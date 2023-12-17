The Best Psych Episodes, Ranked

The popularity of some shows fades over time, while others retain their loyal fan base and continue gaining new viewers. Psych falls into the latter category. The premise follows the incorrigible Shawn Spencer, a man with keen observational skills who opens up a private detective agency with his best friend, Burton “Gus” Guster, pretending he’s a psychic. They consult with the Santa Barbara Police Department, sometimes involving Shawn’s father, Henry, a retired police detective.

Psych episodes blend the comedy, drama, mystery, and procedural genres. It features sharp, fast-paced, and clever writing chock full of pop culture references. With eight seasons, three subsequent TV movies, and more in development, the 120 best Psych episodes showcase why it continues to be such a well-loved series.

1. “Mr. Yin Presents” (Season 4, Episode 16- 2010)

Although Psych episodes bring laughs more than anything else, when the show does drama, it does it superbly. In this second installment of the “Yin/Yang” trilogy of episodes, the notorious serial killer, Yin, again draws Shawn and the SBPD into his tangled web, utilizing Alfred Hitchcock’s canon of films. But this time, he forces Shawn to choose between saving Juliet or his girlfriend Abigail. Filled with tension and emotion, the episode’s clever writing and exceptional performances elicit genuine tears and chills, with bits of its trademark form of comedy thrown in for good measure.

Only one question remains- which moment stands out the most? Would it be Mary’s sad end as he asks if there’s racquetball in heaven, Shawn and Henry rescuing Abigail, or Juliet breaking down in Lassiter’s arms? While not the funniest episode, “Mr. Yin Presents” proves to be the finest because it demonstrates why Psych episodes remain beloved. They give viewers a well-paced, creative story brought to life by characters the audience cares for.

2. “Last Night Gus” (Season 6, Episode 2- 2011)

The most outrageously hilarious episode of Psych takes inspiration from the movie The Hangover and, for many fans, surpasses it. The episode centers on Shawn, Gus, Lassiter, Henry, and Woody waking up with massive hangovers and hazy memories of the night before. With a murder to be solved, their memories slowly emerge in one of the craziest episodes of television to ever exist. “Last Night Gus” makes fans laugh for the entirety of the episode, with Dulé Hill’s comedic skills especially on full display.

3. “An Evening With Mr. Yang” (Season 3, Episode 16- 2009)

The first “Yin/Yang” episode surprised fans with one of the first overwhelmingly dramatic Psych episodes. The story sees the return of an infamous killer who emerges because they believe Shawn to be a worthy opponent in their twisted game of riddles and clues.

Though the drama and fear intensify, especially when viewers realize Shawn’s mother has been kidnapped (a chilling moment), the comedy still abounds. Gus’s antics intimating Michael Jackson, and Mary’s one-liners about Ryan Reynolds using ankle weights bring the laughs amongst the tension.

4. “Tuesday the 17th” (Season 3, Episode 15- 2009)

Psych’s homages to films, especially horror films, became the series’ trademark. They never disappoint with these entries. But “Tuesday the 17th” stands out above the rest. Inspired by Friday the 13th, this episode sees Shawn and Gus reunite with a friend from childhood, Jason, who’s reopening the camp they all went to. But people keep disappearing, and something (or someone) lurks in the shadows.

The ways this episode (penned by star James Roday Rodriguez and series creator Steve Franks) channels the Friday the 13th movies astonishes fans. Nothing short of extraordinary, “Tuesday the 17th” blends a scary, unnerving tone with lots of comedy. In other words, it brilliantly accomplishes what Psych episodes do best.

5. “Lights, Camera, Homicidio” (Season 2, Episode 13- 2008)

The finest episode to rival “Last Night Gus” in laughs would be “Lights, Camera, Homicidio.” This one sees a Spanish soap opera star murdered on camera, but the man technically responsible claims he’s innocent. To investigate properly, Shawn and Gus ingratiate themselves on set, with Shawn getting the role of “Chad” on the telenovela.

This episode shines because of its side-splitting laughs from start to finish. It’s also the first notable time (besides the first Christmas episode) that filmmakers give the theme song a new spin, which happens frequently throughout the series. And the Spanish vocals perfectly set the tone for the episode to come.

6. “Shawn Takes a Shot in the Dark” (Season 4, Episode 9- 2009)

Shawn often gets himself into scrapes, and this episode showcases one of the most dangerous. While investigating one crime alone, he stumbles upon a different one and ends up shot and kidnapped. Utilizing the skills taught to him by his father, the team races to find him with the clues he leaves behind.

“Shawn Takes a Shot in the Dark” proves exceptional in the series with one the finest contrasts of light and dark moments and the emotional realization of how much Shawn means to Juliet.

7. “American Duos” (Season 2, Episode 1- 2007)

Psych pays homage to musical competition shows like American Idol with this hilarious installment. The story sees the host of American Duos (a scene-stealing Tim Curry) terrified after multiple attempts on his life. So, Shawn and Gus go undercover as contestants to aid in the investigation, resulting in ridiculous antics that make viewers laugh to no end.

Their audition to Aha’s “Take on Me” and their final performance of “Shout” by Tears for Fears, dressed as Curt Smith and Michael Jackson, creates two of the series’ funniest and most memorable moments. Heaps of praise also goes to guest star Gina Gershon, who gives viewers an exaggerated, riotous performance no fan will forget.

8. “Heeeeere’s Lassie” (Season 6, Episode 11- 2012)

In this unnerving, darkly humorous episode, Lassiter moves into a new building and begins seeing bizarre things. Wondering whether he’s dreaming or hallucinating, he begins to question his sanity. Begrudgingly, he asks Shawn and Gus for help but slowly becomes unhinged. Inspired by The Shining, the creative allusions to the film’s characters and imagery give viewers the appropriate mix of laughs and chills.

9. “From the Earth to Starbucks” (Season 1, Episode 10- 2007)

Psych fans love “From the Earth to Starbucks” for numerous reasons. Shawn and Gus investigate the murder of a scientist at a planetarium, resulting in a healthy dose of hilarity. Standout moments include Shawn’s ridiculous spiel for a show about constellations. Making things up as he goes along, he rambles on about the “Olympic Rings, the Hammer of Jeff, and Monkey with Rash” and the galaxy that may be as “big as the Indian Ocean.” Fans also remember this installment as the beginning of Gus’s long-running attempted pickup line, “You hear about Pluto? That’s messed up, right?”

This early episode also shows Lassiter in a vulnerable state, admitting how much Shawn amazes him, shifting his character to something refreshingly deeper. As Shawn, Gus, and Juliet work to get him out of his slump, viewers see the earliest moments of their heartwarming and hilarious teamwork that make Psych episodes unique.

10. “Office Space” (Season 7, Episode 11- 2013)

The ways Shawn and Gus spiral out of control in “Office Space” puts this entry in a class of its own. The episode sees Gus discover his boss at his pharmaceutical company dead in his office. When he accidentally tampers with the crime scene to a ridiculous degree, he calls Shawn for assistance, making it worse. These moments alone result in raucous, “I can’t breathe” laughter. But the entirety of the episode delights, such as how the mystery unravels as the two friends scramble to cover their tracks. Most significantly, “Office Space” demonstrates the exceptional comedic chops of James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill.

11. “100 Clues” (Season 7, Episode 5- 2013)

Fans of the movie Clue adore this episode that pays homage to the comedic mystery movie, down to its guest stars. The episode reunites Clue’s Christopher Lloyd, Leslie Ann Warren, and Martin Mull as guests at a rock star’s dinner party. Shawn and Gus also attend, giddy at the thought of a secret chocolate room and instrumental (along with Lassiter and Juliet) in solving the inevitable murder. Roday Rodriguez makes up for the lack of Tim Curry with some spot-on references. Hilarious and endlessly clever, the actors give their all and create silly, unforgettable shenanigans.

12. “Yang 3 in 2D” (Season 5, Episode 16- 2010)

The “Yin/Yang” trilogy ends spectacularly when a kidnapped girl escapes, and the team works to end this reign of terror. Forced to use Yang’s expertise, Shawn and Gus fall prey to Yin’s traps. The episode showcases some of the most powerful reveals of the series and a genuinely touching scene between Shawn and Gus when they believe it’s their final moments.

13. “Scary Sherry: Bianca’s Toast” (Season 1, Episode 15- 2007)

The end of the first season gives audiences the first significant instance of a tonally different episode. The story sees Juliet go undercover at a sorority house after a sister dies in a tragic accident. Shawn and Gus think there might be a connection to the urban legend of Scary Sherry that they remember from childhood.

The first episode written by Roday Rodriguez, “Scary Sherry” has everything a Psych fan could ask for: Shawn and Gus hilariously getting scared (as they often do), a story that unfolds to an exciting climax, and hints of horror mixed with comedy, one of Psych’s seminal attributes.

14. “The Greatest Adventure in the History of Basic Cable” (Season 3, Episode 4- 2008)

One of Psych’s most incredible adventures, this episode gives viewers silliness, fast-paced and witty one-liners, and a terrific guest star in Steven Weber as Shawn’s charming con-artist uncle. With a treasure map and ruthless criminals on their tail, the characters hunt for pirate gold. This episode thoroughly engages and entertains with fun nods to Indiana Jones, surprise twists, and clever humor galore. Most significantly, this episode proves how Shawn’s quick thinking does more than provide witty comebacks when he outsmarts everyone.

15. “The Break-Up” (Season 8, Episode 10- 2014)

It is a shame not to rank the Psych series finale higher, considering it ends the show on such a high note. The episode centers on Shawn composing video goodbye messages as he prepares to join Juliet in San Francisco. He finds Gus’s the most difficult because he doesn’t want to say goodbye to his best friend.

“The Break-Up” works so brilliantly because of the number of series-long payoffs, guest appearances of Billy Zane and Val Kilmer, and bookends on relationships that leave the door open for more- which the filmmakers make good on. The standout moments feel earned and make us laugh and cry, including Lassiter breaking a disc before Shawn can confess, Gus’s roller coaster of emotions, and Shawn proposing to Juliet, with Gus participating in the moment.

16. “Dual Spires” (Season 5, Episode 12- 2010)

Psych channels Twin Peaks in this endlessly clever, appropriately weird, and memorable episode. The story follows Shawn and Gus, who head to the small town of Dual Spires for a cinnamon festival. Unsurprisingly, a murder occurs, and the friends cannot help but get involved.

Much like the original series, everyone in this quirky town acts oddly, overdramatic, and has bizarre affectations. Twin Peaks fans will enjoy seeing actors Dana Ashbrook, Catherine E. Coulson, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, and Robyn Lively, who all play caricatures of their former characters. “Dual Spires” provides Psych fans with one of the cleverest episodes and serves as a brilliant tribute to one of the television’s most unique shows. Fun fact: the writers use an anagram for the Twin Peaks character, Laura Palmer, for the name of the episode’s victim, Paula Merral.

17. “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not, He Loves Me, Oops He’s Dead” (Season 1, Episode 11- 2007)

Speed dating provides the backdrop for this season one episode, where the series really begins to hit its stride and finds its comedic tone. When a man wakes up alone in a field without remembering how he got there, Shawn and Gus trace it to a weekly speed-dating event. The mystery engages viewers as they discover the culprits asking questions to steal identities. But the most entertaining and funniest parts of the episode lie in the smaller moments, especially the hilariously bad “dates” with Lassiter and Gus and Shawn’s warp-speed wrap-up.

18. “Lassie Jerky” (Season 7, Episode 3- 2013)

Psych most likely holds the record for movie homages, but each brings something unique and fun. “Lassie Jerky” takes inspiration from The Blair Witch Project and sees Shawn and Gus team up with two amateur documentary filmmakers searching for Big Foot. When they stumble upon a hole of bodies, they call upon Juliet and Lassiter, whose nerves, patience, and survival skills become the episode’s highlights. With laughs aplenty, a story that goes in crazy directions, and the use of handheld cameras akin to the 1999 film, it’s one of Psych’s most creatively outlandish episodes.

19. “Murder?…Anyone?…Anyone?…Bueller?” (Season 3, Episode 2- 2008)

Speaking of clever and fun movie references, 80s films, particularly the films of John Hughes, inspire this hilarious episode that centers on Shawn and Gus’s high school reunion. It’s primarily inspired by The Breakfast Club, complete with Shawn using a photo of Judd Nelson for his name tag and him humorously recreating the dance montage from the film.

The story itself involves the two friends solving the murder of a classmate. But the joy of this installment lies with the clever 80s references, the particularly witty rapport with Gus and Shawn (who refer to themselves in this one as Milo and Otis), and the first appearance of regular guest star Rachel Leigh Cook.

20. “Extradition: British Columbia” (Season 4, Episode 1- 2009)

Cary Elwes proves why he’s Psych’s best recurring guest star in this season four premiere. Shawn meets his match in the infamous art thief Pierre Desperaux (Elwes). While in Canada, he and Gus get it into their heads that they can catch Desperaux. But he’s always one step ahead of them and charms viewers in the process.

The episode also features many funny quips and moments, including references to animated raccoons, Gus’s acrobatic skills through “Canadian” lasers, and fantastic use of Vancouver filming locations, especially the beautiful Capilano Suspension Bridge.

21. “Extradition II: The Actual Extradition Part” (Season 5, Episode 10- 2010)

In the second episode with Pierre Desperaux, audiences again see the criminal repeatedly outwitting Shawn and Gus. He continually breaks out and breaks back into prison, using their car as a getaway. But after a murder that Desperaux denies culpability in, they must all work together to prove his innocence. Elwes continues to charm in a role tailored for him. At the same time, Shawn’s giddy admiration of the criminal makes for an entertaining watch.

22. “Gus Walks Into a Bank” (Season 3, Episode 8- 2008)

Although the basic plot of “Gus Walks Into a Bank” has been seen in numerous shows, Psych’s version brings the most laughs. In the episode, Gus gets caught in a hostage situation, and Shawn finagles his way into the bank and the confidence of the perpetrator (Alan Ruck).

This entry’s numerous laughs and engaging moments include the ridiculous demands Shawn suggests to Ruck, his jealousy over Juliet dating the hostage negotiator (Gary Cole), and Gus sweetly telling Shawn how much he cares about him.

23. “Spellingg Bee” (Season 1, Episode 2- 2006)

Only the second episode of the series, “Spellingg Bee” takes the tone and rapport between Shawn and Gus set up in the “Pilot” and solidifies that specific humor. Psych’s comedy primarily rests on Roday Rodriguez and Hill’s characters individually and their unmatched chemistry. This installment sees the pair look into a cheating scandal and murder at a spelling bee competition. It establishes Shawn’s exaggerated and hilarious “psychic visions” and how Gus balances out his friend and helps him solve each case. This episode also introduces Juliet, who is not in the “Pilot,” as a main character.

24. “Not Even Close…Encounters” (Season 5, Episode 3- 2010)

Psych fans will describe “Not So Close Encounters” as fun and playful. In the episode, Shawn and Gus investigate the disappearance of a man after his bus says aliens abducted him. They enlist their friend from high school, Dennis (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the greatest expert they know on the subject.

The writers amp up the silliness, much to the audience’s delight. The funniest moments see Dennis, married to a beautiful woman, hiding his nerdy tendencies, only for her to admit her love for all things geeky. Moreover, in typical Shawn and Gus fashion, their inner childs come out when they don Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica paraphernalia, trying to be conspicuous.

25. “Weekend Warriors” (Season 1, Episode 6- 2006)

The fascinating world of Civil War reenactments takes center stage in the light and goofy “Weekend Warriors.” After a man gets shot for real during a reenactment, Shawn and Gus decide the only way to side in the investigation would be to join in the “fun.” It doesn't hurt that Shawn takes a shine to the woman posing as a battlefield nurse.

This hobby may not be to everyone’s taste, but it creates a surprisingly engaging backdrop for an episode. It’s amusing to see the main characters in costume. Plus, the episode features some of Shawn’s best one-liners, including, “Actually, I’ve been promoted. It’s Captain Crunch,” and “tap tap, no takebacks.”

26. “Shawn (And Gus) Of the Dead” (Season 2, Episode 16- 2008)

In this playful nod to history and archaeology lovers, Shawn and Gus think that the perpetrator in a murder could be a mummy that’s risen from the dead. They stay overnight to discover the truth, resulting in fun twists and plenty of the typical banter.

27. “Black and Tan: A Crime of Fashion” (Season 2, Episode 15- 2008)

After a fashion designer dies, Shawn and Gus pose as models to gain necessary information about potential suspects. As ridiculous as that sounds, that’s precisely the point. As the pair piece together all the information, Shawn and Gus fake their way through the modeling world to hilarious results. Melanie Lynskey gives a terrific guest star performance as a sweet, soft-spoken, up-and-coming designer. Shawn also offers Gus spot-on, refreshing advice on how to treat women: “Treat them like a person, then a princess, then a Greek goddess, then a person again.”

28. “Santabarbaratown” (Season 6, Episode 16- 2012)

A bit more somber than typical Psych episodes, this entry centers on the resurgence of a decades-old case Henry and his fellow detectives investigated. Just another day in Santabarbaratown involves murder, illicit affairs, betrayal, and life-changing secrets. The story has some unexpected twists, but the last moments punch viewers in the gut when Henry realizes his former colleagues’ guilt and gets shot. Even knowing he’ll recover, this moment still elicits chills.

29. “There’s Something About Mira” (Season 2, Episode 11- 2008)

This surprising installment features terrific character development for Gus and a fantastic guest star in Kerry Washington. The story sees Gus’s old girlfriend he could never resist, Mira (Washington), contact him. Fearing it’s to reconcile, he and Shawn discover she wants their help finding her fiancé, who’s disappeared. The fun of this episode comes from seeing Gus’s backstory, new aspects of his character, and Washington as someone considerably different than her role in Scandal.

30. “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1- 2006)

Despite ranking last, the first episode of Psych still deserves a spot because without the unique premise and chemistry established between Shawn and Gus in this episode, the series no doubt would not have gone as far. These two create instant comedic magic together and counter the strait-laced and frustrated detective Lassiter. Psych only gets better as the series progresses. But it begins with a hilarious and unforgettable impression that makes viewers want to watch even more of their delightfully playful shenanigans.