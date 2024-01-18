The Best PBS Kids Shows That Helped Raise Generations

PBS Kids has served children for decades with educational programming. Even kids without cable or internet could get their entertainment fix thanks to the network block. And children in under-served communities got a much-needed extra source for learning.

Read on to see the best shows PBS Kids has had to offer.

1. Arthur

Arthur has the distinction of being a PBS Kids show that viewers will love as kids and appreciate even more as adults. This show’s commitment to teaching kids about literature and culture went beyond all others. What other kids’ shows had classical cellists and architects as its celebrity guest stars?

2. Zaboomafoo

The Kratt Brothers made themselves icons for every kid interested in animals. Based at their clubhouse (complete with horrendously organized closets), these two taught us all about animals with the help of their best friend, the talking lemur Zaboomafoo.

3. Wild Kratts

After the end of Zaboomafoo, the Kratt Brothers continued their stay at PBS Kids with Wild Kratts. This time, in animated form, the two brothers learn about creatures with special suits that can mimic their animal abilities. They use these powers to explore the world and protect wildlife from the supervillains who seek to exploit it.

4. Sesame Street

Sesame Street changed the lives of millions by providing crucial early childhood education to those in need and has remained an institution for over half a century. Generations of young learners can thank Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and all the rest for helping them learn to read and count.

5. Word Girl

Word up! It’s Word Girl! Mild-mannered Becky Botsford may seem like a typical 10-year-old girl, but she secretly protects Fair City from evildoers as the superhero Word Girl! Her superpowers: strength, speed, flight, and an enormous vocabulary.

6. CyberChase

It can be hard to get kids into math, so CyberChase had the brilliant idea to teach it through the adventures of three kids protecting the digital world of Cyberspace. Matt, Jackie, and Inez need to use their math smarts to protect Cyberspace from the villainous Hacker (voiced by Christopher Lloyd). Coordinates, trigonometry, and averages all come in handy to protect the innocent from Hacker’s wrath.

7. Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood

With all the loud and colorful shows for kids, sometimes it’s nice for something much more peaceful. Mr. Rogers' gentle nature has made him a role model to kids and adults for decades. The show’s legacy lives on in the newer spinoff show, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

8. Reading Rainbow

LeVar Burton brought story time to television with Reading Rainbow. He guided children through exceptional children’s books while also exploring exciting locations. Even years after the show ended, LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow have held a space in the educational entertainment world by expanding the experience to apps and the internet.

9. Postcards With Buster

A show as beloved as Arthur demanded a spin-off, so Buster Baxter left Elwood City to travel the world with his dad. This show mixed animated and live-action segments to introduce kids to unique locations worldwide.

10. Zoom

Starting in the 70s and revived in the 90s, Zoom gave kids an excellent variety show with skits, brain teasers, and viewer-submitted videos. Even kids averse to live-action PBS Kids shows could find something to appreciate in Zoom.

11. Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman

With reality game shows all the rage in the 2000s, PBS decided to ride the wave with Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman. The talking cartoon dog Ruff Ruffman hosted the competition where child contestants would face off in educational challenges to win fantastic (or sometimes terrible) prizes.

12. The Magic Schoolbus

Ms. Frizzle belongs in the Teacher Hall of Fame. Forget normal lessons because her magical field trips taught things like friction, the water cycle, and the solar system better than a lot of real-life science classes.

13. Bill Nye the Science Guy

Remember the days when the teacher rolled in the TV and VCR cart so the class could watch Bill Nye the Science Guy? Bill made science so fun for kids that he remained a trusted figure even after those children grew up to be adults.

14. Dragon Tales

Brother and sister Max and Emi moved into a brand new house and found a magical scale that lets them travel to the mystical world of Dragonland. This show has fantastic designs for both the world of Dragonland and the dragons with which Max and Emi become best friends.

15. Between the Lions

Between the Lions made learning to read more fun than any other educational show. The series took place in a library run by a lion puppet family. The show’s heavy emphasis on phonics made it great for reinforcing reading skills. It also had a fantastic assortment of variety segments like “The Adventures of Cliffhanger” and “Fun with Chicken Jane.”

16. George Shrinks

This show took a lot of liberties from the original children’s book by William Joyce to create a whole new identity. The series puts a lot of focus on George’s Zooper Car and other gadgets built by his beatnik musician dad. George’s tiny size might create a lot of obstacles, but it also allows him to have adventures like no one else.

17. Liberty’s Kids

Learning about the American Revolution in school may have been boring, but Liberty’s Kids found a way to make it enjoyable. The cartoon follows the Revolutionary War through the eyes of two teenagers.

18. Dinosaur Train

Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett made a 3D-animated show that brought together three children’s greatest loves: dinosaurs, trains, and time travel. Buddy the Tyrannosaurus and his family of Pteranodons climb aboard the time-traveling Dinosaur Train to learn first-hand about dinosaurs throughout pre-history.

19. Wishbone

Wishbone proposed the daring idea of getting kids interested in classic literature by replacing the protagonist with a talking dog. Wishbone introduced kids to important books like H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine and The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain, with Wishbone leading the way.

20. Clifford the Big Red Dog (2000)

In 2000, Norman Birdwell’s children’s book series got its own animated adaptation. The show takes place on the idyllic Birdwell Island, where Emily Elizabeth and their family moved after their dog, Clifford, grew into the size of a house. The show had the brilliant idea to fill the cast with both Emily Elizabeth’s human friends and Clifford’s fellow talking dog companions.

21. Maya & Miguel

This show follows the twin brother and sister Maya and Miguel Santos, along with their diverse group of friends and family. This show gave PBS Kids’ older demographic a reason to stay on the channel even as they might have felt a little too old for the channel.

22. Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?

Created to help viewers build their geography skills, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? challenges kids to find the titular master thief. Contestants on the show take on the role of detectives as they plot to capture Carmen and her criminal companions no matter where on Earth they hide.