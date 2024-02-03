The Best Power Forwards in NBA History

Power forwards are difficult to differentiate between small forwards and centers. Many power forwards play as the biggest guys on the floor, other times they need a center alongside them to get the most out of their special skill set. Power forwards bruise and batter their way through the defense, rebounding and punishing the opposition with strength and size. The 2010s saw the influx of “stretch fours” that now seem like such a regular part of NBA teams. Power forwards who can shoot threes and make plays are now the normal instead of the outlier. Here are the 22 best power forwards in NBA history!

1. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan's fundamentals powered his consistency and tone-setting personality for the San Antonio Spurs. Alongside the coaching of Gregg Popovich, Duncan propelled the Spurs to the mountaintop of the NBA on five different occasions. One of the biggest travesties in NBA awards voting remains that Duncan never won a Defensive Player of the Year trophy despite protecting the rim better than anyone in the league for 15 years.

2. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki carried more weight on his shoulders than most other stars in NBA history. He showed up and produced in spades for the Dallas Mavericks for over two decades, went to two NBA Finals, and won an NBA championship in 2011. Dirk's fade-away from the mid-range might be the most unstoppable weapon in basketball lore, alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook shot.

3. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett's loyalty to the Minnesota Timberwolves says everything about his intensity and dedication to the sport. Despite having undermanned rosters, KG constantly pushed the Wolves into the deeper rounds of the postseason. His one-handed rebound technique and mid-range jump shot were signature trackmakers of his talent which was evident from the time he was in high school in Chicago, Illinois.

4. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley's fame derives from his verbose personality on the set of TNT's postgame shows, but he used to infuse his teams with the same vigor during the 1990s. The Round Mound of Rebound competed at the power forward position despite being sized more like a shooting guard. Barkley pioneered the coast-to-coast dunk that further stars like LeBron James would utilize after Barkley's retirement.

5. Karl Malone

Karl Malone teamed with John Stockton for almost 20 years, and they did everything they could in the sport without winning the NBA Championship. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls were the blockage in their way, but Malone was an instant 25 points and 11 rebounds every time he played, which was basically every night. Malone only missed 10 regular season games in his career.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis clearly stands amongst the best players in the NBA right now, but he's also climbed up the all-time power forward list, too. Using strength and height rather than finesse, the Greek phenom deserves a lot of credit for molding his raw talent into a tangible return. His crowning achievement is a 50-point closeout performance in the 2021 NBA Finals that proved his arrival as the league's top dog.

7. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale seemed to imagine new post moves out of thin air. Every time a defender thought they had McHale stopped, he grew another arm or twisted into a new contortion to score. McHale was pivotal alongside Larry Bird and was even nearly as good as him before a foot injury during the 1987 season that saw the C's fall just short of the Lakers.

8. Bob Pettit

Bob Pettit basically made the double-double a relevant statistic in basketball. Playing for the Hawks in the 1950s and 1960s, Pettit averaged an outstanding 26 points and 16 rebounds per game for his entire career. Pettit essentially made the power forward the perfect supporting role next to the center and dolled out the responsibilities of future players at the position.

9. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis always feels like he can be the best player on the court anytime he wants to, but a lack of aggression holds him back. LeBron James has fit perfectly next to Davis, and the duo have revitalized the Lakers in the 2020s. AD has evolved into the best defensive player in the league despite not winning a Defensive Player of the Year, and his well-rounded offensive attack makes him one of the most unique talents in the history of the sport.

10. Elvin Hayes

Basketball historians don't do a good enough job of emphasizing the consistency and grace of Elvin Hayes. The Big E made 12 consecutive NBA All-Star teams and an NBA championship with the Washington Bullets in 1978. He may not have had the alpha mentality of other power forwards higher than him on the list, but his longevity sees his name littered throughout the record books.

11. Dolph Schayes

It's hard to find someone who has watched Dolpha Schayes play in the NBA considering he started his career in 1948 with the Syracuse Nationals. Schayes hellaciously rebounded and scored at a solid clip, but his dependence on the set shot makes people wonder how successful he would have been in the modern NBA.

12. Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol was often called soft, but that supposed insult turned out to perfectly and precisely describe his elegant supporting play. Kobe Bryant desperately needed a player of Gasol's caliber who also would stay calm in the face of Bryant's intensity, and Pau delivered each and every time. It could be argued that Gasol should have won the NBA Finals MVP in 2010.

13. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman had virtually no offensive skills, but his rebounding, especially at his size, made him invaluable to every team he was on. The Chicago Bulls' second three-peat is where Rodman became most famous, supplementing the play of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and defending some of the best rivals of the Bulls such as Karl Malone.

14. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh had to sacrifice the most in Miami when the Heat joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with the former Toronto Raptor. Bosh was one of the first good three-point shooters at the power forward position, and without medical issues leading to his retirement, he probably would have been one of the most productive forwards ever from beyond the arc.

15. Draymond Green

Draymond Green truly defies all box score nerds and statistical measures. Sometimes he can dominate a game while putting up a line of a mere five points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Draymond can guard anyone on the floor no matter their size or speed, almost serving as a free safety for the Warriors' defense. Steph Curry is the engine of the team's offense, but Green fills in all the gaps Curry sometimes can't.

16. Jerry Lucas

Jerry Lucas often thought through the game of basketball, applying his intelligence in a variety of ways. Crafty scoring and an understanding of positional rebounding were trademarks of Lucas' game, and they greatly benefited the New York Knicks in their championship run in 1973. Lucas also was one of the best college basketball players of all time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

17. Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin dunked over a car in the dunk contest, but he also essentially played point guard for the Detroit Pistons after the athleticism of his youth faded. Griffin was a misunderstood player, someone with a lot more tools in his box than his coaches seemed to understand. His failure to win a title with the Los Angeles Clippers seemed to haunt his reputation.

18. Dave DeBusschere

Dave DeBusschere exemplified the team-first, defensive-focused mindset of the New York Knicks in the 1970s. While he never averaged more than 18 points per game in a season, his double-digit rebounding helped him to six All-Defensive First Team accolades. DeBusschere's grit and determination is a throwback to a simpler time in the NBA.

19. Chris Webber

Forget the botched time-out call in college. Chris Webber oozed talent on the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, proving too skilled for players who eventually had superior careers. Webber stayed true to traditional power-forward mindsets but also expanded his game as a passer and playmaker.

20. Kevin Love

Kevin Love combined an old-school style with a new-age presence while the NBA moved into the three-point revolution. His rebounding and interior play combined with great perimeter confidence, and he wasn't pushy when playing with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Love also put up a 30-point, 30-rebound game while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

21. Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire benefited greatly from the deified passing of Steve Nash. In Phoenix, Stoudemire went head-on with the likes of Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, and when he signed with the New York Knicks, he improved his play further. Injuries hampered his time in the Big Apple, but Stoudemire constantly passed the eye test at his position.

22. Vern Mikkelson

Vern Mikkelson may not be a name anyone remembers now, but the power forward for the Minneapolis Lakers contributed mightily to their four titles in the 1950s. George Mikan was the presence in the paint, but Mikkelson accompanied him to show the world that basketball was truly better with two towers up front.