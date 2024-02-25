The Best PlayStation 2 JRPGs of All Time That Still Deserve a Play

The PlayStation 2 came out in 2000 and became the greatest-selling video game system of all time. As such, it has one of the most impressive libraries of games, including Japanese role-playing games. The best PlayStation 2 JRPGs showcase the true strength of the console with its most incredible genre.

The best PlayStation 2 JRPGs of all time beat out almost every other game on the platform in terms of graphics, gameplay, content, story, characters, and more. Many of these games still hold up well today, so players should check out these best PlayStation 2 JRPGs if they want to see the best of the PS2 console.

1. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

The third mainline monster-collecting game from Atlus took the series to a 3D format. The brilliant, sinister, and dark post-apocalyptic world works well for the idea of collecting, fusing, and battling with demons. It still remains one of the best in the series due to its compelling creatures and gameplay.

2. Xenosaga

All three of the episodes in this series feel worthy of a PS2 owner’s time. This grand sci-fi series feels unlike anything else in gaming, with a story spanning three different gigantic games. The tactical gameplay also makes it worth a look.

3. Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria

This second game in the action RPG series has some of the most beautiful graphics players will find on the entire PS2 console. Its story of two people within the same body has a high degree of difficulty, which should appeal to certain players.

4. Dark Cloud 2

This gorgeous cel-shaded game has such a unique art style to it, but that doesn’t make this game a classic on its own. The action JRPG also includes town-building mechanics ahead of its time, extending the player’s time with the game beyond its remarkable story.

5. Disgaea: Hour Of Darkness

Grid-based tactical RPGs on the PS2 pale in comparison to this excellent title. It kickstarted an entire series of games with its unbelievable amount of content, intense leveling, and solid progression systems. It offers profound challenges and thoughtful level design.

6. Suikoden III

The third game in this classic JRPG series brings it to the PS2 and in 3D, no less. It includes one of the largest rosters of recruitable party members in video game history, alongside some great experimentation with its gameplay and turn-based battles.

7. Kingdom Hearts II

Despite several games released by Disney and Square Enix beyond this game, it still stands at the pinnacle of the series. It has gorgeous Disney-themed worlds like and Pirates of the Caribbean , alongside a fantastical tale, plenty of challenging boss fights, and a solid mix of hack-and-slash gameplay and spells. The Lion KingPirates of the Caribbean

8. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey Of The Cursed King

The switch to full 3D in this ground-breaking JRPG series from Square Enix gave this title new life. It has some of the most robust graphics in the series, with high detail in its world and characters. It feels so much better than almost any other game to explore its vast lands, towns, and dungeons.

9. Persona 4

This game makes integral changes from Persona 3 with its gameplay, style, and design. It takes place in the rural countryside of Japan and follows a compelling group of high school students who investigate a serial killer. Its dark undertones contrast the hilarious writing and memorable city pop-themed soundtrack.

10. Final Fantasy X

The first game in this monumental JRPG series on the PS2 showcased the true power of the best-selling video game console of all time. It might struggle with some linear exploration and progression, but it makes up for that with its rich turn-based combat, solid story, and excellent additional content like Blitzball.

11. Shadow Hearts: Covenant

This underrated cult classic turn-based JRPG features a fascinating alternative world take on a World War I setting. It has elements of the supernatural and spooky, which gives it a uniquely mature and gritty tale that feels so different from everything else on the hardware.

12. Digital Devil Saga 1 & 2

This spin-off Shin Megami Tensei duology from Atlus gives players a look at a tribe of demon users who transform into their partner creatures. It may not have the depth of the core series from Atlus, but it makes up for that with its fantastic characterization and plot focus.

13. Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

This grand sci-fi RPG competes for the most valuable game in the series. Its rich 3D graphics, coupled with the many different planets the player visits, make for one of the deepest games on this list. It also has some of the strongest action combat and exploration on the PS2.

14. Rogue Galaxy

This cel-shaded sci-fi action RPG has decent enough gameplay, if not a bit awkward in some of its movement. But if players look past that, they will find a terrific cast of characters with a fantastical plot reminiscent of an animated movie.

15. Radiata Stories

This stunning JRPG broke new ground on the PS2 with its plethora of new ideas in the massive fantasy world. More than 150 NPCs exist for players to recruit, which rival just about any other game in existence. It also puts a huge emphasis on player choice, which determines if NPCs leave the party, certain fights, and other story changes.

16. Wild Arms 3

The Wild West never looked so good in a JRPG than this game. The third entry in this turn-based series looks and plays the best out of all the games in the franchise. Its unique art style gives the hand-crafted dungeons and areas a terrific aesthetic.

17. Grandia 2

This game exists as one of the strongest JRPGs on the entire PlayStation 2. It follows a couple of people living in a world thousands of years after the battle between two gods. Its well-written story has some surprising twists alongside a complex turn-based battle system with tons of options.

18. Persona 3 FES

The third numbered game in this Atlus series changed the history of the Persona games, and JRPGs in general, forever. It tells the story of a group of high schoolers who collect, fuse, and wield the power of Personas to save the world. It has a surprisingly shocking and heartbreaking story, which doesn’t hold back in its theme of trauma, death, and more.

19. Okage: Shadow King

This accessible and family-friendly JRPG feels like an animated movie coming to life. It has a storybook-like approach to its writing, which tells the story of a boy who meets the Shadow King and their journey together to defeat the fake Evil Kings in the world. It has an easy difficulty, which makes it great for JRPG newcomers.

20. .hack Series

This massive series contains many games on the PS2 alone. Each game offers an experience similar to an MMORPG but without multiplayer. It tells various protagonists' stories and their experiences within a fictional MMO. Its fascinating recreation of this MMO feels realistic and unlike anything else on the PS2.

21. Mana Khemia 2: Fall of Alchemy

This entry in Gust’s Atelier series of games feels like one of the most vital titles for the franchise on PS2. Its colorful graphics work well with the alchemy system of fusing materials to make items to sell. The choice between two protagonists and how it affects the story makes it a standout option in the series.

22. Drakengard 1 & 2

These fantasy PS2 action RPGs set the foundation for some of the greatest JRPGs of all time, including Nier Automata. They may have some rough presentation at times, but they make up for this in the multiple different endings and incredible world lore.

23. Breath of Fire Dragon Quarter

This fifth game in the series marks a vast departure from previous games with its post-apocalyptic and slight sci-fi approach. The mix of dragons in its gameplay system paves the way for one of the most compelling progression systems. Players don’t see the entire story in one playthrough but replay the game multiple times to experience new moments and learn more about the world.

24. Final Fantasy XII

The 12th game in arguably the most famous JRPG series of all time stands out as one of the greatest in the franchise. It has a considerable emphasis on politics and twists in its tale of a group of misfits who save the gorgeous fantasy world of Ivalice.

Its ground-breaking Gambit combat system feels both action-packed and strategic at the same time, alongside some of the most substantial exploration on the system.

