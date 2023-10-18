The Exorcist: Believer may be a disappointment for horror movie fans, but the mere existence of a fourth sequel to The Exorcist demonstrates the power of the film. It’s not just the excellent filmmaking of the late, great William Friedkin that makes The Exorcist so powerful. It’s the very idea of possession stories, tales about regular people who fall under the control of evil spirits. As wonderful as The Exorcist is, it’s not the only great movie about possessions. Check out the best possession movies of all time.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

When the devoutly Catholic William Peter Blatty wrote a novel about a little girl possessed by a demon, he never expected William Friedkin would direct the adaptation. An avid agnostic best known for the gritty crime movie The French Connection, Friedkin seemed like an odd choice to make The Exorcist, a movie about spiritual forces asserting themselves on people who have lost their faith. And yet, the two combined to make a movie both humane and terrifying.

2. Evil Dead II (1987)

Most best possession movies follow the model set by The Exorcist, understated character dramas punctuated by moments of shocking terror. Not so with Evil Dead II. Director Sam Raimi, joined by his old friend Bruce Campbell in the starring role, indulges his love of slapstick humor and gross-out humor for Evil Dead II. As the demonic Deadites turn a group of cabin-goers into grotesque monsters, Raimi makes them as silly as they are dangerous.

3. Hereditary (2018)

With his debut feature Hereditary, director Ari Aster established himself as one of the most interesting young filmmakers working today. Hereditary eventually becomes a story about an attack by an ancient evil entity. But even before things get weird, Aster tells an intense tale of family trauma, horrifying and realistic long before the spiritual world intercedes. He achieves this goal thanks to a committed cast that includes Toni Collette as a troubled mother and Alex Wolff as her son, the object of the demon’s plans.

4. Demon (2015)

The overwhelming majority of possession films come from the Christian tradition, borrowing biblical concepts of unclean spirits and the devil. The Polish film Demon bucks this trend by featuring the dybbuk, a monster from Jewish mythology. Itay Tiran stars as Pyton, a Jewish man engaged to Zaneta (Agnieszka Zulewska). On the night of their wedding, Pyton exhibits strange behavior, which has something to do with his new family’s actions during World War II. With Demon, director Marcin Wrona, who co-wrote the screenplay with Pawel Maślona, uses the dybbuk concept to explore lingering regret about Poland’s involvement with the Axis powers.

5. The Witch (2015)

Given its use of period-accurate language and sources from sermons and letters from early 1600s America, it might be tempting to dismiss The Witch as a gimmicky movie, an object that puts style over substance. But anyone who does so will miss out on a fascinating story about on an attack that tears apart a self-righteous Puritan family. Aided by a star-making performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, writer and director Robert Eggers constructs a tense narrative that follows a family that accuses one another to explain the strange behavior they exhibit.

6. The Wailing (2016)

On the surface, the Korean film The Wailing looks like many American possession films. It has a police detective (Kwak Do-won) investigating murders, a child and others exhibiting strange behavior, and a priest (Hwang Jung-min) who performs a ritual. But writer and director Na Hong-jin keeps the action grounded in South Korea, setting it apart from the other entries on this list. This local focus allows Director Na to craft a powerful narrative about xenophobia and acceptance, a haunting vision of inescapable guilt.

7. Amityville: It ’ s About Time (1992)

Based on a famous real-world ghost story, The Amityville Horror became a bonafide hit in 1979. However, the franchise hit its peak with its fifth entry, Amityville: It’s About Time. After the destruction of the house at 118 Ocean Blvd., the items within the infamous haunted house spread around the U.S., taking the curse with them. Directed by Tony Randel and written by John G. Jones, Christopher DeFaria, and Antonio Toro, It’s About Time features an evil clock that takes dominion over members of a suburban California family, adding a time travel aspect to the usual possession tropes.

8. Possession (1981)

At its heart, Possession is a relationship drama about espionage agent Mark (Sam Neill) and his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani). However, Polish director Andrzej Żuławski wraps mythology and surreal imagery into his tale, making it feel more primal than the average lost love tale. As Anna’s behavior grows more inscrutable, and Mark responds with more desperate attempts at control, Possession tests the abilities of the lead actors. Fortunately, both stars rise to the occasion, especially Adjani, who puts in a mesmerizing turn.

9. Demons (1985)

The gonzo Italian movie Demons boasts no fewer than four screenwriters, which includes director Lamberto Bava and filmmaking legends Dario Argento, Dardano Sacchetti, and Franco Ferrini. And yet, Demons has a straightforward plot, one that relies on absurd turns to cover its leaps of logic. When attendees of a midnight scary movie marathon toy with a scary-looking mask, they become transformed into demons, assaulting the poor survivors. Whatever the movie lacks in clarity, it makes up for with audacity, filling the screen with moments that won’t be soon forgotten.

10. The Fits (2015)

With her directorial debut The Fits, Anna Rose Holmer established herself as a unique filmmaking voice. The Fits stars Royalty Hightower as Toni, an 11-year-old member of an inner-city dance troupe. As Toni tries to develop her skills and fit in with her peers, she notices other girls begin falling into strange convulsions. Holmer, who based her screenplay on a story she developed with Saela Davis and Lisa Kjerulff, keeps the nature of the convulsions intentionally vague, mirroring the discomfort Toni experiences as she heads into puberty. This approach captures the fear every young person undergoes during this formative part of their lives.

11. The Conjuring (2013)

While some viewers may take exception at writers Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes making a movie about controversial real-world paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren, no one can deny the power of The Conjuring. Director James Wan stages creepy set-pieces in the classical horror tradition, expertly defying the viewer’s expectations for the all-American family at the story’s center. Thanks to his deft balance of scare sequences and character moments, The Conjuring heightens the tension by making us care about the possessed.

12. The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Last Exorcism stands above most best possession movies, and not just because director Daniel Stamm uses the found footage format popularized in the 2000s. Rather, writers Huck Botko and Andrew Gurland build the story around huckster preacher Cotton Marcus (Patrick Fabian), who hires a film crew to follow him when he’s ready to go straight. However, Cotton gets more than he intended when he performs what he expected to be a fake exorcism on farm girl Nell (Ashley Bell), forcing him to face a spiritual reality he long denied.

13. Requiem (2006)

Based on a real-world case involving a German girl who died after multiple exorcism rituals, Requiem blurs the line between faith and delusion. Sandra Hüller stars as Michaela Klingler, a young woman whose convulsions may be epilepsy or maybe demonic possession. Director Hans-Christian Schmid refuses to push the movie too far in one direction or the other, employing a documentary style that raises questions with no easy answers.

14. Prince of Darkness (1987)

Directed by horror master John Carpenter, who wrote the script under the pen name Martin Quatermass, Prince of Darkness has a unique take on the possession genre. Donald Pleasance plays a priest charged with guarding a canister that contains Satan, portrayed here as green alien ooze. To help study the ooze, the priest calls a scientist (Victor Wong) and a team of graduate students, who find themselves under the creature’s control as they conduct their experiments. In the hands of a lesser director, Prince of Darkness would collapse under its goofy premise. But Carpenter manages to turn the idea into the stuff of nightmares.

15. Ouija: The Origin of Evil (2016)

No one had high expectations for Ouija: The Origin of Evil, the prequel to a little-loved film based on the famed spooky board game. But producers lucked out when they gave the project to director Mike Flanagan, who would go on to make thoughtful horror shows such as Midnight Mass and Fall of the House of Usher. Flanagan focuses on a sympathetic family who uses the titular game to contact their deceased father. The decision results in the possession of the family’s young daughter, building to a climax both tragic and moving.

16. Night of the Demons (1988)

As this list attests, the possession genre lends itself to complex themes and difficult narratives. But the genre can also serve as the basis for low-brow features with zany effects. Such is the case for Night of the Demons, an 80s cheeseball classic starring Amelia Kinkade and Linnea Quigley. Writer Joe Augustyn tells a no-frills tale about a bunch of party animals who hold a seance in an abandoned mortuary. When the revelers start turning into demonic monsters, the laughter turns to screams.

17. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy ’ s Revenge (1985)

Moviegoers rejected the first sequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street for its strong deviation from the Wes Craven original. Gone is Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy, replaced by Mark Patton as awkward teen Jesse. When Freddy Krueger begins visiting Jesse in his nightmares, the teen fears that the dream demon uses his body to commit evil deeds. Despite its poor reception, Freddy’s Revenge has been reclaimed as a cult classic, thanks to the queer subtext that director Jack Sholder and writer David Chaskin weave through the film.

18. Fallen (1998)

Much of the Denzel Washington movie Fallen plays like a grimy thriller in the vein of David Fincher’s Seven. However, writer Nicholas Kazan gives the tale a supernatural twist, making the true killer a spirit who takes control of various people. As Washington’s detective tries to uncover the source of the spirit’s power, he learns that the demon jumps bodies through touch, allowing director Gregory Hoblit to make inventive chase scenes. Thanks to this approach, Fallen mixes horror and mystery to great effect.

19. The Pope ’ s Exorcist (2023)

The success of The Pope’s Exorcist depends on the mindset of the viewer. Anyone expecting a stately horror film in the style of The Exorcist will leave disappointed. But anyone who goes into the film expecting a silly good time will be satisfied. Based on the real tales of Father Gabriele Amorth, The Pope’s Exorcist stars Russell Crowe doing an outrageous accent, playing a priest on special assignment from the Vatican. The assignment recalls the family drama of other, more sober movies on this list, but Crowe’s gregarious take trades high stakes for hilarious hijinks.

20. Burnt Offerings (1973)

Based on the novel by Robert Marasco, Burnt Offerings set the stage for many of the films on this list, especially Hereditary. Veteran horror director Dan Curtis, who co-wrote the screenplay with William F. Nolan, shoots most of the movie as a quiet domestic drama, chronicling the dissolution of the union between writer Ben Rolf (Oliver Reed) and his wife Marian (Karen Black), who rent a Victorian mansion with their son (Lee H. Montgomery) and aunt (Bette Davis). Curtis portrays the possessions in relatively mundane terms, such as an obsession with cleaning and a fainting spell, which makes the terror relatable.

21. Black Sunday (1960)

Many horror movies have literary roots, but few can match Black Sunday’s pedigree. The horror film written and directed by Italian filmmaker Mario Bava draws inspiration from the short story “Viy,” by Russian master Nikolai Gogol. Black Sunday stars Hammer mainstay Barbara Steele as Asa Vajda, a witch revived two centuries after her execution. As she regains the power to bring back her lost love, Asa takes control of the townspeople, forcing them to do her evil bidding.

22. House (1977)

Honestly, the Japanese movie House belongs to so many genres it defies explanation. The story by Chigumi Obayashi and the screenplay by Chiho Katsura follows a pretty simple plot, with a group of teens who spend the night in a haunted mansion. But director Nobuhiko Obayashi rejects traditional narrative and fills the film with bizarre imagery and character beats, covering nearly every type of horror in the process. Among the many absurd frights that assault viewers of House, the possessions of the teen victims might be the most striking.

23. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Although released nearly a decade after The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity may be the most notable found-footage franchise. Written and directed by Oren Peli and made for just $215,000, Paranormal Activity made almost $200 million at the box office and launched a seven-film franchise. Even rewatching the film now, it’s easy to see how it captured the attention of horror fans. Peli’s use of camcorder footage captures the slow corruption of regular girl Katie (Katie Featherston) until she becomes a demonic being.

24. Jennifer ’ s Body (2009)

Paranormal Activity found an audience as soon as it came to theaters. The same cannot be said of Jennifer’s Body, the Megan Fox vehicle from writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama. Moviegoers at the time rejected Cody’s snarky dialogue and Fox’s take on a teen girl transformed into a succubus by an indie band’s deal with the devil. Since 2009, the movie has been reclaimed as an insightful and funny look at sexism, which presents the title character as both empowered and a victim.

25. Abby (1974)

The short but prolific career of Abby director William Girdler is filled with knock-offs of more popular movies, such as the Jaws rip-offs Grizzly and Day of the Animals. So it’s no surprise that he would see the success of The Exorcist and make his own version. However, Girdler distinguishes his film from the Friedkin movie by taking a Blaxploitation approach, casting Carol Speed as a church girl who becomes profane after being possessed by Yoruba deity Eshu and the great Clarence Williams III as the professor who comes to her aid.