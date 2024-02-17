The Best NBA Players of the 2000s

The NBA often struggled to overcome Michael Jordan’s shadow in the 2000s. After Air Jordan took the game to new heights, it often felt like other players were merely grasping at his doorstep. When fans overlooked their love for MJ and appreciated the players at face value, they learned that the 2000’s NBA stars were just as dazzling as any other decade's! The Lakers and the Spurs started dynasties, and LeBron James became the most prodigious young talent in generations. These are just some of the storylines that accompanied the GOATs of Y2K and beyond.

1. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan’s meteoric rise to stardom was instant and incessant. The Big Fundamental relied on guile and intelligence instead of athleticism, and every time it felt like the San Antonio Spurs were fading into the background, Duncan led them to another title. By the end of the 2000s, after everyone else endured turmoil and tension, Duncan’s mature presence crowned him the ultimate superstar of the past 10 years.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant certainly traveled the most paths during the 2000s when compared to his star brethren. He started the decade as Shaquille O’Neal’s second banana en route to a three-peat with the Lakers. Bryant forced Shaq out of Los Angeles to prove he could lead a team on his own, which led to some of the best scoring numbers in history. He then closed the 10-year stretch by reinventing Los Angeles next to Pau Gasol and winning two more rings.

3. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, from 2000 to 2003, might be the most unstoppable player ever to step foot on an NBA floor. Shaq gained a ton of weight and often demoralized his competition with a 7’1’’, 350-pound frame. His NBA Finals performances were legendary, as he and Michael Jordan are the only players to win NBA Finals MVP three years in a row.

4. LeBron James

LeBron James’ unprecedented career makes him the only player capable of appearing on three different best-of-the-decade lists (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.) The King made an immediate impact in Cleveland when he was drafted in 2003 and led the Cavs to the NBA Finals in his early 20s. James came to the league with his signature assortment of passing, slashing, and dunking skills.

5. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki never looked the part of a great NBA player. Clumsy, uncoordinated, and hailing from Germany, a country not usually known for basketball, Dirk changed the Dallas Mavericks forever. His step-back mid-range jump shooting and tireless work ethic transformed the template for future power forwards and European stars worldwide.

6. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett toiled away in Minnesota on underperforming teams for most of his prime, yet he still led the league in rebounding four different seasons and won an MVP award. The Big Ticket heightened the intensity of basketball in Minneapolis, a city that got spurned by the NBA when the Lakers moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s. Garnett capped the decade by leading the Boston Celtics back to championship glory and reminding the world that “Anything is possible!”

7. Steve Nash

Steve Nash started the 2000s as a quintessential point guard with the Dallas Mavericks, and he ended it after revolutionizing fast-break offense with the Phoenix Suns. Nash seemed to possess about 400 eyes located on every square inch of his body, identifying angles and passing lanes that no other playmaker in the league would dream up in their heads, much less execute at a high level.

8. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade didn’t get the adulation he deserved because of LeBron James’ early success, but Miami Heat fans enjoyed a championship on the back of Wade’s greatness only three years into his career. D-Wade spent the first part of his career flashing his gaudy speed and lightning quickness, careening to the basket at will no matter who was waiting at the summit.

9. Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd’s size and skill at the point guard position made him an evolution of Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. Kidd could rebound like a power forward and defend like a wing player. He led the New Jersey Nets to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 before faltering against much better teams. If Kidd had won an MVP or a title earlier in his prime, he would have ranked much higher.

10. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson, the player, and Allen Iverson, the pop culture trendsetter, sometimes become hard to separate. Iverson appealed to large swathes of young America because his aesthetic and attitude spoke to their existence. He was all hoops, all the time. This doesn’t mean he impacted the game at the level of the players ahead of him, even if he possessed a lot more fans.

11. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce may be one of the hardest players to evaluate from the 2000s. He played a lot of inconsequential basketball with the Boston Celtics pre-2008, rarely going deep into the playoffs and struggling to carry untalented teams in the East. A championship with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen helped alleviate some of the disappointment early in his career and end it on a high note.

12. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady often looked sleepy during games. Maybe basketball was simply so easy for him that it was hard to perk up for a random Tuesday in Charlotte. McGrady routinely dropped 40 points like he was running an errand or making a deli meat sandwich, and only lack of championship hardware held him back from elevating into the Kobe Bryant tier of shooting guards.

13. Ray Allen

Ray Allen needs to be recognized beyond his sharpshooting, role-player days in Boston and Miami. For most of the 2000s, Allen was capable of driving, dunking, ball handling, and dishing to teammates. The second-best shooter ever also could rule the court from an all-around perspective when he was asked to do so by the Seattle SuperSonics and Milwaukee Bucks.

14. Vince Carter

Vince Carter spun in 360-degree circles and stopped time mid-air to complete ferocious dunks over defenders much taller than him. After his athleticism started to wane, Carter turned to mid-range and three-point shooting to continue to average over 20 points per game for the entire decade in Toronto and New Jersey.

15. Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s time in New Orleans during the last half of the 2000s ushered in a new era of playmaking. Paul essentially played like John Stockton but with an aggressive mindset to score the ball when his team needed him most. CP3 came close to dethroning Kobe Bryant and winning the MVP award in 2008.

16. Tony Parker

Tony Parker gave Gregg Popovich just as many headaches as he did the opposing coaches. The French point guard supplied the extra offense from the perimeter that San Antonio needed alongside Tim Duncan, and he even won NBA Finals MVP in 2007. Parker stands as one of the all-time fan favorites in Texas.

17. Chris Webber

Chris Webber featured heavily on the Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s before they went into their two-decade fall from grace. Webber played like a combination of power forwards before and after him, expanding his game every season with a new move or a smarter passing attack until injuries robbed him of the end of his prime.

18. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony didn’t leave Denver on good terms, but it would be unfortunate for Colorado fans to forget how vital Melo was to gaining traction in the Rockies. The Nuggets were an embarrassment throughout the 1990s, but Carmelo Anthony scored in massive bunches at the turn of the century and repeatedly brought the team to the playoffs.

19. Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash recreated the John Stockton and Karl Malone pick-and-roll for a new generation. With Mike D’Antoni coaching the Suns, Stoudemire scored around the basket in a variety of ways. Dunks, post-ups, and mid-range shooting made him one of the most well-rounded scoring threats in the league in the middle of the decade.

20. Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas possessed a very short peak, but it was enough to get him into the top 22. Arenas averaged nearly 30 points per game during the 2006 season and his clutch performances helped coin the nickname “Agent Zero.” Washington hasn’t had a player as exciting as Arenas since, except perhaps John Wall.

21. Yao Ming

Yao Ming contributed so much more to the Houston Rockets than just his 7'6″ frame. Yao delicately navigated the popularity and pandemonium surrounding his Chinese fanbase and frequently helped H-Town into the playoffs. Injuries prevented both him and Tracy McGrady from going to the NBA Finals, and Yao had to retire after only nine years in the league.

22. Ben Wallace

When the Detroit Pistons won the 2004 NBA championship, many fans wondered how a team without a traditional star could go all the way. This undermines Ben Wallace, the monstrous center who won four Defensive Player of the Year awards during the 2000s. Wallace probably took over a game better than anyone in history without even scoring more than a few points on many nights.