The Best Non-Horror Stephen King Movies

With 34 screen adaptations to his name, Stephen King ranks as the third most filmed author in history. Only Agatha Christie and William Shakespeare outrank him. Given his legendary work rate (plus he’s still alive and going strong) King will almost certainly best Christie’s tally of 48. But even he’ll have to go some to match Shakespeare’s 1121.

Most King adaptations fall squarely into the horror category, as anyone would expect. But given his mastery of just about every other genre save sensual fiction and Nordic noir, a good third of them fall elsewhere. At least one, 1990’s Misery, courts debate. Is it a horror movie, or is it a psychological thriller? Some would say the former since it lacks a supernatural element. However, since it clearly does not lack the graphic depiction of a sledgehammer breaking a man's leg like a twig, this list says otherwise. Find here all the best non-horror Stephen King adaptations to hit the screen.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Hard to believe now, but at the time of its release, critics didn’t warm to The Shawshank Redemption. Audiences didn’t much care for it either. Now, of course, it tops readers’ and viewers’ polls of all-time favorite movies. Readers will be hard-pressed to find a negative review, certainly not one written in the last twenty years.

How to account for such a sea change of opinion? First and foremost, it’s a wonderful movie, a pitch-perfect adaptation of King’s 1982 short story “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” by writer-director Frank Darabont, starring Tim Robbins as a sad-sack young lawyer wrongfully convicted of killing his wife, and Morgan Freeman as the wise old-timer who teaches him how to live on the inside.

Wrapped in the amber glow of Freeman’s narration, Darabont seasoned with the story with uplift, grief and despair, making the unforgettable dreamlike ending all the more moving. Secondly, its theme of indomitable hope in the face of cruel adversity chimed with a certain post-9/11 mindset and a collective need for life-affirming stories. While outpacing that particular need, Shawshank still offers the same kind of comfort: a heart-warming tale, (mostly) free of sentimentality, brilliantly played and beautifully told.

Stand by Me (1986)

A gem of a movie, also adapted from a short story (“The Body”), from the same collection as Shawshank, Stand by Me perfectly captures the awkwardness, wonder, and anxiety of childhood with few of the standard coming-of-age cliches and a rejection of rose-tinted nostalgia in favor of a loving, warts-and-all nod to the bygone era in which both King and director Rob Reiner grew up. The fact that this bunch of tykes (Corey Feldman, Will Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, and the late River Phoenix) venture forth to get a look at a corpse rather than sneak into a burlesque tent or unearth a stash of buried treasure says it all. Kiefer Sutherland – of course, Kiefer Sutherland! – brings a touch of real menace, and the disgusting pie-eating contest is a moment of pure fun in a non-horror Stephen King movie surprisingly beset by shadows.

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

An austere, slow-burn thriller with Cathy Bates as a frumpish housekeeper accused of killing her elderly employer (Judy Parfitt), and Jenifer Jason Leigh as her big-shot lawyer daughter, the tightly wound narrative, from a script by Tony Gilroy, also serves up an engrossing character study, the two estranged women picking at the scabs of their relationship as they worm their way into the heart of the mystery.

Needless to say, Bates and Leigh give outstanding performances, abetted by a top-notch supporting cast that includes John C. Reilly, Christopher Plummer, David Strathairn, Eric Bogosian, and veteran character actor Bob Gunton (Warden Norton in The Shawshank Redemption). A suitably chilly score from Danny Elfman and efficient direction from Taylor Hackford round out the highly satisfying package.

The Green Mile (1999)

Frank Darabont takes another swing at a King adaption and comes up ever so slightly short. Writers have likened transforming a book into a screenplay to taking apart a car and rebuilding it as a motorcycle. Here, Darabont has disassembled the car – King’s 1996 novel of the same name – and rebuilt it as another car. Objectively speaking, The Green Mile is a consummately made, flawlessly acted, sumptuously appointed piece of entertainment. But with a three-hour-plus running time and a host of characters and subplots to keep track of, it also can exhaust the audience. It stars Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, a Depression-era prison guard stationed in the death house of a grim federal prison, and Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey, a gentle giant framed for murder, who he must take to the electric chair.

Edgecomb’s moral quandary is magnified by the fact that, apart from his innocence, Coffey also possesses supernatural healing powers, a gift that will die with him if he is executed. The elegant and rewarding set-up doesn’t need much extra baggage, even gorgeously shot extra baggage delivered by inveterate scene-stealers like Sam Rockwell, Patricia Clarkson, James Cromwell, Michael Jeter, and Harry Dean Stanton – to say nothing of Mr. Jingles the mouse!

Obviously, knocking a movie for offering too much rather than not enough feels like carping of the highest order. But we can’t help wishing in some small way that King had written this as a short story, too.

The Dead Zone (1983)

Director David Cronenberg eschews his trademark body horror aesthetic, opting instead for something far less messy if every bit as cerebral. A taut sci-fi thriller, it stars Christopher Walken as a man blessed – or should that be cursed? – with psychic powers whose chance encounter with the US President (Martin Sheen) reveals a terrifying future only he can prevent.

Apt Pupil (1992)

Another cracking premise from King first aired in a 1982 novella and brought to the screen with its disturbing overtones relatively intact by Director Bryan Singer. Brad Renfrew plays Todd Bowden, a California teen who discovers that his elderly neighbor (Sir Ian McKellen) is, in fact, former concentration camp commandant Kurt Dussander, a fugitive war criminal. Armed with this information, Todd decides not to turn Dussander in, but to use the knowledge to blackmail the old man into revealing lurid details of his atrocities, which feed Todd’s ghoulish obsession with Nazism. It’s a dangerous game that – you guessed it! – goes horribly wrong. Though technically a non-horror Stephen King adaptation, this one manages to take real-life horror to a new level.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Built on another pan-generational relationship, Hearts in Atlantis feels like a companion piece to Apt Pupil, with mysterious geezer Ted Brautigan (Anthony Hopkins) forging a father-son bond with lonely eleven-year-old Bobby Garfield (Anton Yelchin) in smalltown '60s Connecticut.

Ted, too is on the run (or so he claims) but from a mysterious cabal he calls the “low men” rather than Mossad or the ICC. He also exhibits some rather vague and suspiciously convenient psychic powers, nixing any further comparisons. It all looks fine on paper, but despite the best efforts of a first-rate cast and half-hearted paranormal trappings, the calculated sense of mystery and wonder never quite materializes.

The Running Man (1987)

Not a terrible movie per se; in fact, it teems with potentially exciting ideas and boasts a committed turn from Arnold Schwarzenegger, in fine wisecracking form and flexing his sci-fi/action muscles in advance of Total Recall three years later. It is, however a disappointing non-horror Stephen King adaptation.

Loosely based – make that very loosely based – on a 1982 King novel, written pseudonymously as Richard Bachman, this non-horror Stephen King movie includes shades of Rollerball and The Hunger Games. The U.S. transformed into a repressive police state following economic collapse, the hoi polloi mollified by brutal TV shows in which convicted criminals fight to the death against trained assassins to win their freedom. Arnie gives it some grunt as an ex-cop forced to play the deadly game, and the action flows thick and fast. Unfortunately, ex-Starsky & Hutch star Paul Michael Glaser's direction falls flat and a push for popular appeal blunts the satirical edge. Among the generally lukewarm reviews, Variety summed up the consensus: “[Wallows] in the sort of mindless violence for the roller derby-addicted masses it is supposedly criticizing.”

Secret Window (2004)

Another disappointment. The movie has all the ingredients – impeccable source material (a brisk late-80s novella from the award-winning Four Past Midnight collection), an A-list writer-director in the shape of David Koepp, and stars Johnny Depp, John Turturro, and Maria Belo at the top of their game. The plot has legs, too with Depp playing a brooding mystery writer accused of plagiarism by an increasingly obsessive stranger (Turturro) after splitting with his unfaithful wife (Belo). Throw in an isolated cabin setting, a classic dead dog/threatening note combo, and a mood that starts dark and gets darker, and surely, it’s a recipe for success.

Somehow though, Koepp makes a fist of it. The tension stubbornly refuses to build and the all-important chemistry between Depp and Turturro fizzles—no reflection on the actors, who all do terrific work. The problem lies with the perplexingly dull script and direction.

A Good Marriage (2014)

A Good Marriage suffers from the same issues, especially regarding the script. The set-up rocks – snooping wife Joan Alan discovers rather more than she bargained for about hubby Anthony LaPaglia’s secret life while he’s away on business – but it doesn’t remotely deliver on its promise.

Opined Frank Scheck in the Hollywood Reporter: “The domestic tension is rife with darkly comedic and dramatic possibilities that were better exploited on the printed page, where [the writer] was able to more fully delineate his heroine's tortured thought process.” The identity of that writer? Stand up please Mr. Stephen King. “A dull, lifeless chiller that botches a rather brilliant premise,” wrote critic Mike McGranaghan, adding, with a twist of the knife, “Where is Frank Darabont when King needs him?”

Dolan’s Cadillac (2017)

An unassuming straight-to-DVD revenge thriller starring Christian Slater, Wes Bentley, and Emmanuelle Vaugier, based on King’s novella of the same name, Dolan’s Cadillac passed under most people’s radar and seems to have not troubled the critics. It’d be gratifying to report, then, on a sleeper non-horror Stephen King adaptation waiting to be discovered. Next!

The Dark Tower (2017)

King’s eight-novel sci-fi/fantasy Western series, a monumental work that binds the author's multiverse and bears comparison to the best of Tolkien, cried out for a suitably epic franchise. Instead, it got this, a lazy shambles of a movie described by one critic as like watching a 90-minute trailer. Trailers offer more entertainment value than this mess.