The Best Nintendo Wii Games of All Time Ranked

The Nintendo Wii revolutionized the gaming industry forever when it came out in 2006. It made up for its lack of power compared to the competitors with an affordable price and impressive motion controls using the Wiimote controller.

The best Nintendo Wii games of all time represent some of the most successful and unique titles in gaming history. Some of the best Wii games take full advantage of the motion control capabilities of the system, while others offer the best gameplay for their genres.

1. Super Mario Galaxy 2

This sequel does everything the original did, but even better. The more expansive and intriguing worlds look gorgeous with some of the best visuals on the platform. The masterful use of Mario’s platforming in space and motion controls sell the idea of the Wii better than any other game released for the system.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

This game aged so much better than almost any other Nintendo Wii title. Many felt conflicted upon its release, but the motion controls of swinging Link’s sword made the gameplay more immersive. Even better, the relationship between Zelda and Link feels the strongest out of any game in the series.

3. Mario Kart Wii

The sixth mainline game in this series made multiplayer its focus, creating a timeless game in the process. The kart-racing mechanics featuring Mario and his friends feel the tightest and most fluid out of the games up until that point, while playing against others only increases its value among Wii games.

4. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

This third entry in the crossover fighting game series from Nintendo enhances the graphics while introducing a more engaging storyline. It may not feel like the most fun iteration, but its unique cutscene offerings and solid fighting game foundation make up for this.

5. Super Mario Galaxy

Mario’s switch to a galactic 3D platforming adventure felt like no other Wii title and brought a sense of novelty no platformers on any competing console could match. Players leap from planet to planet in a mind-bending adventure full of challenges and some of the best use of the Wiimote motion controls.

6. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

While the Wii version of the game feels a bit inferior to its GameCube version, it nonetheless provides one of the most mature and beautiful iterations of Zelda and Link’s story. The grim fantasy world, with its lengthy adventure and masterful dungeons, offers one of the finest 3D entries in the beloved Nintendo franchise.

7. Xenoblade Chronicles

This massive open JRPG from developer MonolithSoft accomplishes so much with so little on the Wii hardware. While the graphics of the original look a bit dated in its resolution, it makes up for this with a solid mix of strategic action-style gameplay and a vast world that presents a powerful story.

8. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Despite the switch from the previous two GameCube titles in the series to the Wii’s Wiimote and Nunchucks, this first-person Samus adventure lands as the best in the renowned trilogy. The combat, visuals, and immersion feel more substantial than the already excellent previous two games. The added voice acting also sounds better than it should.

9. New Super Mario Bros. Wii

Nintendo revamped the Mario platforming style with this new colorful art style and multiplayer-focused mechanics. The chaos of up to four players jumping and exploring the various side-scrolling levels together makes for one of the most impressive Wii multiplayer experiences.

10. Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition

This port of the best game in the Resident Evil survival horror series changes it up quite a bit. Players have the option for motion controls, which feel non-traditional but also immersive and fun. It may not be the best place to experience this award-winning title, but it feels like one of the most engaging.

11. Okami

This stunning cel-shaded action adventure game feels as close to a Zelda game without coming from Nintendo. Players take on the role of the Japanese goddess Amaterasu in the form of a wolf. The world feels terrific to explore alongside the brilliant paintbrush-themed puzzles and combat.

12. Monster Hunter Tri

This Capcom title made the Monster Hunter series the popular franchise it remains today. Players take on hunts, which revolve around lengthy battles against beasts for materials to upgrade equipment and get even better at the game. Its monumental online multiplayer modes cemented it as one of the best games to play with others.

13. The Last Story

This JRPG from renowned Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi focuses on a group of mercenaries caught up in the war between humans and beasts. It features a pretty standard fantasy story, but its memorable characters elevate it alongside a gorgeous setting and squad-based combat.

14. Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn

This direct sequel to Path of Radiance features some of the strongest graphics in the series. It does little to change up the formula, which helps it stand out as one of the strongest in the series with its rich tactical grid combat, intense strategy, and permanent death mechanics.

15. No More Heroes 2

This sequel took the great foundation of the original and streamlined it without much of the fluff. This led to a higher quality experience among Wii games as players used various battle features to hack and slash their way through assassins for a tale of revenge.

16. Wii Sports Resort

The sequel to the most successful Wii game of all time expands upon everything the original did. This essential title features many different sports for players to explore, such as basketball and archery, and adds elements to sports included in the first installment, like bowling and golf. Its most impressive feat comes from how the motion controls play into the sports, such as swinging the golf club with the controller.

17. Little King’s Story

This ambitious Wii games title mixes many different genres and gameplay elements. Players take on the role of a king who wants to build his kingdom and defeat the seven rival lands.

Players build the kingdom from the ground up using simulator mechanics, and these elements blend with the adventure aspects as players explore and battle across the world.

18. Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Nintendo took a unique approach to the graphical style of this 2D Kirby platforming game. It has a hand-crafted knit style, which makes the world look like an interactive arts and crafts project. The gorgeous levels lend themselves well to Kirby’s transformations and breezy difficulty.

19. No More Heroes

This open-world-like action game sees players take on the role of the memorable video game protagonist, Travis Touchdown. Players use the Wiimote to hack and slash their way through numerous assassins in whatever order they choose. This game influenced many titles that came after it.

20. Pandora’s Tower

This action RPG took a long time to reach certain regions, but the wait felt worth it. Players explore a detailed and massive tower on a quest to cure their lover. The story takes a step back for phenomenal combat centered around the versatile Oracles Chain, which players use to fight foes and even solve puzzles.

21. Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

The scariest of all Nintendo Wii games offers a fascinating reimagination of the original tale of Harry Mason and his search for his missing daughter. The lack of combat in this version makes it a horrifying blend of psychological writing and puzzles.

22. Muramasa: The Demon Blade

This 2D side-scrolling action RPG features some of the most gorgeous graphics on the platform with its retro-style, hand-drawn artwork. It mixes together flashy and fun hack-and-slash gameplay with a fantastical ancient Japanese storyline.

23. Super Paper Mario

This turn-based RPG franchise entry eschews past games' combat for a more traditional Mario-style platforming adventure. The lack of turn-based combat doesn’t detract from the impressive mix of 2D and 3D exploration and puzzles.

24. Trauma Center: Second Opinion

This Wii remake of a popular DS title makes the original even better. Players use the Wiimote to practice their surgery and operations on patients. Meanwhile, a meaningful and surprising tale occurs at the forefront of this Atlus game.