The Best Post-Apocalyptic Games of All Time

Humanity’s fascination with the end of the world invades all sorts of media, including video games. Post-apocalyptic video games go back to the earliest parts of video game history. With so many available, this list of best post-apocalyptic games of all time has narrowed it down to the must-play titles.

The best post-apocalyptic games offer a solid blend of gameplay and setting. The game has to work and play well, but it also needs to provide fascinating ideas about what happens after the end of civilization. From nuclear wastelands to hellish landscapes, players need to check out these post-apocalyptic games.

Note: this roundup contains some spoilers for certain games.

1. Fallout 3

The reinvention from Bethesda of this classic post-apocalyptic series took it in an exciting new direction. The first and third-person shooter RPG mix holds up years later, while the funky alternate 1950s vibe and nuclear Washington, D.C. wasteland setting feels incredible.

2. NieR

Digging into this game from Square Enix requires figuring out the intricate thousands of years of post-apocalyptic history. That said, it hones in with a focused and emotional RPG tale about a man trying to find a cure for his sick family member.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn

While Forbidden West has the upper edge in the gameplay department, the original Horizon Zero Dawn excels the most in the post-apocalyptic setting. Players dive into this game without knowing what it entails, resulting in one of the most complex settings in gaming history.

4. The Last of Us

Naughty Dog outdid itself with one of history's best-written video games. The story of a man trying to guide a hopeful teenage girl amid a fungal apocalypse leads to memorable scenes worthy of an excellent TV adaptation.

5. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

This Japanese RPG takes the idea of collecting creatures a la Pokémon and injects it into a disturbing post-apocalyptic world. Players witness the destruction of Tokyo, Japan, at the start of the game, and it never relents in its sinister demon-filled landscapes and haunting soundtrack.

6. Mad Max

The classic post-apocalyptic movie franchise has an excellent and underrated open-world experience on consoles and PCs. The game stays true to its roots with an emphasis on vehicular combat and fist fights through the desert.

7. Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus features some of the strongest atmospheric wastelands in the genre. The mix of the bitter winter levels with the cramped tunnels full of mutated monsters leads to a scarier and more intense take on this setting.

8. Days Gone

Zombies populate many post-apocalypse games, but Days Gone focuses on what matters: storytelling. Though its gameplay feels a bit too loose at times with the hordes of undead, it never fails to deliver an engrossing tale about a broken man.

9. The Walking Dead Season 1

Many love the apocalypse genre for its storytelling potential. No game on this list captures this potential as well as the first season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead game. This interactive adventure title puts players in the shoes of Lee as he protects a young girl and his group.

Players decide who lives and dies, and its plot remains one of the finest in all video games.

10. Fallout New Vegas

Obsidian somehow outshined its predecessor with this spin-off RPG. Centering around the Las Vegas desert, it has incredible environments mixed with an unforgettable cast of characters. Players can decide the fate of this new world long after the nukes fall.

11. NieR: Automata

The sequel to the original NieR follows up thousands of years later for yet another glimpse at this unique sci-fi post-apocalyptic setting. It goes pretty broad, too, showcasing the memorable androids like 2B and 9S who fight against aliens to save humanity.

12. The Last of Us Part 2

This direct sequel picks up years later, returning to Joel and Ellie’s storyline. It features an even darker plot centered around hate and how the infected pale compared to the actual monsters: humans.

13. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Many years after the end of the world, this bizarre and underrated action-adventure game follows a post-apocalyptic rendition of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

14. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

This direct sequel to SMTIV captures the idea of survival in the demon apocalypse. Players take the role of Nanashi, a young man dragged into the war between Heaven and the underworld. It has the best storyline in the series, coupled with the standard strategic turn-based, demon-collecting gameplay.

15. Wasteland 3

Wasteland started the entire trend that would lead to series like Fallout. It returned with a third iteration, rivaling even Bethesda’s games. It features isometric tactical combat, which requires intense thought and planning.

16. Frostpunk

Unlike almost any other game on this list, Frostpunk features a city-builder mixed with some real-time strategy elements. Players craft a city amidst a world of eternal winter to try and survive against the ever-encroaching cold.

17. State of Decay 2

This zombie open-world sequel expanded upon everything the first game did to create an enjoyable experience. The world feels larger, looks better, and has fewer bugs. Players scavenge, build, and try to survive, but its value comes from doing all this with others online.

18. Stray

Stray offers a unique perspective on the post-apocalypse of a cat. Players take the role of a feline embarking on an adventure in a city full of robots. The cat mechanics feel detailed and realistic, while the world feels unique and lived-in.

19. Left 4 Dead 2

Multiplayer fans who like a bit of zombie apocalypse in their games should check out this classic ongoing online title from Valve. Many games try to capture the success of this zombie survival shooter, but none compare to its terrific, replayable gameplay.

20. RAGE

This open-world first-person shooter features a gritty world resembling that of Mad Max. Players complete quests and compete in vehicular combat. At the time, on the Xbox 360, it had some of the most detailed graphics, and they still hold up well alongside the spectacular gunplay.

That said, players should avoid its sequel.

21. Darksiders 2

This action-adventure game feels like The Legend of Zelda series with a hefty dose of Bible-inspired apocalypse. The entire series revolves around taking on the role of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, but this game feels like the strongest as players tackle the intense role of Death.

22. Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward best post-apocalyptic games

This visual novel adventure game features some of the most thought-provoking and challenging puzzles in gaming. Players escape rooms as they navigate an incredible and almost flawless story about some of the last remaining humans trapped and fighting for their lives.

Players should come for the puzzles and stay for the time-bending twists, which stand out as some of the best in the medium.