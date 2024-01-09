The Best Netflix Animated Series to Check Out

To survive the streaming wars, Netflix has put a lot of stock into its original content. This means we’ve gotten more great animated series than we could ever keep up with.

But to get this binge-watching plan started, begin with these great Netflix animated series.

1. Kid Cosmic

The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends creator Craig McCracken brought us yet another hit with Kid Cosmic. When five Cosmic Stones of Power crash land near Kid’s home in the New Mexico desert, he and his neighbors use the stones to protect the universe from destruction.

2. Glitch Techs

Video game company Hinobi does more than make and sell video games. When game glitches spill into the real world, they have a crack team of teenage superheroes called Glitch Techs to save the day.

3. Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman remains one of the most prolific Netflix animated series. The show, about a washed-up 90s sitcom actor, spends six seasons satirizing Hollywood and exploring how to live with trauma and depression.

4. F is For Family

Comedian Bill Burr and The Simpsons alum Michael Price brought us a family Netflix animated series based on Burr’s own upbringing. It mixes edgy adult humor with heartfelt emotional moments as it follows a working-class family in 1970s Pennsylvania.

5. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The long-awaited Netflix animated series adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim comics didn’t give fans what we expected, but it gave us what we needed. Sitting somewhere between a reboot and a sequel, this amazing anime fleshes out the whole cast of characters and features impressive fight sequences.

6. Aggretsuko

Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty, blessed viewers with a whole new cast of animal characters in this Netflix animated series about the plight of young workers. Retsuko spends the day as a timid office accountant. But at night, she blows off steam with an earth-shattering heavy metal growl at the karaoke bar.

7. City of Ghosts

Longtime Adventure Time director Elizabeth Ito created City of Ghosts, a show following a “Ghost Club” made of kids who travel around Los Angeles to explore the city’s history through stories told through the ghosts that inhabit it. Those who call California home should especially watch this series.

8. Maya and the Three

El Tigre creator Jorge Gutierrez returned to television with a nine-episode Netflix animated series based in ancient Mesoamerica. Maya and other warriors of prophecy must band together to defeat the underworld gods who threaten the Earth.

9. Love, Death & Robots

The tradition of the sci-fi anthology continues strong in this Netflix animated series. Each episode holds an entirely different story and art style but maintains the unifying themes written in the title. While most may be crude and violent, it features several insightful gems like “Zima Blue,” directed by Gorillaz music video animator Robert Valley.

10. Buddy Thunderstruck

Anyone in the mood for briskly-paced and hyper-kinetic comedy should check out Buddy Thunderstruck. This stop-motion Netflix animated series about a driving dog barely allows the audience to finish laughing at one joke before moving on to the next.

11. Disenchantment

The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening brought fans his first new show in decades with Disenchantment. It follows a trio of rebellious princesses, a trouble-making demon, and an outcast elf in a comedic fantasy world that resembles that of Shrek for adults. The Netflix animated series features a quality of cinematography rarely seen on television.

12. Tuca & Bertie

This Netflix animated series from Bojack Horseman designer Lisa Hanawalt explores the lives of two best bird friends, Tuca and Bertie, as they deal with career changes, harassment, family drama, and addiction. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of visual comedy and bird-puns to make sure the audience doesn’t get too sad.

13. Scissor Seven

Aspiring assassin Seven dreams of being the world’s greatest contract killer. But until that day, he has to hone his skills both on the battlefield and in the barbershop.

14. Castlevania

Netflix's Castlevania rocked the streaming world by raising the bar on what a TV show based on a video game franchise could be. This action-packed dark fantasy set the groundwork for several of Netflix’s future anime series.

15. Inside Job

In a world where every conspiracy theory holds true, who’s running the show? Regan Ridley works for Cognito, a shadowy government organization that pulls the strings behind conspiracies like flat Earth theory and the fake moon landing.

16. The Midnight Gospel

Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and podcaster Duncan Trussel teamed up to make the trippiest Netflix animated series. Each episode features audio clips from Trussel’s podcast discussing death, mindfulness, and mind-altering substances while we follow the show’s protagonist to explore simulated worlds.

17. Seis Manos

With martial arts, magic, and Mexico; Seis Manos has it all. Three orphans trained in martial arts set out to avenge the murder of their master at the hands of a secret society with supernatural ties.

18. Tear Along the Dotted Line

On a trip with his friends, the Italian cartoonist Zero reflects on his life experiences as an awkward youth. He also has a giant talking armadillo for a conscience. This series has the unique feature of Zero doing the voices for his friends in his flashbacks.

19. Sonic Prime

Five years after the conclusion of Sonic Boom, Netflix stepped in to bring viewers Sonic Prime. Sonic must travel into alternate dimensions of the “Shatterverse” to repair his reality alongside alternate versions of his pals.

20. My Dad, the Bounty Hunter

Lisa and Sean hardly get to spend time with their dad because of his busy work life. But when they stow away on his trip, their visit becomes “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” on a space-faring bounty-hunting adventure.

21. Little Witch Academia

Move over, Harry Potter. We’ve got a new Netflix animated series about a magical school. Initially two short films, Little Witch Academia has been expanded into an entire series. The show follows a group of off-beat witches as they learn to master magic in a beautifully crafted anime world.

22. Beastars

This 3D Netflix animated series adaptation of the manga of the same name has quickly become one of the platforms’ most beloved shows. In a world of anthropomorphic animals, carnivores and herbivores live side by side. But a brutal murder of a herbivore student sets off a wave of events, intensifying the tension between the two groups of animals.