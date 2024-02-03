Sony's debut in the video game industry, the PlayStation 1, changed the game forever. This 3D platform came out in 1994 and garnered graphics, worlds, and gameplay far above the other systems at the time.

The best PS1 games of all time show off the power and wonder of this ground-breaking video game console. It has many incredible experiences, from RPGs to stealth games to platformers and more. These best PS1 games of all time feel worth checking out again due to how well they hold up today.

1. Final Fantasy VII

Squaresoft's Final Fantasy series stands out as the most fantastic JRPG franchise of all time. Final Fantasy VII often comes up when people talk about the best game in this series and for a good reason. It has a fascinating world in Gaia, with beautiful locales like Midgar and Costa del Sol.

It also pushed the boundaries for storytelling in games with its impactful story of Cloud Strife and his party members as they fight back against one of the best video game villains of all time, Sephiroth. Its graphics may look wonky, but its gameplay and writing remain top-tier on the PS1.

2. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Konami stood out as one of the best developers on the PlayStation 1, and no game shows this better than the best Castlevania game of all time. Players take on the role of Alucard as he explores a gorgeous and rich gothic world full of monsters and RPG-lite systems. It has the best 2D graphics on the platform and an unforgettable soundtrack.

3. Metal Gear Solid

Stealth games often feel disappointing and finicky, but Konami's Metal Gear Solid perfected the style right from the start of its 3D era. Players take on the role of Solid Snake as he sneaks his way through various levels, filled with immense challenge and an excellent, cinematic plot full of one-of-a-kind twists from masterful creator Hideo Kojima.

4. Xenogears

Squaresoft took what players knew about JRPGs and turned them on their heads with this turn-based, fascinating blend of fantasy and sci-fi. Its characters rise above those found in other similar games, and its thoughtful, intelligent storyline feels more meaningful and memorable than most other PS1 games of the era.

5. Suikoden 2

This massive JRPG lets players collect more than 100 party members, which feels monumental even today. It has excellent 2D sprites and environments, plus one of the richest stories on the system. It somehow manages to stand out as one of the best role-playing games on a system full of high-quality titles.

6. Final Fantasy Tactics

Better versions of this game exist on later platforms, but it provides one of the most astonishing tactical RPG experiences in gaming. Players move around on a grid and change job classes, leading to intense depth and difficulty in the battles. But its true strength comes from the emotional and surprising tale full of politics and betrayal.

7. Resident Evil 2

The second survival horror game from Capcom stands out as the best of the three on the original PlayStation. Its blend of two main characters and their distinct storylines help extend the player's time with the game. Leon and Claire's attempts to survive in Raccoon City against a spreading virus never get old, even if the graphics didn't age well.

8. Silent Hill

Silent Hill showed Konami could stand toe-to-toe with Capcom for one of the most vital survival horror PS1 games. It focuses on a small town shrouded in mystery and two realms, one of which has horrifying monsters. Its disturbing focus on the story and characters makes it cinematic and movie-like.

9. Chrono Cross

This pseudo-successor to Chrono Trigger may not live up to the hype of the original, but it represents one of the most underrated JRPGs of all time. It has a massive cast of characters to recruit, each with their storylines and lore. Its tale across dimensions, time, and space feels grand and welcome.

10. Tekken 3

Namco's third game in this fighting series offers the finest fighting title on the platform. It has a comprehensive set of characters to pick from, each with their dedicated combos and moves. The addition of Reversals to every character and better use of 3D movement makes it one of the best in the series.

11. Vagrant Story

This underrated experimental real-time strategy RPG from Square has some of the most unique combat in the developer's history. Players target different parts of an enemy's body to deal damage and defeat them. It has a beautiful focus on exploring the stunning and mysterious city of Lea Monde.

12. Gran Turismo 2

This second game in the Sony-owned car racing series features some of the best graphics on the entire platform. The numerous racetracks look gorgeous, from palm tree-laden beaches to dirt roads in the middle of nowhere. It also has the most realistic racing mechanics from the era.

13. Star Ocean: The Second Story

This sci-fi JRPG mixes a futuristic aesthetic with a fantasy world well. The use of magic, swords, and spaceships blend for a phenomenal and expansive action RPG. Its unique party system of recruiting only a few of the numerous potential characters adds to the already excellent lore.

14. Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

The third iteration of the Naughty Dog 3D platformer series offers the best gameplay in the series. Crash and his friends journey through various beautiful levels to stop Dr. Cortex and a new evil threat. It has some of the platform's most varied and thrilling graphics, plus several iconic levels.

15. Twisted Metal 2

This car battling game sees various characters pilot different vehicles with power-ups and items to eliminate the other members of this death game. Its graphics look a bit meh these days, but it makes up for that in the fantastic car combat, multiplayer components, and maps.

16. Parasite Eve

This odd horror-style turn-based RPG from Squaresoft feels so different from everything else the developer did at the time. Its modern-day setting of New York City provides a nice reprieve from the usual fantasy worlds and characters in this genre.

17. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

The second skateboarding game in this series shows how to do a sports title like this right. It features several excellent maps, just enough depth, and some new combos and mechanics over the original. It has the right mix of simplicity and adherence to skateboarding to feel fantastic on the system.

18. Spyro: Year of the Dragon

The third game in the action platforming series from Insomniac Games expands and improves upon everything from the past two games. It features the strongest graphics of the original trilogy, plus more than 30 worlds to explore, tons of challenging collectibles, and fun minigames.

19. Chrono Trigger

This port of one of the greatest JRPGs of all time looks and feels great to play. It doesn't quite stand out as the best version of this game, but it offers a solid experience nonetheless. If players want to see the predecessor to Chrono Cross, they should check this out.

20. Breath of Fire 3

This third entry from Capcom in the turn-based 2D RPG series features the most colorful and strategic gameplay yet. It has a solid, if not a bit stereotypical, plot and characters, but it makes up for that with the massive depth and length.

21. Crash Team Racing

This racing game has some of the best arcade gameplay on the platform. It takes the characters from the Crash Bandicoot series and gives them a kart racer with items and the like, which rivals Mario Kart. It even has a solid story mode, which feels unique for the genre.

22. PaRappa the Rapper

This musical rhythm game features one of the oddest and most unique styles in gaming history. The mix of the pseudo-2D bizarre characters with the weird rap songs makes for a true product of its time, which worked so well on the original PlayStation.