involved equal parts passing and scoring for the team, a contradictory decision when compared to point guard peers such as Bob Cousy.

21. Tom Heinsohn

Tom Heinsohn became even more famous in retirement for his broadcasting and coaching skills with the Boston Celtics, but he also played a key role in the frontcourt next to Bill Russell for the Cs. Heinsohn took a lot of the physical toll for Russell, contributing to the dirty work that his star center needed help with so the team could win titles.

22. Guy Rodgers

Guy Rodgers is the best player nobody has ever heard of. Rodgers often averaged nearly eight assists per game during an era in which scorekeepers kept a much tighter leash on the box score. He helped Wilt Chamberlain score 100 points in 1962 while assisting on 20 baskets that night.