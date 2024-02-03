The Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time

There is no position on an NFL team more important than quarterback. They operate within a different framework than any other position on the football field. The QBs must use their intelligence to scan the field for open receivers, flexibility to change the play when a hitch in the plan comes up, and leadership to calm the others in the huddle.

However, the best quarterbacks are judged on the number of Super Bowls they win because success on the field in a team sport is vital. The NFL has a long history of incredible players at the quarterback position, and even as it has changed through the decades, the best of the best have the same constant variables that push them over the top. These are the 22 best NFL quarterbacks of all time!

1. Tom Brady

He was never the most talented player on the field, nor the most flashy. Despite not passing the eye test over some of his rivals, Tom Brady's will to win and insatiable hunger to improve made him the best quarterback in NFL history. With Bill Belichick at his side in New England, the pair won six Super Bowl titles, and Brady set numerous NFL passing records that will be hard to pass. And then, when he was over 40 years old, Brady decided to prove he could win with a different franchise and brought the downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the promised land!

2. Joe Montana

Joe Montana not only operated Bill Walsh's West Coast offense in revolutionary fashion but his slick passes and smooth leadership made him the epitome of the position for years. Joe Cool got that nickname for a reason; Montana was cold as ice when the game was on the line, upping his game when the stakes were the highest and when the 49ers looked like they no longer had any more tricks up their sleeves.

3. Peyton Manning

“Omaha!” The sound of Peyton Manning screaming from the line of scrimmage like a drill sergeant helped build his legacy as the ultimate genius to play the quarterback position. Manning was playing chess while everyone else was fiddling around with checkers. Peyton often felt like the best player from a long line of Mannings, winning five MVPs and bringing both the Colts and the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls, with a victory for each franchise.

4. Johnny Unitas

Johnny Unitas stood apart from his quarterback peers during the 1960s because he showed the world that football could also be a passing game. Back when franchises and coaches used the position to manage the game, Unitas would completely take over the competition. Leading the league in TD passes four times, Unitas' numbers are as good as many modern quarterbacks who benefit from a pass-happy construct.

5. Aaron Rodgers

There is nothing like watching Aaron Rodgers play NFL quarterback. From moving down the field in just two throws against the Cardinals to obliterating the Dallas Cowboys for the umpteenth time, A-Rod pulls a rabbit or two out of his hat at least once a game. His lack of playoff success, including only a single Super Bowl appearance, remains mind-boggling. Even Tom Brady has said Aaron Rodgers can do things no other player can do. With even one more title, he would move up the list further.

6. Drew Brees

Drew Brees demonstrated the power of a short quarterback in the NFL. Relying solely on his abilities and skills rather than physical traits, Brees broke statistical records at a rapid pace and made the New Orleans Saints relevant for over a decade. When he cocked his head back and let it fly under pressure, you knew the pass was going to be completed!

7. Dan Marino

Dan Marino's talent came straight from an entirely different era. The 1980s and 1990s allowed for more passing than previous decades, but not anywhere close to what Marino was conjuring down in South Florida. No Super Bowl wins to his name shouldn't take away from Marino's magic, such as his 48 TD season in 1984.

8. John Elway

John Elway's story in the NFL resembled storybook plots from a movie more than reality most of the time. After years of dragging the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl appearances only to come up short, Terrell Davis gave the team the edge it needed to get over the hump for back-to-back wins in the big game in 1997 and 1998. Elway's career symbolizes perseverance and effort that manifests itself fully in the end.

9. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the hardest person to place on this list. If we eliminate longevity in the discussion, Mahomes might already be the best quarterback of all time. His combination of otherworldly talent and championship pedigree is completely unmatched by an under-30 player. Due to his short career, though, he'll have to wait a few more years to move further up the ladder. Health and other factors will hopefully work in his favor so that he can mesmerize us for years to come!

10. Otto Graham

Otto Graham accomplished things in the 1950s that still need to be matched 70 years later. The problem with placing him higher on our mountain of pass throwers is that the football game has changed way too much since his retirement to say he would stand up with the likes of Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. Graham won three NFL championships in the pre-Super Bowl era and was a two-time passing yards leader.

11. Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach set the bar so high for Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks that it's never been matched. Staubach's 17 game-winning drives in the final two minutes of a game helped to garner his reputation as the most feared clutch competitor of his era, and the Cowboys wouldn't be known as America's Team without the exploits of their 1970s QB.

12. Brett Favre

Brett Favre's backyard football style didn't always seem intelligent, but it kept the defense on its toes and helped lead the Green Bay Packers to one of their only Super Bowls in the last 35 years. Favre was a statistical wonder who fearlessly took chances that often paid off tremendously for his team. His stint late in his career with the Minnesota Vikings showed that 40-year-olds could still compete at the highest level.

13. Bart Starr

Bart Starr's prime with the Green Bay Packers established the city of Wisconsin as one of the gold standards of the NFL. He is the second-highest-rated passer in league history and won two Super Bowls with the Pack Attack. His greatness elevated Green Bay to places they still haven't quite matched since the 1960s.

14. Steve Young

Steve Young looked goofy when he took off from the pocket, but his rushing exploits proved that quarterbacks with the athleticism to move should do so. He also didn't cave under the pressure of waiting behind Joe Montana, carrying on the legacy of Joe Cool by leading the 49ers to their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history and the only title they've won in the last three decades.

15. Ben Roethlisberger

Big Ben didn't always have the best numbers in the NFL, but in an era with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers, Roethlisberger more than carried his weight in the QB hierarchy. The Steelers won two Super Bowls with Roethlisberger, but he could have moved up higher here if the team had managed to capitalize on his late-career success with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

16. Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is the greatest game manager in the history of football. This may sound like an insult, but when you have Emmitt Smith running the ball, there isn't much passing that needs to be done. Aikman did precisely what the Cowboys needed to win three Super Bowls and solidify their standing as the most bandwagoned team in football history. His Monday Night Football commentary, on the other hand . . .

17. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's struggles in Denver shouldn't cloud the years of pure wizardry in Seattle. Tasked with controlling undermanned offenses in a run-first style honed by Pete Carroll, Wilson became the greatest dual-threat quarterback of his era. When he could run 30 yards down the field, it was hard to process whether he was going to throw a Hail Mary or bolt down the sideline for the touchdown.

18. Jim Kelly

Four Super Bowl losses define Jim Kelly's career, but real football fans remember the unstoppable force of the Buffalo Bills offense in the 1990s. Kelly perfected the no-huddle formations that kept defenses back peddling for days. His inspiring battles against cancer in his personal life after retirement helps to reiterate his unbreakable spirit.

19. Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner's underdog story speaks for itself. He's the only undrafted quarterback to win a Super Bowl, but these achievements are only half of the story. Warner always seemed to inexplicably come up with a way to win, and he forced his way into the best quarterback conversations long after he should have retired in the late 2000s.

20. Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton was one of the first running quarterbacks in NFL history, often spinning in circles and twisting defenses into pretzels during a much more physical era of football. He also wasn't a half-bad passer, leading the league in touchdowns and passing yards in different seasons throughout his career.

21. Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is on this list entirely at the behest of his four Super Bowl rings. The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the 1970s with Chuck Knoll's famous defense and ground game, leaving Bradshaw to play mistake-free football in their wake. Bradshaw should get credit for passing in much higher quantities when the lights were brightest in the postseason.

22. Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh is the ultimate pioneer at the QB position, but that doesn't mean he should be higher just for innovating. Baugh was the best in the business almost 90 years ago, leading the league in passing yards four times. Still, when you play at a time when the forward pass was just becoming a component of the game, you're playing a completely different sport than what we see today.