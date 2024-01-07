As any diehard viewer will point out, the 2020s has been a fantastic time for the wrestling industry, with WWE, AEW, Impact, and NJPW showcasing phenomenal matches on a regular basis. Whether technical wrestling matches, hyper-violent brawls, or epic WrestleMania clashes, every major promotion has produced matches of the highest possible caliber, delighting audiences the same way WCW or WWE had in the mid to late 1990s.

As fans move into 2024, take time and reflect a bit on the professional wrestling matches of 2023 that had hearts pounding.

1. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (Wrestle Kingdom 17)

While 2023 proved an exciting year for dream matches, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega’s showdown at Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes the cake for the most anticipated match of the year. Teased by both opponents for several years prior, Ospreay and Omega’s climactic battle lit up the Tokyo Dome the same way Omega and Okada had years prior. Omega’s most action-packed match since his repeated encounters with the Rainmaker, the event also cemented Ospreay’s place as the definitive successor to the Best Bout Machine, kicking off the most successful year in Ospreay’s career yet.

2. Bryan Danielson vs. M.J.F. (Revolution 2023)

After his aborted feud with CM Punk in late 2022, the newly-crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion lacked a serious contender for his world title. In the opening months of 2023, however, the Salt of the Earth faced his first legitimate challenger in the form of pre-established veteran, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Meeting in a whopping hour-long Iron Man match, M.J.F. and Danielson enjoyed a match on par with Flair and Steamboat in the late 1980s, with M.J.F. and Danielson matching the Dragon and the Nature Boy’s repeated clashes both in their in-ring theatricality and exceptional athleticism in one of the best professional wrestling matches of 2023.

3. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (Forbidden Door 2023)

The epic rematch from their Wrestle Kingdom 17 encounter, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega battled in front of a heated Canadian audience at Forbidden Door 2023. With shades of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s match at Survivor Series 1997, Ospreay spent the bulk of the bout laying waste to Omega, battering him down with a heavy offensive onslaught. Bloodied and exhausted by Ospreay’s unforgiving attacks, Omega tried everything he could to keep up with the Commonwealth Kingpin. Try as he might, Omega soon fell victim to Ospreay’s persistent aerial maneuvers, evening the score between Ospreay and Omega in the process.

4. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WrestleMania 39)

A rematch between Gunther and Sheamus after their war at Clash at the Castle sounded promising enough on paper. Yet when WWE added in Drew McIntyre, the promotion paved the way for a Triple Threat match of larger-than-life proportions. One of the most physical WWE matches of 2023, this WrestleMania 39 bout came loaded with so many chops, slaps, and clubbing blows, fans felt their own chests starting to sting.

A modern wrestling classic, Gunther, Sheamus, and McIntyre elevated the Intercontinental Championship with their match here, stealing the spotlight away from every other match on WrestleMania 39’s second night, and landing in the professional wrestling matches of 2023 Hall of Fame.

5. Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito (G1 Climax 33)

NJPW’s G1 Climax has always delivered some of the best matches of the year, whether in the form of Vader versus Mutoh in 1991 or Okada versus Omega in 2017. This past year, fans had the privilege of seeing such historic bouts as Will Ospreay versus Tetsuya Naito, one of the greatest matches ever featured in the G1 Climax. In true NJPW fashion, the match came loaded with stiff shots and dangerous spots. With Naito utilizing a more devastating offense filled with elbows and targeted strikes to Ospreay’s neck, Los Ingobernables de Japon’s leader eventually walked away the victor, maintaining his elite status on NJPW’s roster.

6. Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey (Bound for Glory 2023)

Leave it to Will Ospreay to have the best match on Impact programming since Samoa Joe versus A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels in 2005. A modern X-Division masterpiece, Ospreay and Bailey more than managed to match each other’s creative energy, countering each high-diving attack with a unique reversal of their own. A star-making performance for Bailey, the match stands apart among professional wrestling matches of 2023 as the best bout in Bound for Glory's history, bar none.

7. The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WrestleMania 39)

Rounding out night one of WrestleMania 39, long-time friends-turned-bitter enemies Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited to battle Zayn’s former allies, Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline. Seeing Zayn once again tag with Owens may have made for an endearing sight, but the ensuing match with The Usos remains the main reason to tune into night one of WrestleMania 39. Ending The Usos’ 622-day-long reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Zayn also managed to gain retribution over his former friends in The Bloodline, delivering a total of three Helluva Kicks to Jey.

8. Tetsuya Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada (G1 Climax 33)

Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada may have had numerous matches over the years, but their latest encounter at the G1 Climax might just feature their greatest bout yet. Utilizing a faster pace characterized by heavier offensive attacks (like a Tombstone on the outside of the ring), this G1 Climax 33 rematch lives on as the most hard-fought victory in Naito’s entire career.

9. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT No Mercy 2023)

The pulse-bounding rematch from their NXT Great American Bash title match, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looked to protect his title against Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy 2023. Opening the match with a series of intense chops, Dragunov seemed to have Hayes’ number throughout the bulk of their brawl. Landing an endless barrage of suplexes, knees, and elbow strikes against the champ, Dragunov won his first NXT Championship, sharing the limelight with Hayes in the ultimate sign of respect.

10. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre (Survivor Series: WarGames 2023)

In theory, the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames earns standout attention for the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk. Though these returns made Survivor Series 2023 such a hallowed event in WWE, the actual WarGames bout between Cody Rhodes’ coalition and the joint forces of The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre remains an exceptional match in and of itself. With every wrestler getting their chance to shine, the grueling and creative format of the match made for plenty of memorable spots, punctuated by Orton’s RKO to J.D. McDonagh off the top of the steel cage.

11. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page (Full Gear 2023)

Perhaps the most violent match in pro wrestling since the glory days of ECW, Swerve Strickland and Adam Page dialed the physicality of their rivalry to a solid 10 at Full Gear 2023. A brutal and disgusting Texas Death match, the spots in this bout made Swerve’s tenure in Lucha Underground seem as tame as WWE’s PG era. With heart-stopping bumps involving staple guns, thumbtacks, crushed glass, and cinder blocks, it’s no doubt one of the most extreme professional wrestling matches of 2023.

12. Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare (Road to Sakura Genesis 2023)

A career-making performance from younger NJPW roster member Aaron Henare, the heavy-hitter of the United Empire accomplished the impossible at Road to Sakura Genesis 2023. Following in the footsteps of his mentor Will Ospreay, Henare went toe-to-toe with Shingo Takagi, coming within a breath away from a monumental victory over the Rampage Dragon himself. Matching Takagi in vicious headbutts, stiff chops, and thunderous elbow strikes, Henare established himself as a star to watch for in the future.

13. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

The first female WrestleMania rematch in the pay-per-view’s history, Rhea Ripley invoked her Royal Rumble victory clause to challenge Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania. Redeeming her loss three years earlier to Flair at WrestleMania 36, Ripley brought her A-game when combating the reigning Women’s Champion. Alternating between smooth technical wrestling, occasional high-flying spots, and more dramatic feats of strength, Flair and Ripley’s long-awaited rematch exceeded every fans’ foremost expectations.

14. FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold (Collision)

Departing from NJPW in early 2023, Jay White and Juice Robinson set to work spreading their Bullet Club faction to AEW. A short time after their debut to Tony Khan’s renowned wrestling company, the duo found themselves embroiled in a rivalry with the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champs, FTR. On the July 15 episode of Collision, the two teams went head to head in an all-out Two out of Three Falls match to close out the show. With shadows of FTR and #DIY in NXT, the subsequent match saw an intense back-and-forth exchange between each team, helping Bullet Club Gold gain a critical foothold on AEW’s latest TV series.

15. Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NJPW Royal Quest III)

Like each of their earlier encounters, Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. conducted a stellar wrestling match at Royal Quest III. A clash of in-ring styles, Ospreay and Sabre’s standoff cycled through each of its competitors’ foremost talents, from Ospreay’s high-flying attacks to Sabre’s cutting-edge submission holds.

16. Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT Great American Bash 2023)

While their later rematch at NXT No Mercy may have overshadowed their later match-up here, fans shouldn’t look past the dramatic nature of Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov’s first NXT Championship match at NXT Great American Bash. Engaging in a theatrical game of one-upmanship, the more balanced nature of the match allowed each man to trade some catastrophic offensive maneuvers, right down to Dragunov’s accidental diving headbutt onto Hayes’ world title (a mistake that cost him the match).

17. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)

Exiled from his membership in The Bloodline after failing to attack Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn laid the gauntlet down in his rivalry with Roman Reigns, challenging the Tribal Chief to a title match at Elimination Chamber. In front of his hometown Montreal crowd, Zayn stood his ground against Reigns’ raw offense, kicking out of Superman punches, spears, and constant outside interference from Reigns' fellow Bloodlines members. Despite Zayn’s best efforts, though, a series of punishing blows from a steel chair made all the difference, dashing Zayn’s hopes of becoming the next WWE Champion.

18. Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (WrestleDream 2023)

A match most wrestling fans had spent years frothing at the mouth to see, Bryan Danielson finally faced the technical wrestling wizard, Zack Sabre Jr., at WrestleDream 2023. True to the pay-per-view’s name, the two had an otherwise marvelous match together, showing off their individual wrestling know-how through a variety of submission holds, each more constraining and creative than the last.

19. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (Crown Jewel 2023)

The latter half of 2023 marked an interesting transition for Drew McIntyre. A frustrated tweener who refused to align himself with his fellow faces on Raw’s roster, McIntyre instead made his self-interested intentions clear, pining after Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship. At Crown Jewel, the Visionary and the Scottish Terminator fought in a fierce back-and-forth brawl, the crowd firmly in McIntyre’s corner throughout. While Rollins deserves praise for his sudden reversal into a Pedigree for the win, McIntyre’s performance in this bout made Crown Jewel a first-rate pay-per-view event on WWE’s calendar.

20. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Fastlane 2023)

Though his use in WWE has been subpar at best, Shinsuke Nakamura has had his fair share of decent matches in the promotion, as seen from his recent feud against Seth Rollins. A rigid and unconventional Last Man Standing match that featured steel chairs, towering ladders, trash cans, and an exposed concrete floor, Nakamura and Rollins' clash at Fastlane 2023 ushered in one of the most violent and unpredictable WWE matches of the past year.