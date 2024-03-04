The Best of the World of Jane Austen Movies

For generations, Jane Austen’s novels have captivated readers. Her books have been adapted numerous times, from straightforward period films to modern romantic comedies.

Though romance dominates her stories, so much more defines these tales, including issues of class, wealth, family, and coming-of-age themes. Remarkably, whether it be a feature film, television movie, or web series, Jane Austen’s work remains engaging and relatable, proving that great stories never go out of style. Here, find a trip into the world of Jane Austen movies, and beyond.

1. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

The loveliest, most enchanting feature film adaptation of any Austen novel, Pride & Prejudice (2005) captures the spirit of the author’s most famous work. This story centers on the Bennetts, a family with five sisters whose livelihoods depend on marrying well. Hope springs when the wealthy, eligible bachelors Mr. Bingley and Mr. Darcy arrive in town. However, as sweet affection quickly blooms for eldest daughter Jane (Rosamund Pike) and Bingley (Simon Woods), sparks of a different nature fly between the feisty Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) and the stoic and proud Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen).

Director Joe Wright’s film stands apart from other adaptations, condensing the story without sacrificing the novel’s rich narrative. Indeed, the story comes to life thanks to every artistic element weaved together. These include Wright’s gentle direction, which lets the plot unfold naturally, neither rushed nor tedious. Roman Osin’s glorious cinematography and Dario Marianelli’s sweeping musical score work together in harmony. These elements capture how Austen’s novel contrasts the confining indoors where societal convention rules with the breathtaking landscapes where feelings no longer must be repressed.

Moreover, the captivating performances from the cast, particularly Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennett, Knightley, and Macfadyen, make this the finest Austen adaptation. Knightley beautifully embodies Elizabeth’s lively, independent spirit, while Macfadyen makes Darcy a blend of shyness, pride, and quiet strength. Their entrancing chemistry allows their romance to blossom believably, creating one of the most beautiful love stories ever on film.

2. Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Essentially tied as the finest Austen adaptation, this 1995 miniseries marks a peak for period dramas and interpretations of the author’s work. With the benefit of an extended runtime of nearly six hours, director Simon Langton and writer Andrew Davies give audiences the most faithful version of Pride and Prejudice. This film features gorgeous, authentic period details, pretty locations, and exceptional performances, particularly Colin Firth as Darcy, Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth, and Julia Swalha as Lydia Bennett.

Firth, in particular, makes for the quintessential Mr. Darcy, embodying the character’s defining traits of an imposing stature and snobbish personality that softens as the story progresses. Firth and Ehle also have a magnetic chemistry that’s allowed to develop organically, making the conclusion all the more satisfying.

The longer runtime also allows for a more in-depth portrayal of supporting characters and subplots. This gives the sisterly relationship of Elizabeth and Jane, the arrival of Mr. Collins, Jane and Bingley’s romance, and Mr. Wickham’s treachery fully fleshed-out depictions, much to the story’s benefit. Austen herself would no doubt take pride in this stunning adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

3. Emma (1996)

The film that opened my eyes to the wonders of Jane Austen, the Gwyneth Paltrow starring movie, remains the finest feature film version of Emma. The plot revolves around sweet, spoiled, well-intentioned Emma Woodhouse (Paltrow). Her penchant for match-making often creates awkward situations. It annoys her oldest friend, Mr. Knightley (Jeremy Northam), who adores her more than she realizes.

Everything about this Emma adaptation shines. Capturing Austen’s humor, social criticism, and era to a “T,” the script features a perfect blend of witty banter, sweet romance, and pointed commentary on kindness, charity, and self-awareness. The film has a soft and hazy glow, aided by the beautiful scenery and Ian Wilson’s cinematography.

Paltrow makes a perfect Emma, with an air just superior enough while maintaining the character’s ultimately sweet nature. Northam also embodies Knightley very well, making him intelligent, dashing, and stern but never overbearing. Their performances, tender chemistry, and the entire cast make Emma (1996) an exceptional film worthy of Austen’s moniker.

4. Clueless (1995)

Bright, clever, and hilarious, Clueless proves the evergreen appeal of Jane Austen’s storytelling. Many viewers do not know that Clueless updates Austen’s novel Emma. Rather than a straightforward modern adaptation that employs similar language, this film uses Emma’s basic plot and characters and then crafts its own story around those.

In the film, Emma becomes Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), a sweet but shallow and often clueless high-school student who lives for shopping, makeovers, and match-making. Like the novel, Cher’s world doesn’t go as she hopes, especially regarding her heart.

Clueless represents a peak in 90s cinema, inspiring pop culture trends in fashion, slang, and sensibilities. Despite feeling definitively of its era, the film follows Emma’s plot fairly faithfully, modernizing it where necessary and retaining its heart and appeal. Above all, Clueless shows audiences how timeless and relatable Austen continues to be.

5. Sense & Sensibility (2008)

Many think of Jane Austen’s stories primarily as romances. While love plays a role in all six of her novels, Austen also tells stories about family, class differences, and charm masking treachery. Sense & Sensibility features all those elements, and the 2008 miniseries gives audiences a faithful and compelling re-telling.

The plot follows the Dashwoods. Forced to move to a smaller home, they depend on relatives' kindness. Sisters Elinor (Hattie Morahan) and Marianne (Charity Wakefield) both hope to find love and security. Still, their personalities could not be more different. When three men enter their lives, including kindly Edward (Dan Stevens), charming Willoughby (Dominic Cooper), and steadfast Colonel Brandon (David Morrissey), their differences prove illuminating.

Sense & Sensibility’s casting, lovely locations, and incredibly faithful script create a film with visual beauty and emotional depth. The three-hour runtime allows the relationships to develop believably, aided by superb performances by every cast member. Morahan, Stevens, and Cooper stand out, in particular.

Additionally, the moody cinematography mirrors Elinor and Marianne’s respective romantic journeys. Though an invention for the movie, their seaside cottage provides a unique visual metaphor for the stormy seas Elinor and Marianne must symbolically navigate.

6. Emma (2009)

The loveliest Austen miniseries, 2009’s Emma, balances the central love story and Emma’s character growth incredibly well and also gives supporting characters more depth than any other adaptation.

Romola Garai gives a career-best performance, making her Emma the perfect blend of grace, mischievousness, sweetness, and snobbery. Spoiled but with good intentions, it takes an astute performer to convey each facet of the character. Garai accomplishes this beautifully. Jonny Lee Miller makes for the most charismatic, lighthearted Knightley, and his tender chemistry with Garai showcases how much these characters have a special friendship and a romantic bond. Michael Gambon also embodies his role, giving Mr. Woodhouse a curmudgeon but kindly demeanor.

With the glorious, authentic costumes, gorgeous landscapes, and a four-hour runtime that never feels slow or monotonous, 2009’s Emma remains a dream of an Austen adaptation.

7. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

One of the most highly regarded and awarded Jane Austen movies, Sense and Sensibility from 1995, may not be entirely faithful, but it captures the novel’s emotions and themes. Indeed, director Ang Lee, screenwriter and star Emma Thompson, and her co-stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman give their respective roles personal touches while remaining true to each character’s heart.

Thompson’s brilliant, Oscar-winning screenplay showcases the precarious situations women of the era faced, unable to inherit estates. Moreover, the film presents the joys and pains of love, seen through two sisters with contrasting demeanors. Elinor stays silent through her agony (Thompson), while Marianne (Winslet) wears her emotions on her sleeve. As they grow and the story evolves, we see how neither repression nor carelessness proves ideal.

This Sense and Sensibility also depicts an element that dominates Austen’s works: family bonds. The sisterly relationship grounds the film even more so than the romances. Thompson and Winslet’s on-screen rapport gives this film a unique and resonant quality.

8. The Lizzie Bennet Diaries (2012)

In The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, creators crafted a modernized, unique take on Pride and Prejudice unlike any other. This web series features 112 short episodes of grad student Lizzie Bennet (Ashley Clements) talking to the camera about her life for a school project. These diaries also include her sisters, friends, and other people in her life, following her personal experiences, eventually reaching far beyond her initial thesis.

The fantastic thing about The Lizzie Bennet Diaries lies in the natural, clever updates the writers give the story while closely following the original. Lizzie and Jane (Laura Spencer) focus on their prospective careers and relationships, and characters like Mr. Collins (Maxwell Glick) become fully fleshed out and likable. The series also adds diversity in a refreshing and creative way. For example, Mr. Bingley becomes Bing Lee (Christopher Sean).

Moreover, Lydia’s (Mary Kate Wiles) story has darker implications that depict what many young women go through with tremendous sensitivity. The series also, very astutely, holds off on Darcy’s (Daniel Vincent Gordh) reveal for a long time, which builds anticipation and makes the moment more impactful.

Many episodes also employ what they call “costume theater,” acting out off-screen events of other characters. These elements result in the funniest Pride and Prejudice and one of the most resonant and heartfelt.

9. Northanger Abbey (2007)

Austen's least known and least adapted story, Northanger Abbey, stands apart from her other work for its tone and premise. The plot centers on Catherine Morland (Felicity Jones), a young woman traveling in Bath with family friends, experiencing society for the first time.

Catherine’s naivety leads to complicated friendships with two seemingly sweet but scheming individuals, Isabella and John Thorpe (Carey Mulligan and William Beck). Likewise, her love of gothic literature and overactive imagination threaten the burgeoning romance with the charming Mr. Tilney (JJ Field) when she begins to suspect his father of murder.

Northanger Abbey teeters the line between satire and romance with brilliant care. The gothic tone and period opulence create an evocative and beautiful atmosphere that reflects the spirit of Austen’s story. It also reflects the coming-of-age genre with how Catherine matures and learns from her foolishness without patronizing her character. Felicity Jones makes Catherine’s innocence believable, while JJ Field makes Tilney undeniably charming. Ultimately, every element creates an engaging version of Austen’s most underappreciated work.

10. Becoming Jane (2007)

Becoming Jane represents a particular niche in Jane Austen’s film adaptations. The most stringent purists will dismiss the film. Contrarily, those who enjoy speculative fiction will undoubtedly relish in the romance. Wherever the viewer resides, when taking the movie at face value, Becoming Jane will whisk the audience away into its beautiful but bittersweet world.

The film takes letters, writing, and general knowledge about Austen as inspiration, crafting a tale about a doomed romance between Jane (Anne Hathaway) and a dashing barrister named Tom Lefroy (James McAvoy). Rather than going for complete accuracy, filmmakers showcase how her own experiences influence the writer she becomes. Though it requires a suspension of disbelief, the exceptional chemistry between Hathaway and McAvoy, lilting musical score, and grounded script make for a compelling and poignant film.

11. Bride & Prejudice (2004)

No one would deny that combining Jane Austen with Bollywood doesn’t sound like an obvious choice. Miraculously, Bride & Prejudice proves any naysayers wrong. This modernization transports the story to India, London, and Los Angeles. Elizabeth becomes Lalita (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a beautiful, intelligent, and independent woman who meets the arrogant, somewhat ignorant American Will Darcy (Martin Henderson) at an Indian wedding.

Following the story surprisingly well, Bride & Prejudice illuminates the class issues present in the story better than any other adaptation through an imperialistic lens. Therefore, Darcy’s lessons become more than personal prejudices.

However, the film never gets bogged down with drama. On the contrary, it remains funny, lighthearted, and romantic. A rainbow of colorful costumes, energetic musical numbers, self-referential humor, earnestness, and a talented cast contribute to the film’s flair. Lost fans will love seeing Naveen Andrews (this film’s Bingley, named Balraj) in a completely different type of role, while Virgin River fans will adore Martin Henderson’s swoon-worthy Darcy.

12. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones’s Diary represents the loosest Austen interpretation, but one that has so much going for it. The story follows 30-something Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), a woman determined to be healthier physically and in her relationships. Of course, this proves difficult, especially regarding her smarmy boss, Daniel (Hugh Grant), and the pompous barrister Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Rather than a straightforward update, this rom-com takes Pride and Prejudice elements and creates a new story with relatable, hilarious, and inspiring moments as Bridget navigates her life. Zellweger’s delightful performance earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. At the same time, the inspired casting of Grant against type and Firth as another version of Darcy helps make this a clever and engaging film.

13. The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Lighthearted and poignant, The Jane Austen Book Club follows five women and one man who form a book club to discuss Jane Austen’s six novels. Initially conceived by well-meaning Jocelyn (Maria Bello) and free-spirited Bernadette (Kathy Baker) to help their broken-hearted friend Sylvia (Amy Brenneman), they group soon recruits other members: Sylvia’s reckless daughter Allegra (Maggie Grace), poised and pedantic Prudie (Emily Blunt), and nerdy, eager to fit in Grigg (Hugh Dancy).

The fun of this film comes with the ways the book club’s lives begin to reflect and emulate Austen’s novels. These stories and their themes act as beacons of hope, inspiration, and guidance for the group. Through many trials, entanglements, laughs, and love, they ask themselves, “What would Jane do?”

The Jane Austen Book Club only scratches the surface of the author as a whole. Still, it engages, entertains, and showcases how sharing and discussing great stories can unite people.

14. Austenland (2013)

Another film that only skims the surface, Austenland, may be “Austen-light,” but it still delights to no end. The story follows an Austen-obsessed woman, aptly named Jane (Keri Russell), who spends her savings to fulfill her literary fantasies.

She attends a Jane Austen-themed resort, stays in a country manor, dresses in period-appropriate clothes, and acts out scenarios with paid performers. The drama arises when the lines between fantasy and reality become blurred with two different men, the farmhand Martin (Bret McKenzie) and the resident Darcy, Mr. Nobley (JJ Field).

Though a bit divisive among diehard “Janeites,” for many, Austenland works because it never takes itself too seriously. Indeed, the film’s hilarious moments, especially from the scene-stealing Jennifer Coolidge, and its sincere moments with Russell and Field work for those who love Austen’s wit and romance.

15. Lost in Austen (2008)

Wish fulfillment soars to new heights with Lost in Austen, a sweet and funny miniseries. The plot follows Amanda Price (Jemima Rooper), a woman who magically enters the world of Pride and Prejudice after Elizabeth Bennet (Gemma Arterton) opens a portal. As ridiculous as this sounds, it’s easy to let go and indulge in the fantasy.

Amanda finds herself a fish out of water, equally delighted, frustrated, and overwhelmed with the situation and the characters. When she alters the story and begins falling for Darcy (Elliot Cowan), she wonders how the story will end.

Anyone who’s dreamt of entering one of Austen’s novels will love Lost in Austen. The ways the story evolves without sacrificing the heart of Pride and Prejudice feels miraculous. This surprising, subversive tale remains one of the funniest gems in the Austen film world.

16. Persuasion (2007)

Austen’s most restrained, elegant novel, Persuasion (2007), tells a story about second-chance love, undoubtedly inspiring many subsequent writers. The best film adaptation came with this 2007 television movie starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

The story centers on Anne Elliott, a woman who has never forgotten her first love, regretting turning down his marriage proposal. Now a revered Naval hero, Captain Wentworth re-enters Anne’s life amidst significant changes in her life.

Despite Persuasion’s short runtime, the film keeps all the significant plot points without ever feeling rushed. Indeed, the film’s resolution, though different than the book, feels authentic to the passionate feelings between Anne and Wentworth. Able to convey so much through yearning looks, Hawkins and Penry-Jones share a magnetic chemistry that gives the film its heartbeat.

17. Emma Approved (2013)

Emma Approved follows the same format as The Lizzie Bennet Diaries. This web series comprises 80 short-form episodes, updating Austen’s Emma for the modern world. In this version, Emma Woodhouse (Joanna Sotomura) plays a matchmaker professionally, not as a lark. She acts as a life coach and matchmaker but often clashes with her business partner and friend, Alex Knightley (Brent Bailey).

After the success of Clueless, one might think another modern interpretation would prove fruitless. Thankfully, for the Emma Approved filmmakers, that could not be farther from the truth. Despite following the same story and existing in a modern age, Emma Approved feels strikingly different from Clueless.

Making Emma a bold and confident entrepreneur who sometimes makes mistakes feels current and relatable. The same can be said for Harriet (Dayeanne Hutton), Emma’s assistant and eventual friend. Her eagerness to please in her new job rings true for so many entering the workforce at a young age. Likewise, the love story between Emma and Alex progresses slowly and naturally, leading to a delightful conclusion that feels simultaneously modern and timeless.

18. Mansfield Park (1999)

The only worthwhile version of Mansfield Park came in 1999 with a film that captures the book's spirit beautifully but takes some liberties with the narrative and characters. This story follows a young Miss Price (Frances O’Connor) sent to live with wealthy distant relatives, the Bertrams, to give her a better upbringing. She grows into a sensitive and sensible woman with a good head on her shoulders and great affection for Edmund Bertrum (Jonny Lee Miller). When the wealthy Crawford siblings Henry and Mary enter the picture, life at Mansfield Park becomes increasingly complicated.

Some fans dislike aspects of Mansfield Park’s screenplay, which depicts the patriarch Sir Thomas in a violent and poor light, something filmmakers invented for the movie. These remain valid criticisms. In contrast, the film portrays the complex relationships between the main characters exceptionally well. The film brims with passion and energy, making it one of the most provocative Jane Austen movies that retains the proper restraint.

19. Pride and Prejudice (1940)

The first big screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s writing, this classic film works better as a movie inspired by Pride and Prejudice rather than a pure and faithful adaptation. While the story of Elizabeth, Mr. Darcy, the Bennet sisters, Mr. Collins, Lady Catherine de Burgh, and so on remains the same, filmmakers greatly condense and alter it significantly.

Filmmakers delete moments and invent others not in the book, the costumes look like rejects from Gone With the Wind rather than period authentic garb, and a significant change in the ending will leave Austen purists aghast.

Despite its flaws, this Pride and Prejudice (1940) still entertains, engages, and includes moments that feel true to the book. The film’s most outstanding virtues lie in the performances of Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier as Elizabeth and Darcy. They don’t give definitive portrayals but provide the audience with the appropriate mix of tension and burgeoning feelings.

20. Paging Mr. Darcy (2024)

Hallmark has tackled Jane Austen multiple times in their films, missing the mark most of the time because they merely slap Austen names onto titles and characters. The sweet and refreshing Paging Mr. Darcy takes a different approach, revolving a story around a love of Austen’s novels instead of re-working one of them.

The plot centers on Eloise (Mallory Jansen), a professor and the keynote speaker at the annual Jane Austen League of America convention. Initially scoffing at the man dressed as Darcy, who picks her up at the airport, Sam (Will Kemp) agrees to help her impress his aunt, the head of a hiring committee for a job at Princeton University.

Although Paging Mr. Darcy skims the surface of the author’s work, it also astutely asserts that Jane Austen does not solely write romance novels but also stories about family, class, and other poignant themes. Eloise’s sister will try the patience of many. Still, Jansen and Kemp share lovely, heartwarming chemistry and some swoon-worthy moments.

21. Persuasion (1995)

Like most 90s and 2000s television movies based on Jane Austen’s novels, 1995’s Persuasion features an excellent cast and lovely production value. Starring Amanda Root as Anne and Ciarán Hinds as Captain Wentworth, this Persuasion captures the story’s subtleties, unspoken words, and interruptions. Root and Hinds do a fine job conveying so much in simple, yearning glances. Likewise, Sophie Thompson embodies Mary Elliot, showcasing the character’s constant complaining and martyrdom to perfection.

However, the film falls short in the exposition department, where those unfamiliar with the story will have trouble following the character connections. The editing also feels off-kilter at times. Persuasion works best when it focuses on Anne and Wentworth’s connection, with two outstanding actors capably stepping into Austen’s world.

22. Emma (2020)

After other exemplary period adaptations, it begs the question of why filmmakers chose to remake Emma again. They chose a slightly different approach to set the film apart, bordering on satire and aided by a specific editing and acting style. As a result, the film does not capture the same essence and accuracy as its predecessors. Some moments feel wildly odd and off-putting, including nose-bleeds, and some, shall we say, risqué and revealing scenes.

However, the film does have its virtues. This version features the most beautiful scenery and production design of any Emma adaptation, filmed with pristine and austere elegance. Anya Taylor-Joy also makes a lovely, if imperfect, Emma. Overall, this 2020 movie may not satisfy purists, but it makes for a pleasant diversion for lovers of period films.

23. Death Comes to Pemberley (2013)

When a notable author’s work becomes public domain, it typically spawns numerous reinterpretations, sequels, plays, films, and whatnot, much like Death Comes to Pemberley, a miniseries based on a book by P.D. James. The story takes place six years into Elizabeth (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Darcy’s (Matthew Rhys) marriage. Shadows creep into their happy home when Elizabeth’s sister Lydia (Jenna Coleman) frantically asks for assistance in clearly her husband Wickham’s (Matthew Goode) name, who stands accused of murder.

Death Comes to Pemberley plays more like Pride and Prejudice fan fiction than a pure Austen-esque story. In truth, it has a tone closer to Northanger Abbey than its inspiration. At face value, the engaging story and impressive cast make for a worthwhile watch for anyone seeking a moody mystery with a touch of romance.

24. Pride and Prejudice: A Latter-Day Comedy (2003)

This Latter-Day Saints version of the book takes Pride and Prejudice to modern-day Utah in a surprisingly effective adaptation. In this version, college student Elizabeth aspires to be a writer. Instead of sisters, she lives with three very different friends with varying dreams and demeanors but supportive hearts. When she meets William Darcy, the arrogant businessman, and Jack Wickham, the seemingly affable charmer, Elizabeth wrestles between her goals, heart, and instincts.

Pride and Prejudice (2003) cares more for the comedy and romance of the story rather than its portrayal of class differences and women’s place in society due to its setting. It glosses over the novel’s most profound moments but will appeal to Austen and rom-com fans nonetheless.

25. Miss Austen Regrets (2007)

Miss Austen Regrets tells a story based on Austen’s life rather than one of her works. The film portrays Jane, an unmarried woman in her thirties, engaging in witty banter and bestowing wisdom, cynicism, and hope to all. Unlike the other films depicting Austen, this television movie stays closer to the truth. However, it lacks much of the beauty and charm. Still, diehard fans will appreciate the authenticity and Olivia Williams’ grounded performance.

Honorable Mention:

– Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Adapted from the novel of the same name, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies takes the original story's plot and adds a zombie apocalypse into the mix. The concept and violence will put off some, particularly purists. But there’s also something fun about seeing the Bennet sisters as capable warriors fighting off monsters in between country dances.