The Best Queer Christmas Television Episodes

Ready to make the Yuletide gay?

With Mariah Carey having officially defrosted, Christmas can begin at home and on television. Christmas and holiday episodes, anything but rare, still bring much-needed cheer and joy, especially the queerest ones. Whether it’s a laugh or a cry, find here the best queer Christmas television.

1. Pose “Giving and Receiving” (Season 1 Episode 3)

It’s giving Christmas, and it’s giving excellence! Few queer shows premiered with such an impact as Pose, chronicling the growing ballroom scene and the queer people tied to it. The third episode of the show affirmed it as revolutionary television, capturing the complicated journey queer people experience during Christmas.

2. Glee “Extraordinary Merry Christmas” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s musical dramedy hit its stride in its third season, which felt like all the pieces coming together. Glee contains many options for fans of Christmas music, but this episode remains the best queer Christmas television. Few episodes better encapsulate what the show could do than this Christmas episode.

3. Will & Grace “Fanilow” (Season 6, Episode 10)

Will decides after years of waiting to camp outside in the Christmas winter for Barry Manilow tickets; meanwhile, Grace interrupts Jack and his mother’s (Veronica Cartwright) family traditions as Karen makes Will’s life hard per usual. Amidst plentiful holiday queer Christmas television in this series, this episode endured and proved worthy.

4. Wynona Earp “If We Make It Through December” (Season 3, Episode 6)

While hunting down a missing kid, this very queer group of supernatural crime fighters finds love and chosen family. While drenched in queer Christmas television cheer, the series finds its otherworldly charm with ease and still provides importance for the series going forward, something most holiday episodes lack.

5. Orange is the New Black “Can’t Fix Crazy” (Season 1, Episode 13)

The first season finale of the hit Netflix prison dramedy concluded with the long culmination of queer Christmas television. From kitchen coups gone south to a stunning performance of Poussey (Samira Wiley) singing “Amazing Grace,” the episode delivered the icing on the cake.

6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “A Midwinter’s Tale” (Season 1, Episode 11)

The dark supernatural Riverdale spin-off bookended its first season with a holiday tale featuring queerness, horror, and Christmas cheer for those who don’t want anything to do with Christmas. The dramedy never returned down the season route, but its lone stint can satisfy even those getting coal this year.

7. Doctor Who “The Snowmen” (Season Seven Christmas Special)

Well into nearly 60 years on television, one of Doctor Who’s Christmas specials has become a series hallmark. With his previous companions gone, the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith) runs into Clara and a gang of intergalactic detectives. Among them include Vastra and Jenny, who proudly proclaim they’re married, making it a rare inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in the sci-fi series.

8. At Home With Amy Sedaris “Amy's Not-So-Holiday Special” (Season 1, Episode 7)

Amy Sedaris made her career from her insane and cutting comedy, most recently showcasing that ability with At Home With Amy Sedaris. The series not only delighted in riffing off the daytime talk show but also cultivated a recurring cast of unforgettable characters. With Christmas on the way, Amy prepares for all that comes with the holidays, only for Chassie Tucker (Cole Escola) to turn up and complicate things.

9. Schitt's Creek “Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Great comedies often throw their characters into their worst nightmare, but Schitt’s Creek manages to strike a different chord. Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) sets out to plan a spectacular Christmas party after realizing the disappointments of his family's past holiday experiences. If only things ever went smoothly. With tons of hilarity, the episode ends with a tearful ode to simply existing with people who matter.

10. Please Like Me “Christmas Trifle” (Season 3, Episode 10)

All good star-crossed lovers need a good Christmas dinner to seal the deal on the death of the relationship they once thought might just make it. When a gravy boat incident spells trouble for the dinner ahead, Please Like Me shows exactly what endeared people in the first place.

11. The Golden Girls “‘Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas” (Season 2, Episode 11)

While not as overtly queer as the others on this list, few shows can claim as much of a queer following as The Golden Girls, mainly in part of the show’s primary theme of chosen and found family. The first season can provide trouble, often allowing the second or third to show the series at its heights. Over eight seasons, the series only premiered a handful of holiday episodes, with this one coming out on top.

12. The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special (2020)

RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Jinkx Monsoon and Ben Delacreme took the long tradition of holiday specials, giving it a campy and draggy descent into chaos. Effortlessly going between one-liners and moving ballads, few people, much less drag queens, could ever accomplish such a feat.

13. RuPaul's Drag Race “The Queen Who Mopped Christmas” (Season 3, Episode 2)

For those uninterested in the holidays, RuPaul's Drag Race could serve as an antidote. Easily an all-time great episode, season three remains one of the series' best. Plus, this episode features Shangela and her infamous box, a tidbit that lives on in Drag Race lore.