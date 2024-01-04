The Best Original Xbox Games of All Time Ranked

Microsoft entered the video game console race by releasing its first system, the original Xbox, in 2001. It launched with excellent games like Halo: Combat Evolved and soon competed with what Nintendo and Sony had at the time.

The best original Xbox games of all time showcase how powerful and surprising this first system from Microsoft remains. It had some of the best titles gamers have ever had the pleasure of playing and introduced them to glorious franchises many fans still follow today. The best original Xbox games of all time should not be missed.

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

BioWare had just come off the high of releasing Neverwinter Nights when it introduced Xbox owners to its version of the expanded Star Wars universe with this turn-based RPG. Players customize and create their own character, who they shape as a member user of the Light or Dark Side of the Force. The various Force powers, meaningful moral decisions, emotional moments, brilliant characters, customizable lightsabers, and stunning locales make this a true Xbox masterpiece worthy of a return.

2. Halo 2

Bungie took the already masterful foundation of the first game in this series and made it better across the board. The main story feels much larger, more varied, and thrilling. However, it may have been the multiplayer that really sold Halo 2. It has some of the best competitive FPS maps in gaming history, which helped drive the success of Xbox Live. You can still grab Halo 2 as part of The Master Chief Collection.

3. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Bethesda changed the landscape of RPGs forever with this open-world, genre-defining experience. Sure, its graphics didn’t age the best over time, but its gameplay with magic spells and medieval weapons still feels familiar and great. It also has some of the best writing and direction in any game ever.

4. Fable: The Lost Chapters

This definitive version of the classic fantasy RPG sees players become heroes and wield swords, ranged weapons, and magic. Players have the freedom in this game to fall in love, buy a house, be evil or good, and shape the world around them in such a unique way as they unravel the memorable story.

5. Jade Empire

This underrated BioWare RPG sees players embark on an adventure in a Chinese-inspired fantasy landscape. It has solid action combat, a thrilling storyline, and plenty of side content to complete. This game deserves a true sequel at some point.

6. Star Wars Battlefront 2

This third and first-person shooter game puts players in the shoes of the ground troops in massive battles across the recognizable maps from the prequel and original trilogies. The various characters, vehicles, and locations all look and feel authentic, and the impressive scale of the fights makes it feel like the actual Clone Wars.

7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Rockstar Games outdid itself with this massive open-world action game. The vast map included many activities for players to immerse themselves in and live another life in the virtual world of San Andreas. Players could spend dozens upon dozens of hours in this game alone without making any real progress.

8. Need for Speed Underground 2

Car racing games forever changed after this title was released by EA. It provided players with a gorgeous open world to explore, filled with side races, missions, extra cars, and more. The unbelievable depth of car customization makes it one of the best racing—and original Xbox games—ever.

9. Ninja Gaiden Black

This action-adventure hack-and-slash game has some of the toughest challenges on the entire console. Players take on the role of super ninja Ryu Hayabusa, who sets out to avenge the death of Hayabusa shrine maiden Kureha. It has phenomenal action with intense difficulty and plenty of gore.

10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

It took time for this Rockstar Games title to come to Xbox, but it felt worth the wait. The stunning locale of Vice City, with its neon aesthetic and 1980s soundtrack, stands out as players run around the city, terrorizing people as Thomas Vercetti (Ray Liotta), a former mob errand boy turned mastermind.

11. Halo: Combat Evolved

The original Xbox launched with this ground-breaking first-person shooter, one of the best launch games for any console. It showed how FPS titles could not only work on the console but surpass what PC accomplishes. Its vast levels were different from games like Quake, which offered more compact FPS action. Halo offered tons of enemies and varied weaponry helped cement this series’ place in gaming history.

12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2

The sequel to one of the best original Xbox games of all time had a lot to live up to, and it stuck the landing, for the most part. Its more sinister, darker tones felt so different from the lighter aspect of its predecessor, and its more mature storyline helps with the colorful cast of party members and memorable, sometimes scary, locations for players to visit. Additional Force powers and classes also help it feel like the most unique Star Wars game ever made.

13. Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay

This strange game stands as a prequel to the Vin Diesel movies of the same name. Despite being based on an existing movie IP, the game offers some of the finest, most detailed visuals on the platform, as well as impressive stealth first-person gameplay. Players help Riddick escape from a high-security prison full of challenges, surprises, and well-acted moments.

14. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

The third game in this stealth action series came close to perfecting the gameplay. The story mode features some of the best stealth in gaming as players sneak around, utilizing an array of gadgets to distract or disarm enemies. It gets even better with another player in cooperative multiplayer or against other players in intense competitive experiences.

15. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

This title took an old-school 2D platformer and expanded it into a 3D environment. Players take on the role of the titular prince who gains the power to control time. This plays even in the actual gameplay as players could rewind time to avoid falling into a pit or getting hit by an enemy. Its fantastic blend of action and parkour led to the eventual Assassin’s Creed series.

16. Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

This monumental sequel to the classic Epic Games FPS title features a brilliant story mode, but its actual value comes from the impressive multiplayer options. The addition of melee weapons and the ability to play in third-person makes the already excellent maps and modes even better for one of the best multiplayer options on the console.

17. Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland

Fans had a plethora of skateboarding games to choose from among original Xbox games, but the sixth and final Tony Hawk entry to land on the Xbox stands tall as the best. The open-world exploration of a quirky version of Los Angeles has so many side activities, fantastical ramps, and other obstacles to skate around. It also tightened the controls for the best-feeling arcade-style skateboarding game of all time.

18. Doom 3

The third game in this first-person shooter demon-slaying franchise took the series to a proper horror level. It feels much spookier than the past few entries, especially with the gorgeous 3D graphics. Its haunting elements make it one of the scariest and most immersive original Xbox games.

19. Psychonauts

This underrated action platforming game has such a fascinating art style, unlike any other game on the original Xbox. It follows Raz, a boy learning to learn how to control his psychic powers, and his adventures to become a titular Psychonaut. Its mix of platforming, beautiful levels, and unique powers make it a classic.

20. Spider-Man 2

This video game adaptation of the popular Sam Raimi superhero movie nailed the idea of playing Spider-Man long before Insomniac Games had a swing at it. The open-world setting of New York City may look dated compared to current renditions, but swinging through it as the titular wallcrawler is fun to play with its secrets, missions, and random crime sprees.

21. Half-Life 2

This port of the beloved, masterful Valve-developed first-person shooter may not be the prime way to play it, but it's a solid version nonetheless. This game felt so far ahead of its time when it came out in terms of blending together storytelling and action without awkward transitions. It also pushed the boundaries of in-game physics and more.

22. Forza Motorsport

The entry title in the now long-running series, Forza Motorsport presented players with over 200 cars and a bevy of real-world locations to zip through. Rather than present another arcade racer, Turn 10 Studios crafted a simulation racing game that put realism at the forefront of the experience, complete with damage that could affect performance. Forza featured ways to keep players engaged even off the track, including real tuning options that showed this wasn't just another Need for Speed clone.

23. Burnout 3: Takedown

This third game in the classic vehicular combat racer sees players try to survive through various game modes. The modes involve burning out, as the name implies, like trying to be the final car alive or crashing on purpose for style points. Its unique, flashy style needs to come back at some point.

24. MechAssault

This monumental 2002 mech robot action game showed this type of experience could work on a console. It has some of the best graphics on the platform along with extraordinary action and revolutionary multiplayer. It worked well both online and offline as players moved their mechs through massive maps, destroying whatever villainy was thrown at them.