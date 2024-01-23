The Best PlayStation Vita Games of All Time Ranked

Sony attempted to find the same success with the PlayStation Vita as its handheld predecessor, PSP. Unfortunately, the Vita came out in 2011 in Japan and 2012 worldwide, around the same time as the 3DS. While it never came close to its predecessor or competitor, it garnered a solid library of Vita games.

The best PlayStation Vita games of all time impress when it comes to their gameplay, how well they hold up today, visuals, stories, and characters. These games made full use of the powerful Vita hardware for home console-like experiences. The best PlayStation Vita games of all time include genres ranging from RPGs to FPS titles and more.

1. Persona 4 Golden

This remaster of the original Persona 4 doesn’t just make the PS2 JRPG portable, but it gives the title a definitive version with its new dungeon and ending.

The engaging story about a colorful cast of high school students trying to solve a serial murder in town has such a grand mix of beautiful soundtrack, unforgettable social relationships, deep turn-based combat, and welcome side content. This all comes together to make it the most complete and must-have game for Vita owners.

2. Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward

Few video game stories have the level of flawless writing this puzzle adventure visual novel has. Though it helps to play its predecessor, 999, it has a somewhat standalone story about nine people kidnapped and locked into a mysterious facility. Players explore the facility through spectacular escape room puzzles to experience masterful twists and turns.

3. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

It may not be Persona, but Trails of Cold Steel comes close as a fantasy take. Players take on the role of Rean, a student at Thors Academy, where he trains alongside his classmates to go on missions. The deep lore and history of the world, coupled with the relationships between the characters and the overwhelming amount of content, make this a must-play JRPG on Vita.

4. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

The best Danganronpa game in the series remains the second one. It offers a beautiful 2D island environment to explore and get to know its solid cast of high school characters before they massacre one another in murder mystery trials for the player to solve. The challenge of the trials matches well with the witty and often goofy writing, which includes one of the best murder mysteries in entertainment history.

5. Freedom Wars

Of all PlayStation Vita games, Freedom Wars feels like the title in most need of a sequel or remaster at some point. It has elements of a futuristic Monster Hunter where players zip around maps and work together to defeat gigantic creatures. The gameplay matches well with the gripping premise about completing missions to gain freedom from prison.

6. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Pokémon may not exist on the PlayStation Vita, but it doesn’t have to with this Digimon game. The best Digimon game of all time has solid turn-based gameplay, a riveting story about hackers, and phenomenal monster-collecting. It feels like one of the best games to play on the go.

7. Gravity Rush

Innovation stands out as the name of the game for Gravity Rush. Players take on the role of a superheroine, Kat, as she uses the power of gravity to leap across areas and smash into foes. Its sequel may improve the gameplay, but the foundation here remains impactful and unique.

8. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

The third game in this visual novel murder mystery series takes everything to a new level. The entire cast stands as the strongest overall in the series, providing some of the most surprising and intriguing murder mystery twists in the franchise. Its landing and mastermind may be a bit awkward, but everything else comes close to the series’ peak.

9. Uncharted Golden Abyss

This spin-off of the beloved Indiana Jones-like game series from Naughty Dog brings the blockbuster action-adventure to a handheld. This game does an admirable job of looking and playing like the core titles. It may not have the oomph in the level design department, but it feels like a genuine home console experience.

10. Soul Sacrifice Delta

Players who want the FromSoftware-style Dark Souls or Bloodborne-like experience on the PlayStation Vita should check out this game. It has the moody gothic fantasy atmosphere of those titles mixed with the hefty hack-and-slash gameplay and a unique, risky system where players choose whether or not to sacrifice party members.

11. Dragon’s Crown

Developer Vanillaware brought over its signature colorful and whimsical 2D art style with one of its best games ever on the Vita. Players embark on quests throughout a fantasy realm and explore beautiful 2D levels with action-packed hack-and-slash gameplay and challenging boss battles.

12. Killzone Mercenary

Many FPS PlayStation Vita games exist, but a lot of them come with issues due to their messy ports. Killzone Mercenary avoids that issue by being a standalone game dedicated to the Vita. It has some of the best, most extensive graphics on the platform, alongside fast-paced FPS gameplay and extraordinary online multiplayer.

13. Lumines: Electronic Symphony

This musical puzzle title expands upon its release on the PSP with new game modes, which further the player’s time with the game, and excellent use of Vita’s touchscreen and the like. The engrossing Tetris-like gameplay of matching tiles together on the beat of the song never gets old.

14. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

The best racing game, hands down on the Vita, remains this surprising Sonic spin-off title. It remains one of the few games that rival the Mario Kart series for the best arcade racing action. The fantastic maps, vehicles, speedy movement, and transformation elements help this game shine.

15. Resogun

Developer Housemarque made a name for itself with this detailed twin-stick shooter. Players blast their way through hand-crafted levels with loads of enemies and some of the best visual effects and bosses on the platform.

16. Guacamelee

This Metroidvania-style 2D indie game features a hilarious mix of brawling, exploration, and luchador wrestling. The colorful aesthetic looks great and unique, even for an indie title, with solid-level design and gameplay hooks.

17. Tearaway

The stunning paper maché art style of this game looks like no other title on the Vita. The 3D platforming adventure tasks players with using every single aspect of the Vita, from the touchscreen to the standard buttons to the back touchpad. It feels like the best use of every part of the handheld.

18. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

This collection comes with ports of the 10th mainline Final Fantasy game and its direct sequel. Many players adore these games despite their immense linearity, and they look smooth on the Vita for a turn-based and well-written enjoyable time.

19. Need for Speed: Most Wanted

This open-world racing game has the graphical fidelity and controls of a home console release but in handheld form. It has some of the most gorgeous 3D environments on the Vita, and the fantastic amount of racing content will keep players busy for a while.

20. LittleBigPlanet PS Vita

The fourth game in this puzzle platforming series offers the most expansive and surprising options to date. The added touch screen of the Vita allowed players to build their own platforming levels with ease. Though its servers no longer exist, players should still check out the excellent tools and gameplay.

21. Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

This HD remaster of the second and third titles in the beloved stealth action series had a release on the Vita. They played and looked great on the platform, offering some of the finest cinematic stealth games of all time. An inclusion of Peace Walker or the first game in the Vita version would have bumped this up.

22. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Telltale Games released one of the best stories in The Walking Dead universe. It follows a man named Lee who finds an abandoned girl named Clementine and tries to help her survive the zombie apocalypse. The incredible writing matches the player’s choices in who lives and dies.

23. Rayman Legends

Ubisoft came out with this title, which offers the ultimate Rayman 2D platforming experience. The levels have such a gorgeous, hand-drawn art style-like experience. The simplistic controls allow for terrific challenges and thrills as players leap and slide their way through the gorgeous environments.

24. Lost Dimension

This fascinating strategy RPG has players move a squad of companions across battlefields to take on strange creatures. The immense difficulty and challenge will keep players on their toes alongside its twisty story. Each run of the game has at least one of the player’s party members be a traitor, so players have to figure out who before the end.