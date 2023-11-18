The Best Punk Movies to Keep Audiences Rocking Out

Hollywood feels particularly bloated these days, as mainstream movies all feature superheroes, prequels, and sequels. The current streaming model emphasizes a cutting-cost approach that has proved detrimental to underground art. Punk, in contrast, celebrates the unknown and nonconformity. Punk uses art to celebrate the very idea of counterculture.

Movies in the punk subgenre may fall victim to the Hollywood machine, as upcoming biopics (such as the one about GG Allin in the works) run the risk of idealizing its subjects. That goes against the very idea of punk's anti-consumerist ideals and emphasis on authenticity. It's unclear what the future may hold, however, punk continues to evolve as a subculture, proving itself a couple of steps ahead of the mainstream. To celebrate its ongoing impact in culture, check out these essential punk movies that have left an indelible mark on the silver screen.

Valley Girl (1983)

Beyond the love story, the soundtrack pulses with the clash of Valley pop and punk, mirroring the dichotomy of its protagonists, based off of Romeo and Juliet.

This movie stars a lanky, awkward Nicolas Cage as a punk from Hollywood vying for the affections of Julie (Deborah Foreman), who is also reconsidering her relationship with her arrogant Valley dude boyfriend, Tommy (Michael Bowen). Despite catching feelings for Nic Cage's Randy, Julie ultimately acquiesces to peer pressure and dumps him to go to the prom with Tommy. Will the punk get the girl? Heartfelt, funny, and touchingly directed by Martha Coolidge, this must-watch film serves as a perfect entry to both the Teenage Love genre and Punk movies.

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982)

Considered a key film for both punk and the riot grrl movement, this movie portrays the unapologetic journey of a girl band challenging not just the music industry but societal expectations.

Corinne (Diane Lane) becomes an overnight sensation for a feisty radio station interview that laments the economy, her boss, her job among many other things. She plugs her band in a follow-up interview, leading to them scoring a tour as a support for headlining band for the Metal Corpses and visiting Britpunx the Looters (featuring appearances by Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols and Paul Simonon from the Clash). Despite a lack of talent and songs to perform, their band, The Fabulous Stains, become a sensation for young teen girls who show up to their concerts in droves, much to the dismay of the male band members.

Although the movie suffers from an odd ending that caused the film's writer, Nancy Dowd, to walk out over creative differences, no one can overstate its influence, having served as an influence on Courtney Love and Bikini Kill.

Suburbia (1983)

Director Penelope Spheeris doesn't just capture punk's rage; she exposes the vulnerability of lost youth seeking solace in the suburb's emptiness. Sheila and Evan run away from their suburban homes for different reasons and find themselves squatting in abandoned suburban tract homes. The punk commune refers to themselves as The Rejected, branding T.R. onto their bodies as a sign of their discontent.

Spheeris doesn't shy away from incorporating scathing critiques of the punk scene either. The movie explores the rampant sexism, racism, and ableism that dominated the scene, questioning how it dealt with 1980s Reaganism and the establishment. Held up by breathtaking performances (by real punk rockers) and truly visceral scenes, Penelope Spheeris creates one of the most punk movies ever, making it a must-watch.

Sid and Nancy (1986)

Alex Cox's dark and romantic portrayal of its tragic characters makes one forget about the biographical premise of Sid and Nancy, which follows the life of Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman), bassist of the punk rock band the Sex Pistols, and his doomed relationship with Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb).

Although most know the tale of Vicious waking up one morning to Spungen's murdered body and his later booking on charges for her murder, the movie immerses the audience into their ugly, destructive, and hard-to-watch lifestyle. Despite his dismissal of his performance, Gary Oldman's captivating portrayal of Sid Vicious transcends mere biopic, delving into the destructive allure of fame and power at the mere age of seventeen. Cox deconstructs the punk image the Sex Pistols, and particularly Sid Vicious, perpetuated, questioning what it means to be punk if it destroys people from the inside out.

What We Do Is Secret (2007)

Another biopic for the list, an impeccable Shane West plays Darby Crash, who forms the Germs with Paul Smear after they get expelled from high school. Although Darby Crash faces his own criticisms for his manipulative, poser-like behavior, and self-martyr tendencies, the movie is a decent exploration of the behind the scenes of an iconic punk band cut short by Crash's suicide.

Director Penelope Spheeris also makes a brief appearance in the film as she approaches Crash to be in her documentary, The Decline of Western Civilization (1981). Although not the most accurate depiction of the punk scene back then, the movie captures the essence of punk and sets out to make the Germs more accessible than ever.

SLC Punk (1998)

The suburbs can be a dull place and the suburban youth often turn to niche subcultures as a coping mechanism. Stevo and Heroin Bob navigate the punk scene in Salt Lake City and the resulting realities of growing up in this semiautobiographical comedy-drama written and directed by James Merendino.

The film boasts a talented cast (with an award-worthy performance by Matthew Lillard), an amazing soundtrack, and playful editing that fits in perfectly with the subculture it attempts to portray. Resisting pure shock value, the movie also feels silly and comedic. It feels like a real-lived experience while also balancing the harder to stomach aspects of the subculture, leading the movie to its much-debated third act. By the end of the movie, the main character realizes that he himself might be a poser. And maybe that's okay.

We Are the Best! (2013)

Lukas Moodysson's Swedish ode to teenage rebellion explores friendship, girl power, and the DIY ethos that defines punk. Making punk music is less about actual musical ability and more about attitude. The very act of forming a band roots in a rebellion against another band.

The film follows Bobo and Klara who decide to start a punk band and enlist fellow outcast (and devout Christian) Hedvig to help. Although the band unites them, the movie seems more interested in the more mundane aspects of their lives. It hones in on genuine moments with the character's families, their love interests and one another. An example: Bobo accidentally cuts herself, leading to a meltdown where Klara and Hedvig must calm her down to clean the wound. It reveals much about the character interplay, making it a meaningful scene within a beautiful and loving movie.

Green Room (2015)

In this intense thriller, the punk band's fight for survival becomes a metaphor for the clash between artistic integrity and the harsh realities of passivity within the punk scene, which is quite prone to hate. When the band discovers they are opening for a NSBM band in a skinhead bar, they decide to go ahead with the performance anyway.

Ironically, this punk band reveals their true colors early on in the movie, making it clear that they have discarded the true essence of punk for money and success. Later, when the skinheads capture the band, the movie kicks into action with blood, gore, and violence galore. Die Hard meets Punk in this fight to escape, and director Jeremy Saulnier has a lot of fun with the premise. The movie also features an impressive cast and fanatic energy that packs comedic punches and jump-scares into one cohesive package.

Smithereens (1982)

Susan Berman's Wren embodies the gritty determination of a young female punk striving for recognition in New York City after running away from the New Jersey suburbs. Disappointed to find the punk scene now centered in Los Angeles, Wren (Susan Berman) must find a way to pay her way across the country. Wren shamelessly promotes herself by posting her photos across the city, manipulates people to get what she wants, and constantly lies. She proclaims that she should be in a band despite lacking any talent or motivation to do so.

Wren begins a relationship with the hopelessly sincere Paul (Brad Rinn), an artist who makes a stable income despite living out of his car. Wren weaves in and out of Paul's life when it is most convenient for her as she attempts to prioritize her desires without giving much thought to anything else. Wren ranks at the top of some of the most unlikeable female characters in punk movies (or any other movies, for that matter), but her journey across a grimy, crime-ridden New York City in the 1980s makes for a fascinating feature.

Rock and Roll High School (1979)

This late 70’s hilarious musical comedy features the ever-iconic Ramones helping out a group of high-school students in their battle against the new school administration. The high school faces a unique challenge when they continually lose their principals due to the raucous students’ love for rock n roll and disregard for education (and for “the man”). “Do your parents know you’re Ramones?” screams Principal Togar after the musicians as students incessantly cheer for the breakdown of the establishment. A classic teen movie that combines positivity with a deep love for music, absurd humor, and a charming music teacher.

Return of the Living Dead (1985)

In this punk-infused zombie romp, goofs Freddy (Thom Matthews) and Frank (James Karen), employees at a medical supply warehouse, accidentally release a toxic gas in the air that brings dead cadavers back to life.

Directed by Dan O'Bannon, this movie originates many classic zombie tropes while also bringing a sense of levity and comedy. Complete with a banging soundtrack, it succeeds in creating a gruesome 80s comedy with endlessly quotable lines and quips. With truly outstanding chemistry between Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, and Thom Matthews, this movie won't disappoint.

Repo Man (1984)

Alex Cox's punk-fueled sci-fi adventure critiques consumer culture while embracing the absurdity of life, all set to a pulsating soundtrack. A seedy stranger approaches down-on-his-luck Otto Maddox (Emilio Estevez), a punk rocker in LA, as a “Repo Man” in an easy way to make some quick cash. Quickly pulled into the world of automobile repossession, Otto must now deal with a questionable Chevy Malibu with a mysterious alien in the trunk.

Full of adventure, grand theft auto, hilarity and nonsense, this movie reads like an acid trip into the world of crime, aliens, and punk rockers. Although it may look like a low-quality film, its aesthetic feels on par with its anti-establishment themes and makes for a rebellious cinematic experience.

Dudes (1987)

Another feature by Penelope Spheeris, a trio of punked-out New York teens Grant (Jon Cryer), Biscuit (Daniel Roebuck) and Milo (Red Hot Chili Pepper's Flea) travel across the country in search of some excitement beyond the NYC music scene. Along the way, Milo gets killed by some rednecks, and the other two run into just about every Western stereotype imaginable in their pursuit of revenge, complete with elements of comedy, road movies, and action. Fear's frontman Lee Ving absolutely demolishes his villainous role, making this a can't-miss movie.

Class of '84 (1982)

This chilling exploration of the consequences of unchecked youth rebellion blurs the line between victim and perpetrator.

Based on The Blackboard Jungle by Evan Hunter, Andrew Norris (Perry King) plays a music teacher in way over his head at an incredibly rough inner city school. The graffiti litters the walls, and teachers keep pistols for their own personal security. Punks rule the school, and drug-related gang violence has become the norm. Andrew finds himself at odds with Peter Stegman (Timothy Van Patten), the leader of the school gang. Their tensions escalate, leading to a battle between student and teacher.

Electric Dragon 80.000 V (2001)

This Japanese cyberpunk gem electrifies the senses, capturing the frenetic energy of both punk music and chaotic urban landscapes.

Gakuryu Ishii’s 2001 intense, explosive, stylistic punk film centers on Dragon Eye Morrison, a man who has retained the energy stored in his body from shock-therapy he experienced as a child, releasing it through his erratic guitar playing. Thunder Bolt Buddha, half man, half-metal buddha statue, wields similar powers against Japanese gangsters. The two learn of each other’s existence, and inevitably, clash in a supernova of a tonkatsu battle to an electrifying punk soundtrack.

Sound of Metal (2019)

Riz Ahmed's plays Ruben, a punk-metal drummer, who receives news of his hearing loss. Now unable to go back to the life he knew, he must decide between maintaining his sense of normalcy at the cost of his health or learning to cope with his new reality.

Although not quite fully punk, this movie's meaningful exploration of personal identity, loss, and adaptation, resonating with the ethos of punk resilience. How can one accept a new version of life when it goes against everything they have ever known? Ruben tackles his grief head-on in a number of ways: denial, anger, acceptance. It leads to a cathartic climax in its last ten minutes, leaving the audience with an ending that feels truly authentic to the human experience.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

John Cameron Michael writes, directs, and stars in this adaptation of musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Hedwig Robinson's journey transcends gender norms, using punk rock as a medium to explore the universal themes of identity, love, and acceptance. Hedwig, initially raised as a boy, undergoes a forced gender reassignment surgery so she can marry an American soldier. When her husband leaves her for another man, Hedwig turns to music and meets teenaged Tommy Speck (Michael Pitt). She mentors him in music, however, Tommy later leaves her and steals her music, launching his successful music career.

This movie examines struggles of gender identity, using music as an emotional and heartbreaking means of analysis to fantastic results.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)

A follow-up from director John Cameron Mitchell in the punk genre, this film offers a punk-infused twist to the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the clash of cultures and the boundless spirit of rebellion.

Another sci-fi punk movie for this list, the movie stars Alex Sharp as punk Enn, who goes to a party and falls in love with Zan (Elle Fanning), an alien curious about Earth. The movie features pretty straightforward metaphors—punks are individuals and aliens are conformists—however, the movie features charming performances by Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, who plays an old-school punk leader of an alien base. The movie strings together some disparate messages, but makes for a pretty decent teenaged movie.

Burst City (1982)

This Japanese punk spectacle defined the punk subculture within Japan as it showcased punk rock bands like The Roosters, The Stalin, and The Rockers. It not only captures the rebellious spirit but also critiques the oppressive nature of authority, setting the stage for anarchic resistance.

The film balances two threads. In the first, residents rebel against a nuclear power plant in their neighborhood, while the second centers on a mute and his friend searching for the person who killed the mute's brother. The threads eventually converge in an exhilarating and extremely high-energy climax that draws inspiration from defiant musical numbers over plot.

24 Hour Party People (2002)

This movie creates a working timeline of the Manchester punk scene, beginning with the first Sex Pistols concert. The film follows goofy, yet serious Tony Wilson (Steve Coogan), television personality and founder of Factory Records. Wilson lands his first client (and signs the contact in blood) with Joy Division, beginning a successful experiment that struggles financially. He gleefully tells potential buyers later in the movie, “We are not really a company,” summarizing the anarchic ethos of both punk rock and Factory Records.

The movie captures the anarchy of music and the 80s, right before the 90s music machine enveloped it. Everything goes up in flames, but one can't help but cheer for joyfully as everything burns to the ground. Who needs a plan anyway?

Trainspotting (1996)

Danny Boyle's raw depiction of addiction examines societal disenchantment and alienation, narrated by Ewan McGregor's Mark “Rent Boy” Renton with a soundtrack that echoes punk's dissenting spirit. A group of heroin addicts find solace in one another and drag each other down in destruction. Renton finally becomes sober, however the short-lived victory ends when his friends tempt him with a drug deal in a tragic sequence. The group of friends meanders, jumping around with various homes, girlfriends, and jobs with substance abuse as the underlying thread throughout it all. The film boasts bright colors and gorgeous cinematography, yet its subject matter is anything but.

Desperate Living (1977)

The third installment of Waters' Trash Trilogy, Desperate Living functions as a class satire, pitting a group of punk lesbians against a fascist old queen (a lovely Edith Massey), with an uptight suburbanite caught in the middle of everything. Mink Stole plays delirious housewife Peggy who flees with her maid, Grizelda (Jean Hill) after Grizelda smothers her husband. They get exiled from the suburbs to Mortville, a bizarre alternate dimension filled with criminals, nudists, and drug addicts. The movie's over-the-top performances, excellent costuming, and hilarious dialogue makes this an eccentric comedy with truly appalling scenes. The shock value, however, does not detract from the excellent film-making at play.

Kids (1995)

Larry Clark's controversial look at urban New York City youth offers an iconic yet stark portrayal of a generation grappling with nihilism, drugs, and the search for identity in the chaos of adolescence. Much of the movie depends on shock value and exploitation, yet it also lends authentic representation to a marginalized group of troubled punk/skater kids who seem beyond redemption.

The cinema-verité and intimate camera angles lend itself in creating a realistic portrait of young corruption, which is effective in communicating a massive wake-up call to some of its characters and audience members. The movie functions as an apt reminder of how repulsive humanity can be, even in its youth, which makes it all the more terrifying.

Bomb City (2017)

This true story explores the clash between punk subculture and conservative values, highlighting the consequences of societal intolerance. Brian Deneke's death serves as inspiration for the movie, as the film looks at the events that transpired the night he died and the ensuing court case after Dustin Camp (Glenn Morshower) deliberately hits Brian (Dave Davis) with his car.

The gripping script and simple, yet gorgeous cinematography shed light on a heartbreaking story in a humanistic way that showcases the shortcomings of the American justice system. Punk celebrates individuality, yet this conservative Texas town tears it down.

Glory Daze (1995)

Amidst the '80s punk scene, the film navigates the complexities of friendships and the inevitable transition from youthful rebellion to the responsibilities of adulthood despite this friend group's attempt to prolong their happy-go-lucky lifestyles.

Tunk band The Vandals composed the soundtrack, featuring other 90s punk bands. The film also features a star-studded cast with Ben Affleck, Sam Rockwell, Megan Ward, and French Stewart, along with minor appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Meredith Salenger, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, and Leah Remini. This film may not have the name value as other iconic teenage punk movies. However, its soundtrack and relatability set it apart from its peers.

Blade Runner (1982)

Ridley Scott's sci-fi noir is a dystopian masterpiece that, while not explicitly punk, influences the cyberpunk aesthetic, blending electronic music with futuristic visuals. Set in dystopian 2019 Los Angeles, Blade Runner stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, former police officer enlisted to capture human cyborgs known as replicants. Cyberpunk draws a lot of inspiration from punk as it grapples with technology and the future in a nihilistic fashion (that eerily echoes today's issues).