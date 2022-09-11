The Best Places To Buy WoW Classic WotLK Gold (Don’t Get Scammed)

Nearly fourteen years ago, Blizzard Entertainment released its record-breaking expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. The underlying reason for the World of Warcraft Wotlk expansion’s massive success was its efficacy in retaining the most beloved features of the MMORPG, fusing them with new add-ons in the shape of a fascinating new lure featuring the Lich King Arthas concurrently with addicting end-game content.

Wotlk went on to win prestigious gaming accolades, such as the GameSpot award for Best Expansion Pack and the PC Game of the Year award. In the contemporary, more than a decade later, veterans and fledglings of World of Warcraft will be able to rebuild their legacy and experience the magnificence of Wotlk as Blizzard finally launches Wotlk Classic. Only yesterday, Blizzard announced a Northrend Upgrade—available for purchase— before commencing your journey to Icecrown Citadel. It includes a level 70 boost, 30-day game time, mounts, pet, and other necessary equipment to ease your beginning steps.

Now, with all that said, it is time to address the elephant in the room. It is unimpeachable to state that Wotlk Classic has again taken the Wow community by storm with its nostalgic charm, and we’ll see many returning players. And a cardinal prerequisite to achieving all your Azeroth-related desires is gold coins— lots and lots of gold coins. Why? Keep reading further!

Importance of Gold Coins in WotLK Classic

The significance of gold in World of Warcraft speaks for itself when we consider the fact that the main currency of Wow Classic is gold. Gold is used in every game nook, whether you are buying, selling, or trading. It is the central root on which all the transactions are dependent. There are lesser currencies, too, such as silver and bronze coins, but gold is premium.

To face the undead scourge of the Lich King and inevitably overthrow his reign in the icy continent of Northrend, you’ll need the best gear and weaponry in the game. Not to mention, beyond the enthralling storyline, to decimate your opponents of the opposite faction and establish your character’s might, gold coins help speed things up. It enables you to purchase upgrades and valuable items via the auction house in different regions of Azeroth.

Moreover, glamorous mounts are a constant attraction and a sight for sore eyes in the game. World of Warcraft quests leads you to far-off and unknown lands. To make your adventuring more efficient and time-saving, legendary mounts are the solution. Who can exclude the sheer joy of bragging and showing off your mount collection to other Wow players? Am I right?

Of course, the game offers convenient ways to earn gold by completing quests (both storyline and side), crafting materials, selling them later, and so on. However, these methods take their sweet time and urge the players to contribute a lot of precious hours to the game. This can prove to be a predicament for many gamers, especially for the WoW fanbase, which comprises working adults with responsibilities. Therefore, the best alternative is to buy World of Warcraft Gold with real money. So, we now move to the final part of this article that tackles the frequently asked question of “How to buy Wow Classic gold without getting suspended?”

Buying Wow Classic Gold

As the expression goes, “You live and learn.” being an avid World of Warcraft gamer myself, I have had vast exposure to fraudulent and genuine websites selling Wow Classic gold over seven years of completing storylines, fighting raid bosses, and looting. Hence, without further ado, here are the top 5 leading gold-buying websites for Wow Wotlk Classic gold.

1. Lootwow

Lootwow.com is the epitome of trust and customer service. To elaborate, Lootwow is a worldly acknowledged platform that excels in accommodating gamers with virtual items. Lootwow mission statement resonates with their honest dealings and ambition to become the no.1 platform for in-game gold-buying. Lootwow is your most-trusted gold merchant in a world where fraud has become common. So what keeps Lootwow ahead of its competitors? Here’s a quick look at all the perks and incentives of choosing Lootwow.com.

Choosing Lootwow means choosing 100% safety for your purchase Lootwow incorporates a working system that is not time-consuming; thereby, 95% of orders are usually completed in a time frame of 15 minutes only Lootwow offers the lowest prices in the market to facilitate their customers Respecting their customer’s change of mind, Lootwow implements a 100% refund policy and supports Paypal transactions Lootwow negates the practice of using bots to generate their gold stock

2. Lootwowgold

One number two of the most trusted website for buying Wotlk Classic gold is Lootwowgold. Why? Because the apple does not fall far from Lootwow. Almost identical to Lootwow.com, Lootwowgold.com is a secondary marketplace that upholds and prioritizes its customers’ World of Warcraft account safety. They support 20 Global currencies, and their pro-customer policies ensure you are free from apprehension when choosing to place your faith in their services.

To quote, the very mission statement of Lootwowgold.com

“To meet customers' needs wholeheartedly and make them satisfied with our service. To create value and benefits for customers, give them a low price and high-quality service To, become a worldwide gold supplier and a trusted exchange platform To build up core advantages over competitors in e-business technology and R&D

In a nutshell

Wotlk Classic gold on Lootwowgold Is produced by human gold farmers and not bots

Lootwowgold method for conducting transactions via the auction house is undetectable; therefore, two players need to be online to execute a safe and easy transaction

Today, with the ongoing inflation, Lootwowgold is empathetic with its customers; hence, at Lootwowgold, you’ll receive the best market prices

3. G2g

On number three, we have GTG— yet another Wow community-favored platform for buying Wow gold. Upon visiting their website, you’ll appreciate the time and effort they have spent designing their front end. Regarding the motto, GTG sticks with the phrase “by Gamers, for gamers.” Moreover, their mission statement emphasizes self-reflection and wanting to constantly better themselves for their customers.

“At G2G, our mission is to continuously evolve in the gaming community and provide a reliable digital platform where gamers don’t only game harder, but can buy and sell freely with ease”

Interestingly, G2G has its available gold stock disclosed to the public to build customer trust. Alongside that, their deliveries are fast-paced as well as takes 60minutes max. However, sometimes despite having good intentions, things do not always go as planned. GTG has somewhat mixed reviews/feedback from people. On sitejabber.com, the consumer rating for G2G is a mediocre 3.25 stars. Consumers are reporting instances of accounts being stolen, inactive customer service, and the inability to secure a refund.

4. iGVault

Over the years, iGVault has made a reputable name for being a credible platform for purchasing Wow Classic gold. Mainly due to their visible quantitative data to fortify the efficiency of their gaming services to consumers.

At iGVault.com, you can buy Wow Wotlk Classic gold at a competitive price range. Here’s a quick breakdown of your starter guide for buying World of Warcraft gold from iGVault:

To make a purchase, you have to create an account

iGVault will then proceed to verify the payment

There are numerous Wow gold sellers on iGVault— choose the one that feels right, and your delivery will be completed in a certain timeframe.

Upon receiving your requested amount of gold, you will a window to leave constructive feedback to describe iGVault’s game service.

It is imperative to safety and awareness that a fair number of feedbacks for iGVault signaled toward how iGVault practices selling scripts for gold. A somewhat unethical method.

5. Player Auctions

Player Auctions proclaim itself to be the leading marketplace for gamers. They take great pride in embedding a “safe and simple” trading experience for gamers from around the globe. Their virtual gold and items services extend to over 200+ online games, thereby upholding versatility as their strong suit.

Straight off the bat, playerauctions.com promises:

100% payment fraud protection Customer support Availability of sales report Player-to-player messaging method Real-time order notifications

The following perks and incentives qualify Player Auctions as a decent platform for buying Wow Classic gold; however, Player Auctions shares a mutual red flag with G2G, which is mixed reviews from the consumers. Players have commented regarding their discontentment and predicament due to delayed shipping. Lastly, if you choose Player Auctions, remember that they do not support PayPal payments.

Verdict

So, who do we deem fit to be our ultimate gold merchant for the brand new Wow Wotlk Classic? After a close, in-depth look at all the top 5 leading websites for buying Wow gold, I recommend Lootwow and Lootwowgold. The simple and coherent reason for this is that I have personally ordered Wow gold from these two websites on multiple occasions. Amid the transaction process, I came across zero hindrances. Their customer service is impeccable, and I always felt comforted in placing my credit card details in the hands of their security. They are, after all— SSL-certified websites.