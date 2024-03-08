The Best PlayStation Portable Action RPGs for Hack-and-Slash on the Go

The PlayStation Portable has an incredible library of new and old RPGs for players to check out. Though most of these games feature strategic or turn-based combat, action-centric RPGs also exist. The best PlayStation Portable action RPGs often provide more immersive and exhilarating gameplay than their tactical counterparts because players control the movement and attacks.

Our selection of the best PlayStation Portable action RPGs comes from some of our favorites from the system across popular franchises like Monster Hunter and Final Fantasy. These games provide the sharpest, smoothest, and most intense player-driven combat with some RPG elements here and there. Many of these best PlayStation Portable action RPGs also feature worthy characters and stories, which pushes the player to keep playing.

1. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Anyone who loves Final Fantasy VII needs to play this incredible prequel title. It puts players in the shoes of Zack Fair and reveals what happened to him before the events of the core JRPG. It switches from its predecessor’s turn-based systems to a more action approach. The slot machine-like system randomly picks effects during battle, adding to the thrill. Plus, it has one of the greatest endings in video game history.

2. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

This expanded version of the second portable Monster Hunter game from Capcom came to the West and showed the strength of this action RPG series. Players explore a hub area and take on quests to hunt down brutal beasts. This version included some of fan-favorite monsters, such as the addition of the jagged Ukanlos.

3. Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep

This Kingdom Hearts spin-off game feels close to the core home console iterations but all on the go. This prequel tells the story of three protagonists and their connections to the main game. This character focus works well among hack-and-slashing enemies in classic Disney movies like Cinderella and Snow White.

4. Ys: Seven

This 3D entry in the beloved Nihon Falcom action RPG series occurs from an isometric-like position. Once again, players take on the role of Adol Christin and his pal Dogi as they traverse a new area in the kingdom of Altago. Its rich use of different weapon types means players need flexibility, especially against the challenging and memorable bosses throughout the dungeons.

5. X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse

This sequel to the solid action RPG from Raven Software puts players in the shoes of their favorite mutant superheroes. Players have access to the likes of Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and more. We love how each has signature moves and abilities, making it fun to replay with friends and family.

6. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Developer Raven Software released another hit Marvel action RPG on the PSP in the form of Marvel Ultimate Alliance. This expands its roster to include X-Men like Wolverine and other superheroes like Spider-Man. It has the same general gameplay system as Rise of Apocalypse, but the four exclusive playable characters on PSP make it a must-play version.

7. Gods Eater Burst

This action RPG series from developer Shift exudes player choice and freedom. Players customize their character from the start and embark on more than 100 missions to slay the monstrous Aragami alone or with others. Everyone starts with pretty much the same God Arc weapon, but we love how much customization and depth exist for making it our own.

8. Star Ocean: First Departure

This mystical action RPG blends elements of fantasy and sci-fi. It takes place on a pretty medieval fantasy-style world but set in a much larger advanced galaxy. Futuristic weaponry and magical arts work together in hack-and-slash combat. The PSP version adds a world map and the sharpened graphics from the original SNES title.

9. Tales of Eternia

This remaster of the original Tales of Destiny 2 for the PlayStation 1 came to the PSP early in its lifecycle in Japan and Europe. It features the classic 2D hack-and-slash combat with various skills to use. Games like Star Ocean may win with its depth by a slim margin, but this game deserves a look for its solid and often emotional plot.

10. Dungeon Siege: Throne of Agony

The name makes it clear this game focuses on dungeons and almost nothing else. Players traverse lengthy and massive fantasy dungeons from a top-down perspective to defeat various enemies. The ease of difficulty and various classes, like ranged melee, melee, and magical, give it some replayability, especially with its multiplayer.

11. Cladun: This Is an RPG

This retro-style RPG game on the PSP has somewhat awful 16-bit-inspired graphics, but that feels intentional. The simplistic hack-and-slash combat feels fluid and fast, unlike some other games. The real hook here comes from creating a customizable hero. Players even have access to a full-on game engine-like sprite editor to draw their own characters from scratch.

12. Justice League Heroes

This game often feels like DC Comics’ attempt to capture the feel of the Marvel action RPGs. They have solid graphics but don’t quite come close to the level of depth in the character roster and powers of their Marvel counterparts. That said, beloved Justice League heroes like Superman and Batman both exist here with their signature powers and two-player co-op potential.

13. Phantasy Star Portable

Sega accomplished something grand with the release of this action RPG. It feels almost like an MMORPG come to life on a portable system, but with solo play also available. Players explore the vast galaxy and complete various quests. It has some repetitive aspects to it, but we loved the grind back in the day alongside friends.

14. Untold Legends: Brotherhood of the Blade

This launch title felt like a must-have for early owners of the PSP. Sure, its fantasy graphics offer nothing to write home about, but it makes up for that in its four different characters like the knight and druid, each with their own dedicated skill tree to upgrade. The game also nailed home the idea of multiplayer on the PSP with up to four players together in a party.

15. Dungeon Maker: Hunting Grounds

Plenty of action RPGs exist on the PSP with dungeons to explore, but almost none put the power of creation in the player’s hands like this one. It has an awesome gameplay loop, where players buy and sell items in town, take on quests, and then venture into the dungeon to gain more currency to later customize and expand the dungeon to their liking.

16. God Eater 2

This sequel first came out in Japan in PSP before arriving worldwide on other platforms. It expands upon the excellent foundation of the action RPG original by providing four new weapon types to players, such as a hammer and scythe. This broadens the otherwise similar gameplay with different ways to tackle the Aragami.

17. Cladun X2

This sequel improves upon the graphics and customization of the original with what it claims to be “nearly infinite” character customization. The improved graphics help the game look better, while the random dungeons provide tons of fun for hours on the go.

18. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

This title comes from Nihon Falcom and features a graphical style similar to that of the excellent The Legend of Heroes series, plus a similar name, but it takes place in its own universe. Players run through levels in a mostly 2.5D side-scrolling perspective. Players have regular attacks and skills alike. Its gorgeous retro-style art looks excellent alongside a decent enough story.

19. Lord of Arcana

This action RPG has similar mechanics to that of the God Eater and Monster Hunter series of hack-and-slashing against large monsters, but it boasts some of the finest graphics on the platform. Better yet, players have solo and up to four-player co-op missions available. The addition of magic and summons helps keep the gameplay fresh compared to similar PSP action RPGs.

20. Phantasy Star Portable 2

This sci-fi action RPG sequel expanded upon almost all ideas of the original for a much better and more intriguing game. It picks up story-wise three years after the first one and offers players deeper customization. It even allowed players to carry over the previous game’s saves for new rewards. But the actual value comes from the addition of online (not just local) multiplayer, which made this feel even more like an actual MMO.

21. Star Ocean: Second Evolution

This sequel gives players not one but two different protagonists on the planet of Expel. This changes the gameplay quite a bit, as players have access to different recruitable party members and relationships. The dynamics between the characters gripped players back in the day and still hold up well now.

22. Half-Minute Hero

This experimental and imaginative action RPG takes the idea of playing on the go to an extreme. As the name implies, each run of the initial modes of this game lasts a whopping 30 seconds. It has elements of roguelikes where players try to defeat the villain in 30 seconds, fail, go back to town, get better, and repeat the process.

It also has other unlockable short burst modes, such as playing the villain, princess, and more, for a surprising level of depth for a game played in 30-second chunks.