Sony’s gaming powerhouse brand remains one of the biggest names in gaming to this day. Ever since it emerged in the 90s with the original PlayStation, its cutting-edge games, memorable characters, and innovative mechanics have helped define the industry and steer the medium into more compelling and interesting directions.

Get ready to button mash: here come the best PlayStation games ever.

1. Metal Gear Solid (PS1)

Despite not even coming from a PlayStation first-party studio, Metal Gear Solid still holds up as one of the best PlayStation games of all time.

Deep, interesting characters like Solid Snake, Meryl, and Otacon mix with iconic bosses like Sniper Wolf, Psycho Mantis, and Revolver Ocelot in surprising and entertaining ways. The stealth mechanics seem quaint by today’s standards, and yet, the game suffers almost none as a result. Dialogue holds up with excellent acting across the board, and the twisting espionage-laden story still casts a long shadow over the medium.

2. The Last of Us (PS3)

Building on the foundations of Uncharted, Naughty Dog traded in the pulpy action movie tone in exchange for a much more somber one with The Last of Us. Playing more like a horror game than a traditional action game much of the time, The Last of Us combines gripping narrative, visceral action, and a horrifying look at the depravity humanity can dish out with unmatched skill and attention to detail. The multiplayer component serves as a nice distraction, but the main campaign and Left Behind DLC should draw in players here.

3. Uncharted 2 (PS3)

Naughty Dog’s original Uncharted plays great despite a few flaws, but Uncharted 2 leapfrogs the original in every possible way. Nathan Drake and company emerge as iconic characters in this sequel, while the trademark set piece moments and thrilling shootouts hold up in shocking fashion.

From the opening scene on the train to the supernatural boss fight at the end, Uncharted 2 remains a masterclass in the type of bombastic action-adventure experience that would eventually define PlayStation games.

4. SOCOM 2: US Navy Seals (PS2)

Zipper Interactive perfected the tactical shooter gameplay that started with the original SOCOM with SOCOM 2: US Navy Seals on the PS2. A dozen multi-layered missions with multiple objectives flesh out the experience well. The online component pushed the experience above and beyond back in the day. The single-player missions endure as more than worth playing the game for today, though, as the replayability and deep tactical gameplay with multiple ranks and routes to experiment with never seem to get old.

5. God of War (2018) (PS4)

Taking a page out of The Last of Us’s book, God of War (2018) takes a cold, hard look at the gameplay of the original games and winds up retooling much of it into a third-person action game with a heavy emphasis on protecting a younger, more vulnerable character.

Games have covered the father-son dynamic before, but rarely this well. Somehow, this game exposes Kratos’ wiser and more vulnerable side without losing any of the machismo magic that made him so iconic in the first place. On top of that, the game features the most captivating story the series has ever spawned, making it one of the great PlayStation games of all time.

6. Twisted Metal: Black (PS2)

Twisted Metal’s history holds up well with outstanding games across the board, but Twisted Metal: Black on the PS2 remains the best representative of the core ideas of the franchise. A darker tone that looks more like a horror movie than the slapstick vibe of Twisted Metal 3 and 4, bigger maps, better weapons, and tight gameplay also go a long way to keeping Black at the top of the heap. Twisted Metal: Black remains a fitting capstone to one of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises, and now that this game has become available for purchase on PS4 and PS5’s digital storefront, they have no reason to pass it up.

7. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima took players into the middle of the very real period of Mongol invasions throughout Asia with a focus on the Japanese island of Tsushima. Jin Sakai’s internal struggle with his own sense of morality unfolds parallel to his struggle to defend his home from powerful, ruthless invaders.

Learning different stances, acquiring new tools, and meeting colorful characters keeps Ghost of Tsushima engaging from beginning to end, and the Kurosawa flair to its presentation serves as a nice icing on the cake. While the original version on PS4 stands tall as an excellent video game, the added bells and whistles with the PS5 Director’s Cut make that version one of the best PlayStation games ever.

8. Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Few games feel as enthralling, mysterious, and tragic as Shadow of the Colossus. The impending sense of hopelessness tempers an endless pursuit of resolution, compliments, and conflicts with each other throughout.

The game pits Wander and his horse Agro against hulking monstrosities as they explore a foreboding world in an effort to save an unconscious Mono. The action feels unlike anything else as the player scales the Colossi and remains on the verge of being thrown off at any moment while an epic score thrums in the background. While the original PS2 version or PS3 remaster remains acceptable ways to play it, the PS4 remake remains the ideal way to experience this unique epic.

9. Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Starting out as a 2016 release for both the PS3 and PS4, Persona 5 wound up with a “Royal” version a short time later that would add new characters and endings, making it the definitive version of the JRPG masterpiece. Oozing with style and brimming with charming characters, Persona 5 Royal remains one of the best PlayStation games of all time, let alone one of the best PlayStation games.

10. Tekken 3 (PS1)

What started out as a close cousin to Sega’s Virtua Fighter series emerges with its own identity in Tekken 3. The third Tekken refines the combat, graphics, and tone of the series to create the identity that can still be seen today in the modern sequels.

Namco’s fighter has since morphed into one of the most popular fighting franchises of all time, and owes most of that success to the trailblazing done with this third entry. Iconic characters like Lei Wulong and Jin Kazama remain mainstays for the series and despite the slimmer moveset, Tekken 3 still plays great.

11. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

The Ratchet and Clank series continues to flourish as a robust series of PlayStation games. With over 15 mainline games in the series so far, it says something that players have stuck with it for over 20 years.

The newest entry, Rift Apart, might just be the best so far with its creative weaponry, wonderful writing, and drop-dead gorgeous graphics that leverage the PS5 like few other games have. Using the PS5's SSD to slip in and out of different levels at instantaneous speeds holds up as a dazzling trick, but it's the colorful world and zany characters that keep the game ahead of the majority of its peers.

12. God of War 3 (PS3)

The original God of War PlayStation games might seem a bit passé these days with their excessive quick-time events, flagrant chauvinism, and button-mashing combat, but the pure power fantasy of Kratos brutalizing everybody unlucky enough to cross his path remains a dark delight.

Both sequels of the original game improved upon their predecessor well, and God of War 3 endures to this day as the pinnacle of that sort of gameplay. Throwing broken bodies aside while brass instruments propel the action forward feels unlike anything else that has ever come out of the PlayStation catalog. The violent adventure of Kratos’s vengeance does indeed come to a fitting end in God of War 3 and it holds up as one of gaming’s most climactic moments.

13. Medievil (PS1)

While the game has undergone two remakes already, we still prefer the original MediEvil as the quintessential experience for the franchise. This game holds up quite well as an early action/adventure game with a striking German-expressionism aesthetic and Danny Elfman-esque soundtrack.

There’s nothing else quite like MediEvil, and while the sequel and PSP remake didn’t strike the exact same chord, the PS4 remake provides an acceptable retelling of the same tale with higher quality music and sharper visuals. Sir Dan remains an underrated character among the PlayStation icons, with a goofy, yet tragic sort of style about him. Taking on dozens of enemy types as Sir Dan closes in on Zarok holds up as a memorable and enjoyable experience that every PlayStation games fan should play.

14. Killzone 2 (PS3)

The original Killzone feels a bit rough around the edges, sure, but Killzone 2 came alone a few short years later and put the franchise on the map early on in the PS3’s life. The outstanding production values still hold up today as a showcase for the dark, industrial world of Killzone.

While the main characters never turn into anything memorable, the atmosphere and gameplay remain impossible to ignore. Killzone 2 uses just about every trick in the book to squeeze every bit of pixel-pushing power out of the PS3 as possible. What’s more, Killzone 2’s excellent multiplayer survives via independent servers, though getting a full lobby might prove challenging.

15. Tomba! (PS1)

The 2.5 platformer seems like a lost art at this point. Perhaps the style never quite caught on in a mainstream way, but there’s no denying how cool they can look while still playing like a traditional platformer.

Several platformers of this type exist, but Tomba! might just be the best of the bunch. A wild character, vivid world, and exquisite soundtrack make Tomba! and its sequels some of the best platformers PlayStation games. Unlike a lot of PS1 games, Tomba’s unique climb-a-thon style of gameplay has aged like a fine wine, while the visuals still look fantastic all things considered.

16. Jak 2 (PS2)

The Jak and Daxter series grew from a simple collect-a-thon platformer to a borderline third-person shooter over it’s three games, and all three games remain outstanding, but Jak 2 feels like the best of both worlds. The determined Jak and the cantankerous Daxter make a great duo, so much so that it seems a bit odd that the series never got a fourth proper entry. Still, the trilogy remains playable on every PlayStation console from the PS2 and on, so platforming fans have no excuse to not give it a try, and see what the developer behind the iconic Crash Bandicoot games put out between Crash Bandicoot 3 and the first Uncharted.

17. Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS2)

Sly Cooper games take a different path for the 3D platformer genre, as most of the gameplay stays centered around stealth and tactically sneaking around levels to obtain certain items. This sets Sly Cooper apart from its contemporaries while also working out quite well as a fun gameplay experience.

While it seems the franchise seems stuck on indefinite pause, the games still come up in conversation with regularity. The charming characters, challenging gameplay, and unique tone make this series iconic among PlayStation GAmes. Most would agree the second game got the most right, but any game in the series lives on as a worthy addition to anybody’s library.

18. Katamari Damacy (PS2)

The PlayStation 2 endures as a home to several oddball games that pushed the envelope of just what a game could be and Namco’s Katamari Damacy holds up as an excellent example.

Rolling up random items around Earth to create replacements for the stars that the King of all Cosmos has knocked out of the sky might sound weird, but somehow Katamari Damacy makes the player familiar with that weirdness in a short amount of time. Strange concept aside, the humor, outstanding music, and addictive gameplay make this game a true classic. Multiple sequels and re-releases have come out of this series, but the original holds a certain special sauce that just cannot be beat.

19. Warhawk (PS3)

The PS3 took a while to come into its own with quality PlayStation games, and some would argue it never found a secure footing with online gaming. This couldn’t be further from the truth, though.

While it never came close to achieving the level of popularity of Halo, Warhawk ended up carving out a dedicated fan base for its multifaceted third-person combat and tactical gameplay that still persists today. As a remake of a PS1 game, Warhawk maintains the spirit of free-form combat and simple controls. As a PS3 game, it also takes advantage of the PS3’s power with large-scale battles, gorgeous graphics, and a handful of addictive game modes. While the official servers have shut down, a dedicated community has created their own to keep the experience alive, which speaks to just how fun it is.

20. Jumping Flash (PS1)

Jumping Flash feels like a wild swing for the fences, as it combines the first-person perspective with platforming gameplay. While these two things might seem like they’d mix like oil and water, somehow, developer Exact Ultra pulled it off with Sony Computer Entertainment serving as publisher.

Playing a “robbit”, the player jumps around like one would imagine a robotic rabbit would, collecting carrots and other items of importance within the time limit for each stage. Different hazards and platform arrangements await the player in each level as the challenge increases. Despite all odds, Jumping Flash and its sequel remain a pretty good time- after getting over the hump of some tanky controls, of course.