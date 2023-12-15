The Best Nintendo 64 Games of All Time Ranked

Super Mario 64 nintendo 64 games
The Nintendo 64 came out in 1996 and ushered in a new era for the house behind Mario, Link, and Pokémon. The first actual 3D home console from Nintendo had some awkward growing pains, but it excelled in its various gameplay styles and offerings. 

The best Nintendo 64 games of all time represent both the finest experiences on the retro video game console and some of the most influential titles of all time. These best N64 games give fans hundreds of hours of enjoyment across a wide range of genres. 

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Link’s first 3D adventure stands out as one of the greatest video games of all time, if not the best one ever made. Hyrule looks fantastic as players explore a pseudo-open world full of quests and fun characters. The dungeons, combat, puzzles, storylines, and boss battles all feel leagues above everything else on the system. 

2. Super Mario 64

It all started on the Nintendo 64 with this launch game, which may go down as the best launch video game of all time. Mario’s switch to 3D elevated the gameplay with incredible exploration, jump mechanics, and platforming challenges. The various worlds in Peach’s castle feel so varied and thrilling to explore. 

3. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Nintendo took a significant risk with this direct sequel to one of the greatest games of all time. It has a much more sinister and disturbing tone as players navigate a world set to end in three days. This leads to dark writing, characters, and intense mechanics like replaying the game over and over. 

4. Mario Kart 64

This title shows the peak of racing in Nintendo 64 games. Players take on the likes of Mario, Peach, Bowser, and other characters from the series across excellent, unforgettable race tracks. The addition of powers to use against other players adds to the fun and challenge. 

5. Super Smash Bros.

Fighting games may not fare too well on the N64, but one game stands above the rest. This Nintendo crossover fighting game started one of the most important franchises in the company’s history. It may have only a few fighters, but they all play and feel different from one another. 

6. Goldeneye 007

The monumental first-person shooter on the Nintendo 64 kickstarted the idea of FPS games on consoles. Its graphics look pretty awful today, but the gameplay remains phenomenal. It somehow made great use of the terrible N64 controller for an impactful action experience. 

7. Star Fox 64

This on-rails space shooter sees players go across various planets in different missions. The immense challenge and fast-paced action make it one of the most thrilling games on the platform. It only gets better in the extraordinary multiplayer modes with up to four players. 

8. Banjo-Kazooie

This Rare title has the finest 3D platforming on the Nintendo 64, not from Nintendo itself. The tale of these two characters on a journey through various worlds to find Banjo’s sister leads to excellent locations and tons of platforming challenges that feel different from Mario’s exploration. 

9. Paper Mario

This turn-based RPG take on Mario and his friends has such a fantastic art style with the paper cutout versions of the characters. The world looks amazing, while the witty writing helps the game be enjoyable from start to finish. 

10. WWF No Mercy

Sure, the wrestlers in this licensed game look a bit weird these days, but the gameplay remains king. This wrestling game laid the foundation for every other title based on the WWF, WWE, and beyond. The mechanics of grappling foes and landing moves on enemies still feel fun today. 

11. Wave Race 64

The Nintendo 64 has many excellent racing games, and this one sees players ride on jet skis through water-themed races. This led to some of the best water effects on the platform and some fast-paced but unique racing elements compared to other games at the time. 

12. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

This 3D action game takes some of the classic moments from the series, such as the Battle of Hoth, and lets players control how it plays out. The vehicular space combat works better than it should on the early 3D system, and this game paved the way for an excellent Star Wars game series. 

13. Pokémon Stadium 2

The most robust Pokémon game on the platform takes from the previous 3D battle arena title and expands upon it with the addition of Generation 2 Pokémon. Its vast selection of creatures to battle with and the improved graphics make it the prime monster-battling game on the system. 

14. Excitebike 64

This motorbike racing game provided players with many options for what to use. Even if players only engage with the single-player portion, they will find many challenging races and AI enemies. In addition, players have the option to create their own race tracks, which feels ahead of its time. 

15. Ogre Battle 64

This 3D entry in the tactical RPG series may not be the most vital game in the franchise, but it does an admirable job of translating the engaging gameplay onto the Nintendo 64. This translates into a title full of intriguing characters, powerful moments, and thrilling RPG mechanics. 

16. Harvest Moon 64

This beautiful 3D farming simulator RPG has some of the deepest and richest gameplay out of any Nintendo 64 games. Its graphics may look meh these days, but they make up for that in their astonishing farm elements like growing crops, gathering animals, and building relationships with the townspeople. 

17. Mario Party 3

The third iteration of this board game-themed party title has the most substantial mechanics out of the series on N64. Players battle against their friends and family in engrossing minigames with the potential for endless fun. It even works pretty well for solo players, though the actual value comes from multiplayer. 

18. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

The first true 3D adventure for Kirby has a wondrous and colorful art style, which looks better than most other games on the platform at the time. Players use the typical gameplay for Kirby, like sucking up enemies and transforming into various forms. It feels fun, even if the areas feel a bit restrictive. 

19. Donkey Kong 64

The 3D open-world adventure for Donkey Kong and his friends may not have the depth and quality of some of the other similar platformers on the N64, but it works pretty well. It also aged better than some other games on the system, which begs for a follow-up at some point. 

20. Starcraft 64

This Blizzard Entertainment real-time strategy classic received an underrated port on the Nintendo 64. The massive forces of the RTS game appear here alongside gameplay quite different from the original PC version. Even still, it feels great and offers something unique for the platform. 

21. Blast Corps

This rather unique, Rare-developed title sees players control various vehicles across more than 50 levels as they try to solve puzzles and blow objects up. It has a nice mix of strategy and variation in its mechanics with the different vehicle options. 

22. Bomberman 64

This 3D entry in the beloved Konami series features a nice blend of Mario-style action platforming with old-school multiplayer components. Players who want something new and different for the series have the option, while the classic gameplay of blowing up walls and enemies also exists. 

