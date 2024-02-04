The best Nintendo GameCube games tell a story of a very underrated system. While the GameCube wouldn't be as popular as the PlayStation 2 or Xbox, Nintendo's purple cube still had plenty of great games.

The success of the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and Nintendo 64 would no longer cut it for a company that had massive competition from Sony and Microsoft. The PlayStation 2 and Xbox started to solidify themselves as the systems for hardcore gamers.

The GameCube looked goofy with its purple aesthetic and small exterior shape, but it was still home to some of the best games ever made. Just because it lost the console wars of the sixth generation doesn’t mean it can’t come out on top in our minds and hearts. These are the 22 best Nintendo GameCube games of all time!

1 – Metroid Prime

Samus Aron’s intergalactic adventures have won acclaim from critics and fans alike for their sharp gameplay, lean storytelling, and haunting atmosphere. When it was announced that the series would use its added dimension to transform into a first-person shooter, some longtime fans were hesitant to get excited. Little did they know Metroid Prime would become one of the greatest adventure games ever made and the best title on the GameCube. Exploring planets and diving into the most intimate corners of this remarkable science fiction universe has never been better.

2 – Super Mario Sunshine

We really don’t care how many people object to this selection; Super Mario Sunshine is a landmark title in Mario’s library of platforming classics. Mario must clean up Isle Delfino after getting framed for a series of vandalism incidents using a device called F.L.U.D.D. The controversial water pack added unique and ingenious puzzles and platforming sections to Mario’s usual gameplay and made Sunshine one of the best Nintendo GameCube games.

3 – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

No Legend of Zelda game has aged better than The Wind Waker. The cartoon graphical style and childlike sense of wonder depicted by the pirate backdrop and whimsical sea tunes brought Link and company to an entirely different frame of mind when exploring. With about two decades of time to think back on this title, its simplicity and seamless level design have shone through as series highlights.

4 – Resident Evil 4

Nintendo has an aversion to mature themes in its games, making Resident Evil 4 a significant triumph in more ways than one. Giving Capcom the keys to the car allowed for the creation of the best third-party game on the GameCube and perhaps the best horror experience on any console up until The Last of Us. Controlling Leon S. Kennedy showed gamers how much fluidity and ingenuity could be achieved by opening up the gameplay to a new third-person perspective.

5 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The best role-playing game on the GameCube remains a cult classic because Nintendo stubbornly refuses to appease their fans and just emulate this game in future Mario RPGs. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door feels nostalgic and prescient simultaneously, a rare alchemy of gaming emotions that can only manifest when developers are wholly aligned with a game’s vision and world-building. This game's sidequests, bit characters, and interactive combat are truly special.

6 – Super Smash Bros. Melee

The most unforgiving game in the Super Smash Bros. series is a battle of wits and brawn. With an expanded roster from the original game on the Nintendo 64, Melee is Nintendo’s realization that their canon deserved to be celebrated in fighting game form much more than they could have imagined. Added characters like Peach, Bowser, and Pichu made every playthrough feel like an ode to Nintendo’s creativity.

7 – Pikmin

Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch introduced Shigeru Miyamoto’s adorable strategy series to the masses, but the first Pikmin from over 20 years ago is the authentic experience distilled into its most genuine concepts. Controlling coin-sized Captain Olimar in his adventure to return to his home planet with the help of itty-bitty plant creatures is an indescribable RTS playthrough.

8 – Luigi’s Mansion

We all know Luigi is actually cooler than Mario, but Nintendo didn’t have this revelation until Luigi’s Mansion. A launch title for the GameCube, this little adventure game pits fearful Luigi against the most frightening foe imaginable: ghosts. The character design of the enemies in this game is pure joy, a genre juxtaposition that can only be achieved by Nintendo’s A+ projects. The sequels on the Nintendo 3DS and Switch are even better.

9 – Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

The Mario Kart series as we know it owes a lot of its success to Double Dash!! The game turned the racing experience into a fully-3D game, adding iconic stages like Baby Park and Mushroom City. The cooperative gameplay of one player driving the car and a second player throwing items was a gimmick that should have been explored in further games in the series.

10 – Animal Crossing

This cathartic simulation game series that was everyone’s safe haven during the COVID-19 pandemic started as a fun little diversion on the GameCube. The original Animal Crossing had many elements of future sequels that were more popular, such as the greedy Tom Nook and daily activities like fishing and holiday celebrations!

11 – Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

Following Metroid Prime posed a massive challenge, but Nintendo and Retro Studios were able to make the black sheep of the trilogy one of the Best Nintendo GameCube Games ever. The narrative relies on Samus’s rivalry with Dark Samus, a tired alternate-dimension trope that many games have overused when they can’t think of any other antagonists—however, the same sharp controls and detailed environments immerse gamers in Samus’s world.

12 – Pikmin 2

In many ways, the sequel to Pikmin improves on its predecessor with expanded dungeon-crawling sections and the decision to make the strategy sections fuse with more action-oriented puzzles. I prefer the smaller scale of the first game, but it’s rare to be able to replicate everything that made your series special and then make everything bigger.

13 – Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

AD with Resident Evil 4, Eternal Darkness was a brilliant way for Nintendo to finally get into the horror genre. Sanity’s Requiem has proper literary heft. Using cosmic horror and fantastical elements, the title is a third-person adventure with several different timelines. It never became a widespread success, but many gamers espouse this as one of their absolute best Nintendo GameCube titles.

14 – Viewtiful Joe

This sidescrolling fighting game would have been a bigger deal if it had been released at the height of the superhero boon in the late 2000s. Viewtiful Joe mocks and celebrates the comic movies and action actors we love by placing an ordinary man, the titular Joe, into the films he usually watches in his spare time. The graphics are colorful and striking, and the gameplay is smooth.

15 – Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

The Fire Emblem series didn’t fully catch on in the United States until Fire Emblem Awakening on the 3DS. Still, Path of Radiance should get a lot more attention from within the fanbase and with casual Nintendo gamers. The usually-difficult series had toned down the difficulty in this entry, and they added a character, Titania, who was able to serve as somewhat of a game-breaker for those who needed the extra power on their grid.

16 – Star Fox: Assault

Star Fox is basically a dead series for Nintendo; poor sales on the Wii U ensure the company most likely won’t revisit the shooter games. When there was still demand, Nintendo ventured out of Fox’s usual rail-shooter confines and created Star Fox: Assault. The game takes players all over the Lylat system, allowing them to play on foot, in land master tanks, or in Arwing shooters.

17 – F-Zero Gx

Before he became synonymous with Super Smash Bros, Captain Falcon gained a following for his racing games. F-Zero GX represents the height of stressful entries in the genre. With vehicles that go at impossible speeds and tracks that twist and turn at any given time, this title is not for the faint of heart.

18 – Donkey Konga

Donkey Kong never gets enough love. Even when he is given his own game in the last two decades, it’s often in a mismatched genre from his platforming roots. Donkey Konga is one of the rare instances in which Donkey Kong is given a gimmick, and it ultimately works out. Using the bongo drum peripherals to play with some of pop music’s greatest hits was a precursor to some of the Wii’s best party game mechanics and ideas.

19 – Battalion Wars

We all know about Advance Wars, but not many know about Battalion Wars. This real-time strategy variation on Nintendo’s wartime docket is a forgotten title that puts players onto the battlefield with third-person combat. Hopefully, now that Advance Wars got a release on Switch, we’ll also get a remake of this one: it's one of the best Nintendo GameCube Games.

20 – Super Monkey Ball

Sometimes, gaming is supposed to be fun and relaxing rather than anxiety-inducing and arduous. Sega’s Super Monkey Ball was a potpourri of party games and platforming levels that turned monkeys into hamsters of sorts, rolling around the world in plastic balls. Equally exciting multiplayer modes paired with stellar single-player levels created a mashup that spawned an entire series.

21 – Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

GameCube fans always appreciate it when they can try games outside their usual confines. Dungeon-crawling a la Diablo wasn’t really a reality on GameCube before Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. It’s a short game with a fair amount of faults, but this D&D hack-and-slash is pure fun…and one of the best Nintendo GameCube Games.

22 – Wario World

Wario is an uncouth maverick, an obese Mario knockoff who is actually way more awesome most of the time. Wario World is a 3D platform game that operates like Mario’s titles, only if they have something slightly off about them. We mean this in the most complimentary way possible, as Wario World has you galavanting around unique environments attempting to satiate Wario’s endless greed and selfishness.