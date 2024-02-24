The Best Nintendo 64 Games on Nintendo Switch Online

One of the best features of Nintendo Switch Online is being able to play some of your favorite Nintendo 64 games on the service. Like the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscriptions, NSO lets players check out older games from past consoles like the Nintendo 64 if they have the Expansion Pack.

The best Nintendo Switch Online N64 games feature gameplay and visuals that aged better than most. The N64’s most significant issue remains how many games don’t look or play that great years later due to the early 3D format. The best Nintendo Switch Online N64 games ranked below, including both Mario and Pokémon experiences, should help players discover which ones work the best.

1. Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 stands the test of time better than any game on this list. Mario’s jumping escapades across deserts, lava worlds, haunted mansions, and more represent the single most impressive experience players have access to on the N64.

The hunt for stars in each level and the story’s boss battles offer incredible variation. If a player only wants a single game to play on Nintendo Switch Online, they should check out this title.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Few Nintendo games feel as grand or magnificent as Ocarina of Time. It stands tall as one of the greatest games in the franchise, and in video games in general.

The tale of Link from boyhood to adulthood and the time-spanning adventure to explore spectacular dungeons and stop Ganon never gets old. Only a better version on the 3DS holds this game back from the top spot.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Majora’s Mask goes in a radical opposite direction of its predecessor on N64. It features a compact new world with a strict three-day time limit for each playthrough. The grim encroaching apocalyptic fate of all characters leads to one of the darkest and most memorable games in the Zelda franchise.

4. Star Fox 64

Besides the best game for doing barrel rolls, Star Fox 64 features the tightest futuristic vehicle combat on the Nintendo 64. Blasting enemies while riding around various planets in space somehow feels excellent, even decades later on the Switch.

5. Pokémon Stadium 2

Pokémon Stadium 2 almost makes its predecessor obsolete on the Nintendo Switch Online platform. It features the great Pokémon from Generation 2, plus gameplay improvements, more exciting content, and minigames worth checking out. All the while offering slight visual improvements as well.

6. F-Zero X

In terms of pure gameplay, the most impressive racer on the Nintendo 64 remains F-Zero X many years after its release. The blistering speed of the futuristic vehicles makes for one of the most exhilarating gameplay experiences on the entire platform.

7. Mario Kart 64

Solid arguments exist for the most robust multiplayer experience on the Nintendo 64, and Mario Kart 64 fights well for the crown. Playing as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and others in karts across iconic maps like Rainbow Road with various weaponized items never gets old.

8. Paper Mario

The storybook paper cutout style of the Mario characters in this turn-based RPG looks solid decades later. While it lacks the popularity of its GameCube sequel, Paper Mario remains the only excellent RPG worth playing on the system.

9. Banjo Kazooie

The Rare-developed 3D platformer Banjo Kazooie is the one true rival to Mario on the Nintendo 64. The heftier movement, difficulty, and intense amount of collectibles make this a worthy game to check out once players finish collecting stars in Peach’s Castle.

10. GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 broke ground when it was first released as one of the only solid multiplayer first-person shooters on a console system. Unfortunately, its visuals and gameplay have aged somewhat poorly in the decades since. Even still, the single-player story and multiplayer matches offer some enjoyable fun with the improved Switch controls.

11. Mario Party 2

The better of the two Mario Party board games on Switch Online, this N64 title expanded and improved upon everything the first did. Players compete across a board game filled to the brim with various minigames and activities to complete along the way. This makes for a fantastic party game with others.

12. Wave Race 64

At the time, this game offered some of the best racing game visuals on the Nintendo 64. The water particles and effects still look rather good on the Switch, which matches with the jet ski gameplay. Players with friends and family to race against should check this one out.

13. Sin & Punishment

This on-rails shooter game may offer the same varied gameplay as Star Fox, but it stands tall on its own. Players have several modes to check out and plenty of replayable depth to find here. The deceptive simplicity of the game belies its surprising difficulty.

14. Excitebike 64

Players ride around on motorbikes in this classic racer game. The tracks feel iconic and memorable, with each one designed in a terrific way. With the different way each bike and map feel, players have a lot of replayability with this N64 game.

15. Mario Tennis

The better of the two Mario sports games on Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 platform, Mario Tennis, offers excellent gameplay of various Nintendo characters swinging rackets on a court. It remains one of Nintendo's best tennis experiences.

16. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Kirby’s switch to a 3D platformer experience felt a little less impressive than with Mario on N64. Still, this game aged quite well over the years and offers some excellent, if not a tad too easy, action for players. The various powers of Kirby and colorful visuals stand out on the platform.

17. Pokémon Snap

This spin-off featured quite novel gameplay at the time, with an on-rails experience where players ride around and take pictures of various Pokémon. Though it has a much better and modern sequel on the Switch, it remains an enticing N64 “free” game.

18. Mario Golf

Mario Golf on the N64 eschewed the RPG approach of the Gameboy title in favor of a traditional golf experience. While it lacks depth because of this, it still feels like one of the best sports experiences on the platform. Its straightforward mechanics still feel good decades later.

19. Pokémon Puzzle League

One of the most unique and bizarre spin-offs in the Pokémon series features a Tetris Attack-style puzzle experience. Players battle against other trainers in a storyline inspired by the anime series. The static character images feel ineffective these days, but the gameplay remains engaging enough.

20. Yoshi’s Story

While it lacks the brilliance of its SNES predecessor, this platformer starring Yoshi at least nails the Mario aesthetic. Its storybook-style visuals have aged much better than other games. This platformer also offers fun if players don’t mind its breezy and easy difficulty.

21. Pilotwings 64

This game’s status as one of the earliest Nintendo 64 titles means it lacks some visual and gameplay depth of later games. That said, the title offers competent plane mechanics and exploration, which makes for a solid experience for an afternoon or two.

22. Pokémon Stadium

The first 3D game in the Pokémon series astonished players at the time. Many years later, the 3D polygonal creatures aged poorly. That said, the classic turn-based gameplay remains alongside some minigames. But without the classic connectivity features of the mainline games, this lacks what made it great at the time.