The Best One Day Games Players Can Finish in 24 Hours

Not everyone has the time or energy to spend several hours playing video games. Most multiplayer games, such as Valorant, require consistency to remain competitive, even for casual matches.

Some singleplayer titles often have several things going on at once, making them difficult to pick up after a break. Fortunately, the video games industry has plenty of short yet enjoyable titles that many can finish in a day. Check out the best one day games players can dive into.

1. Firewatch (2016)

Cozy living and beautiful forests make Firewatch a joy to play. This game starts simply, as players hike to a fire lookout tower, as Henry. However, soon after arriving, players must solve a mystery that gets increasingly eerie. The realistic dialogue and impressive character work make this game enjoyable throughout its four-to six-hour runtime.

2. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)

What Remains of Edith Finch takes players through the Finch family house. The home towers over a forest and houses several corridors, intricately shaped rooms, and many residents. As Edith, players must discover what happened to the Finch family and how each member met their demise. Those in a hurry can finish the game in a little over two hours, with slowpokes taking up to four.

3. The Order 1886 (2015)

For many gamers, The Order 1886 implemented features ahead of its time. The photorealistic visuals and unique gunplay generated a mountain of hype leading to its release. Unfortunately, many gamers disliked the short runtime and wanted the game to offer more.

That said, the game holds up and has a concise yet compelling storyline. Finishing the game takes anywhere between seven to ten hours, depending on pacing.

4. A Short Hike (2019)

Soothing music, comforting dialogue, and a pleasant visual style make A Short Hike a lovely experience among one day games. The characters have short yet meaningful dialogue, and the explorable area has many to meet. This game evokes a range of emotions and a sense of adventure unlike any other. The relatively uncomplicated gameplay means players can finish this title in two to four hours.

5. Before Your Eyes (2020)

Before Your Eyes literally flashes a person's entire life before his eyes. The developers designed the controls around the human eye and hope players play with their webcams. Blinking moves time forward. How much and when to is unclear, but that's the beauty of it. The game's emotional storyline takes players two to three hours to experience.

6. Titanfall 2 (2016)

Titanfall 2 has perhaps the most enjoyable first-person shooter campaign of all one day games. The game has several levels, each with unique gameplay elements and addicting gunplay. Playing as a soldier or controlling a Titan feels fluid and natural. The player's primary companion, “BT,” becomes more of a friend than a Titan to control.

Players used to first-person shooters can finish the game in around eight hours, while casuals will take longer.

7. Stray (2022)

Stray's cyberpunk-esque photorealistic visuals and unique artistic design make for a great showcase. In this game, players control a cat and traverse the environment like a feline. The narrative starts slow but adds slight complexity over time. While the story lasts five to seven hours, several players take their time with side activities.

8. ABZU (2016)

Like Journey, Abzu captures gamers with its captivating visuals and underwater ecosystem. The game gives players little direction and relies on them to explore independently. Players swim the ocean, diminishing and refilling the corrupted areas with life. The whale and orca setpieces, in particular, harbor fantastical elements. Even the most casual gamers can finish the game in two to four hours.

9. Unpacking (2021)

Unpacking provides players a zen and relaxation unmatched by other indie titles. The game somehow packages relatability in a character who always seems to unpack his belongings. Many praise the small tidbits into this person's life as players begin Unpacking. Players can complete the main story in three to five hours.

10. Journey (2012)

Journey has players traverse an expansive desert to reach a high mountain peak. The game has incredible imagery and a fitting soundtrack that elevates the experience. A simple premise and straightforward controls ensure players quickly finish the game in two to four hours. Players might encounter another online friend helping them in the game's later half. Look out for the name of this other player in the end credits.

11. Portal 2 (2011)

Since its release, Portal 2 has defined compelling puzzles for video games. The game holds up even today, and solving each puzzle feels incredibly rewarding. The dialogue in this game keeps players hooked and wanting to learn more about the lore. Finishing the game depends upon how quickly players solve puzzles. On average, it takes players eight to twelve hours to complete the game.

12. SOMA (2015)

Existential horror and spooky, atmospheric design make playing SOMA a nightmare. While the general gameplay might initially seem confusing, the narrative makes up for it. Players must navigate an underwater research plant looking for answers and a way back to the surface. The story gets more confusing as players progress, but the ending wraps up loose ends. Players can expect to finish the game in nine to eleven hours.

13. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020)

Miles Morales gives players a brief introduction to Miles and his superpowers. In this game, Peter takes off on vacation with MJ and leaves Miles to care for the city. Without diving into spoilers, let's just say Miles has some unique powers up his sleeve. Players can reach the end credits of the main questline in eight to ten hours.

14. Little Nightmares (2017)

Little Nightmares effectively captures that eerie atmosphere with its spooky soundtrack. The world only gets darker as players explore and venture into the darkness. Each level adds something new to the table that makes the gameplay refreshing. Players can finish this title in three to six hours.

15. Inside (2016)

Many players praise the pacing of this game and its well-designed quests. Players will find not many fetch quests or any that drag the story. Instead, the short but delightful narrative feels meaningful. The muted visuals fit well with the gameplay and puzzle-solving elements. Players can complete Inside between three to five hours.

16. Doom (2016)

Doom‘s campaign might not compare to the length of other short games, but experts can finish it in a day. The gunplay only improves as players progress, and demolishing monsters never gets boring. Plenty of players love Doom for its polished-level design and enjoyable boss fights. Players new to the genre may take fifteen or so hours to finish the game. However, those at lower difficulties can expect to finish the game in around ten hours.

17. Untitled Goose Game (2019)

Silly gameplay and meme-worthy goose physics make this game exceptionally fun. Behind all the humor, Untitled Goose Game does a surprisingly great job at puzzle platforming. Players have to experiment quite a bit to solve puzzles, resulting in hilarious moments. Casual players can complete the game between three to six hours.

18. Battlefield 1 (2016)

Battlefield 1's visuals still give modern titles a run for their money. Everything from the suppression system to the semi-destructible environments makes this game a blast. Players primarily play Battlefield for its multiplayer, but the single-player holds its own. Instead of one linear storyline, the game has players partake in war worldwide as different characters. Finishing the storylines takes six to ten hours, depending on pacing.

19. Until Dawn (2015)

Until Dawn brings classic horror movie-style visuals in a video game format. The game even has household names such as Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek. Players chart their own path and must make decisions that decide the fate of characters on the go. The game begins as a straightforward slasher tale but becomes much more later. Players can get to the end in seven to nine hours.

20. Sifu (2022)

Sifu's fist-fighting combat is second to none. The combat system takes a while to learn, and players must remember the button combinations for different moves. But when the game gets going, it never lets up. Death in this game means to reawaken at a higher age. Each level has multiple routes, and the game expects players to replay them to get lower ages. Finishing the game depends on skill and can take seven to twelve hours.

21. Outer Wilds (2019)

Finishing the Outer Wilds can take as little as twenty-two minutes if players know what to do. However, for newcomers, figuring out the path and story takes fourteen to eighteen hours. The game only generally directs players over where to go, causing them to figure the puzzle out on their own. The less said about the gameplay and narrative, the better. This game deserves to be played without any prior knowledge whatsoever.

22. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (2017)

Senua's Sacrifice has a bit of a cult following for its discomforting storyline and dark themes. The game tackles issues such as trauma and psychosis in a direct way that some might feel iffy about. The combat may feel wonky, but the game's visuals impress even today. Hellblade‘s narrative lasts between seven to nine hours.