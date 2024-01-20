The Best PlayStation 3 Games of All Time, Ranked

The PlayStation 3 arrived in 2006, about a year after its competitors, Nintendo and Microsoft. It also launched with a much higher price point, which gave it a rough start. However, it has collected many fantastic video game experiences over its lifetime, which has helped it surpass consoles like the Xbox 360.

The best PlayStation 3 games of all time include titles both from Sony itself and also from crucial third-party game publishers. The best PlayStation 3 games represent various genres, from strategic turn-based RPGs to blockbusters, cinematic action-adventure titles, and more.

1. The Last of Us

Naughty Dog didn't stop with the Uncharted series on the PS3, capping off the console generation with one of the most award-winning games ever. Players embark on a post-apocalyptic zombie-like world filled with heartbreaking twists and character deaths.

The tale of Joel and his journey alongside Ellie across America has writing on par with some of the best TV shows and movies in entertainment, which elevates the solid stealth-based action combat.

2. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

This Indiana Jones-like action game from Naughty Dog showcases the true power of the PS3 with its unbelievable action set pieces. Treasure hunter Nathan Drake treks through museums with artifacts to gorgeous snowscapes to a train sequence, which stands out as one of the most remarkable action scenes in gaming history.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Few open-world experiences offer the sense of scale and freedom as the fifth game in Bethesda's high fantasy series. There's a reason players still check out this game well over a decade after its release in 2011. The ability to play this game forever with its endless content, side quests, and characters makes it a must-have for PS3 owners.

4. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Konami and Hideo Kojima offered a grand finale to the story of Solid Snake, with this tale set near the end of his life. It wraps up every story arc with finesse, realistic movie-like cutscenes, and incredible stealth action, and remains one of the finest PlayStation 3 games.

5. Mass Effect 2

BioWare expanded upon the original sci-fi masterpiece with a sequel better in almost every way except exploration. The story and characters feel fully realized in a way most other games fail to deliver. Party members like Miranda, Jacob, Tali, Jack, and others stick out as some of the best video game characters of all time.

6. InFamous 2

Sucker Punch created the best original superhero video game of all time, not anchored by DC Comics or Marvel, with this sequel. It takes the idea of the original with the main character Cole and his electricity powers and amps it up with a Karma system where good and evil choices determine his powers and end.

7. Grand Theft Auto V

Though GTA Online may have gone offline at this point for the PS3 version of this game, Rockstar's fifth mainline attempt at the open-world crime formula remains the best. The switch between the three characters felt revolutionary at the time, and the massive, gorgeous location of Los Santos never lost its luster in exploration and content.

8. God of War 3

The grand finale of Kratos' Greek mythology massacre comes to an end with some of the most impressive action among PlayStation 3 games. The sheer scale of some of the boss fights, such as against Poseidon and Zeus, remains unmatched many years later. The intense gameplay shows off the peak of the initial trilogy.

9. Persona 5

Though many know Persona 5 for its arrival on PS4 and other platforms, the base game exists on PS3. Sure, it lacks some excellent third-semester content from Royal, but this remains the best JRPG on the PS3, hands down, even without it. The tale of the Phantom Thieves and their collection of Personas to take down corrupt politicians and other villains will never get old.

10. Final Fantasy XIII

Square Enix released one of the most controversial and high-budget games in the entire Final Fantasy series with this experience. If players look past the linear nature of the JRPG, they'll find a rich and one-of-a-kind combat system alongside an unforgettable story about some of the best characters in the series as they go on the run from an evil government.

11. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Turn-based JRPGs in the style of Pokémon feel few and far between on the PS3, but this Studio Ghibli-like adventure from Level-5 makes up for that. Players explore two interconnected worlds as a boy named Oliver looks to resurrect his dead mother. The mix of collecting monsters to fight in the fantasy world and the surprisingly mature storyline about abuse and other elements make for an underrated experience.

12. BioShock

This immersive story-driven first-person action game follows a man who enters the strange underwater dystopian city of Rapture. The city feels mysterious, alive, and stunning throughout with its creepy enemies and plot. This game begs more than most to be turned into a movie or TV series.

13. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

No other game captures the idea of a blockbuster action movie in video game form than the third title in Naughty Dog's Indiana Jones-like franchise. It picks up from the masterful second game with general improvements across the settings, combat, and online multiplayer. It may not reach the heights of its predecessor, but it has a consistent level of quality throughout in story and action.

14. Shadow of the Colossus

This HD remaster of the classic PS2 title has an open world unlike any other. It puts its story and character elements way into the background in favor of an often quiet and reflective world with 16 colossal bosses to take down. Each one has an immense level of strategy to figure out their weakness and movie-like moments as the player climbs up their towering figures to finish them.

15. Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games took complete control of the PS3 generation with its excellent selection of titles, including this surprising venture into the Wild West. It follows John Marston, a former outlaw who sets out to save his family. It has a shocking and heartbreaking story alongside its deep, open world with plenty of content to do.

16. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix

This gorgeous HD collection includes two of the best games from this Disney and Square Enix mashup series with Kingdom Hearts 2 and Birth by Sleep. The second numbered game in the series stands out as the finest with its vast number of Disney worlds, like Pirates of the Caribbean and a grand adventure, while the other offers a riveting prequel story.

17. Heavy Rain

Quantic Dream surprised PS3 owners with this meme-worthy and emotional interactive tale. Players play through this game like a movie, making choices and completing quick-time events. The actual writing excels as it tells the story of a man investigating the Origami serial killer.

18. Valkyria Chronicles

This fantastic series from Sega got its start on the PS3 with one of its most well-written entries. The first game centers around an alternative version of World War II and a group of soldiers who fight back against an invading threat. The freeform, strategic turn-based combat offers the right mix of challenge with the character-driven plot.

19. Resistance: Fall of Man

This fascinating first-person shooter came at a time packed with the FPS genre. It offered such a fascinating and gorgeous aesthetic with its idea of mashing up an alternate post-World War II with an alien invasion. This gives it the right mix of blockbuster war action and a monstrous story.

20. Demon's Souls

FromSoftware began the Soulsborne genre with this monumental PS3 exclusive. Its vast fantasy world with grim locales and harsh bosses felt unlike anything else at the time of its release. The immense challenge of the various foes players meet paves the way for a unique-feeling reward upon completion.

21. Tales of Xillia

Xillia takes an approach focusing on combat and exploration, which feels like near the peak for the series in terms of fun factor. The fast and fluid action RPG battles use a mix of Artes, slashing, and other mechanics to keep players engaged. Its story and characters may not be the strongest, but they serve well with the dual protagonist system.

22. Catherine

This bizarre puzzle story game features a man who meets two girls with the same name that he falls for. Sinister puzzles corrupt his dreams, making for a unique balance of strategy and player decisions about who to romance. The gorgeous art from Persona creator Atlus helps the game to stick the landing.

23. Nier

This open-world action RPG has some of the flashiest fights in gaming. The constant glowing orbs flying around the player and numerous enemies require players to stay on their toes. The haunting but beautiful soundtrack elevates the experience while the story about a man trying to find a cure for his daughter in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world feels so memorable with its multiple endings.

24. Tales of Graces f

This PS3 port of the original Nintendo Wii title boasts better graphics and controls. The gameplay feels like one of the strongest in the series with its hack-and-slash mechanics, plus the depth of the Artes' skills. Its crowning moment comes from the powerful story, which only improves as the game progresses.