The Best of American Anime

Japanese anime has profoundly influenced American pop culture since its prominence in the 1990s with the help of Cartoon Network’s Toonami and Adult Swim broadcasting blocks. As in the 1940s, when Golden Age American animation influenced the works of Osamu Tezuka and the development of Japan’s animation industry, anime now casts a long shadow over the development of several American cartoons, especially in the 21st century.

Many children who grew up watching shows such as Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, or the works of Studio Ghibli have grown into animators whose inspirations can be found in the work they create for today’s audiences. Wealth of Geeks has the privilege of showcasing the best examples of this fantastic fusion between East and West animation, ‘American Anime.’

1. Blood of Zeus

Fresh off the critical success of Castlevania, Netflix would once again enlist Powerhouse Animation to craft another dark fantasy American anime, this time drawing inspiration from Greek mythology. Told as a lost Greek myth, Blood of Zeus follows the demigod Heron, the son of Zeus, tasked with saving humanity and Olympus itself from a demonic army. The series captures the rich world-building and flawed characters inherent in the original Greek myths, especially in its depictions of the gods through the lenses of Zeus and Hera’s volatile relationship.

Rendered in the same anime style as Castlevania, Blood of Zeus makes for an impactful animation debut for the Parlapanides brothers.

2. w.i.t.c.h

The original W.I.T.C.H. Italian comic book series already drew influences from magical girl manga and layout conventions, so it stood to reason that its animated adaptation would draw inspiration from anime. Following the adventures of a group of teenagers granted mystical powers drawn from the elements, W.I.T.C.H created a captivating fantasy American anime with a diverse cast and strong anime-styling. Seventeen years after its final episode, the show continues to be held in high regard and remains a cult favorite for those in the know.

3. Thundercats (2011)

A darker reimagining of the 1980s animated series of the same name, ThunderCats was produced to explicitly recall the stylistic cues of Japanese anime, going so far as to have animation overseen by Japanese animation firm Studio 4°C.

As in the original series, the reboot followed the quest of Prince Lion-O and his fellow ThunderCats to defeat the demonic sorcerer Mumm-Ra. The revival only lasted a mere twenty-six episodes due to low ratings, but what ended up produced remains a loving American anime homage to the original ThunderCats series while giving the franchise a dramatic makeover thanks to its gorgeous animation and cinematic pacing.

4. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

A recent addition to the American anime, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, serves as an homage to Edgar Wright’s geeky cult classic while twisting its tale in a volatile new direction. Set in Toronto, Canada, in the recent past, Scott Pilgrim is a slacker bassist who falls in love with delivery girl Ramona Flowers and finds himself having to fight off her seven evil exes, led by the enigmatic Gideon Graves. However, this familiar story takes a turn for the unexpected when Scott appears to be killed in his first fight, leaving Ramona to investigate who would want him to disappear.

Invoking the art style of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novels with rapid fluidity by studio Science Saru, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off embraces retro video games and anime with an eye toward the future.

5. Sym-Bionic Titan

Taking cues from Voltron and Robotech, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Sym-Bionic Titan remains a cult classic favorite among animation fans for its high-school drama and sci-fi mecha action blending. The American anime series follows the exploits of two alien teenagers, Lance and Ilana, and their robot bodyguard, Octus, as they pose as human students following the downfall of their homeworld. When the tyrannical General Modula sends monsters to eliminate the trio, they form the titular Titan to combat his threats while working not to blow their cover.

Sym-Bionic Titan lasted only twenty episodes but, much like the ThunderCats reimagining, continues to retain a hefty fanbase for its eclectic style and anime influences.

6. Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

Oft forgotten today, Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! drew influence from classic anime such as Cyborg 009 and Astro Boy and merged them with the Power Rangers super team dynamic to create a unique superhero American anime. A young boy, Chiro, finds himself the leader of a team of robotic monkeys to protect Shuggazoom City against the evil of the Skelton King. Borrowing designs and aesthetics from across anime history, particularly Cyborg 009 for the design of Chiro, Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! boasts an impressive array of talent and crew from the early 2000s animation industry for this Disney and retro anime blend.

7. Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi

As they were working on the famous theme song to Teen Titans, producer Sam Register wanted to spread his admiration for the J-pop duo Puffy AmiYumi further across the globe and pitched this American anime.

Following the wild, madcap adventures of Ami Onuki and Yumi Yoshimura as they embark worldwide to spread their J-pop cool, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi took inspiration from Digimon, Pokémon, and Studio Ghibli productions. While produced all stateside by Renegade Animation, make no mistake that Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi bears its anime soul on its jamming sleeves and remains beloved by fans of the real-life music duo.

8. Ben 10

One of Cartoon Network’s most beloved franchises, the original 2005 iteration of Ben 10 drew inspiration from superhero fiction and science fiction to craft a loving homage to comics and anime.

Ben Tennyson wields the Omnitrix, a wristwatch-like device that allows him to transform into ten vastly different aliens. Tennyson quickly becomes a superhero, fighting off intergalactic threats alongside his grandfather and cousin, all while trying to enjoy what’s left of his summer vacation. Though succeeded by sequels and a full-on reboot, the first Ben 10 maintains a high standard of action animation and American anime creative design for the Man of Action collective’s first production.

9. The Dragon Prince

Born from the head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince wears its heritage on its sleeve despite the shift to a traditional medieval fantasy world setting. The initial journey of human princes Callum and Ezran, along with Moonshadow elf assassin Rayla, to safeguard a dragon’s egg gives way to a quest to bring peace to their warring continent, crafting a rich saga with constantly evolving heroes and villains.

Though rendered in CG animation, The Dragon Prince embodies much of the influence from its spiritual predecessor and anime forbearers, creating a captivating American anime that remains ongoing as of this writing.

10. The Legend of Calamity Jane

The Legend of Calamity Jane stands as one of the rare Western American anime series to be made and even rarer to be loosely inspired by a real-life Wild West legend. An American-French animation co-production, the series was unafraid to tackle racism, real-world history, and the death of the Old West while keeping up with the rollicking action beats so associated with the genre.

The Legend of Calamity Jane only ran for thirteen episodes, having been shuffled off of its time slot by Kids WB due to low viewership. Still, these episodes remain uncut gems that demand to be seen, especially from the late Saturday morning cartoon era of animation.

11. Megas Xlr

Both a loving tribute and send-up of classic mecha anime, Megas XLR took the wish-fulfillment fantasy of owning a giant robot and dialed it up to the highest levels of absurdity. Slacker mechanic Coop discovers a time-displaced mecha robot in a New Jersey garbage dump, salvaging it and remaking it as his passion project. However, its original pilot, Kiva, arrives from the 31st century to retrieve the mech to combat the insidious Glorfth aliens, only to find herself unable to pilot the mech thanks to Coop’s changes. Now, Coop, Kiva, and Coop’s best friend Jamie work together to thwart intergalactic invasions on a daily basis, sending up the conventions of Voltron and Robotech in the process.

12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

The TMNT franchise had always embraced comic books, particularly the Frank Miller-penned Daredevil stories of the 1980s, but it never embraced anime stylistic cues quite like the 2012 iteration.

The first CG-animated series in the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles acted as Nickelodeon’s first iteration of the property following parent company Viacom’s purchase. Following Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo as they leave the sewers for the first time, the 2012 series reimagined various TMNT staples. It also introduced new concepts that have since become set in stone, particularly reimagining stalwart ally April O’Neil as a teenager herself. Overseen by Super Monkey Robot Team Hyper Force Go!’s creator, Ciro Nieli, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles balanced anime-style character animation with the signature action the franchise is known for.

13. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

A reimagining of the Masters of the Universe spin-off She-Ra: Princess of Power, DreamWorks Animation and ND Stevenson’s She-Ra takes the beloved 80s animated series and gives it an anime-inspired makeover.

Like the original series, Adora is a member of the Horde who discovers the true evil nature of her masters after seeing for herself the terror they cause. With the power of a magical sword, Adora becomes She-Ra, Princess of Power, and joins the rebellion to liberate Etheria from their rule. Anchored by the complex relationship between Adora and her best friend turned mortal enemy Catra, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power remains widely acclaimed for its diverse characters and LGBTQ representation, all wrapped in an American anime style highly reminiscent of Sailor Moon.

14. Steven Universe

Arguably Cartoon Network’s best success story from the past decade, Rebecca Sugar’s Steven Universe mixes coming-of-age drama with sci-fi fantasy adventure. Taking inspiration from Dr. Slump, Revolutionary Girl Utena, and Future Boy Conan, Steven Universe follows the titular hero as he navigates adolescence while fighting beside his friends, the Crystal Gems, to protect the Earth from the Gem race.

The series takes comedy, action, and even musicals to explore complex themes of love, trauma, and sexuality in a package tailor-made for young audiences. With gorgeous backgrounds, grounded characters, and a smooth soundtrack, Steven Universe continues to attract a large fanbase as an American anime.

15. Dexter’s Laboratory

The antics of Dexter and his sabotaging older sister Dee Dee acted as Genndy Tartakovsky’s first calling card when he arrived at Hanna-Barbera. One of the first original shows produced for Cartoon Network in 1996, Dexter’s Laboratory combined superheroes, mecha, and mad science to craft a captivating sci-fi comedy series. Though its anime influence isn’t as strongly pronounced as its sister shows, Dexter’s Laboratory helped lay the groundwork for Tartakovsky’s later work in Samurai Jack. Dexter also launched the careers of many beloved children’s animators whose works would define the early 2000s.

16. The Legend of Korra

Originally intended to be a twelve-episode miniseries follow-up to the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra lasted four seasons and remains beloved for its steampunk setting and groundbreaking examination of sociopolitical issues that remain unprecedented in American anime.

Following the adventures of Avatar Korra, Korra took the world of Avatar and transplanted it into a pseudo-1920s, complete with advanced technology, while grappling with themes of populism, fascism, discrimination, and trauma. Its final scene remains widely regarded as a massive step towards LGBTQ representation in children’s animation, laying the groundwork for more LGBTQ-oriented animation, such as Dreamwork Animation’s She-Ra and Disney’s The Owl House.

17. Teen Titans

Designed with the purpose of being unlike any DC Comics animated series to date, Glen Murakami’s Teen Titans stands in the minds of its generation as the first cartoon that springs to mind when the discussion turns to ‘American anime.’ Following the adventures of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, Teen Titans introduced a generation of children to the Teen Titans franchise with its blend of anime style, off-the-wall humor, and dramatic storytelling. Its influence continues to thrive in the twenty years since its premiere, with the spin-off series Teen Titans Go! borrowing the designs of this iteration for its zanier Titans.

18. Voltron: Legendary Defender

Employing producers and directors from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender served as both a reboot to the Voltron franchise and a full-circle moment from its earlier origins as the American anime of Beast King GoLion. The series deftly reimagined much of its original counterpart's characters, giving them far more depth and motivation on par with the creative team’s previous works. Add in classic mecha anime fight sequences, especially when the combined Voltron robot appears, and audiences will enjoy this reimagining of a 1980s anime classic.

19. The Powerpuff Girls

A potent cocktail blend of anime, tokusatsu, and superheroics, Craig McCracken's The Powerpuff Girls remains a beloved American anime from the early years of Cartoon Network. Borrowing art styling from Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy, The Powerpuff Girls boasts high-flying action, vivid character writing, and some of the best supervillains to grace the small screen, particularly the short-tempered would-be world conqueror Mojo Jojo. The show’s staying power has seen an anime adaptation of its own, Powerpuff Girls Z, bringing the premise full circle with its influences. An in-development revival of the show, overseen by McCracken once more, promises to live up to its lofty legacy.

20. Arcane: League of Legends

The perfect entry point into Riot Games’ long-running League of Legends franchise, Arcane followed the backstory of beloved characters Vi and Jinx, revealing their history as sisters before fate drove them apart and turned them into arch-rivals. Blending steampunk atmosphere with gorgeous 2D/3D hybrid animation, Arcane proved to be another critical hit for Netflix’s animation endeavors thanks to its robust world building and character arcs, especially the transformation of Powder into the maniacal Jinx. Not only does Arcane stand as one of the best video game adaptations, but the show has a strong chance of becoming a classic American anime in the making.

21. Rwby

A tremendous success for Austin-based production company Rooster Teeth, RWBY became an early online hit thanks to its combination of fairytale-inspired worldbuilding with anime styling. Combining 3D animation with hand-drawn anime designs, the titular team of Huntresses pops off the screen in stunning action sequences that escalate in intensity as the show continues. The writing also continues to mature, with the light-hearted nature of earlier seasons giving way to darker themes and world-shaking stakes.

What began as a fantasy school adventure series has become an acclaimed American anime franchise, inspiring video games, spin-offs, and a crossover with DC Comics’ Justice League franchise. Fun characters, great action, and beautiful design come together to make RWBY a true online original.

22. Castlevania

The strongest case to be made for video game adaptations, Castlevania takes the premise of the original Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and brings it up to dramatic heights seldom seen in its genre. Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard Țepeș’s quest to defeat Dracula, then later Death himself, captured the original game’s gothic fantasy trappings while injecting much-needed depth and characterization into its three leads.

The animation by Powerhouse Animation and Frederator Studios captures the original art style of Castlevania designer Ayami Kojima while embracing influences from the dark fantasy anime Vampire Hunter D and Berserk. Castlevania remains a fan-favorite animated series from Netflix’s robust catalog and lives on in its spin-off sequel, Castlevania: Nocturne.

23. The Boondocks

A series that saw biting satire meeting anime tradition, The Boondocks courted controversy for its takes on politics and culture at the intersection between black and white America. The dysfunctional Freeman family, spearheaded by the morally righteous ten-year-old Huey, navigates the predominately white Woodcrest suburb, getting caught up in neighborhood feuds and classic sitcom antics.

Unlike The Simpsons, The Boondocks animates its world with a rich fluidity and character often seen in anime, crafting inventive fight scenes for kung-fu expert Huey while offering searing social commentary on late 2000s America.

24. Samurai Jack

Genndy Tartakovsky’s American anime opus and his most crowning achievement in his animation career.

Samurai Jack drew inspiration from a wide variety of sources, including Frank Miller’s Ronin, Akira Kurosawa films, the manga series Lone Wolf and Cub, and Tartakovsky’s fascination with samurai culture to create a landmark sci-fi action adventure unlike any other in animation. Beautiful artistic designs, highly kinetic action scenes, and an off-beat sense of humor are the highlights of this five-season-long American anime, especially its vastly mature final season. Phil LaMarr and Mako's (later Greg Baldwin’s) performances as the honorable Jack and villainous Aku, respectively, keep the episodic work thriving and helped turn Samurai Jack into an acclaimed staple of American animation.

25. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Perhaps the greatest encapsulation of Japanese anime and American anime blending together in perfect harmony, Avatar: The Last Airbender took the stylistic cues of anime to craft a captivating Asian-influenced fantasy world that continues to resonate almost twenty years after its premiere broadcast. Aang’s journey to defeat the Fire Lord and restore harmony to the Four Nations remains widely acclaimed for its mature writing, deep characters, and meticulous world building.

Many American animated series that have followed in its wake have drawn influence from its serialized storytelling and borrowed its anime-esque animation style to capture a wider audience. Not only does Avatar: The Last Airbender continue to draw audiences, but the show remains the standard bearer for the style that is American anime.