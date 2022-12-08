The Best Princess Leia Quotes From Star Wars

Princess Leia is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise and one of the most popular in all popular culture. Played by the beautiful late Carrie Fisher, Leia appeared in six movies in the franchise – those being 1977's A New Hope, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, 1983's Return of the Jedi, 2015's The Force Awakens, 2017's The Last Jedi, and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker (the latter being through the use of archive footage).

Her appearances in the franchise included some classic scenes – perhaps most memorably when she was captured by Jabba the Hutt and forced to wear the gold bikini in Return of the Jedi – and she also said some memorable lines.

In this piece, we'll take you through the best quotes by the late but great Carrie Fisher, playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

“Help me, Obi-wan Kenobi, you're my only hope.”

“Governor Tarkin, I should have expected to find you holding Vader’s leash. I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board.”

“..Dantooine. They're on Dantooine'. A desperate lie by Leia to save her planet.

“Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper? “

“Someone has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, flyboy.”

“You came in that thing? You're braver than I thought.'

“For luck.” Leia quickly kisses Luke before they swing over the chasm by rope.

“Your friend is quite a mercenary. I wonder if he really cares about anything… or anybody.”

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

“Why you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder.”

“You're not actually going into an asteroid field?”

“You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them.”

“I am not a committee!”

“I'd just as soon kiss a Wookie!”

To Han Solo, “I love you.”

“I'll be back!” Leia beat the Terminator to the line!

“I am not a committee!” This was in response to a jibe from Han Solo. The prequels saw Padme refer to a committee as well, and that was an excellent way to tie the mother-and-daughter relationship together across the movies.

“It's a trap!” Leia also beat Ackbar to the line!

“Luke!” when she realized Luke had reached out to her using the Force.

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Han Solo says to his rescuer, “Who are you?” It turns out to be Princess Leia, who says, “Someone who loves you.”

“But, why must you confront him?” to Luke.

“You're a jittery little thing, aren't you?” to Ewok Wicket when they first meet

“I know,” replying to Han's effort from The Empire Strikes Back.

“He's my brother,” when Leia reveals the truth to a surprised Han Solo.