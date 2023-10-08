Stranger Things galvanized audiences worldwide in 2016, and its renown resonates even greater almost 10 years after the premiere. With never-before-seen special effects on television and raw science fiction enemies, the show transports people to novel, yet nostalgic universes with lovable characters. The actors who bring the children and adults of Hawkins, Indiana, to life deserve all the recognition they've received. Many performers already claimed fame in other roles before Stranger Things. From sitcoms to Stanley Kubrick masterpieces, check out the best performances by Stranger Things actors outside of the Netflix hit!

1. Sean Astin as Samwise Gamgee – The Lord of the Rings

Sean Astin plays the lovable, tragic Bob Newby in Stranger Things, but most people know him as Samwise Gamgee from Peter Jackson's unforgettable adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Most of the heroes in Tolkein's world inspire and delight, but Sam grounds the story when the Ring of Power becomes too heavy for any single hobbit to burden. Astin's exuberance and energy deserved an Academy Award.

2. Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz – Beetlejuice

Tim Burton built his reputation around the delightful Beetlejuice in the late 1980s, and the film served as one of Winona Ryder's breakout roles. The character Lydia Deetz differs from Joyce Byers in Stranger Things quite a bit. For one, Ryder's age in Beetlejuice allows her to play a daughter in a family moving into a haunted house. It testifies to her talent she can change course and also play a concerned, protective mother in the Duffer Brothers TV series.

3. Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier – It

Finn Wolfhard's success outside of Stranger Things dwarfs all the other child actors in the series. At the outset of the series, Wolfhard scored the role of Richie Tozier in It. Richie contrasts Mike Wheeler in that he uses humor as part of his personality a lot more, and Mike possesses more leadership qualities. Wolfhard returned for the sequel, It Chapter Two.

4. Matthew Modine as Joker Davis – Full Metal Jacket

Matthew Modine plays the role of the central antagonist in Stranger Things, but his breakout role came in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket. Kubrick had much to say about the Vietnam War and the soldiers who took place in the fiery battles. Modine played soldier Joker Davis, a young military man with a lot on his shoulders preparing for war.

5. Paul Reiser as Paul Bachman – Mad About You

Paul Reiser started in stand-up comedy before lending his talents to sitcom television in the 1980s and 1990s. Playing Paul Bachman in Mad About You, Reiser formed a crisp chemistry with Helen Hunt. Reiser's portrayal of Dr. Sam Owens took a turn for the important in season four of Stranger Things as he recruits Eleven to up her game and stop the chaos about to tear apart Hawkins.

6. Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer – Heathers

Winona Ryder appears for a second time on the list for the black comedy, Heathers. She plays Veronica, a high school student out of her element alongside more popular classmates and a sinister man who orbits the girls' lives. A cult classic of the coming-of-age genre, Heathers shows Ryder's immense talent yet again.

7. Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger – Nightmare on Elm Street

The Duffers love to incorporate some of their inspirations into Stranger Things, and the fourth season's Nightmare on Elm Street vibes wouldn't be complete without Freddy Krueger himself! After playing the famous serial killer in the 1980s, Robert Englund cameos as Victor Creel in the middle of the most recent set of episodes.

8. Brett Gelman as Martin – Fleabag

Brett Gelman's unique sense of humor sprinkles Stranger Things with a maturity and complexity it didn't always have before his arrival as Murray. Gelman also gives a hilarious performance in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag. Gelman's character, Martin, stars as the brother-in-law of the Fleabag, a woman traversing the odd trappings of her daily existence in England.

9. David Harbour as Jack Salter – Gran Turismo

David Harbour's ascension into the upper echelon of Hollywood stars helped him get the role of Jack Salter in Gran Turismo. The racing movie makes the adrenaline pump and the heart race, and video game fans who love the story's original version will enjoy the adaptation. Harbour's main character qualities and experience playing Jim Hopper aided him here.

10. Winona Ryder as Kim Boggs – Edward Scissorhands

Seeing Winona Ryder on the list shouldn't surprise anyone anymore. The actress evolved her appearance in Beetlejuice with director Tim Burton into a recurring working partnership in the early 1990s. Starring alongside Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands, Ryder got to dabble in the science fiction and horror genres that so steadily influence the story in Stranger Things.

11. Jamie Campbell Bower as Gellert Grindelwald – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Before cementing Vecna as one of the 21st century's preeminent TV villains, Jamie Campbell Bower portrayed Gellert Grindelwald in the final Harry Potter films. Grindelwald remains an ominous, foreboding figure in the franchise, an evil wizard eventually played by Mads Mikkelson and Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series.

12. Sean Astin as Daniel Ruettiger – Rudy

Sean Astin's likability as Sam in The Lord of the Rings and Bob Newby in Stranger Things resonated with sports fans in the classic underdog football story, Rudy. Astin perfects every tiny detail that endeared the downtrodden but hopeful football player Daniel Ruettiger to Americans after his football career at Notre Dame in the 1970s.

13. Winona Ryder as Jo March – Little Women

Winona Ryder appears for the fourth time on our list in the 1990s adaptation of Little Women. Although this classic movie may have been surpassed by the Greta Gerwig version in the late 2010s, Ryder shines as the central protagonist in a 19th-century story that never seems to become stale to fans.

14. Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder – Elvis

When Dacre Montgomery careened onto the Stranger Things set in a mish-mash of talent and sexual energy, fans knew this Australian actor was built differently. He has a small role in Elvis starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann. Montgomery plays Steve Binder, one of the more important producers who worked with Presley.

15. Cara Buono as Kelli Moltisanti – The Sopranos

Cara Buono serves as one of the underrated constants of Stranger Things. While not always the world's best mother, Mrs. Wheeler tries her best for Mike and Nancy throughout the series. In her younger years, Buono played Christopher's wife in the sixth season of the incredible mob drama The Sopranos.

16. Sean Astin as Mikey Walsh – The Goonies

Sean Astin once played an iconic child character similar to the ones in Stranger Things. The Goonies inspired the Netflix phenomenon, with a talented cast of young performers who tackled the bad guys without regard for their immature ages.

17. Natalia Dyer as Chloe Lake – Based on a True Story

Natalia Dyer goes unacclaimed for her role as Nancy Wheeler, but with roles outside of Stranger Things, more people will see her talent for what it's worth. Dyer plays Chloe in Based on a True Story, a murder mystery with Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory at the forefront of the plot.

18. David Harbour as Randall Malone – Brokeback Mountain

David Harbour got used to playing small parts, often with only a few scenes or lines, early in his career. Brokeback Moutain exemplifies this stage of Harbour's filmography. His performance helped aid Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in one of the most vital LGBTQ+ films ever made. Ang Lee's picture didn't win Best Picture in 2004, but many critics thought it deserved honor.

19. Maya Hawk as Flower Child – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Not just famous for being the child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke gave Stranger Things a needed jolt when she incorporated herself into season three. Her small cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood rounded out a talented cast in the Quentin Tarantino film about the Manson Family.

20. Caleb McLaughlin as Dru Joyce III – Shooting Stars

As LeBron James approaches the end of his basketball career, more biographies and historical films are being produced about his life. Caleb McLaughlin, one of the most talented young cast members on Stranger Things, plays Dru Joyce III, one of LeBron's teammates in high school playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary. Shooting Stars is a must-see for fans of the sport and of James.

21. Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell – Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters doesn't utilize the human characters in the story very much, preferring to focus on the CGI monsters on the screen. Millie Bobby Brown makes her presence felt, though, even if Madison Russell doesn't reach anywhere near the level of importance that Eleven does in Stranger Things. She would also appear in the next film in the franchise: Godzilla vs. Kong.

22. Noah Schnapp as Charlie Brown – The Peanuts Movie

Noah Schnapp's talent helped make the second season of Stranger Things perhaps its best installment. Will Byers carries more emotional trauma than any other character on the show, but before Schnapp became tasked with bringing Will to life, he voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie!